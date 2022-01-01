Restaurant header imageView gallery

Taqueria Chingón 2234 North Western Ave

2234 North Western Ave

Chicago, IL 60647

Popular Items

Al Pastor
Asada
Duck Carnitas

Specials

Fried Shrimp Taco

$7.00Out of stock

Tempura Fried Shrimp, Pickled Red Cabbage, Habanero Salsa, Avocado Spread

Chingon Lunch Bowl

$15.00Out of stock

Your choice of Steak Or Squash, Avocado Spread, Rice, Beans, And Pickled Cabbage (available 11am-3pm only)

Grilled Queso Panela Taco

$6.00

Panela Cheese, Cabbage Slaw, Pickled Red onion, Grilled Red onion, Habanero Salsa (on the side)

Appetizer

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$6.00

Oaxaca Cheese, Cotija Cheese, Heirloom Blue Corn Tortillas

Raclette Quesadilla

$9.00

Raclette (French) Cheese, Heirloom Blue Corn Tortilla

Tacos

Al Pastor

Al Pastor

$5.50

Marinated Pork, Onion, Cilantro, Pineapple Avocado Salsa & Arbol Salsa (Sauce on Side)

Vegetarian Al Pastor

Vegetarian Al Pastor

$5.00

Marinated Portobello Mushroom-Celery Root, Onion, Cilantro, Pineapple Avocado Salsa & Arbol Salsa (Sauce on Side)

Asada

$6.50

Marinated Skirt Steak, Avocado Mousse, Crispy Leeks, and Chipotle Chimichurri

Campechano

Campechano

$6.50Out of stock

Crispy Cheese, Asada, Chorizo Verde, Onion, Cilantro, Avocado Salsa

Chorizo

Chorizo

$5.50Out of stock

Green Chorizo, Cilantro, Onion, Pumpkin Seeds, Avocado Salsa

Duck Carnitas

Duck Carnitas

$7.00

Duck Carnitas & Chicharron, Date Puree, Sunchoke-Habanero Salsa, Orange, Radish, Herb Salad

Costilla

Costilla

$5.50

Short Rib, Cotija Cheese, Pea Tendrils, Hazelnuts, Arbol Salsa

Morcilla

$6.00

Blood Sausage, Piquillo Pepper Jam, Salsa Macha, Pickled Apples,Fresh Herbs *Contains Almonds, Peanuts, Sesame Seeds, and Pumpkin Seeds **Contains Gluten

Squash

Squash

$5.50

Honey butter glazed squash with goat cheese crema topped with pickled red onions, cilantro and salsa macha* *Salsa Macha contains nuts **cannot be made vegan

Sides

Arroz

Arroz

$4.00

Mexican Rice (6 oz)

Frijoles

$4.00

Vegan Black Beans, Serrano, Onions, Cilantro (6 oz)

Chips & Guacamole

Chips & Guacamole

$10.00Out of stock

Guacamole (6 oz) and Chepes Tortilla Chips (4 oz) *Contains Pumpkin Seeds. *Can Not Be Modified.

Shishito Pepper Fondue

$6.00Out of stock

Blistered Shishito Peppers. Nopales, Queso Oaxaca, Pimenton Spice with a pretzel stick

Dessert

With Klug's Farm Strawberries and Rhubarb
Churros

Churros

$7.00

Churros ( 3 ea), Cinnamon-Sugar, Crème Anglaise

Chocolate Tres Leches

$6.00Out of stock

Chocolate Mexican Sponge Cake, chocolate ganache, cocoa nibs

Chefs Flan

Chefs Flan

$6.00

Classic Vanilla Flan

Drinks

Mexican Coke

$3.50

Topo Chico

$3.50

Jarritos

$3.50

Water

$2.00

De La Calle Tepache

$5.00

Goodies

Chingón Cajeta

$15.00Out of stock

8oz Cajeta

Chingón Al Pastor Fat

$7.00Out of stock

8oz Al Pastor Lard

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Located in Chicago's Bucktown neighborhood, Taqueria Chingón is a Mexico City street style taqueria focused on Mexico City's favorite street food: the Al Pastor.

Website

Location

2234 North Western Ave, Chicago, IL 60647

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Taqueria Chingón image
Taqueria Chingón image
Taqueria Chingón image

