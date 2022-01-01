Restaurant header imageView gallery

Taqueria El Comal

9609 Dixie Hwy

Valley Station, KY 40272

Popular Items

Cheese Dip
QUESADILLA
1/2 order guacamole

EL COMAL TACO TRAYS

30 Taco Tray

30 Taco Tray

$64.99

Tacos comes with cilantro and onions, served with green & red salsa, grilled onions and jalapenos, chips & salsas, rice and beans. PLUS + ONE FREE CHEESE DIP!

15 Taco Tray

15 Taco Tray

$32.99

Tacos comes with cilantro and onions, served with green & red salsa, grilled onions & jalapenos, chips & salsa, rice and beans. PLUS + ONE FREE CHEESE DIP!

APPETIZERS

Chuncky Guacamole

$6.99

Made from scratch.

Cheese Dip

$4.50

Pico de Gallo

$3.99

Bean Dip

$4.99

Choriqueso Dip

$6.99

Fiesta Dip

$6.99

Chips and Salsa

$2.98

Chips

$1.99

Side of Salsa

$0.99

1/2 order queso dip

$2.99

1/2 order guacamole

$3.50

1/2 pico de gallo

$2.00

Chips and Salsa (serves 15 ppl)

$18.99

Chips and Salsa (serves 30 ppl)

$36.99

Queso Dip (serves 30)

$54.99

Guacamole (serves 15)

$41.99

Guacamole (serves 30)

$79.99

Rice (half pan)

$19.99

Beans (half pan)

$19.99

Rice (full pan)

$39.99

Beans (full pan)

$39.99

SIDE ORDERS

Cebollitas Y Chiles Toreados

Cebollitas Y Chiles Toreados

$3.99

Cebollitas

$2.99

Chiles Toreados

$2.99

Rice

$2.99

Beans

$2.99

Rice and Beans

$3.99

French Fries

$2.99

Salad

$2.99

Avocado

$2.50

Shredded Cheese

$1.99

Sour Cream

$0.99

Jalapeños Vinagre

$1.59

Tortillas

$0.99

Tomato Picado

$0.99

Lettuce

$0.99

Order Grilled Shrimp

$7.99

SPECIALTIES

COMAL SPECIAL

COMAL SPECIAL

$11.99

A special dish served with your choice of meat, rice and beans. Garnished with lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, avocado, grilled spring onion, and jalapeno. Comes with tortillas.

CARNE ASADA

CARNE ASADA

$12.99
GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD

GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD

$8.99

TAQUITOS MEXICANOS

$10.99

3 Rolled-up corn tortilla tacos, deep fried, filled with your choice of meat. Served with rice, beans, salad and cheese dip.

SEAFOOD

TEQUILA SHRIMP

$13.99

Shrimp cooked in our special sauce with a touch of tequila, served with rice, beans, salad and tortillas.

SHRIMP A LA DIABLA

$13.99

Shrimp cooked in our special spicy sauce, served with rice, beans, salad and tortillas.

SHRIMP CHIMICHANGA

$12.99

Deep fried tortilla filled with grilled shrimp, covered with cheese sauce, served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and avocado.

ARROZ CON CAMARON

$12.99

Grilled shrimp on a bed of rice and topped with cheese sauce, served with tortillas.

SHRIMP TACO COMBO

$12.99

Tacos comes with your choice of tortilla, grilled shrimp, lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, and avocado. Served with rice and beans.

FISH PLATTER

$11.99

Grilled Tilapia Fillets, Served with rice, beans, salad and tortillas.

TEQUILA FISH PLATTER

$12.99

Grilled Tilapia Fillets, cooked in our special sauce, with a touch of tequila, served with rice, beans, salad and tortillas.

FISH TACO COMBO

$11.99

Tacos comes with your choice of tortilla, grilled tilapia, lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, and avocado. Served with rice and beans.

