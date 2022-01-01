Main picView gallery

Taqueria Aztex

review star

No reviews yet

10700 Old Menchaca Rd.

Austin, TX 78748

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Al Pastor
Aztex
Quesa Birria

Taco

Bistek

Bistek

$3.00

Grilled Steak, Onion, and Cilantro on a corn tortilla.

Al Pastor

Al Pastor

$3.00

Marinated Pork, onion, and cilantro, on a corn tortilla.

Lengua

Lengua

$3.00Out of stock

Beef tongue, onion, and cilantro on a corn tortilla.

Carnitas Aztex

Carnitas Aztex

$3.00

Achiote marinated pork, pickled red onion, and cilantro on a corn tortilla.

Campechano

Campechano

$3.00

Marinated steak, chorizo, onion, and cilantro on a corn tortilla.

Tinga de pollo

Tinga de pollo

$3.00

Shredded chicken in chipotle sauce, onion, and cilantro on a corn tortilla.

Fajita de pollo

Fajita de pollo

$3.00

Marinated chicken, caramelized peppers, and onions on a corn tortilla.

Chorizo

Chorizo

$3.00

Chorizo, onion, and cilantro on a corn tortilla.

Beef Fajita

Beef Fajita

$3.00

Marinated sliced steak, caramelized peppers, and onions on a corn tortilla.

Aguacate Frito

Aguacate Frito

$3.00

Breaded avocado, roasted corn and black beans, and chipotle aioli on a corn tortilla.

Birria

Birria

$3.00

Chili braised beef, onion, and cilantro on a corn tortilla.

Aztex

Aztex

$3.00

Sliced steak, poblanos, onions, bacon, Salsa Morita, radish, and avocado on a corn tortilla.

Quesadillas

Your choice of meat, melted cheese on in a corn tortilla.
Quesa Birria

Quesa Birria

$15.00

Chili braised beef, melted cheese, onion, cilantro in a corn tortilla with a side of consomé.

Choice Quesadilla

Choice Quesadilla

$5.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$4.00

Torta

Milanesa

$11.00

Breaded steak, beans, lettuce, onion, tomato, pickled jalapeno, sour cream, and avocado on a telera roll.

Chilanga

Chilanga

$12.00

Salchicha, chorizo, ham, beans, lettuce, onion, tomato, pickle jalapeno, sour cream, and avocado on a telera roll.

Cubana

$12.00

Ham, breaded steak, salchicha, melted cheese, beans, lettuce, onion, tomato, pickled jalapeno, sour cream, and avocado on a telera roll.

Choice Torta

$11.00

Your choice of meat, beans, lettuce, onion, tomato, pickled jalapenos, sour cream, and avocado on a telera roll.

Hangover Burger

Hangover Burger

$14.00Out of stock

1/2lb burger, bacon, fried egg, cheese, lettuce, tomato, caramelized onion, and chipotle aioli.

Sides

French Fries

$4.00

Aguacate

$2.50

Consome

$2.00

Kids

Kid's Quesadilla

$7.00

Kid's Chicken Quesadilla

$8.00

Kid's Chicken Nugget

$7.00

Kid's Cheese Burger

$7.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 pm - 1:00 am
Monday6:00 pm - 1:00 am
Tuesday6:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday6:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday6:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday6:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday6:00 pm - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

10700 Old Menchaca Rd., Austin, TX 78748

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

HBQ food truck - SOUTH AUSTIN BEER GARDEN
orange starNo Reviews
10700 Manchaca Rd, Austin, TX 78748, USA Austin, TX 78748
View restaurantnext
Southside Flying Pizza
orange star4.1 • 1,070
11600 Manchaca Austin, TX 78748
View restaurantnext
Serranos - Southpark
orange starNo Reviews
9500 S IH 35 Frontage Rd Austin, TX 78748
View restaurantnext
China Dynasty
orange star3.9 • 230
2110 W Slaughter Lane Suite#101 Austin, TX 78748
View restaurantnext
Matador ATX - @Lustre Pearl South
orange starNo Reviews
10400 Manchaca Rd AUSTIN, TX 78744
View restaurantnext
Pho With Us
orange star4.5 • 366
9900 S IH 35 Frontage Rd Austin, TX 78748
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Austin

Odd Duck
orange star5.0 • 14,874
1201 S Lamar Blvd Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Moonshine Patio Bar and Grill - Downtown - Downtown
orange star4.5 • 9,859
303 Red River Austin, TX 78701
View restaurantnext
Kemuri Tatsu-Ya
orange star4.5 • 9,444
2713 E 2nd St Austin, TX 78702
View restaurantnext
Home Slice Pizza - South Congress
orange star4.8 • 7,003
1415 South Congress Ave Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Barley Swine - 6555 Burnet Rd.
orange star4.9 • 6,790
6555 Burnet Rd STE 400 Austin, TX 78757
View restaurantnext
Hula Hut
orange star4.1 • 6,624
3826 Lake Austin Blvd Austin, TX 78703
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Austin
Buda
review star
Avg 5 (16 restaurants)
Pflugerville
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Cedar Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (58 restaurants)
Round Rock
review star
Avg 4.5 (65 restaurants)
Driftwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Kyle
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Dripping Springs
review star
Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)
Leander
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Hutto
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston