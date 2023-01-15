- Home
- Rocky Point
- Taqueria Durango - NEW
Taqueria Durango NEW
13732 NC-210
100
Rocky Point, NC 28457
Tacos
Taco Al pastor / Marinated Pork
Taco Asada / steak
Taco cabeza / Head
Taco Cachete / Beef cheek
Taco Camaron / Shrimp
Taco Carne molida / Beef
Taco Chorizo / Mexican Sausage
Taco de frijol / Beans
Taco Lengua / Beef Tongue
Taco Pescado / Fish
Taco pollo asado / Grill ck
Taco Pollo desebrado / Pull ck
Taco Veggy
taco/carnitas
Burritos
Burrito Al pastor / Marnated Pork
10"flour tortilla with motzarella cheese, beans, rice & meat. Served with aside of rice & salad
Burrito Asada / Steak
Burrito Asada / Steak
Burrito Cabeza / Head
Burrito Cabeza / Head
Burrito Cachete / Cheek
Burrito Cachete / Cheek
Burrito Camaron / shrimp
Burrito Carne molida / Beef
Burrito Carne molida / Beef
Burrito Chorizo / Mexican Sausage
Burrito Chorizo / Mexican Sausage
Burrito de frijol / Beans
Burrito de frijol / Beans
Burrito Pescado / Fish
Burrito Pescado / Fish
Burrito Pollo asado / Grill Ck
Burrito Pollo asado / Grill Ck
Burrito Pollo desebrado / Pull ck
Burrito Pollo desebrado / Pull ck
Burrito Veggy
Burrito Veggy
Burrito Lengua
Quesadillas
Fajita Beef Quesadilla
Quesadilla Shrimp
Serve with aside of salad and rice
Quesadilla Al Pastor / Marinated pork
Quesadilla Al Pastor / Marinated pork
Quesadilla Asada / steak
Quesadilla Asada / steak
Quesadilla Cabeza / Head
Quesadilla Cabeza / Head
Quesadilla Cachete / Cheek
Quesadilla Cachete / Cheek
Quesadilla Carne Molida / beef
Quesadilla Carne Molida / beef
Quesadilla Champinon / Mushrooms
Quesadilla Champinon / Mushrooms
Quesadilla Chorizo / Mexican Sauage
Quesadilla Chorizo / Mexican Sauage
Quesadilla Fajita Asada / Steak
Quesadilla Fajita Asada / Steak
Quesadilla Lengua / Tongue
Quesadilla Lengua / Tongue
Quesadilla P. Asado / Grill Ck
Quesadilla P. Asado / Grill Ck
Quesadilla P. Desebrado / Pull Ck
Quesadilla P. Desebrado / Pull Ck
Quesadilla Pescado / Fish
Quesadilla Pescado / Fish
Quesadilla Pollo Fajita / Grill ck
Quesadilla Pollo Fajita / Grill ck
Quesadilla Pull Ck Fajita
Quesadilla Queso / Cheese
Quesadilla Queso / Cheese
Quesadilla Shrimp fajita / Camaron faj.
Quesadilla Shrimp fajita / Camaron faj.
Quesadilla Veggy
Quesadilla Veggy
Quesabirria
Appetizer
Nachos & Cheese
Guacamole
Fresh avocado, dice totatoe,dice onion,, cilantro fres lime juice, salt & pepper
Pico de Gallo
Fresh dice tomatoe, onion, Cilnatro, fresh lime juice, salt & pepper
Bean Dip
Refried beans mix with cheese dip
Cheese Dip
Choriqueso
Mexican sausage mix with cheese dip
Motzarella Sticks
6 Pcs Ck Nuggets
Tamales (weekend only )
French Fries
Nachos
Nachos Carne Molida / Beef
Serve with motzarella cheese, beans,cheese dip, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, jalapenos, mexican cheese and sour cream
Nachos de Asada / Steak
Nachos de Asada / Steak
Nachos de Frijoles
Nachos de Frijoles
Nachos Fajita Asada / Stk
Nachos Fajita Asada / Stk
Nachos Pollo Asado / Gill ck
Nachos Pollo Asado / Gill ck
Nachos Pollo Desebrado / Pull Ck
Nachos Pollo Desebrado / Pull Ck
Nachos Pollo Fjita / Grill Ck
Nachos Pollo Fjita / Grill Ck
Nachos Supreme
Serve with cheese, beef, pull ck, beans,cheese dip, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, jalapenos, mexican cheese and sour cream
Nachos Shrimp Fajita
Nachos Veggy
Nachos Al Pastor
Nachos Beef Fajita
Salads
Salad Pollo Asado / Grill ck
