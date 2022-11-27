Taqueria 2 Potrillos - Perris
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
403 South D Street, Perris, CA 92570
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Momma Mondragon's Macarons - 26150 Iris Avenue
No Reviews
26150 Iris Avenue Moreno Valley, CA 92555
View restaurant