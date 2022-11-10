Restaurant header imageView gallery

Taqueria 86

No reviews yet

210 west 94st

NY, NY 10025

Popular Items

Guacamole & Chips
Burrito Skirt Steak
GUADALAJARA Birria

STARTERS

Guacamole & Chips

Guacamole & Chips

$13.95
Chips, Pico de Gallo & Salsa

Chips, Pico de Gallo & Salsa

$9.95
Elote Asado

Elote Asado

$9.95

Corn on the cob, with Chipotle mayonnaise, queso fresco, Tajin & lime.

Flautas Doradas

Flautas Doradas

$11.95

4 Fried corn tortillas stuffed, topped with lettuce, tomato, avocado sauce, Mexican cream and sprinkled cheese. Choose from: Chicken Tinga, chorizo with potatoes or cheese.

TACOS

2 Tacos per order: Made with Gluten-Free Handmade Nixtamal Tortillas
TAMPICO Pollo Asado

TAMPICO Pollo Asado

$10.95+

Marinated grilled chicken and pico de Gallo. Made with Gluten-Free Handmade Nixtamal Tortillas - Add melted cheese $ 2.00

CHOLULA Chicken Tinga

CHOLULA Chicken Tinga

$9.95+

Chicken Tinga: Shredded chicken marinated in a chipotle - tomato sauce with onions. Cilantro, Mexican cream and fresh cheese on top. Made with Gluten-Free Handmade Nixtamal Tortillas.

TIJUANA Carne Asada

TIJUANA Carne Asada

$13.95+

Marinated 12 hours Skirt steak with onions and cilantro on top. Made with Gluten-Free Handmade Nixtamal Tortillas. - Add melted cheese $ 2.00

MICHOACAN Carnitas

$11.95+

Marinated roasted pork shoulder, onions and cilantro on top. 2 Tacos per order: Made with Gluten-Free Handmade Nixtamal Tortillas.

TOLUCA Chorizo

TOLUCA Chorizo

$9.95+

Mexican chorizo stew with potatoes, black beans, queso fresco. and cilantro. Made with Gluten-Free Handmade Nixtamal Tortillas.

GUADALAJARA Birria

GUADALAJARA Birria

$13.95+

Slow cooker Brisket, Oaxaca cheese, onions, cilantro and “Consome sauce”. Made with Gluten-Free Handmade Nixtamal Tortillas.

DF Al Pastor

DF Al Pastor

$11.95+

Roasted pork marinated in chilies, pineapple, onions and cilantro on top. Made with Gluten-Free Handmade Nixtamal Tortillas.

SONORA Shrimp

SONORA Shrimp

$13.95+

Grilled shrimp sautéed with Poblano peppers and onions, served with melted cheese. Made with Gluten-Free Handmade Nixtamal Tortillas.

PUEBLA Rajas Poblanas

PUEBLA Rajas Poblanas

$11.95+

Rajas Poblanas - Creamy stewed Poblano peppers with corn Mexican cream and cheese. Topped with queso fresco and cilantro. Made with Gluten-Free Handmade Nixtamal Tortillas.

ENSENADA Panko crusted cod fish

ENSENADA Panko crusted cod fish

$13.95+

Panko encrusted Cod fish with red and green cabbage topped jalapeño mayo. Served in flour tortilla

BURRITOS

12’ Flour Tortilla, Mexican rice, black beans, lettuce, queso fresco, crema, pico de gallo and guacamole.
Burrito Skirt Steak

Burrito Skirt Steak

$14.95

12’ Flour Tortilla, Mexican rice, black beans, lettuce, queso fresco, crema, corn, pico de gallo and guacamole.

Burrito Grilled Chicken

$11.95

12’ Flour Tortilla, Mexican rice, black beans, lettuce, queso fresco, crema, corn, pico de gallo and guacamole.

