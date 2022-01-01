Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Taqeria del Barrio

541 Reviews

$$

821 Upshur street, NW

Washington, DC 20011

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Guacamole
Queso Fundido Dip
CARNE ASADA Taco

Ensaladas

Caesar Del Barrio

$8.99Out of stock

greens tossed in our creamy cotija dressing topped with house made croutons.

Mexican Cobb Salad

$10.99Out of stock

Greens topped with avocado, cotija cheese, roasted red peppers, bacon, black beans,and corn with cilantro goddess dressing.

TORTILLA BOWL SALAD

$10.99Out of stock

Greens, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, guacamole, lime vinaigrette.

Antojitos

MAS CHIPS AND SALSA

$1.99

Guacamole

$7.99

Made fresh to order served with housmade tortilla chips

Queso Fundido Dip

$7.99

Creamy dip made with chihuahua and cheddar cheeses with Mexican spices

ELOTE

$4.99Out of stock

Mexican street corn, grilled and brushed with a chili-lime aioli and cotija cheese.

TAMAL ROJO OR VERDE

$3.99Out of stock

Shredded chicken tamal with tomatillo salsa verde or pork tamal with guajillo sauce and crema.

EMPANADA DEL DIA

$3.85Out of stock

Fried savory pastry filled with meat and veggies.

TAQUITOS

$3.99

4 Corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken, rolled and lightly fried, topped with black bean purée, crema and cotija cheese.

CHIMICHANGA appetizer

$7.99

Flour tortilla filled with your choice of beef or chicken. peppers, onions and cheese lightly fried. Served with guacamole, slaw, crema and salsa verde or roja.

QUESADILLA

$6.99

Flour tortilla, filled with sautéed peppers, onions and Mexican cheeses. Served with salsa and sour cream.

CHICKEN TORTILLA SOUP

$5.99Out of stock

Shredded chicken, guajillo-chipotle broth, vegetables, tortilla strips, guacamole, chihuahua cheese.

TOSTADA

$8.99Out of stock

Corn tortilla, either chicken tinga or beef barbacoa, topped with slaw, and Mexican cheeses. Served with salsa and sour cream.

CEVICHE

$9.99Out of stock

Aguachile, shrimp, avocado, red onion, chiles

LOADED NACHOS

$11.99Out of stock

Tacos

CARNE ASADA Taco

$3.00

Grilled skirt steak, onions, cilantro.

BARBACOA Taco

$3.00

Chipotle braised shredded beef, onions, tomatoes, cilantro

LENGUA Taco

$3.00

Tomato braised tender beef tongue, onions, cilantro.

POLLO ASADO Taco

$3.00

Grilled chicken breast, onions, cilantro.

TINGA Taco

$3.00

Shredded chicken in smoky tomato sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, crema

PESCADO Taco

$3.00

Beer battered crispy corvina fish, chipotle crema, napa slaw, avocado

CHORIZO Taco

$3.00Out of stock

Pork sausage with Mexican spices, onions, cilantro.

CARNITAS Taco

$3.00

Braised shredded pork, cilantro, pickled onions.

CAMARÓNES Taco

$3.00

Beer battered fried shrimp, napa slaw, chipotle crema, avocado.

HONGOS Taco

$3.00Out of stock

Sautéed wild mushrooms, onions, in salsa roja.

RAJAS Taco

$3.00Out of stock

Sautéed peppers, onions, egg, cilantro.

AL PASTOR Taco

$3.00

Marinated pork topped with grilled pineapple, onions, cilantro.

Gringo Tacos

$7.00

Three hard shell tacos with ground beef, lettuce, tomato, and cheese.

Build Your Own Taco Kit Family of 4

$46.00

comes with choice of protein, 14 hand made corn tortillas, onions, cilantro, salsa, & cotija cheese, rice & black beans - SELECT UP TO 2 PROTIENS

Fajitas

Fajitas Chicken

$16.99Out of stock

Chicken sauteed with peppers and onions. Served with 3 flour tortillas, black beans, Mexican rice, guacamole and crema.

