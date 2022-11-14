Mexican & Tex-Mex
Taqueria Cinco de Mayo
5,341 Reviews
$
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
Come enjoy counter-served fresh and fast Mexican-American classics. We specialize in tacos, burritos, and Menudo on weekends!
4925 Olivehurst Ave, Olivehurst, CA 95961