Fresh lettuce, tomatoes, onion, jalapenos, mexican cheese & sour cream
Salad Asada / Stk
Salad Asada / Stk
Salad Guacamole
Salad Guacamole
Taco Salad Asada / Stk
Crispy flour tortilla shell. Served with beans, rice, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, jalapenos, mexican cheese & sour cream
Taco Salad Pollo Asado / Grill Ck
Taco Salad Pollo Asado / Grill Ck
Taco Salad Carne Molida / Beef
Taco Salad Carne Molida / Beef
Taco Salad Pollo Desebrado / Pull Ck
Taco Salad Pollo Desebrado / Pull Ck
Taco Salad Al Pastor / Marinated Pork
Taco Salad Al Pastor / Marinated Pork
Taco Salad Chorizo / Mexican Sausage
Taco Salad Chorizo / Mexican Sausage
Taco Salad Shimp
Taco Salad Veggy
Fish Salad
Chimichangas
Chimichangas Asada / Stk
Serve with aside of salad and rice
Chimichanga Pollo Asado / Grill Ck
Chimichanga Pollo Asado / Grill Ck
Chimichanga Carne Molida / Beef
Chimichanga Carne Molida / Beef
Chimichanga Pollo Desebrado / Pull Ck
Chimichanga Pollo Desebrado / Pull Ck
Chimmichanga Al Pastor / Marinated Pork
Chimmichanga Al Pastor / Marinated Pork
Chimichanga Camaron / Shrimp
Serve with cheese, beef, pull ck, beans,cheese dip, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, jalapenos, mexican cheese and sour cream
Veggy Chimi
Chimi Lengua
Enchiladas
Enchiladas Rancheras
Three pull Ck enchilada, toppecombinattion of one pull Ck, one beef, one bean, one cheese enchilada, topped with lettuce, mexican cheese and sour cream servçed with riced with red sauce lettuce, mexican cheese and sour cream servçed with rice
Enchiladas Verdes
Three pull Ck enchilada topped with red sauce, lettuce, mexican cheese and sour cream served with rice
Enchiladas Supreme
Combinattion of one pull Ck, one beef, one bean, one cheese enchilada, topped with lettuce, mexican cheese and sour cream servçed with rice
Enchiladas Supreme Shrimp
Enchiladas Rancheras Stake
Fajitas
Fajita Asada / Stk
Meat cook with bell pepper & onion. Served with salad, rice, beans & your choice of tortillas
Fajita Pollo Asado / Grill Ck
Meat cook with bell pepper & onion. Served with salad, rice, beans & your choice of tortillas
Fajita Shrimp / Camaron
Meat cook with bell pepper & onion. Served with salad, rice, beans & your choice of tortillas
Fajita Texana
Combination of Stk, Grill Ck & Shrimp bell pepper & onions. Served with salad, rice, beand & tortillas
Fajita Grill Ck & Stk / Pollo Asado y Asada
Meat combination, bell peppers & onions. Served with salad , rice, beans,& tortilla
Fajita Ck & Shrimp / Polio & Camaron
Meat combination, bell peppers & onions. Served with salad , rice, beans,& tortilla
Fajita Stk & Camaron / Asada y Camaron
Meat combination, bell peppers & onions. Served with salad , rice, beans,& tortilla
Fajita X 2 Texanas
Meat combination, bell peppers & onions. Served with salad , rice, beans,& tortilla
Fajita X 2 Stk & Grill Ck/ Asada y Pollo Asado
Meat combination, bell peppers & onions. Served with salad , rice, beans & tortilla
Fajita X 2 Stk & Shrimp / Asada y Camaron
Meat combination, bell peppers & onions. Served with salad , rice, beans & tortilla
Fajita X 2 Grill Ck & Shrimp / Pollo Asado y Camaron
Meat combination, bell peppers & onions. Served with salad , rice, beans & tortilla
Fajita X 2 Asada / Stk
Fajita X 2 Grill Ck / Pollo Asado
Fajita X 2 Camaron / Shrimp
Fajita Veggy
Combination of onion, bell pepper, carrots, potatoes, zucchini, squash, mushrooms & broccoli
Chef Specialties
ACP Arroz con Pollo
ACP Asada
ACP Shrimp
Alambre Asada / Stk
Stk strips with onion & bell peppers smothered in motzarella cheese, Served with rice, refried beans & tortillas
Alambre Pollo Asado/ Grill Ck
Grill Ck strips with onion & bell peppers smothered in motzarella cheese, Served with rice, refried beans & tortillas
Alambre Shrimp
Carne Asada
serve with salad, rice, refried beans, chile toreado, nopal,grill onions & tortillas
Carne Asada (Pescado)
Carne en Salsa Verde Asada / Stk
Stk strips coverd with green spicy tomatillo salsa, Served with rice, refried beans & tortillas
Carne en Salsa Verde Pollo Asado / Grill Ck
Grill Ck strips coverd with green spicy tomatillo salsa, Served with rice, refried beans & tortillas
Choripollo
Grill Ck strips with Chorizo topped with cheese dip. Served with rice, refried beans & tortillas
Pollo a la Crema
Grill Ck strips topped with a combination of cheese sauce, served with rice, salad & tortillas
Pollo A La Crema Asada
Shrimp Pollo A La Crema
Camarones a la Diabla
Soups / Caldos
Sopes
Sope Asada / Stk
Thick tortila with beans, lettuce, tomato, mexican cheese & sour cream
Sope Pollo Asado / Grill Ck
Sope Pollo Asado / Grill Ck
Sope Chorizo / Mexican sausage
Sope Chorizo / Mexican sausage
Sope Al Pastor / Marinated Pork
Sope Al Pastor / Marinated Pork
Sope Camaron / Shrimp
Sope Camaron / Shrimp
Sope Pescado / Fish
Sope Pescado / Fish
Sope Lengua / Tongue
Sope Lengua / Tongue
Sope Cachete / Cheek
Sope Cachete / Cheek
Sope Cabeza / Head
Sope Cabeza / Head
Sope Carne Molida / Beef
Sope Carne Molida / Beef
Sope Pollo Desebrado / Pull Ck
Sope Pollo Desebrado / Pull Ck
Sope No Carne / No Meat
Sope No Carne / No Meat
Sope Veggy
Sope Veggy
Huaraches
Huarache Asada / Stk
Big tortilla with beans, onions, avocado, mexican cheese & sour cream
Huarache Pollo Asado / Grill Ck
Huarache Pollo Asado / Grill Ck
Huarache Chorizo / Mexican sausage
Huarache Chorizo / Mexican sausage
Huarache Al Pastor / Marinated Pork
Huarache Al Pastor / Marinated Pork
Huarache Camaron / Shrimp
Huarache Camaron / Shrimp
Huarache Pescado / Fish
Huarache Pescado / Fish
Huarache Lengua / Tongue
Huarache Lengua / Tongue
Huarache Cachete / Cheek
Huarache Cachete / Cheek
Huarache Cabeza / Head
Huarache Cabeza / Head
huarache Carne Molida / Beef
huarache Carne Molida / Beef
Huarache pollo Desebrado / Pull Ck
Huarache pollo Desebrado / Pull Ck
Huarache No Carne / No Meat
Huarache No Carne / No Meat
Hurache Veggy
Hurache Veggy
Gorditas
Gordita Asada / Stk
Thick round tortilla filled with beans, lettuce, mexicn cheese & sour cream
Gordita Pollo Asado / Grill Ck
Gordita Pollo Asado / Grill Ck
Gordita Chorizo / Mexican Sausage
Gordita Chorizo / Mexican Sausage
Gordita Al Pastor / Marinated Pork
Gordita Al Pastor / Marinated Pork
Gordita Camaron / Shrimp
Gordita Camaron / Shrimp
Gordita Pescado / Fish
Gordita Pescado / Fish
Gordita Lengua / Tongue
Gordita Lengua / Tongue
Gordita Cachete / Cheek
Gordita Cachete / Cheek
Gordita Cabeza / Head
Gordita Cabeza / Head
Gordita Carne Molida / Beef
Gordita Carne Molida / Beef
Gordita Pollo Desebrado / Pull Ck
Gordita Pollo Desebrado / Pull Ck
Gordita No Carne / No Meat
Gordita No Carne / No Meat
Gordita Veggy
Gordita Veggy
Tostadas
Tostada Asada / Stk
Crispy corn tortilla with beans, lettuce, tomato, mexican cheese & sour cream
Tostada Pollo Asado / Grill Ck
Tostada Pollo Asado / Grill Ck
Tostasda Chorizo / Mexican Suasage
Tostasda Chorizo / Mexican Suasage
Tostada Al Pastor / Marinated Pork
Tostada Al Pastor / Marinated Pork
Tostada Camaron / Shrimp
Tostada Camaron / Shrimp
Tostada Pescado / Fish
Tostada Pescado / Fish
Tostada Lengua / Tongue
Tostada Lengua / Tongue
Tostada Cabeza / Head
Tostada Cabeza / Head
Tostada Cachete / Cheek
Tostada Cachete / Cheek
Tostada Carne Molida / Beef
Tostada Carne Molida / Beef
Tostada Pollo Desebrado / Pull Ck
Tostada Pollo Desebrado / Pull Ck
Tostada No Carne / No Meat
Tostada No Carne / No Meat
Tostada Veggy
Tostada Veggy
Tortas / Sandwiches
Torta Al Pastor / Marinated pork
Toasted bread with, mayonnaise, refried beans, motzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, avocado & jalapenos
Torta Asada / Stk
Torta Asada / Stk
Torta Cabeza
Torta Cabeza
Torta Cachete
Torta Cachete
Torta Camaron
Torta Camaron
Torta Carne molida / Beef
Torta Carne molida / Beef
Torta Chorizo / Mexican Sausage
Torta Chorizo / Mexican Sausage
Torta Cubana
Toasted bread with a mix of meats, mayonnaise, refried beans, motzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, avocado & jalapenos
Torta de Lengua
Torta de Lengua
Torta Pollo asado / Grill ck
Torta Pollo asado / Grill ck
Torta Pollo Desebrado / Pull Ck
Torta Pollo Desebrado / Pull Ck
Torta Veggy
Torta Ham
Sides
Ensalada / Salad
Fresh lettuce, tomato, onio, mexican cheese & sour cream
Arroz / Rice
Frijoles / Beans
Sour Cream
Nopales / Cactus
Cotija Cheese
Chile Toreado
Corn Tortilla
Flour Tortilla
Chips Small
Chips Large
Avocado Small
Avocado Large
Meat Ck
Meat Stk
Meat Shrimp
Salsa For Chips Med
Salsa For Chips Lg
Salsa Roja / Red Salsa
Slasa Verde / Green Salsa
Side Of Salsa For Chips
Motzarella Cheese
Cilantro
Lime
Rice With Cheese Dip
Onion / Cebolla
Fries
Ranch
Side Of Pickel Jal
Side Of Raw Jalapeño
Side Of Grilld Onios
Side Of Brocoli
Side Of Bread
Taco Salad Shell
Side Of Veggys
Chorizo/ Mexicam Sausage
Specialty Burritos
B California Stk / Asada
B California Grill Ck / Pollo
B California Beef / Molida
B. California Pull Ck / Pollo Desebrado
B. Point Stk / Asada
B. Point Ck / Pollo
B. Point Beef / Molida
B. Point Pull Ck / Pollo Desebrado
B California Veggy
B Point Veggy
B Point Shrimp
B California Shrimp
B California Al Pastor
Lunch Specials
Beverages
Horchata Water
Pineapple Water
Jamaica Water
Horchata Gallon
Kids Drink
Coca Cola 1/2 Litter
Diet Coke
Sidral
Sangria
Sweet Tea
Unsweet Tea
Jarrito Strawberry
Jarrito Grapefruit
Jarrito Orange
Jarrito Fruit Punch
Jarrito Pineapple
Jarrito Tamarindo
Jarrito sparkling Water
Coca Cola
Jumex
Apple Juice
Chocolate Milk
Sprite
CERVEZAS
Corona
Modelo Especial
Modelo Negra
Dos XX Lager
Dos XX Amber
Pacifico
Miller Lite
Cubetazo Coronita
Jimador Shot
Lunazul Shot
Vodka Shot
1800 Shot
Castillo Shot
Bacadi Shot
Bourbon Shot
Titos Shot
1800 Reposado
Extra Shot
Don Julio Reposado
Sky Vodka
Aristocrat Tequila Shot
Herradura Shot
Patron Silver Shot
Patron Añejo Shot
Tru Light
Titos Cu Ba
MICHELADAS
Mix Drinks
Lime margarita on the rocks
Lime Margarita Slushy
Pineapple Margarita on the rocks
Screw Driver
Hawaiian Screw Driver
Bloody Mary
Tequila Sunrise
Latin Cosmo
Pineapple Margarita Slushy
Mangonada
Mexican Mule
Mangomkargaritz On The Rocks
Durango Margarita
Lime e Margarita 1800
Mangom Margarjta On The Rocks
Titos Cuba
Extra Shot
Margarita Luna Azul
Lime Margarita Patron
Margarita Don Julio
Bourbon Cuba
Bacardi Cuba
Doble Margarita 1800
Lime Margarita Herradura
Lime Margarita Patron On The Rocks
Lime Margarita Sloshy Patron
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
13732 NC-210, 100, Rocky Point, NC 28457