Taqeria del Barrio

541 Reviews
$$
821 Upshur street, NW
Washington, DC 20011
Popular Items
Ensaladas
Caesar Del Barrio
greens tossed in our creamy cotija dressing topped with house made croutons.
Mexican Cobb Salad
Greens topped with avocado, cotija cheese, roasted red peppers, bacon, black beans,and corn with cilantro goddess dressing.
TORTILLA BOWL SALAD
Greens, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, guacamole, lime vinaigrette.
Antojitos
MAS CHIPS AND SALSA
Guacamole
Made fresh to order served with housmade tortilla chips
Queso Fundido Dip
Creamy dip made with chihuahua and cheddar cheeses with Mexican spices
ELOTE
Mexican street corn, grilled and brushed with a chili-lime aioli and cotija cheese.
TAMAL ROJO OR VERDE
Shredded chicken tamal with tomatillo salsa verde or pork tamal with guajillo sauce and crema.
EMPANADA DEL DIA
Fried savory pastry filled with meat and veggies.
TAQUITOS
4 Corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken, rolled and lightly fried, topped with black bean purée, crema and cotija cheese.
CHIMICHANGA appetizer
Flour tortilla filled with your choice of beef or chicken. peppers, onions and cheese lightly fried. Served with guacamole, slaw, crema and salsa verde or roja.
QUESADILLA
Flour tortilla, filled with sautéed peppers, onions and Mexican cheeses. Served with salsa and sour cream.
CHICKEN TORTILLA SOUP
Shredded chicken, guajillo-chipotle broth, vegetables, tortilla strips, guacamole, chihuahua cheese.
TOSTADA
Corn tortilla, either chicken tinga or beef barbacoa, topped with slaw, and Mexican cheeses. Served with salsa and sour cream.
CEVICHE
Aguachile, shrimp, avocado, red onion, chiles
LOADED NACHOS
Tacos
CARNE ASADA Taco
Grilled skirt steak, onions, cilantro.
BARBACOA Taco
Chipotle braised shredded beef, onions, tomatoes, cilantro
LENGUA Taco
Tomato braised tender beef tongue, onions, cilantro.
POLLO ASADO Taco
Grilled chicken breast, onions, cilantro.
TINGA Taco
Shredded chicken in smoky tomato sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, crema
PESCADO Taco
Beer battered crispy corvina fish, chipotle crema, napa slaw, avocado
CHORIZO Taco
Pork sausage with Mexican spices, onions, cilantro.
CARNITAS Taco
Braised shredded pork, cilantro, pickled onions.
CAMARÓNES Taco
Beer battered fried shrimp, napa slaw, chipotle crema, avocado.
HONGOS Taco
Sautéed wild mushrooms, onions, in salsa roja.
RAJAS Taco
Sautéed peppers, onions, egg, cilantro.
AL PASTOR Taco
Marinated pork topped with grilled pineapple, onions, cilantro.
Gringo Tacos
Three hard shell tacos with ground beef, lettuce, tomato, and cheese.
Build Your Own Taco Kit Family of 4
comes with choice of protein, 14 hand made corn tortillas, onions, cilantro, salsa, & cotija cheese, rice & black beans - SELECT UP TO 2 PROTIENS
Fajitas
Fajitas Chicken
Chicken sauteed with peppers and onions. Served with 3 flour tortillas, black beans, Mexican rice, guacamole and crema.
Fajitas Beef
Beef sauteed with peppers and onions. Served with 3 flour tortillas, black beans, Mexican rice, guacamole and crema.
Fajitas Chicken & Beef
Chicken sauteed with peppers and onions. Served with 3 flour tortillas, black beans, Mexican rice, guacamole and crema.
Fajias Chicken, Beef,& Shrimp
Sauteed with peppers and onions. Served with 3 flour tortillas, black beans, Mexican rice, guacamole and crema.
Fajitas Shrimp
Shrimp sauteed with peppers and onions. Served with 3 flour tortillas, black beans, Mexican rice, guacamole and crema.
Enchiladas
Enchiladas Chicken
3 enchiladas rolled in corn tortillas with Chicken, topped with melted Chihuahua cheese, crema and salsa verde, roja, or mole
Enchiladas Barbacoa
3 enchiladas rolled in corn tortillas with Barbacoa, topped with melted Chihuahua cheese, crema and salsa verde, roja, or mole
Tortas
Platos
Chimichanga Chicken
Lightly fried flour tortilla filled with Chicken, peppers, onions and cheese. Served with guacamole, crema and salsa verde, mole, or roja
Chimichanga Barbacoa
Lightly fried flour tortilla filled with Barbacoa, peppers, onions and cheese. Served with guacamole, crema and salsa verde, mole, or roja
Chimichanga Shrimp
Lightly fried flour tortilla filled with Shrimp, peppers, onions and cheese. Served with guacamole, crema and salsa verde, mole, or roja
POLLO SALTADO GF
A stir fry of lean chicken with red onions, tomatoes, green onion, cilantro, and french fries. Served with white rice.
LOMO SALTADO GF
A stir fry of lean beef with red onions, tomatoes, green onion, cilantro, and french fries. Served with white rice.
CARNE ASADA GF
Adobo marinated grilled skirt steak, topped with chimichurri sauce. Served with a side of grilled peppers & onions.
PESCADOS CON MARISCOS
Marinated, grilled corvina fish, shrimp, red sauce, vegetables, served with fresh vegetable salad.
Kids Menu
Acompañamientos
Postres
Virgin Margarita
lime juice, Triple Sec, agave syrup and Tequila.
Virgin Hibiscus Margarita
Hibiscus syrup, tequila, lime, sugar
Virgin Frozen Hibiscus Margarita
Frozen Hibiscus syrup, lime juice, Triple Sec, agave syrup and Tequila
Virgin Spicey Strawberry Margarita
Strawberry syrup, tequila, lime, sugar, and jalepeno.
Virgin Daquiri
Rum, lime juice, and sugar
Mexican Coke
Fanta
Strawberry Limeaid
Lime juice, strawberry, and sugar
Churros
Crisp churros tossed in cinnamon sugar with either chocolate or dulce de leche dipping sauce
Thursday Gringo
Taco Tuesday
Bebidas
Margarita
Lime, Tequila, Sugar, and Triple Sec
Spicy
Poblano, Jalapeño, Sugar, Lime, Triple Sec, and Tequila
Del Barrio
Turmeric, Pineapple, Mezcal, Lime, Sugar.
Shaken not Stirred
The Caddy
Sugar, Lime, Triple Sec, Gran Marnier and Tequila
Frozen Pina Colada
Frozen Hibiscus Margarita
Sugar, Lime, Triple Sec, Hibiscus, and Tequila
Strawberry Margarita
Sugar, Lime, Triple Sec, Strawberry, and Tequila
Spicy Strawberry
Sugar, Lime, Triple Sec, Strawberry, Jalapeno and Tequila
Hibiscus Margarita
Sugar, Lime, Triple Sec, Hibiscus, and Tequila
Daquiri
Lime, Bacardi, and sugar
Mocktail
Mimosa
Pineapple Margarita
Liquor
Banhez Mezcal
Rock Town Vodka
Even Williams Whiskey
Bacardi Rum
Old Mexico Tequila
Libelula Taquela
Aviation Gin
Bar Hill Gin
Makers Mark
Milargo Silver Tequila
Grey Goose Vodka
Plantation Dark Rum
Zicapa Dark Rum
Grand Marnier
Aperol
Chacho Auguadiente
Avua Cachaca
Mains
Sides
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
821 Upshur street, NW, Washington, DC 20011