Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Taqueria Cinco

review star

No reviews yet

809 Lomax St

Jacksonville, FL 32204

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Tinga
Ribeye Cecina
Beans + Rice

Tacos

Chicken Tinga

$4.50

Slow cooked chicken, ranchera sauce, pickled onions, avocado mousse

Cochinita Pibil

$4.50

Yucatan Style pork roasted in banana leaves

Suadero

$6.00

Braised Beef Brisket, avocado salsa

Chorizo

$5.00

House Mexican style chorizo

Camarones

$6.00

shrimp on the plancha, yucatan cabbage slaw, morita almond salsa

Ribeye Cecina

$6.00

Salt + Lime

Al Pastor

$5.00

Authentic mexico city style pork tacos with pineapple + salsa de arbol

Huitlacoche

$6.00

Corn Truffle, roasted mixed mushrooms, florida corn, queso oaxaca

Nopales

$4.50

Grilled Cactus, summer squash, tomatoes, salsa quemada, queso fresco

Repollitos

$5.00

Oaxacan Mole Negro glazed brussels, queso fresco, pickled onions, almond salsa

Veggie Special

$3.00Out of stock

Street Food

Esquites

$10.00

Mexican street corn off-the-cob, cotija, cholula mayo, Chili-lime dust.

Huaraches

$12.00

Homemade griddles blue corn tortilla, refried black beans, choice of meat or veg, salsa quemada, queso oaxaca + fresco

Tostadas

$10.00

Crispy corn tortilla with choice of meat, black beans, shredded cabbage, onion, cilantro, queso fresco, salsa verde

Quesadillas

$14.00

Dos griddled corn tortillas, quesillo cheese, salsa quemada, escabeche, pickled onions and cabbage on the side

Kid Quesadilla

$6.00

Sides

Guacamole

$11.00

smashed avocado, lime, cilantro, onion + tortilla chips

Chips + Salsa

$3.50

Fried Tortilla Chips, Smoky salsa quemada

Tortilla Chips

$2.00

Beans + Rice

$4.00

Refried Black Beans, Mexican Rice, cilantro, onion + queso fresco

Escabeche

$1.00

Pickled Jalapenos, onion + carrot

Small Guac

$3.00

Salsa Quemada

$2.00

Sd Crema

$0.75

Dulce

Arroz con Leche

$5.00

Mexican Rice Pudding

Churros

$8.00

Crispy fried dough, cinnamon-sugar, abuelitas chocolate sauce

Specials

Tamales Oaxaquenos

$10.00

Dulce De Calabaza

$8.00

Quesadilla De FLOR

$15.00

Bebidas

Water

$1.00

Mexi Coke

$3.50

Mexi Sprite

$3.50

Jarritos

$3.50

Topochico

$3.50

Aguas Frescas

$3.50

Horchata

$4.00

Paco's Cold Brew

$4.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Coke Zero

$2.00

Coctels

Margarita Cinco

$8.00

Margarita Picante

$8.00

Margarita Especial

$9.00

Paloma

$8.00

Quart Of Margarita

$18.00

Sangria Roja

$8.00

Sangria Blanca

$8.00

Michelada

$8.00

Shot Of Guitarron

$4.00

Sombrero

$9.00

Amaro Spritz

$9.00

Café Horchata

$7.00

MATEO 38

Cerveza

XX Lager

$3.00

12 oz. can

XX Variety

$4.00

12 oz. can

Michelob Pure Gold

$3.00

bottle

Tecate

$3.00

12 oz. can

Modelo Esp

$3.00

12 oz. can

Corona Xtra

$4.00

bottle

PBR

$2.00

16 oz. can

Dirty Ashtray

$4.00

Pachenga!

$3.00

Victoria

$3.00

Drafts

Negra Modelo

$5.00

16 oz. Draft

Peach Cobler Sour

$5.00

16 oz. Draft

Pacifico

$5.00

16 oz. Draft

Stella

$5.00

Modelo Esp

$5.00Out of stock

Dos XX Amber

$4.00Out of stock

Wicked Weed IPA

$5.00Out of stock

16 oz. Draft

Dos XX Lager

$5.00

16 oz. Draft

Bold City Ipa

$5.00

Bubbles

Celcius- Fuel de Mateo

$3.00

Champagne / Brut

$6.00

6 oz.

Prosecco

$7.00

7 oz. Split

Hecho Ranchwater

$6.00

12 oz. can

High Noon

$6.00

12 oz.

Cloud9 Energy

$6.00

Topo Seltzer

$4.00

Slim Can

Topo Margarita

$4.00

Two Chicks

$7.00

Slim Can

Onda Tequila Soda

$4.00

Elanita Mezcal + Soda

$4.00

Red Wine

GLS Cab Sauv FLACO

$9.00

Cab Sauv

GLS Malbec PADRILLOS

$9.00

Malbec

GLS Red Blend MISIÓN

$9.00

Red Blend

GLS Garnacha LAS ROCAS

$9.00

GLS Chateau Pinot Noir

$4.00

GLS Pinot Noir LINE 39

$4.00

BTL Flaco Cab Sauv

$33.00

BTL Cab Sauv Honoro Vera

$25.00

BTL Malbec Tinto Negro

$25.00

BTL Pavo Real Blend

$25.00

BTL Garnacha Honoro Vera

$27.00

White Wine

GLS Chard Blanc MISIÓN 20

$4.00

GLS Chardonay WILLIAM HILL

$9.00

Chardonnay

GLS Moscato LA PERLINA

$4.00

GLS Sauv Blanc MATUA

$8.00

Sauv Blanc

GLS Sav Blanc HONIG

$4.00

GLS Sauv Blanc MONTE XANIC

$14.00

BTL Charddonay WILLIAM HILL

$26.00

BTL Sav Blanc MONTE XANIC

$42.00

BTL White Blend MISIÓN 20

$27.00

BTL Sauv Blanc MATUA

$25.00

La Perlina Mosato

$7.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Contemporary Mexican cuisine - tacos, margs + mas.

Location

809 Lomax St, Jacksonville, FL 32204

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Taqueria Cinco image

Similar restaurants in your area

Corner Taco
orange star4.3 • 1,844
818 Post St Jacksonville, FL 32204
View restaurantnext
Biscottis - 3556 St Johns Ave
orange star4.7 • 1,605
3556 St Johns Ave Jacksonville, FL 32205
View restaurantnext
Southern Grounds & Company - Avondale
orange star4.5 • 24
3564 St Johns Ave Jacksonville, FL 32205
View restaurantnext
Southern Grounds & Company - San Marco
orange star4.6 • 846
1671 Atlantic Blvd Jacksonville, FL 32207
View restaurantnext
University Diner - 5959 Merrill Rd
orange star4.0 • 926
5959 Merrill Rd Jacksonville, FL 32277
View restaurantnext
TacoLu - 1712 Beach Boulevard
orange starNo Reviews
1712 Beach Boulevard Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Jacksonville

Hawkers Asian Street Fare - Five Points
orange star4.6 • 8,961
1001 Park St. Jacksonville, FL 32204
View restaurantnext
Restaurant Orsay
orange star4.8 • 3,711
3630 Park St. Jacksonville, FL 32205
View restaurantnext
BB’s Restaurant - 1019 Hendricks Ave
orange star4.7 • 3,137
1019 Hendricks Ave Jacksonville, FL 32207
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Jacksonville FL
orange star4.5 • 2,634
7860 Gate Parkway #101 Jacksonville, FL 32256
View restaurantnext
Corner Taco
orange star4.3 • 1,844
818 Post St Jacksonville, FL 32204
View restaurantnext
Black Sheep
orange star4.7 • 1,711
1534 Oak St Jacksonville, FL 32204
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Jacksonville
Atlantic Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Neptune Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Jacksonville Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Ponte Vedra Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Saint Johns
review star
No reviews yet
Ponte Vedra
review star
Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)
Fernandina Beach
review star
Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)
Saint Augustine
review star
Avg 4.6 (34 restaurants)
Palatka
review star
Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston