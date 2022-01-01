Restaurant header imageView gallery

Taqueria Mi Lindo Michoacan

No reviews yet

3120 2nd Ave W

Williston, ND 58801

Order Again

Popular Items

Tacos
Quesabirrias
Loaded Fries

Appetizers

Queso (8oz) & Chips

$4.99

Homemade Queso and chips

Guacamole (8oz) & Chips

$4.99

Queso (16oz) & Chips

$6.99

Guacamole (16oz) & Chips

$6.99

Snack section

Fresas con crema

$8.99

Strawberries, homemade sweet cream, whip cream

Bionico

$9.99

Fruit salad, homemade sweet cream, raisins, granola, almonds

Pepino loco

$9.99

Cucumbers, chamoy, tajin, lime, salt, candies

Pina loca

$14.99

Pineapple, fruit, tajin, lime, chamoy, salt, candies

Mangoneadas

$7.99+

Mango, ice, tajin, lime, chamoy, salt, candies

Sandia Loca

$12.99

Watermelon, cucumber, mango, jicama, salt, chamoy, tajin, lime, candies

Fruit Cups

$6.99+

Fruit, chamoy, tajin, lime, salt

Tostilocos

$9.99+

Tosti chips small bag, cueritos, jicama, mango, cucumber, candies, chamoy, tajin, lime, salt, valentina

Tostidip

$9.99

Tosti chips, house special cheese, jalapenos

Elotiloco

$9.99

Small bag of tosti chips, house special cheese, corn, tajin, mayo, cotija cheese, valentina

Corn in the cup

$8.99

Corn, mayo, cotija cheese, tajin, valentina

Hot Food

Tacos

$2.99

Corn tortilla, choice of meat, if you want toppings please comment the toppings.

Menudo

$15.99

Customer's choice - Write down in description Bread - pan Tortilla chips Oregano on the side

Cheese Quesadilla (big)

$8.99

Quesadilla

$10.99

Flour tortilla, cheese, choice of meat

Pozole

$15.99

Customer's choice - write in the description Tortilla chips Bread- pan Tortillas Lettuce/cabbage

Nachos

$12.99

Homemade tortilla chips, sourcream, pico, guacamole, house special cheese, choice of meat

Caldo de Birria

$16.99

Customer's choice - write down in the description Bread- pan or Tortilla

Crunch Wrap

$13.99

Flour tortilla, cheese, pico, sourcream, avocado, lettuce, tostada, deep fried, choice of meat

1lb de Carnitas

$26.99

1lb of Carnitas, Rice/beans, Tortillas

Loaded Fries

$13.99

Fries, pico, sourcream, guacamole, house special cheese, beans, choice of meat

1lb de Birria

$28.99

1lb of Birria, Rice/beans, tortillas

Burritos

$12.99

Beans, rice, cheese, and choice of meat

Plate of sopes

$15.99

Meat of choice, sour cream, cotija cheese, onion, tomatoe, lettuce, rice and beans

Plate of flautas

$15.99

Flautas de pollo, lettuce, sour cream, cotija cheese, onion, tomatoe, rice and beans

Pizzabirria

$24.99

Quesabirrias

$16.99

Four corn birria tacos with cilantro, onion, monterray cheese, birria consome on the side

Huaraches

$12.99

Plate of fajitas

$16.99

Chicken or Steak, rice, beans, tortillas

Crazy Burritos

$16.99

Rice, sourcream, bell peppers, grilled onions, avocado, house special cheese, cheese, choice of meat

Fajita Burritos

$16.99

Rice, sourcream, pico, avocado, bell peppers, lettuce, cheese, choice of meat

Simple Burrito

$8.99

Bean and cheese

Tortas

$13.99

Telera bread, mayo, tomatoes, onion, avocado, jalapeno, choice of meat

Cubana Tortas

$16.99

Telera bread, mayo, tomatoes, onion, avocado, jalapeno, ham, sausage, cheddar cheese, monterray cheese, queso fresco, milanesa/steak

Torta Loca

$16.99

Telera bread, mayo, tomatoes, onion, avocado, jalapeno, ham, cheddar cheese, monterray cheese, queso fresco, carnitas

Hawaina Torta

$16.99

Torta de Jamon

$12.99

Crazy Quesadilla

$14.99

Seafood

Ceviche (Individual)

$15.99

Ceviche (2+ order)

$29.99

Ceviche Crudo

$29.99

Tostada de Ceviche

$11.99

Shrimp Fajitas

$18.99

Sides

Beans (8oz.)

$3.99

Rice (8oz.)

$3.99

Rice (16oz.)

$5.99

Beans (160z.)

$5.99

Rice (32oz.)

$9.99

Beans (32oz.)

$9.99

Fries

$4.99

Sour cream 2oz.

$1.00

Guacamole 2oz.

$1.50

Pico de Gallo

Queso Fresco

$1.00

Avocado Slices

$0.25

Sour cream on tacos (each)

$0.25

Shredded cheese on taco (each)

$0.25

Tortilla (5)

$2.00

Chips

$2.00

Kid's Menu

Chicken Tenders

$7.99

Chicken Tenders with Fries

Kid's Quesadilla

$4.99

Desserts

Tres leches

$6.99

Beverages

Flavored Water

$4.99+

Fresh fruit waters

Water Bottle

$2.99

Redbull drinks

$7.99+

Redbull, ice, choice of syrup, choice of fruit

Can Soda

$2.99

Mexican Coke

$2.99+

Mexican Sprite

$2.99+

Mexican Fanta

$2.99+

Juices

Green Juice

$8.99

Natural fruit juices

Vampire Juice

$8.99+

Beet Juice

$8.99+

Pineapple Juice

$8.99+

Carrot Juice

$8.99+

Fruit Juice

$8.99+

Orange Juice

$8.99+

BEER

BEER

$6.00

BUCKETS

BUCKET (7)

$35.00

FOOD

CEVICHE

$30.00

TACOS (3)

$15.00

SODAS

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Our restaurant is a place people can come in and enjoy our food with us or if they are in a hurry take it to go. We offer all types of food from our Mexican culture, as well as treats. Those treats include fresh fruit cups, spicy fruit salads, fresh fruit waters and so much more. We also have a small section were we sell authentic Mexican candies, snacks, and piñatas. We want to give our clients a small piece of Mexico in the comfort of their hometown.

Location

3120 2nd Ave W, Williston, ND 58801

Directions

