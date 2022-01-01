Taqueria Mi Lindo Michoacan

Restaurant info

Our restaurant is a place people can come in and enjoy our food with us or if they are in a hurry take it to go. We offer all types of food from our Mexican culture, as well as treats. Those treats include fresh fruit cups, spicy fruit salads, fresh fruit waters and so much more. We also have a small section were we sell authentic Mexican candies, snacks, and piñatas. We want to give our clients a small piece of Mexico in the comfort of their hometown.