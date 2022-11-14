Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Taqueria Cinco de Mayo

5,341 Reviews

$

4925 Olivehurst Ave

Olivehurst, CA 95961

Order Again

Popular Items

Regular Burrito
QuesaBirria Taco *NEW*
Cinco Burger

Plates Of Menudo

Served in cups to go, or bowls for dining in (para aqui).
MENUDO

MENUDO

$10.99+Out of stock

Menudo served in cups to go or bowls for dining in (para aqui). Para aqui=for here.

EN HOYA (Bring your own Container)

Bring your own pot container from home!

Large 32 oz. (en hoya)

$10.99

Bring your own pot from home, and we can fill it with however many plates you'd like. Two sizes a plate, large or small.

Small 20 oz. (en hoya)

$7.25

Soda

Pepsi

$2.25+

Diet Pepsi

$2.25+

Sierra Mist

$2.25+

Lemonade Tropicana

$2.25+

Root Beer

$2.25+

Dr Pepper

$2.25+

Cherry Pepsi

$2.25+

Agua Frescas

Horchata

Horchata

$2.75+

Mouth watering Horchata! Sweet rice water with natural cinnamon and vanilla.

Jamaica

Jamaica

$2.75+

Freshly brewed Hibiscus Ice tea! Sweet and tangy.

BOTTLED DRINKS

COKE BOTTLE

$2.75+

JARRITO

$2.25+

ICE TEA

$2.99+

Water Bottle!

$1.25

Coffee

CUP OF COFFEE

$1.25

EXTRAS

Cup of WATER

$0.00+

CUP of ICE

$0.25+

REFILL

$0.50

TACO MENU 🌮

Soft Taco

Soft Taco

$1.75
Crispy Taco

Crispy Taco

$1.00

Soft Flour Taco

$1.99

CRISPY FLOUR Taco

$2.89

FISH Taco

$2.69+
Keto Tacos

Keto Tacos

$1.99
QuesaBirria Taco *NEW*

QuesaBirria Taco *NEW*

$3.15

Crispy, juicy, cheesy, and mouth watering! These QuesaBirria Tacos are new to our menu. We love them and we hope you do too! Choose how many per plate, consume included.

BURRITO MENU 🌯

Regular Burrito

Regular Burrito

$5.49+

The first burrito we had on our menu back in 1998! Our burrito comes with your choice of Meat, Rice, Beans, cilantro, lettuce, and Sour Cream. We have lots of add-ons to accommodate any taste buds!

Wet Special Burrito

Wet Special Burrito

$7.49+

Try our burrito, smothered in Melted Shredded Cheese and our home-made enchilada sauce.

California Burrito

California Burrito

$7.19

California style burrito! Loaded with Guacamole, sizzling french fries, cheese, Pico de gallo, sour cream, and beans!

Ch. RELLENO BURRITO

$8.19

Our home made Chile Relleno wrapped inside a burrito with Rice, Beans, Shredded Cheese, Cotija Cheese, Sour Cream. No, you haven't died and gone to heaven... it's just so good...We hope you enjoy!

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$1.99+

R/B/Cheese Burrito

$3.45+

Jack Fruit Burrito

$6.25+

Try our Vegan Meat Option in a burrito! Our Jackfruit is slow cooked to perfection with hints of sweet, spicy and savory flavors. Hope you enjoy! (You can substitute for Whole beans, No rice to make this Burrito all the way Vegan. )

Veggie Burrito

$4.99+

Ala CART Menu

(x2) Enchiladas

(x2) Enchiladas

$2.25

Comes in order of 2's. Enchiladas are tortillas filled with your choice of meat, and topped with melted shredded cheese and our house made enchilada sauce. Garnished with Sour Cream, lettuce and Mexican Cotija Cheese. (tomatoes not included, but can be added)

(x2) Taquitos (maiz)

(x2) Taquitos (maiz)

$2.25

Corn tortillas rolled and deep fried. Choose between chicken, Carnitas, or Potatoes! Topped with sour cream, lettuce, cotija cheese. Tomatoes available upon request!

(X2) Flautas (Harina)

(X2) Flautas (Harina)

$3.99

Comes in 2's. Flautas are rolled and deep fried with flour tortillas, with your choice of filling. These are bigger than the taquitos in size. Super flaky, crispy, and delicious! Topped with Sour cream, lettuce, cilantro & cotija cheese. Tomatoes can be added on request!

NACHOS

NACHOS

$6.99

Our Nachos are fresh tortilla chips, topped with Beans, Melted Shredded Cheese, your Choice of Meat, Lettuce, Tomato, & Sour Cream. You can add Nacho Cheese Sauce if you like!

***1/2 Nachos

$4.35
Ch. Relleno (Solo)

Ch. Relleno (Solo)

$5.79

Beer battered Chile Poblano stuffed with mozzarella cheese, drizzled with homemade red sauce & sauteed onions. Topped with sour cream, & Cotija cheese

Sope

Sope

$3.59

Deep fried masa dough, piled with beans, cheese, choice of meat, lettuce, sour cream, cotija cheese, and garnished with cilantro. Tomatoes available upon request.

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$7.99

Flour tortilla bowl, rice, beans, fresh romaine lettuce, meat, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, and cotija cheese. Comes with a side of our housemade Spicy Mayo sauce. Take off the tortilla bowl for a healthier option!

Torta

Torta

$7.09

Tortas are tasty and toasty sandwiches made with Telera bread. The bread is toasted with light mayo, and we add sour cream, tomatoes, lettuce, and Avocados. Joined by a side of pickled Jalapeños!

Cheese Quesadilla

$3.99
Quesadilla w/ Meat

Quesadilla w/ Meat

$5.99

Toasty Grilled Flour tortilla filled with melted cheese and your choice of meat!

FIESTA FF

FIESTA FF

$6.99

Our take on Asada Fries! Our fries are topped with Beans, melted shredded cheese, your choice of meat. Drizzled with Sour Cream, Tomatoes, Onions, and Cilantro. Add nacho cheese, jalapeños, or our Housemade smokey chipotle sauce for an added kick!

* PLATES * (served with Rice & Beans, drinks not included)

* Drinks not included
(2) Soft Corn Taco (MAIZ) [combo]

(2) Soft Corn Taco (MAIZ) [combo]

$7.49

(2) Soft Flour Taco (HARINA) [COMBO]

$7.99
(3)Crispy Taco [Combo]

(3)Crispy Taco [Combo]

$7.49

(2) Crispy Flour (HARINA) [Combo]

$8.50
(3)Enchiladas [Combo]

(3)Enchiladas [Combo]

$7.49
(4) Taquitos [COMBO]

(4) Taquitos [COMBO]

$7.99
(2) Flautas [COMBO]

(2) Flautas [COMBO]

$7.99

Quesadilla [Combo]

$8.99

Ch RELLENO [combo]

$8.99
*CHILE VERDE [COMBO]

*CHILE VERDE [COMBO]

$8.99

Chile Verde Plate is plain on top, toppings available upon request!

* BIRRIA * [COMBO]

$11.99

* CARNITAS * [COMBO]

$9.99

MEAT Plate [Combo]

$9.99+

BURGER & FRIES MENU 🍔

CHEESE BURGER

$3.34+

HAMBURGER

$2.94+
Cinco Burger

Cinco Burger

$5.99+

Our Popular Cinco Burger comes with Bacon, Grilled Onions, Grilled Jalapenos, Avocado, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato.

FIESTA FF

FIESTA FF

$6.99

Our take on Asada Fries! Our fries are topped with Beans, melted shredded cheese, your choice of meat. Drizzled with Sour Cream, Tomatoes, Onions, and Cilantro. Add nacho cheese, jalapeños, or our Housemade smokey chipotle sauce for an added kick!

** 1/2 Order Fiesta Fries

Order of FRENCH FRIES

$2.99+

Side of Patty

$1.50
Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

Our hand-formed Field Burger vegan patties are made with Barley, Fresh carrots & Celery. Prepared with Mayo (non-vegan), Fresh lettuce, Fresh Onions, and Tomato

KIDS MENU

Chicken Strips

$3.99+

Cheese Quesadilla

$3.99

Kids (8oz cup) R/B/Chz Bowl

$2.99

Kids Bean&Cheese Burrito

$1.99

VEGGIE MENU

Spicy Potato Taco

$1.99+

Veggie Burrito

$4.99+
Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

Our hand-formed Field Burger vegan patties are made with Barley, Fresh carrots & Celery. Prepared with Mayo (non-vegan), Fresh lettuce, Fresh Onions, and Tomato

Jack Fruit Taco

Jack Fruit Taco

$1.99+

Our slow cooked Vegan Jackfruit is packed with lots of flavor! Smokey, a hint of spice, and grilled onions. We hope you enjoy this great vegan option.

Veggie Taco

$1.99+

Jack Fruit Burrito

$6.25+

Try our Vegan Meat Option in a burrito! Our Jackfruit is slow cooked to perfection with hints of sweet, spicy and savory flavors. Hope you enjoy! (You can substitute for Whole beans, No rice to make this Burrito all the way Vegan. )

SIDES & MEAT Orders

SIDES

Order of FRENCH FRIES

$2.99+

RICE

BEANS

WHOLE BEANS

Vaso De BIRRIA (32oz)

$13.99

Full Order (lb) MEAT

+ 8 oz Cup of MEAT

+ 4 oz. Cup of MEAT

Tortillas

$0.50+

Bag of Chips (1-2 people)

$1.00

Each bag is enough for 1-2 persons

FISH SANDWICH

FISH SANDWICH

$3.74

CAMARONES

SHRIMP TACO

$2.89+
COCTEL de Camaron

COCTEL de Camaron

$11.99+
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come enjoy counter-served fresh and fast Mexican-American classics. We specialize in tacos, burritos, and Menudo on weekends!

Website

Location

4925 Olivehurst Ave, Olivehurst, CA 95961

Directions

