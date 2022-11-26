Restaurant header imageView gallery

Taqueria El Flacko

No reviews yet

3500 Latrobe Drive

Charlotte, NC 28211

Carne Asada
Al Pastor

TACOS (4) ORDER

Orden De Tacos

$15.00

Single Tacos

Al Pastor

$4.00

Al Pastor meat is taken from boneless pork shoulder. Although the cooking style is identical to that of the Lebanese shawarma with its vertical spit-roasting method, the meat is completely different from lamb. Pork shoulder is slow-cooked to keep its tenderness and is thinly sliced.

Carne Asada

$4.00

carne asada is a traditional Mexican dish composed of marinated skirt steak or flank steak that has been grilled and thinly sliced. The term carne asada in Spanish translates to roasted or grilled meat in English.

Carnitas

$4.00Out of stock

Carnitas are the Mexican version of pulled pork. It's traditionally made with pork shoulder (also known as pork butt) because of the higher fat content, which helps the meat stay super tender and juicy while it's cooked.

Chorizo

$4.00

Mexican chorizo features a bit of paprika, but most of the color and flavor come from local chiles, like pasilla.

Pollo Asado

$4.00

Pollo Asado is Mexican grilled chicken that's been marinated in a mixture of citrus juices, spices like cumin, oregano, paprika and most notably achiote powder or paste, which gives the chicken it's signature orange and red color.

Veggie

$4.00

Beans on the side

$1.00

Nachos Flackos

Nachos Flackos

$13.00

Bebidas

H2O

$2.00

Agua Fresca

$4.00

Coke

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tacos Auténticos. Hechos con amor. 2ND GENERATION TAQUERIA.

3500 Latrobe Drive, Charlotte, NC 28211

Directions

Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

