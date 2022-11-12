Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Latin American
Bars & Lounges

Taqueria 27 Fashion Place

review star

No reviews yet

Fashion Place 6154, S Fashion Blvd #2,

Murray, UT 84107

Order Again

Popular Items

Angus Carne Asada
Taco of the Day Saturday

Starters/Salads

Traditional Guac

$10.00

Guacamole with Jalapeño, tomato, red onion, cilantro and lime. Served with Corn tortilla chips and garnished with grilled flour tortilla chips.

Roasted Guac

$10.00

Guacamole with charred sweet and spicy peppers, roasted garlic, Mexican oregano and balsamic-agave syrup. Served with Corn tortilla chips and garnished with grilled flour tortilla chips.

Guacamole Of The Day

$11.00

Changes Daily, see our Instagram post for Today's Specials. Served with Corn tortilla chips and garnished with grilled flour tortilla chips.

Queso Fundido

$9.00

Blend of oaxaca, chihuahua and jack cheeses served fondue style with warm tortillas and fresh corn chips.

Grilled Shrimp Tostada Bites

$13.00

8 thick cut corn chips topped with fresh guacamole, cilantro pesto marinated grilled shrimp and balsamic-agave syrup.

Grilled Shrimp Tostada Bites Half Order

$6.50

4 thick cut corn chips topped with fresh guacamole, cilantro pesto marinated grilled shrimp and balsamic-agave syrup.

Nachos

$8.50

Corn chips layered with black beans, roasted peppers and melted cheese, served with a side of T27 salsa.

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

T27 cheese blend melted inside flour tortillas, served with chipotle sour cream dip.

Jr's Street Corn

$8.00

grilled corn kernels mixed with jalapeno mayo, Chile, Lime, crumbled queso and cilantro served warm in a cast iron skillet with fresh corn chips.

T27 Classics Sampler

$14.00

Choice of a house made salsas, choice of guacamole, street corn and queso fundido with fresh corn chips and flour tortillas..

Chips and Salsa

$3.00

2 HOUSEMADE SALSAS with fresh cooked corn chips Choice of chipotle (mild), verde (med),T27 (spicy) and crudo (med).

Butter Leaf Lettuce

$8.00

Green chile-gorgonzola dressing with grilled pears, jicama and toasted pumpkin seeds.

T27 Style Cobb Salad

$9.00

Shredded lettuce and cabbage, fresh salsa, jicama, cucumbers, roasted peppers, grilled corn, avocado, crumbled queso and toasted pumpkin seeds.

Tacos (2 per order)

Buffalo style fried chicken in Flour tortillas with carrot-celery slaw and green Chile gorgonzola dressing.
Taco of the Day Saturday

$10.75

Check our Instagram page so see what we came up with today!

Achiote Marinated Fried Chicken Breast

$8.00

salsa crudo, avocado, chipotle crema, crumbled queso on corn tortillas.

Grilled Portobello

$8.00

Balsamic marinated and grilled, gorgonzola, chimichurri and crispy leek stringson corn tortillas.

Fresh Fish Of The Day

$8.50

fresh and sustainably sourced fish with T27 slaw, cilantro-lime crema, chilito and lime wedges.

Duck Confit

$8.00

Chipotle spiked confit of duck, roasted corn, squash and peppers, chipotle crema and crispy leek strings on corn tortillas.

The Brent Taco

$8.00

Just the basics…grilled beef and T27 flour tortillas with shredded cheese and salsa crudo on the side.

Angus Carne Asada

$8.50

Chile marinated and flame grilled with cactus-avocado salsa, radish and chimichurri on fried potatoes.

House Made Turkey Chorizo

$7.50

Pickled red onion, cilantro, crumbled queso and chipotle crema on corn tortillas.

P.B.L.T.A.

$8.00

Pork belly that is house smoked, sliced and seared, lettuce, tomato, avocado and jalapeño aioli in T27 flour tortillas.

Grilled Veggie

$7.00

Blend of veggies griddled and served over T27 seasoned rice with toasted pumpkin seeds and chimichurri.

Chile-Citrus Carnitas

$8.00

Slow roasted Niman Ranch pork, charred tomatillo salsa, pickled onion, and cilantro.

Grilled Pears And Roasted Beets

$7.00

T27 Flour tortillas, fresh spinach, gorgonzola cheese and balsamic- agave reduction.

Enchiladas

Grilled Chicken Breast Enchiladas

$15.00

Grilled Chicken Breast folded in 3 T27 corn tortillas with cheese and smothered in green Chile sauce with black beans, rice, fresh salsa and crumbled queso and sour cream.

Grilled Angus Carne Asada Enchiladas

$16.00

Grilled Angus Carne Asada chopped and folded inside 3 T27 flour tortillas and smothered in red chile sauce with rice and black beans, avocado, queso fresco and Sour cream. salsa crudo.

Grilled Portabella And Veggie Enchiladas

$14.50

Grilled Portabella and Veggie Enchiladas folded in 3 T27 corn tortillas with cheese then smothered in green Chile sauce, topped with cactus- avocado salsa and Chipotle sour cream with black beans and rice.

T27 4 Cheese Enchiladas

$14.00

4 folded corn tortillas and smothered in New Mexico red chile sauce and served with pinto beans, rice, salsa crudo, queso fresco and sour cream.

Pork Chile Verde Enchiladas

$14.50

T27 Style Pork Chile Verde folded inside flour tortillas then topped with cheese and more chile verde with rice, black beans and chipotle sour cream.

Shrimp Enchiladas

$16.50

Grilled Shrimp Enchiladas Santa Fe Style. Cilantro pesto marinated Shrimp Grilled and stacked inside corn tortillas, topped with red and green chili sauces with cheese, rice, pinto beans and guacamole.

Desserts

T27 Donuts

$7.50

Our take on a churro, fresh fried and dusted with Mexican chocolate sugar with whipped cream and chocolate sauce.

For Kids

Kids Tacos

$6.00

choice of 2 grilled chicken or beef with cheese in flour tortillas.

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

Flour tortilla with cheese and a side of chips.

Bean And Cheese Tortilla Wrap

$6.00

black beans and cheese rolled in a flour tortilla.

Adds

Add Turkey Chorizo

$3.50

Add Griddled Veggies

$3.00

Add Grilled Portobello

$3.50

Add Grilled Chicken Breast

$3.50

Add Fried Chicken Breast

$3.50

Add Carnitas

$3.50

Add Pork Belly

$3.50

Add Carne Asada

$4.00

Add Duck

$4.00

Add TOD Filling

$4.50

Add Fresh Fish Of The Day

$4.50

Add Pork Chile Verde

$3.50

4 Pesto Grilled Shrimp

$5.00

Avocado Slices

$3.00

Side of Guac

$3.50

Side of Beans

$2.00

Side of Rice

$2.00

Add Rice and Beans

$3.50

Side of Salsa

$0.99

Side of Sauce

$0.50

Side of Balsamic Reduction

$0.75

Extra Dressing

$0.75

Side of Mole

$2.00

Side of Tortillas

$2.00

Side Cucumber

$3.00

Side of Fundido

$4.25

Side of Jr's Street Corn

$4.00

Side of Pickled Red Onions

$0.50

Side of Jalapeño Slice

$0.50

Side of Limes

$0.50

Side of Chips

$1.50

Side of Fries

$3.50

Side Salad

$3.50

Side of Lettuce

$0.50
Hot Sauce Bottle

$5.50

Pint of Salsa

$4.99

Pint of Dressing

$9.99

Non Alcoholic Beverages

Pelligrino Sparkling Water

$3.00

Mexican Coke 12oz Bottle

$3.00

Jarrittos Mexican Soda Orange

$3.00

Jarrittos Mexican Soda Grapefruit

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00
T27 Margarita Mix 32 OZ Container

$12.00

32 ounce container of our T27 House Rita mix. Enough to make approx. 8 margaritas

T27 Margarita Mix GROWLER Refill

$18.00Out of stock

"Classic" Margarita Mix 32 OZ Container

$12.00Out of stock

Topo Chico

$3.00

Taco Bars

10 Person Taco Bar

$140.00

Please click here to select options $13.00 per person. Comes with lettuce, cheese, chipotle salsa and 20 Tortillas. 24 Hour advance for online orders, please call if less than 24 hours.

20 Person Taco Bar

$280.00

Please click here to select options $13.00 per person. Comes with lettuce, cheese, chipotle salsa and 40 Tortillas 24 Hour advance for online orders, please call if less than 24 hours.

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Whatever your take on “authentic” Mexican is, we probably aren’t it. Our inspiration comes from a global pantry and countless hours spent in the kitchens of some of Salt Lake City’s most notable restaurants. Our food is made from scratch, and we partner with our suppliers for the best ingredients available. Local when possible, sustainable, and always fresh. You’ll find traditional flavors alongside some decidedly nontraditional ingredients like pork belly or duck confit tacos.

