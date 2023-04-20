  • Home
  Rialto
  Taqueria 2 Potrillos - Rialto - 1255 W. Foothill Blvd
Taqueria 2 Potrillos - Rialto 1255 W. Foothill Blvd

No reviews yet

1255 W. Foothill Blvd

Rialto, CA 92376

Popular Items

Lg Agua Fresca
Asada Burrito
Flour Meat Mulita

FOOD

Breakfast (Served Until 11am Daily)

Asada, Egg & Cheese Burrito

$9.99

Carne Asada, Egg & Cheese

Chorizo & Egg Torta

$8.99

Chorizo, Egg & Cheese Burrito

$9.99

Chorizo, Egg & Cheese

Ham, Egg & Cheese Burrito

$9.99

Ham, Egg & Cheese

Ranchero Burrito

$9.99

Ham, Egg, Pico de Gallo & Cheese

Build Your Own Taco Box

10 People

$139.90

20 People

$279.80

30 People

$419.70

40 People

$559.60

50 People

$699.50

Burrito Bowls

Al Pastor Burrito Bowl

$9.19

Asada Burrito Bowl

$9.19

Birria Burrito Bowl

$9.19

Buche Burrito Bowl

$9.19

Cabeza Burrito Bowl

$9.19

Carnitas Burrito Bowl

$9.19

Chicharron Burrito Bowl

$9.19

Chicken Burrito Bowl

$9.19

Chorizo Burrito Bowl

$9.19

Fish Burrito Bowl

$9.69

Lengua Burrito Bowl

$9.69

Shrimp Burrito Bowl

$9.69

Tripa Burrito Bowl

$9.19

Burritos

Al Pastor Burrito

$9.99

Rice, Refried Beans, Onions, Cilantro, Marinated Pork

Asada Burrito

$9.99

Rice, Refried Beans, Onions, Cilantro, Carne Asada (Beef)

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$6.39

Refried Bean & Cheese

Beans, Rice & Cheese Burrito

$7.39

Birria Burrito

$9.99

Rice, Refried Beans, Onions, Cilantro, Beef Birria

Buche Burrito

$9.99

Rice, Refried Beans, Onions, Cilantro, Buche

Cabeza Burrito

$9.99

Rice, Refried Beans, Onions, Cilantro, Cabeza

Carnitas Burrito

$9.99

Rice, Refried Beans, Onions, Cilantro, Pork

Chicharron Burrito

$9.99

Chicken Burrito

$9.99

Rice, Refried Beans, Onions, Cilantro, Chicken

Chorizo Burrito

$9.99

Rice, Refried Beans, Onions, Cilantro, Chorizo (Pork)

Fish Burrito

$9.99

Rice, Cabbage, Breaded Fish, Chipotle Dressing, Cilantro Dressing

Lengua Burrito

$10.59

Rice, Refried Beans, Onions, Cilantro, Lengua (Beef Tongue)

Shrimp Burrito

$9.99

Rice, Cabbage, Breaded Shrimp, Chipotle Dressing, Cilantro Dressing

Tripa Burrito

$9.99

Rice, Refried Beans, Onions, Cilantro, Tripa (Tripe)

Veggie Burrito

$9.99

Lettuce, Rice, Tomato, Red Onion, Avocado, Cilantro Dressing and Chipotle/Mayo Dressing

Combinations

3 Taco Combination

$10.09

Rice, Refried Beans, & 3 Tacos (Chicken, Chorizo, Carnitas, Birria, or Chicharron)

Birria Plate

$10.09

Rice, Refried Beans, Beef Birria and 3 Corn Tortillas

Dessert

Bunuelos

$2.49

Cake Slice

$4.19

Flan Slice

$4.19

Fresas Con Crema

$4.99

Fruit Salad

$4.99

Rice Pudding

$2.49

Empanadas

Al Pastor Empanada

$4.99

Fried Sope with Beans, choice of meat, lettuce, tomato sauce, sour cream & cottage cheese

Asada Empanada

$4.99

Fried corn empanada W/Cheese inside, lettuce, tomato sauce, sour cream & cottage cheese W/ Choice of any meat

Birria Empanada

$4.99

Buche Empanada

$4.99

Cabeza Empanada

$4.99

Carnitas Empanada

$4.99

Chicharron Empanada

$4.99

Chicken Empanda

$4.99

Chorizo Empanada

$4.99

Fish Empanada

$5.19

Lengua Empanada

$5.19

Shrimp Empanada

$5.19

Tripa Empanada

$4.99

Veggie Empanada

$3.99

Fried corn empanada W/Cheese inside, lettuce, tomato sauce, sour cream & cottage cheese

Mulitas

Corn Cheese Mulita

$2.99

2 Handmade Corn tortillas with melted cheese on the griddle in the middle

Corn Meat Mulita

$4.19

2 Handmade Corn tortillas with melted cheese on the griddle and your choice of meat in the middle

Flour Cheese Mulita

$3.99

2 Flour tortillas with melted cheese on the griddle in the middle

Flour Meat Mulita

$4.59

2 Flour tortillas with melted cheese on the griddle and your choice of meat in the middle

Quesadillas

Corn Cheese Quesadilla

$1.99

Handmade Corn tortilla with melted cheese on the griddle

Corn Meat Quesadilla

$3.39

Handmade Corn Tortilla with melted cheese on the griddle and your choice of meat

SM Flour Quesadilla

$2.19

Flour tortilla with melted cheese on the griddle

SM Flour Meat Quesadilla

$3.99

Flour tortilla with melted cheese on the griddle and your choice of meat

XL Quesadilla

$6.99

XL Flour tortilla with melted cheese on the griddle

XL Meat Quesadilla

$9.99

XL Flour tortilla with melted cheese on the griddle and your choice of meat

Salad

Asada Salad

$8.99

Green Leaf Lettuce, Red Onion, Tomato, Cucumber, Carne Asada

Chicken Salad

$8.69

Green Leaf Lettuce, Red Onion, Tomato, Cucumber, Chicken

Green Salad

$6.99

Green Leaf Lettuce, Red Onion, Tomato, Cucumber, Avocado

Sides

1/2 Lb Meat

$13.49

3 Grilled Chiles

$1.09

3 Grilled Onions

$1.09

6 Corn Tortillas

$1.99

6 SM Flour Tortillas

$2.69

Add Avocado

$0.99

Add Beans

$0.89

Add Guacamole

$2.09

Chips

$2.29

Chips & Guac

$4.09

Chips & Salsa

$2.99

Extra Cheese

$0.99

Extra Meat

$1.99

Flour Tortilla

$0.69

Grilled Cactus

$1.99

Guacamole Cup

$2.39

LG Side Beans

$8.69

Lb Meat

$24.99

LG Side Rice

$6.69

Side of Beans

$2.39

Side of Rice

$2.39

Sour Cream

$0.79

Telera

$1.29

Sopes

Al Pastor Sope

$4.19

Asada Sope

$4.19

Birria Sope

$4.19

Buche Sope

$4.19

Cabeza Sope

$4.19

Carnitas Sope

$4.19

Chicharron Sope

$4.19

Chicken Sope

$4.19

Chorizo Sope

$4.19

Fish Sope

$4.39

Lengua Sope

$4.39

Shrimp Sope

$4.39

Tripa Sope

$4.19

Veggie Sope

$4.19

Soups

Birria Bowl

$11.49

Consome

$2.09

Birria Stew

Frijoles Charros Bowl

$6.99

Bowl of beans with bacon, ham, and chorizo

Frijoles Charros Especiales

$8.99

Bowl of beans with bacon, ham, and chorizo with choice of meat and side of handmade corn tortillas

Menudo

$11.49

Tacos

Al Pastor Tacos

$2.49

Marinated Pork in Handmade Corn Tortilla

Asada Tacos

$2.49

Cane Asada in Handmade Corn Tortilla

Birria Tacos

$2.49

Birria in Handmade Corn Tortilla

Buche Tacos

$2.49

Buche in Handmade Corn Tortilla

Cabeza Tacos

$2.49

Cabeza in Handmade Corn Tortilla

Carnitas Taco

$2.49

Carnitas in Handmade Corn Tortilla

Chicharron Taco

$2.49

Chicharron in green salsa in Handmade Corn Tortilla

Chicken Tacos

$2.49

Chicken in Handmade Corn Tortilla

Chorizo Tacos

$2.49

Pork Chorizo in Handmade Corn Tortilla

Family Taco Platter

$39.99

15 Tacos (Any Choice of Meat) Side of Refried Beans and Side of Rice

Fish Tacos

$2.49

Breaded Fish, shredded cabbage, chipotle dressing and cilantro dressing

Heart Shaped Taco Tray

$39.99

15 Tacos (any choice of meat) in heart shaped tray

Lengua Tacos

$2.69

Lengua in Handmade Corn Tortilla

Shrimp Tacos

$2.49

Breaded Shrimp, shredded cabbage, chipotle dressing and cilantro dressing

Taco Tray

$46.99

20 Tacos (any choice of meat)

Tripa Tacos

$2.49

Tripa in Handmade Corn Tortilla

Veggie Tacos

$2.49

Refried Beans, Cheese, Avocado in Handmade Corn Tortilla

Tortas

Al Pastor Torta

$8.99

Marinated Pork (Al Pastor), green leaf lettuce, red onion, tomato, chipotle/mayo dressing

Asada Torta

$8.99

Carne Asada (Beef), green leaf lettuce, red onion, tomato chipotle/mayo dressing

Birria Torta

$8.99

Beef Birria, green leaf lettuce, red onion, tomato, chipotle/mayo dressing

Cabeza Torta

$8.99

Cabeza, green leaf lettuce, red onion, tomato, chipotle/mayo dressing

Carnitas Torta

$8.99

Carnitas, green leaf lettuce, red onion, tomato, chipotle/mayo dressing

Chicken Torta

$8.99

Chicken, green leaf lettuce, red onion, tomato, chipotle/mayo dressing

Chorizo Torta

$8.99

Pork Chorizo, green leaf lettuce, red onion, tomato, chipotle/mayo dressing

Ham Torta

$8.99

Ham, green leaf lettuce, red onion, tomato, chipotle/mayo dressing

Lengua Torta

$9.59

Lengua, green leaf lettuce, red onion, tomato, chipotle/mayo dressing

Milanesa Torta

$8.99

Breaded Beef, green leaf lettuce, red onion, tomato, chipotle/mayo dressing

Veggie Torta

$8.99

Grilled Cactus, green leaf lettuce, red onion, tomato, avocado, chipotle/mayo dressing

DRINKS

Agua Fresca

Lg Agua Fresca

$4.89

Refreshing fruit drink

SM Agua Fresca

$3.89

Refreshing fruit drink

Agua Fresca Gallon

$35.99

Bottled Drinks

20oz Plastic Bottled Soda

$2.99

20oz Aquafina

$2.99

Coffee

Coffee

$2.19

MERCHANDISE

Cups

Cold Drink Cup

Coffee Mug

$19.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1255 W. Foothill Blvd, Rialto, CA 92376

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

