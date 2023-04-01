Restaurant header imageView gallery

Taqueria El Camino

review star

No reviews yet

81 West Canal Street

Dover, PA 17315

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

TRADITIONAL STYLE TACOS
ELOTE SALAD
AMERICAN STYLE TACOS


SPECIALS

Dominican Tacos

$11.50

3 flour tortillas filled with our homemade chuletas, (house smoked, and fried pork chops) and topped with garlic cilantro slaw and pickled red onions. served with avocado salsa and lime.

Dominican Combo

$19.00

(3) Dominican Tacos 1 order Rice and Beans 1 Morir Sonañdo (drink)

Morir Sonañdo (Agua Fresca)

$3.50

a Dominican beverage made with orange juice, sugar, vanilla and evaporated milk

TACOS

3 tacos served with salsa verde & chipotle buttermilk salsa Make a MIXTO: Select up to 3 different proteins!
AMERICAN STYLE TACOS

AMERICAN STYLE TACOS

$10.50

(3) Tacos topped with lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese, and sour cream; choice of soft flour tortilla or hard corn tortilla. - SOFT $10.50 | HARD $11.00 -

TRADITIONAL STYLE TACOS

TRADITIONAL STYLE TACOS

$10.50

(3) Tacos topped with onions, cilantro and comes with a lime wedge, and radishes on the side: choice of street-style corn tortilla or hard corn tortilla. - SOFT $10.50 | HARD $11.00

L.A. STYLE TACOS

L.A. STYLE TACOS

$11.00

(3) tacos topped with sautéed onions, jalapeños, and cilantro with a tender slow-cooked baby potato on the side. - SOFT $11.OO | HARD $11.50

BURRITOS

Burrito

Burrito

$11.00

Large Flour Tortilla Filled with your choice of protein, yellow rice, pinto beans, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, salsa, tomatoes, and cilantro

Cali Burrito

Cali Burrito

$12.50

Large flour tortilla with carne asada, seasoned potatoes, rice, beans, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, salsa verde, sour cream, and mayoketchup.

QUESADILLAS

Quesadilla

$11.00

large tortilla filled with your choice of protein, onions, cilantro, and served with Salsa Roja and sour cream

BIRRIA

Made in-house with locally-raised beef, slow-stewed and topped with fresh dairy Oaxaca cheese made in Spring Grove, PA.
TACOS DE BIRRIA

TACOS DE BIRRIA

$15.50

(3) Quesabirria-style tacos filled with shredded beef and Oaxaca cheese. Served with consume, salsa verde, and lime.

BIRRIA RAMEN

BIRRIA RAMEN

$14.00

240z cup filled with noodles, shredded beef, oaxaca cheese, onion, cilantro,and topped with japanese seasonings.

BIRRIA COMBO

BIRRIA COMBO

$21.50

(1) 24oz Birria Ramen served with (2) Tacos De Birria

BIRRIA QUESADILLA

BIRRIA QUESADILLA

$14.00

large flour tortillafilled with shredded beef,oaxaca cheese, and consume.

XTRA CONSOME

XTRA CONSOME

$2.00

KIDS

Includes rice and beans or applesauce and a kids drink

KIDS TACO (1)

$7.00

one soft flour tortilla with your choice of protein, served with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese. includes rice and beans or applesauce with a side drink.

KIDS QUESADILLA

$7.00

Choice of pollo or chese served with side of sour cream.

DRINKS

GUAVA LEMON

$3.50

Our House made Guava Lemon Agua Fresca will remind you of a tropical Pink lemonade! made with delicious guava nectar!

MEXICAN STREET MANGO

$3.50

Our house made Mexican Street Mango Agua Fresca is made with mango, lime, tajiin, agave and fresh mint! SO REFRESHING!

ROBINS SWEET TEA

$3.50

Freshly Brewed and sweetened tea, made with my mothers recipe!

COCA-COLA

$2.75

DIET COKE

$2.75

JARRITO mandarin

$2.75

JARRITO mango

$2.75

JARRITO tamarind

$2.75

JARRITO grapefruit

$2.75

JARRITO pineapple

$2.75

JARRITO fruit punch

$2.75

JARRITO LIME

$2.75

MALTA

$2.75

TOPO-CHICO

$2.75

JUICE BOX

$1.50

BOTTLED WATER

$1.75

SIDES

All sauces, dips, and sides are made in-house.

ELOTE SALAD

$4.00

Our Famous Mexican street corn topped with crushed, takis, cotija cheese, and cilantro.

CHEESY GRAFFITI POTATOES

CHEESY GRAFFITI POTATOES

$4.00

seasoned fried potatoes with nacho cheese, sour cream, and scallions

RICE AND BEANS

RICE AND BEANS

$4.00

Seasoned yellow rice and slow stewed pinto beans

YELLOW RICE

YELLOW RICE

$4.00

A severing of Seasoned Yellow Rice

BEANS

$4.00

A serving of our stewed pinto beans

LG GUACAMOLE

$4.00

5oz portion of our house made guacamole

CHIPS AND SALSA

$3.50

REG CHIPS & GUACAMOLE

$4.50

LG CHIPS & GUACAMOLE

$5.50

SIDE OF SALSA (5oz)

$3.50

BAG OF CHIPS

$2.00

2 LIME WEDGES

$0.50

2 Slices of lime

SAUCES

All sauces, dips, and sides are made in-house.
SALSA ROJA (1oz)

SALSA ROJA (1oz)

$0.50
SALSA VERDE (1oz)

SALSA VERDE (1oz)

$0.50
SOUR CREAM (1oz)

SOUR CREAM (1oz)

$0.50
HOT SAUCE (1oz)

HOT SAUCE (1oz)

$0.50

SIDE SALSA (5oz)

$3.50

SIDE GUACAMOLE - Large

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Modern carry-out Taqueria specializing in fun Cal-Mex cuisine

Location

81 West Canal Street, Dover, PA 17315

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

2Delicious - 3096 Carlisle Rd
orange starNo Reviews
3096 Carlisle Rd Dover, PA 17315
View restaurantnext
Fresh Start Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
4345 West Market Street York, PA 17408
View restaurantnext
Genova's Italian Restaurant & Brewery
orange starNo Reviews
2530 W Market St West York, PA 17404
View restaurantnext
Lattuca's Sub Bar - 1601 W Market St
orange starNo Reviews
1601 W Market St West York, PA 17404
View restaurantnext
Home Of The REAL Philly (WEST YORK)
orange starNo Reviews
1277 West Market Street West York, PA 17404
View restaurantnext
White Rose Bar and Grill
orange starNo Reviews
48 N Beaver Street York, PA 17401
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Dover
York
review star
Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)
Hanover
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
Elizabethtown
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Camp Hill
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Mechanicsburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Harrisburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)
Hershey
review star
Avg 3.9 (10 restaurants)
Gettysburg
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Palmyra
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston