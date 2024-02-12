El Barrio Cafe
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Taqueria El Barrio Cafe
Location
401 Park Drive, Boston, MA 02215
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
DO NOT USE/COPY - hg - DO NOT USE/COPY - LAB - SANDBOX
No Reviews
401 Park Drive Boston, MA 02215
View restaurant