Burrito Tinga de Pollo

$11.95

12’ Flour Tortilla, Mexican rice, black beans, lettuce, queso fresco, crema, corn, pico de gallo and guacamole.

Burrito Shrimp

$15.95

12’ Flour Tortilla, Mexican rice, black beans, lettuce, queso fresco, crema, corn, pico de gallo and guacamole.

Burrito Chorizo con Papa

$11.95

12’ Flour Tortilla, Mexican rice, black beans, lettuce, queso fresco, crema, corn, pico de gallo and guacamole.

Burrito Rajas Poblanas

$9.95

12’ Flour Tortilla, Mexican rice, black beans, lettuce, queso fresco, crema, corn, pico de gallo and guacamole.

Burrito de Pastor

$11.95

Burrito de Birria

$14.95

Burrito Carnitas

$11.95

QUESADILLAS

Served with Mexican cream. 10" Flour or Nixtamal Tortillas.

Quesadilla Skirt Steak

$15.95

Served with Mexican cream, guacamole and pico de Gallo. 10" Flour or Nixtamal Tortillas.

Quesadilla Grilled Chicken

$11.95

Served with Mexican cream, guacamole and pico de Gallo. 10" Flour or Nixtamal Tortillas.

Quesadilla Tinga de Pollo

$11.95

Served with Mexican cream, guacamole and pico de Gallo. 10" Flour or Nixtamal Tortillas.

Quesadilla Shrimp

$15.95

Served with Mexican cream, guacamole and pico de Gallo. 10" Flour or Nixtamal Tortillas.

Quesadilla Chorizo con Papas

$11.95

Served with Mexican cream, guacamole and pico de Gallo. 10" Flour or Nixtamal Tortillas.

Quesadilla Rajas Poblanas

$9.95

Served with Mexican cream, guacamole and pico de Gallo. 10" Flour or Nixtamal Tortillas.

Quesadilla de Queso

$10.00

Served with Mexican cream, guacamole and pico de Gallo. 10" Flour or Nixtamal Tortillas.

Quesadilla de Birria

Quesadilla de Birria

$14.95

Quesadilla de Pastor

$11.95

Quesadilla de Carnitas

$11.95

TORTAS

Torta Cubana

Torta Cubana

$21.95

Grilled steak, hotdog sausage, ham, scramble eggs, American and Oaxaca cheese, black beans, mayonnaise, avocado and jalapeños

Torta Telera de pollo

$16.95

Grilled chicken breast, melted with cheese, in a bed of black beans, topped with avocado, mayonnaise, lettuce and tomato.

Torta de Chorizo con papas

$15.95

Chorizo with potatoes, black beans, tomato, avocado, lettuce, onions, chipotle mayo and melted Oaxaca cheese.

SIDE ORDERS

Arroz Mexicano 8oz

$4.95

Frijoles negros 8oz

$4.95

Arroz y Frijoles 8oz

$4.95

SIDE Pico de Gallo 2oz

$1.95

SIDE Guacamole 2oz

$3.95

SIDE Queso fresco 2oz

$1.95

SIDE Crema Mexicana 2oz

$1.95

SIDE Chips

$4.00

3 Tortillas de Nixtamal

$3.95

Aguacate Sauce 2oz

$0.50

Tomatillo Sauce 2oz

$0.50

Red Smoky Sauce 2oz

$0.50

Chile De Arbol Sauce 2oz

$0.50

Consomé de Birria 8oz

$7.95

SODAS

Mexican Coca Cola

$4.95

Señorial Sangria

$3.95

Topochico

$3.95

Sparkling Mexican water

Jarritos

$3.95

Bottle of water

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.95

GingerAle

$3.95

Sprite

$3.95

AGUAS FRESCAS

Horchata 16 oz

Horchata 16 oz

$4.95
Tamarindo 16 oz

Tamarindo 16 oz

$4.95
Jamaica 16oz

Jamaica 16oz

$4.95
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

210 west 94st, NY, NY 10025

