Taqueria Durango

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Tacos

Taco Al pastor / Marinated Pork

$3.34

Taco Asada / steak

$3.60

Taco cabeza / Head

$3.60

Taco Cachete / Beef cheek

$3.60

Taco Camaron / Shrimp

$3.60

Taco Carne molida / Beef

$3.34

Taco Chorizo / Mexican Sausage

$3.34

Taco de frijol / Beans

$2.85

Taco Lengua / Beef Tongue

$3.60

Taco Pescado / Fish

$3.60

Taco pollo asado / Grill ck

$3.34

Taco Pollo desebrado / Pull ck

$3.34

Taco Veggy

$3.60

Burritos

Burrito Al pastor / Marnated Pork

$11.99

10"flour tortilla with motzarella cheese, beans, rice & meat. Served with aside of rice & salad

Burrito Asada / Steak

$12.49

10"flour tortilla with motzarella cheese, beans, rice & meat. Served with aside of rice & salad

Burrito Cabeza / Head

$12.99

10"flour tortilla with motzarella cheese, beans, rice & meat. Served with aside of rice & salad

Burrito Cachete / Cheek

$12.99

10"flour tortilla with motzarella cheese, beans, rice & meat. Served with aside of rice & salad

Burrito Camaron / shrimp

$12.99

Burrito Carne molida / Beef

$10.99

10"flour tortilla with motzarella cheese, beans, rice & meat. Served with aside of rice & salad

Burrito Chorizo / Mexican Sausage

$11.99

10"flour tortilla with motzarella cheese, beans, rice & meat. Served with aside of rice & salad

Burrito de frijol / Beans

$7.99

10"flour tortilla with motzarella cheese, beans & rice. Served with aside of rice & salad

Burrito Pescado / Fish

$12.99

10"flour tortilla with motzarella cheese, beans, rice & meat. Served with aside of rice & salad

Burrito Pollo asado / Grill Ck

$11.99

10"flour tortilla with motzarella cheese, beans, rice & meat. Served with aside of rice & salad

Burrito Pollo desebrado / Pull ck

$10.99

10"flour tortilla with motzarella cheese, beans, rice & meat. Served with aside of rice & salad

Burrito Veggy

$12.99

10"flour tortilla with motzarella cheese, beans, rice & meat. Served with aside of rice & salad

Quesadillas

Quesadilla Al Pastor / Marinated pork

$10.75

Serve with aside of salad and rice

Quesadilla Asada / steak

$11.99

Serve with aside of salad and rice

Quesadilla Cabeza / Head

$12.49

Serve with aside of salad and rice

Quesadilla Cachete / Cheek

$12.49

Serve with aside of salad and rice

Quesadilla Srimp / Camaron

$12.25

Serve with aside of salad and rice

Quesadilla Shrimp fajita / Camaron faj.

$13.25

Serve with aside of salad and rice

Quesadilla Carne Molida / beef

$9.75

Serve with aside of salad and rice

Quesadilla P. Asado / Grill Ck

$10.75

Serve with aside of salad and rice

Quesadilla Champinon / Mushrooms

$7.99

Serve with aside of salad and rice

Quesadilla Chorizo / Mexican Sauage

$10.75

Serve with aside of salad and rice

Quesadilla Fajita Asada / Steak

$12.99

Serve with aside of salad and rice

Quesadilla Lengua / Tongue

$12.49

Serve with aside of salad and rice

Quesadilla Pescado / Fish

$12.49

Serve with aside of salad and rice

Quesadilla P. Desebrado / Pull Ck

$9.75

Serve with aside of salad and rice

Quesadilla Pollo Fajita / Grill ck

$11.99

Serve with aside of salad and rice

Quesadilla Queso / Cheese

$7.99

Serve with aside of salad and rice

Quesadilla Veggy

$13.25

Serve with aside of salad and rice

Quesadilla Pull Ck Fajita

$11.99

Fajita Beef Quesadilla

$11.99

Appetizer

Nachos & Cheese

$6.25

Guacamole

$6.25

Fresh avocado, dice totatoe,dice onion,, cilantro fres lime juice, salt & pepper

Pico de Gallo

$3.25

Fresh dice tomatoe, onion, Cilnatro, fresh lime juice, salt & pepper

Bean Dip

$5.75

Refried beans mix with cheese dip

Cheese Dip

$5.25

Choriqueso

$6.25

Mexican sausage mix with cheese dip

Motzarella Sticks

$8.49

6 Pcs Ck Nuggets

$2.99

Tamales (weekend only )

$2.99

Nachos

Nachos Carne Molida / Beef

$9.49

Serve with motzarella cheese, beans,cheese dip, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, jalapenos, mexican cheese and sour cream

Nachos de Asada / Steak

$11.99

Serve with motzarella cheese, beans,cheese dip, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, jalapenos, mexican cheese and sour cream

Nachos de Frijoles

$6.99

Serve with motzarella cheese, beans,cheese dip, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, jalapenos, mexican cheese and sour cream

Nachos Fajita Asada / Stk

$12.99

Serve with motzarella cheese, beans,cheese dip, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, jalapenos, mexican cheese and sour cream

Nachos Pollo Asado / Gill ck

$10.99

Serve with motzarella cheese, beans,cheese dip, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, jalapenos, mexican cheese and sour cream

Nachos Pollo Desebrado / Pull Ck

$9.49

Serve with motzarella cheese, beans,cheese dip, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, jalapenos, mexican cheese and sour cream

Nachos Pollo Fjita / Grill Ck

$12.25

Serve with motzarella cheese, beans,cheese dip, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, jalapenos, mexican cheese and sour cream

Nachos Supreme

$11.49

Serve with cheese, beef, pull ck, beans,cheese dip, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, jalapenos, mexican cheese and sour cream

Nachos Shrimp Fajita

$14.99

Nachos Veggy

$14.99

Nachos Al Pastor

$11.49

Nachos Beef Fajita

$12.99

Salads

Salad Pollo Asado / Grill ck

$10.99

Fresh lettuce, tomatoes, onion, jalapenos, mexican cheese & sour cream

Salad Asada / Stk

$12.99

Fresh lettuce, tomatoes, onion, jalapenos, mexican cheese & sour cream

Salad Guacamole

$10.25

Fresh lettuce, tomatoes, onion, jalapenos, mexican cheese & sour cream

Taco Salad Asada / Stk

$13.99

Crispy flour tortilla shell. Served with beans, rice, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, jalapenos, mexican cheese & sour cream

Taco Salad Pollo Asado / Grill Ck

$12.99

Crispy flour tortilla shell. Served with beans, rice, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, jalapenos, mexican cheese & sour cream

Taco Salad Carne Molida / Beef

$10.99

Crispy flour tortilla shell. Served with beans, rice, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, jalapenos, mexican cheese & sour cream

Taco Salad Pollo Desebrado / Pull Ck

$10.99

Crispy flour tortilla shell. Served with beans, rice, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, jalapenos, mexican cheese & sour cream

Taco Salad Al Pastor / Marinated Pork

$12.99

Crispy flour tortilla shell. Served with beans, rice, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, jalapenos, mexican cheese & sour cream

Taco Salad Chorizo / Mexican Sausage

$12.99

Crispy flour tortilla shell. Served with beans, rice, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, jalapenos, mexican cheese & sour cream

Taco Salad Shimp

$14.99

Taco Salad Veggy

$14.99

Fish Salad

$14.99

Chimichangas

Chimichangas Asada / Stk

$12.25

Serve with aside of salad and rice

Chimichanga Pollo Asado / Grill Ck

$11.49

Serve with aside of salad and rice

Chimichanga Carne Molida / Beef

$10.49

Serve with aside of salad and rice

Chimichanga Pollo Desebrado / Pull Ck

$10.49

Serve with aside of salad and rice

Chimmichanga Al Pastor / Marinated Pork

$11.49

Serve with aside of salad and rice

Chimichanga Camaron / Shrimp

$12.99

Serve with cheese, beef, pull ck, beans,cheese dip, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, jalapenos, mexican cheese and sour cream

Veggy Chimi

$12.99

Enchiladas

Enchiladas Rancheras

$10.75

Three pull Ck enchilada, toppecombinattion of one pull Ck, one beef, one bean, one cheese enchilada, topped with lettuce, mexican cheese and sour cream servçed with riced with red sauce lettuce, mexican cheese and sour cream servçed with rice

Enchiladas Verdes

$10.75

Three pull Ck enchilada topped with red sauce, lettuce, mexican cheese and sour cream served with rice

Enchiladas Supreme

$11.99

Combinattion of one pull Ck, one beef, one bean, one cheese enchilada, topped with lettuce, mexican cheese and sour cream servçed with rice

Enchiladas Supreme Shrimp

$14.39

Enchiladas Rancheras Stake

$14.99

Fajitas

Fajita Asada / Stk

$14.25

Meat cook with bell pepper & onion. Served with salad, rice, beans & your choice of tortillas

Fajita Pollo Asado / Grill Ck

$14.25

Meat cook with bell pepper & onion. Served with salad, rice, beans & your choice of tortillas

Fajita Shrimp / Camaron

$15.49

Meat cook with bell pepper & onion. Served with salad, rice, beans & your choice of tortillas

Fajita Texana

$16.49

Combination of Stk, Grill Ck & Shrimp bell pepper & onions. Served with salad, rice, beand & tortillas

Fajita Grill Ck & Stk / Pollo Asado y Asada

$15.25

Meat combination, bell peppers & onions. Served with salad , rice, beans,& tortilla

Fajita Ck & Shrimp / Polio & Camaron

$15.49

Meat combination, bell peppers & onions. Served with salad , rice, beans,& tortilla

Fajita Stk & Camaron / Asada y Camaron

$15.49

Meat combination, bell peppers & onions. Served with salad , rice, beans,& tortilla

Fajita X 2 Texanas

$29.99

Meat combination, bell peppers & onions. Served with salad , rice, beans,& tortilla

Fajita X 2 Stk & Grill Ck/ Asada y Pollo Asado

$27.49

Meat combination, bell peppers & onions. Served with salad , rice, beans & tortilla

Fajita X 2 Stk & Shrimp / Asada y Camaron

$29.49

Meat combination, bell peppers & onions. Served with salad , rice, beans & tortilla

Fajita X 2 Grill Ck & Shrimp / Pollo Asado y Camaron

$28.49

Meat combination, bell peppers & onions. Served with salad , rice, beans & tortilla

Fajita X 2 Asada / Stk

$25.25

Fajita X 2 Grill Ck / Pollo Asado

$25.25

Fajita X 2 Camaron / Shrimp

$29.25

Fajita Veggy

$16.49

Combination of onion, bell pepper, carrots, potatoes, zucchini, squash, mushrooms & broccoli

Chef Specialties

ACP Arroz con Pollo

$11.99

ACP Asada

$13.99

ACP Shrimp

$15.99

Alambre Asada / Stk

$14.99

Stk strips with onion & bell peppers smothered in motzarella cheese, Served with rice, refried beans & tortillas

Alambre Pollo Asado/ Grill Ck

$14.25

Grill Ck strips with onion & bell peppers smothered in motzarella cheese, Served with rice, refried beans & tortillas

Alambre Shrimp

$15.99

Carne Asada

$15.49

serve with salad, rice, refried beans, chile toreado, nopal,grill onions & tortillas

Carne Asada (Pescado)

$17.15

Carne en Salsa Verde Asada / Stk

$13.99

Stk strips coverd with green spicy tomatillo salsa, Served with rice, refried beans & tortillas

Carne en Salsa Verde Pollo Asado / Grill Ck

$13.49

Grill Ck strips coverd with green spicy tomatillo salsa, Served with rice, refried beans & tortillas

Choripollo

$13.75

Grill Ck strips with Chorizo topped with cheese dip. Served with rice, refried beans & tortillas

Pollo a la Crema

$13.25

Grill Ck strips topped with a combination of cheese sauce, served with rice, salad & tortillas

Pollo A La Crema Asada

$15.99

Shrimp Pollo A La Crema

$16.99

Camarones a la Diabla

$15.99

Soups / Caldos

Caldo de Res

$12.49

Menudo

$12.49

Pozole

$11.99

Sopa de Tortilla / Tortilla Soup

$10.99

Thick tortila with beans, lettuce, tomatoe, mexican cheese & sour cream

Sopes

Sope Asada / Stk

$4.99

Thick tortila with beans, lettuce, tomato, mexican cheese & sour cream

Sope Pollo Asado / Grill Ck

$4.99

Thick tortila with beans, lettuce, tomato, mexican cheese & sour cream

Sope Chorizo / Mexican sausage

$4.99

Thick tortila with beans, lettuce, tomato, mexican cheese & sour cream

Sope Al Pastor / Marinated Pork

$4.99

Thick tortila with beans, lettuce, tomato, mexican cheese & sour cream

Sope Camaron / Shrimp

$5.99

Thick tortila with beans, lettuce, tomato, mexican cheese & sour cream

Sope Pescado / Fish

$5.99

Thick tortila with beans, lettuce, tomato, mexican cheese & sour cream

Sope Lengua / Tongue

$5.99

Thick tortila with beans, lettuce, tomato, mexican cheese & sour cream

Sope Cachete / Cheek

$5.99

Thick tortila with beans, lettuce, tomato, mexican cheese & sour cream

Sope Cabeza / Head

$5.99

Thick tortila with beans, lettuce, tomato, mexican cheese & sour cream

Sope Carne Molida / Beef

$4.99

Thick tortila with beans, lettuce, tomato, mexican cheese & sour cream

Sope Pollo Desebrado / Pull Ck

$4.99

Thick tortila with beans, lettuce, tomato, mexican cheese & sour cream

Sope No Carne / No Meat

$4.25

Thick tortila with beans, lettuce, tomato, mexican cheese & sour cream

Sope Veggy

$5.49

Thick tortila with beans, lettuce, tomato, mexican cheese & sour cream

Huaraches

Huarache Asada / Stk

$9.99

Big tortilla with beans, onions, avocado, mexican cheese & sour cream

Huarache Pollo Asado / Grill Ck

$9.99

Big tortilla with beans, onions, avocado, mexican cheese & sour cream

Huarache Chorizo / Mexican sausage

$9.99

Big tortilla with beans, onions, avocado, mexican cheese & sour cream

Huarache Al Pastor / Marinated Pork

$9.99

Big tortilla with beans, onions, avocado, mexican cheese & sour cream

Huarache Camaron / Shrimp

$10.99

Big tortilla with beans, onions, avocado, mexican cheese & sour cream

Huarache Pescado / Fish

$10.99

Big tortilla with beans, onions, avocado, mexican cheese & sour cream

Huarache Lengua / Tongue

$10.99

Big tortilla with beans, onions, avocado, mexican cheese & sour cream

Huarache Cachete / Cheek

$10.99

Big tortilla with beans, onions, avocado, mexican cheese & sour cream

Huarache Cabeza / Head

$10.99

Big tortilla with beans, onions, avocado, mexican cheese & sour cream

huarache Carne Molida / Beef

$9.99

Big tortilla with beans, onions, avocado, mexican cheese & sour cream

Huarache pollo Desebrado / Pull Ck

$9.99

Big tortilla with beans, onions, avocado, mexican cheese & sour cream

Huarache No Carne / No Meat

$8.99

Big tortilla with beans, onions, avocado, mexican cheese & sour cream

Hurache Veggy

$10.99

Big tortilla with beans, onions, avocado, mexican cheese & sour cream

Gorditas

Gordita Asada / Stk

$3.99

Thick round tortilla filled with beans, lettuce, mexicn cheese & sour cream

Gordita Pollo Asado / Grill Ck

$3.99

Thick round tortilla filled with beans, lettuce, mexicn cheese & sour cream

Gordita Chorizo / Mexican Sausage

$3.99

Thick round tortilla filled with beans, lettuce, mexicn cheese & sour cream

Gordita Al Pastor / Marinated Pork

$3.99

Thick round tortilla filled with beans, lettuce, mexicn cheese & sour cream

Gordita Camaron / Shrimp

$3.99

Thick round tortilla filled with beans, lettuce, mexicn cheese & sour cream

Gordita Pescado / Fish

$3.99

Thick round tortilla filled with beans, lettuce, mexicn cheese & sour cream

Gordita Lengua / Tongue

$3.99

Thick round tortilla filled with beans, lettuce, mexicn cheese & sour cream

Gordita Cachete / Cheek

$3.99

Thick round tortilla filled with beans, lettuce, mexicn cheese & sour cream

Gordita Cabeza / Head

$3.99

Thick round tortilla filled with beans, lettuce, mexicn cheese & sour cream

Gordita Carne Molida / Beef

$3.99

Thick round tortilla filled with beans, lettuce, mexicn cheese & sour cream

Gordita Pollo Desebrado / Pull Ck

$3.99

Thick round tortilla filled with beans, lettuce, mexicn cheese & sour cream

Gordita No Carne / No Meat

$2.99

Thick round tortilla filled with beans, lettuce, mexicn cheese & sour cream

Gordita Veggy

$3.99

Thick round tortilla filled with beans, lettuce, mexicn cheese & sour cream

Tostadas

Tostada Asada / Stk

$4.25

Crispy corn tortilla with beans, lettuce, tomato, mexican cheese & sour cream

Tostada Pollo Asado / Grill Ck

$4.25

Crispy corn tortilla with beans, lettuce, tomato, mexican cheese & sour cream

Tostasda Chorizo / Mexican Suasage

$4.25

Crispy corn tortilla with beans, lettuce, tomato, mexican cheese & sour cream

Tostada Al Pastor / Marinated Pork

$4.25

Crispy corn tortilla with beans, lettuce, tomato, mexican cheese & sour cream

Tostada Camaron / Shrimp

$4.99

Crispy corn tortilla with beans, lettuce, tomato, mexican cheese & sour cream

Tostada Pescado / Fish

$4.99

Crispy corn tortilla with beans, lettuce, tomato, mexican cheese & sour cream

Tostada Lengua / Tongue

$4.99

Crispy corn tortilla with beans, lettuce, tomato, mexican cheese & sour cream

Tostada Cabeza / Head

$4.99

Crispy corn tortilla with beans, lettuce, tomato, mexican cheese & sour cream

Tostada Cachete / Cheek

$4.99

Crispy corn tortilla with beans, lettuce, tomato, mexican cheese & sour cream

Tostada Carne Molida / Beef

$4.25

Crispy corn tortilla with beans, lettuce, tomato, mexican cheese & sour cream

Tostada Pollo Desebrado / Pull Ck

$4.25

Crispy corn tortilla with beans, lettuce, tomato, mexican cheese & sour cream

Tostada No Carne / No Meat

$4.49

Crispy corn tortilla with beans, lettuce, tomato, mexican cheese & sour cream

Tostada Veggy

$4.99

Crispy corn tortilla with beans, lettuce, tomato, mexican cheese & sour cream

Tortas / Sandwiches

Torta Al Pastor / Marinated pork

$12.25

Toasted bread with, mayonnaise, refried beans, motzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, avocado & jalapenos

Torta Asada / Stk

$12.25

Toasted bread with, mayonnaise, refried beans, motzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, avocado & jalapenos

Torta Cabeza

$14.25

Toasted bread with, mayonnaise, refried beans, motzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, avocado & jalapenos

Torta Cachete

$14.25

Toasted bread with, mayonnaise, refried beans, motzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, avocado & jalapenos

Torta Camaron

$14.25

Toasted bread with, mayonnaise, refried beans, motzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, avocado & jalapenos

Torta Carne molida / Beef

$12.25

Toasted bread with, mayonnaise, refried beans, motzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, avocado & jalapenos

Torta Chorizo / Mexican Sausage

$12.25

Toasted bread with, mayonnaise, refried beans, motzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, avocado & jalapenos

Torta Cubana

$14.25

Toasted bread with a mix of meats, mayonnaise, refried beans, motzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, avocado & jalapenos

Torta de Lengua

$14.25

Toasted bread with, mayonnaise, refried beans, motzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, avocado & jalapenos

Torta Pollo asado / Grill ck

$12.25

Toasted bread with, mayonnaise, refried beans, motzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, avocado & jalapenos

Torta Pollo Desebrado / Pull Ck

$12.25

Toasted bread with, mayonnaise, refried beans, motzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, avocado & jalapenos

Torta Veggy

$14.49

Torta Ham

$12.25

Sides

Ensalada / Salad

$2.99

Fresh lettuce, tomato, onio, mexican cheese & sour cream

Arroz / Rice

$3.49

Frijoles / Beans

$2.99

Sour Cream

$0.65

Nopales / Cactus

$2.25

Cotija Cheese

$0.70

Chile Toreado

$0.69

Corn Tortilla

$1.49

Flour Tortilla

$1.49

Chips Small

$1.49

Chips Large

$2.25

Avocado Small

$1.99

Avocado Large

$3.25

Meat Ck

$4.99

Meat Stk

$5.99

Meat Shrimp

$6.99

Salsa For Chips Med

$5.99

Salsa For Chips Lg

$8.99

Salsa Roja / Red Salsa

$0.50

Slasa Verde / Green Salsa

$0.50

Side Of Salsa For Chips

$0.65

Motzarella Cheese

$0.99

Cilantro

$0.35

Lime

$0.99

Rice With Cheese Dip

$4.99

Onion / Cebolla

$0.35

Fries

$2.99

Ranch

$0.59

Side Of Pickel Jal

$0.69

Side Of Raw Jalapeño

$0.69

Side Of Grilld Onios

$1.99

Side Of Brocoli

$4.99

Side Of Bread

$3.99

Taco Salad Shell

$2.99

Side Of Veggys

$5.99

Chorizo/ Mexicam Sausage

$4.99

Specialty Burritos

B California Stk / Asada

$14.25

B California Grill Ck / Pollo

$13.49

B California Beef / Molida

$13.49

B. California Pull Ck / Pollo Desebrado

$13.49

B. Point Stk / Asada

$14.25

B. Point Ck / Pollo

$13.49

B. Point Beef / Molida

$13.49

B. Point Pull Ck / Pollo Desebrado

$13.49

B California Veggy

$16.25

B Point Veggy

$16.25

B Point Shrimp

$16.25

B California Shrimp

$16.25

B California Al Pastor

$14.25

Lunch Specials

Special # 1

$8.49

Ensalada, Quesadilla (pulled chicken or beef), and a Burrito (pulled chicken or beef)

Special # 2

$8.49

Enchilada

Special # 3

$8.49

Burrito (Pulled Chicken or Beef)

Special # 4

$8.49

Cheese Quesadilla and a choice of side

Special # 5

$8.49

Special # 6

$8.49

Special # 7

$8.49

Special # 8

$8.49

Beverages

Horchata Water

$3.25

Pineapple Water

$3.25

Jamaica Water

$3.25

Horchata Gallon

$12.99

Kids Drink

$2.49

Coca Cola 1/2 Litter

$3.69

Diet Coke

$2.99

Sidral

$2.99

Sangria

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Jarrito Strawberry

$2.99

Jarrito Grapefruit

$2.99

Jarrito Orange

$2.99

Jarrito Fruit Punch

$2.99

Jarrito Pineapple

$2.99

Jarrito Tamarindo

$2.99

Jarrito sparkling Water

$2.99

Coca Cola

$2.99

Jumex

$1.99

Apple Juice

$1.69

Chocolate Milk

$1.69

CERVEZAS

Corona

$4.25

Modelo Especial

$4.25

Modelo Negra

$4.25

Dos XX Lager

$4.25

Dos XX Amber

$4.25

Pacifico

$4.25

Miller Lite

$3.75

Cubetazo Coronita

$10.99

Jimador Shot

$6.99

Lunazul Shot

$6.99

Vodka Shot

$5.99

1800 Shot

$9.99

Castillo Shot

$4.99

Bacadi Shot

$6.99

Bourbon Shot

$11.99

Titos Shot

$6.99

1800 Reposado

$10.99

Extra Shot

$4.99

Don Julio Reposado

$14.99

Sky Vodka

$6.99

Aristocrat Tequila Shot

$5.99

Herradura Shot

$11.99

Patron Silver Shot

$10.99

Patron Añejo Shot

$12.99

Tru Light

$3.25

Titos Cu Ba

$8.99

MICHELADAS

Michelada de Corona

$9.99

Michelada de Modelo Especial

$9.99

Michelada de Modelo Negra

$9.99

Michelada de Dos XX Lager

$9.99

Michelada de Dos XX Amber

$9.99

Michelada de Pacifico

$9.99

Michelada de Miller Lite

$9.99

Michelada de agua mineral

$8.99

Desserts

Cheese Cake

$4.75

Flan

$4.99

Fried Ice Cream

$5.99

Sopapillas

$3.75

Ice Cream

$3.25

Kid Quesadillas

Kids Enchilada

$5.50

Kids Taco

$5.50

Kids Quesadilla

$5.50

Kids Burrito

$5.50

Kids Nacho & Cheese

$5.50

Kids ACP

$8.49

Mix Drinks

Lime margarita on the rocks

$8.99

Lime Margarita Slushy

$8.99

Pineapple Margarita on the rocks

$11.99

Screw Driver

$8.49

Hawaiian Screw Driver

$8.99

Bloody Mary

$8.99

Tequila Sunrise

$7.99

Latin Cosmo

$9.99

Pineapple Margarita Slushy

$11.99

Mangonada

$11.99

Mexican Mule

$9.99

Mangomkargaritz On The Rocks

$11.99

Durango Margarita

$9.99

Lime e Margarita 1800

$12.99

Mangom Margarjta On The Rocks

$11.99

Titos Cuba

$8.99

Extra Shot

$5.99

Margarita Luna Azul

$10.99

Lime Margarita Patron

$14.99

Margarita Don Julio

$17.99

Bourbon Cuba

$13.99

Bacardi Cuba

$8.99

Doble Margarita 1800

$22.99

Lime Margarita Herradura

$14.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