Fajitas Beef

$16.99Out of stock

Beef sauteed with peppers and onions. Served with 3 flour tortillas, black beans, Mexican rice, guacamole and crema.

Fajitas Chicken & Beef

$17.99Out of stock

Chicken sauteed with peppers and onions. Served with 3 flour tortillas, black beans, Mexican rice, guacamole and crema.

Fajias Chicken, Beef,& Shrimp

$18.99Out of stock

Sauteed with peppers and onions. Served with 3 flour tortillas, black beans, Mexican rice, guacamole and crema.

Fajitas Shrimp

$19.99Out of stock

Shrimp sauteed with peppers and onions. Served with 3 flour tortillas, black beans, Mexican rice, guacamole and crema.

Enchiladas

Enchiladas Chicken

$13.99Out of stock

3 enchiladas rolled in corn tortillas with Chicken, topped with melted Chihuahua cheese, crema and salsa verde, roja, or mole

Enchiladas Barbacoa

$13.99Out of stock

3 enchiladas rolled in corn tortillas with Barbacoa, topped with melted Chihuahua cheese, crema and salsa verde, roja, or mole

Tortas

Torta Milanesa

$11.99Out of stock

Lightly breaded and fried chicken breast.

Torta Carne

$11.99Out of stock

Choose any of our taco meats.

Torta Vegetal

$11.99Out of stock

A vegetarian combination of hongos and rajas.

Platos

Chimichanga Chicken

$13.99

Lightly fried flour tortilla filled with Chicken, peppers, onions and cheese. Served with guacamole, crema and salsa verde, mole, or roja

Chimichanga Barbacoa

$13.99

Lightly fried flour tortilla filled with Barbacoa, peppers, onions and cheese. Served with guacamole, crema and salsa verde, mole, or roja

Chimichanga Shrimp

$15.99

Lightly fried flour tortilla filled with Shrimp, peppers, onions and cheese. Served with guacamole, crema and salsa verde, mole, or roja

POLLO SALTADO GF

$14.99Out of stock

A stir fry of lean chicken with red onions, tomatoes, green onion, cilantro, and french fries. Served with white rice.

LOMO SALTADO GF

$15.99Out of stock

A stir fry of lean beef with red onions, tomatoes, green onion, cilantro, and french fries. Served with white rice.

CARNE ASADA GF

$17.99Out of stock

Adobo marinated grilled skirt steak, topped with chimichurri sauce. Served with a side of grilled peppers & onions.

PESCADOS CON MARISCOS

$16.99Out of stock

Marinated, grilled corvina fish, shrimp, red sauce, vegetables, served with fresh vegetable salad.

Kids Menu

POLLO FINGERS

$7.99

3 crispy chicken fingers, made in house with panko bread crumbs.

PLAIN TACOS

$7.99

Your choice of one grilled chicken or crispy fish taco topped with lettuce

KID’S QUESADILLA

$7.99

Flour tortilla filled with chihuahua cheese and chicken tinga.

Acompañamientos

ARROZ

$2.49

MEXICAN CREAMY RICE

$2.99Out of stock

FRIJOLES NEGROS

$2.49

PLATANOS MADUROS

$3.99Out of stock

MAS SALSA VERDE

$0.89

SALSA ROJA

$0.89

CREMA

$0.89

SHREDDED CHEESE

$0.89

Side Guac

$0.89

Postres

Virgin Margarita

$3.00

lime juice, Triple Sec, agave syrup and Tequila.

Virgin Hibiscus Margarita

$3.00

Hibiscus syrup, tequila, lime, sugar

Virgin Frozen Hibiscus Margarita

$3.00

Frozen Hibiscus syrup, lime juice, Triple Sec, agave syrup and Tequila

Virgin Spicey Strawberry Margarita

$3.00

Strawberry syrup, tequila, lime, sugar, and jalepeno.