TEX-MEX

CHIMICHANGA DINNER

$9.99

Deep fried tortilla, filled with your choice of meat, covered with cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and avocado.

ARROZ CON POLLO

$9.99

Grileed Chicken on a bed of rice, topped with cheese sauce. Served with tortillas.

ARROZ CON STEAK

$10.99

Grilled skirt steak on a bed of rice, topped with cheese sauce. Served with tortillas.

PAPAS CON POLLO

$9.99

French fries topped with grilled chicken and cheese sauce.

PAPAS CON STEAK

$10.99

French fries, topped with grilled skirt steak and cheese sauce.

TACO SALAD

$8.99

Crispy tortilla bowl, with your choice of meat, topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, sour cream, and avocado.

NACHOS SUPREMOS

$8.99

Our homemade chips, topped with your choice of meat. Covered with cheese sauce, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and avocado.

TAQUERIA

TACOS/SOPES/BURRITOS/TORTAS/QUESADILLAS SERVED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF MEAT.
STREET TACOS

STREET TACOS

$2.25

Corn tortilla taco, served with cilantro and onions.

TACO SPECIAL

TACO SPECIAL

$2.85

Corn tortilla taco, served with cheese, sour cream and avocado.

TACO SUPREMO

TACO SUPREMO

$3.15

Flour tortilla taco, served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream and cheese.

SHRIMP TACOS

$3.49

Your choice of tortilla, grilled shrimp, lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, and avocado.

GRINGA

$4.99

Two flour tortillas filled with cheese, your choice of meat, cilantro and onions.

SOPES

SOPES

$3.99

Fried thick homemade corn tortilla, topped with beans, cheese, lettuce, sour cream, tomato and avocado.

TORTA

TORTA

$7.99

Popular Mexican sandwich filled with beans, cheese, sour cream, lettuce, tomato and avocado.

BURRITO

BURRITO

$6.99

Filled with lettuce, tomato, avocado, cheese, sour cream and beans.

QUESADILLA

QUESADILLA

$6.99

Large flour tortilla, filled with cheese and your choice of meat.

EL COMAL COMBOS

All Plates include rice and beans.
Combo 1 Three Tacos

Combo 1 Three Tacos

$9.99

3 Corn tortilla tacos, comes with cilantro and onions.

Combo 2 Four Tacos

Combo 2 Four Tacos

$10.99

4 Corn tortilla tacos, comes with cilantro and onions.

Combo 3 Three Tacos Especial

Combo 3 Three Tacos Especial

$10.99

3 Corn tortilla tacos, comes with cheese, sour cream and avocado.

Combo 4 Two Tacos Supreme

Combo 4 Two Tacos Supreme

$9.99

2 Flour tortilla tacos, comes with lettuce, sour cream, tomato and cheese.

Combo 5 Two Sopes

Combo 5 Two Sopes

$10.99

2 Fried thick homemade corn tortilla, topped with your choice of meat, beans, cheese, lettuce, sour cream, tomato and avocado.

Combo 6 Torta

Combo 6 Torta

$10.99

Popular Mexican sandwich filled with your choice of meat, beans, cheese, sour cream, lettuce, tomato and avocado.

Combo 7 Quesadilla

Combo 7 Quesadilla

$9.99

Large flour tortilla, filled with cheese and your choice of meat.

Combo 8 Burrito

Combo 8 Burrito

$9.99

Burrito comes with lettuce, tomato, beans, sour cream, cheese and avocado.

Combo 9 Breakfast Burrito

Combo 9 Breakfast Burrito

$8.99

Burrito comes with beans, sour cream and cheese.

Combo 10 Breakfasts

Combo 10 Breakfasts

$8.99
Combo 11 Chilaquiles

Combo 11 Chilaquiles

$9.99

Combo 12 Gringa

$7.99

Two flour tortillas filled with cheese, your choice of meat, cilantro and onions.

KIDS MENU

Include drink.

Kids Taco

$4.99

Soft flour tortilla taco, served with meat and cheese. Comes with rice and beans.

Kids Quesadilla

$4.99

Comes with rice and beans.

Chicken Nuggets

$4.99

Comes with french fries.

Kids Burrito

$4.99

filled with meat and cheese, served with rice and beans.

Kids Arroz Con Pollo

$6.99

Grilled chicken on a bed of rice, covered with cheese sauce.

Kids Arroz Con Steak

$7.99

Grilled steak on a bed of rice, covered with cheese sauce.

Kids Papas Con Pollo

$6.99

Grilled chicken and french fries, covered with cheese sauce.

Kids Papas Con Steak

$7.99

Grilled steak and french fries, covered with cheese sauce.

DESSERTS

Flan

$3.99

Creamy custard dessert, with a clear layer of caramel sauce.

Churros

$3.99

Fried dough sprinkled with cinamon and sugar.

Fried Ice Cream

$4.99

DRINKS

Pepsi Products 32 Oz

$2.49

Sweet Ice Tea 32 Oz

$2.25

Unsweetened Ice Tea 32 Oz

$2.25

Coffee

$2.25

Horchatta 16 Oz

$2.25

Horchatta 32 Oz

$3.25

Jarritos

$3.00

Glass Bottle Coke cola

$3.75

Agua

Bottle Water

$1.00

Milk

$1.50

Gallon Horchata

$10.99

Gallon Unsweet Tea

$5.99

Gallon Sweet Tea

$5.99

Orange Juice

$2.99

MARGARITAS TOGO

Lime Margarita 16 oz

$5.99

Flavor Margarita 16 oz

$6.99

Lime margarita 32 oz

$9.99

Flavor Margarita 32 oz

$10.99

Gallon Lime margarita

$40.99

Gallon Flavor Margarita

$43.99

LUNCH SPECIALS

Served Until 3.00 PM EVERYDAY!

Lunch Taco salad

$7.99

Crispy tortilla bowl, served with your choice of meat, topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese and sour cream.

Lunch Arroz con Pollo

$7.99

Grilled chicken on a bed of rice, topped with cheese sauce, served with flour tortillas.

Lunch Grilled Chicken Salad

$7.99

Served with lettuce, tomato, onions, avocado, shredded cheese and a side of ranch dressing.

Lunch Nachos Supremos

$7.99

Served with your choice of meat, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and avocado.

LUNCH COMBOS

ALL PLATES INCLUDE RICE AND BEANS (SERVED UNTIL 3:00 PM EVERYDAY)

Lunch #1 Two Street Tacos

$6.99

Soft corn tortilla and your choice of meat, topped with cilantro and onions.

Lunch #2 Two Tacos Special

$7.99

Soft corn tortilla with your choice of meat, cheese, sour cream and avocado.

Lunch #3 Two Tacos Supremos

$7.99

Soft flour tortillatopped with your choice of meat, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and Shredded cheese.

Lunch #4 Torta

$8.99

Popular mexican sandwic, filled with your choice of meat, beans, cheese, sour cream, lettuce and tomato.

Lunch #5 Burrito

$7.99

Large flour tortilla, filled with your choice of meat, lettuce, tomato, cheese, beans, and sour cream.

Lunch #6 Quesadilla

$7.99

Large flour tortilla, filled with cheese and your choice of meat.

Lunch #7 Eggs with Chorizo

$7.99

Scrambled eggs cooked with chorizo.

Lunch #8 Eggs with Ham

$7.99

Scrambled eggs cooked with ham.

Lunch #9 Huevos Rancheros

$7.99

Three eggs cooked to order, topped with our special sauce.

Lunch #10 Huevos a la Mexicana

$7.99

Mexican style scrambled eggs cooked with tomato, onions, and jalapeno peppers.

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
9609 Dixie Hwy, Valley Station, KY 40272