Virgin Daquiri

$3.00

Rum, lime juice, and sugar

Mexican Coke

$2.50

Fanta

$2.50

Strawberry Limeaid

$3.00

Lime juice, strawberry, and sugar

Churros

$4.99

Crisp churros tossed in cinnamon sugar with either chocolate or dulce de leche dipping sauce

Thursday Gringo

Three hard shell tacos of ground beef, tomato, lettuce, cheese,

Gringo Tacos

$10.00

Taco Tuesday

Two of any tacos and a classic or spicy margarita

Taco Tuesday

$12.00

Bebidas

Margarita

$9.00

Lime, Tequila, Sugar, and Triple Sec

Spicy

$9.00

Poblano, Jalapeño, Sugar, Lime, Triple Sec, and Tequila

Del Barrio

$9.00

Turmeric, Pineapple, Mezcal, Lime, Sugar.

Shaken not Stirred

$9.00Out of stock

The Caddy

$11.00

Sugar, Lime, Triple Sec, Gran Marnier and Tequila

Frozen Pina Colada

$12.00

Frozen Hibiscus Margarita

$11.00

Sugar, Lime, Triple Sec, Hibiscus, and Tequila

Strawberry Margarita

$10.00

Sugar, Lime, Triple Sec, Strawberry, and Tequila

Spicy Strawberry

$10.00

Sugar, Lime, Triple Sec, Strawberry, Jalapeno and Tequila

Hibiscus Margarita

$10.00

Sugar, Lime, Triple Sec, Hibiscus, and Tequila

Daquiri

$10.00

Lime, Bacardi, and sugar

Mocktail

$3.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Pineapple Margarita

$10.00

Wine

Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00+

Melbec

$9.00+

Rose

$9.00+

Cava

$9.00+

Chardonnay

$9.00+

Wine Wednesday

$15.00

Beer

Tecate

$5.00

Corona

$5.00

El Pacifico

$5.00

Liquor

Banhez Mezcal

$11.00

Rock Town Vodka

$8.00

Even Williams Whiskey

$8.00

Bacardi Rum

$9.00

Old Mexico Tequila

$8.00

Libelula Taquela

$10.00

Aviation Gin

$9.00

Bar Hill Gin

$10.00

Makers Mark

$11.00

Milargo Silver Tequila

$10.00

Grey Goose Vodka

$11.00

Plantation Dark Rum

$10.00

Zicapa Dark Rum

$11.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Aperol

$10.00

Chacho Auguadiente

$9.00

Avua Cachaca

$9.00

Mains

Roasted Turkey with Sage Gravy - 7-10lb

$75.00

Glazed Brown Sugar Spiral Ham - 6-7 lbs

$85.00

Herb Crusted Prime Rib - serves 4

$150.00

Sides

Cornbread & sage sausage stuffing

$35.00

Mushroom & cornbread stuffing

$35.00

Garlic Green Beans

$30.00

Ultra Creamy Mashed Potatoes

$30.00

Mac & Cheese

$35.00

Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Shallots & Bacon

$35.00

Sweet Potato Casserole

$35.00

Pies

Apple Pie with Crumb topping

$35.00

Pumpkin Pie

$35.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

821 Upshur street, NW, Washington, DC 20011

Directions

Gallery
Taqueria del Barrio image
Taqueria del Barrio image
Taqueria del Barrio image
Taqueria del Barrio image

Similar restaurants in your area

Commonwealth Cantina - Petworth - Washington DC
orange starNo Reviews
3911 GEORGIA AVE NW Washington, DC 20011
View restaurantnext
Taqueria Habanero - DC
orange star4.5 • 941
3710 14th St NW Washington, DC 20010
View restaurantnext
El Chucho - 3313 11th St NW
orange star4.0 • 1,180
3313 11th St NW Washington, DC 20010
View restaurantnext
Taqueria Nacional
orange star4.4 • 291
3213 Mt Pleasant Street NW Washington, DC 20010
View restaurantnext
Gogi Yogi BBQ
orange star4.4 • 1,891
1921 8th Street NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Taqueria Xochi
orange star4.5 • 85
924 U st nw Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Washington

Menya Hosaki
orange star4.5 • 130
845 Upshur St NW Washington, DC 20011
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Washington
Van Ness/Forest Hills
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Tenleytown
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Shaw
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Georgetown
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Chinatown
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
NoMa
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Mount Pleasant
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Ivy City
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Capitol Hill
review star
Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston