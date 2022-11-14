Restaurant header imageView gallery

Taqueria El Fundador

9 Reviews

$

3245 W Van Buren St

Phoenix, AZ 85009

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Asada Burrito
Frijol Burrito /bean Burrito
( Award Winning Pastor) Pastor Burrito

NEW !! BIRRIA FLAUTAS

Flautas de birria

Flautas de birria

$13.00

Flautas 12 Pack (12 Flautas, 1 Consome )

$29.99

Flautas 24 pack (2consome, 2 sides, 2pina prep)

$39.99

Burritos

THURSDAYS 2 For $10.00 DEALS

THURSDAYS 2 For $10.00 DEALS

$10.00Out of stock

( Award Winning Pastor) Pastor Burrito

$8.25

El Hefe Burrito ( Birria, Queso, Grilled Shrimp) 1 Agua Fresca Sm

$14.50

Asada Burrito

$9.75

Frijol Burrito /bean Burrito

$3.50

FAMILY Pack Burrito Deal (6 Drinks)

$39.99Out of stock

Carnitas Burrito

$8.25

Pollo Burrito

$8.25

Chile Verde Burrito

$9.75

Breakfast 6pck (Egg, Papa, Cheese)

$24.99

Cabeza Burrito

$8.25

Chorizo/Huevo Burrito

$8.50

Jamon Burrito

$8.00

Jamon/Huevo Burrito

$8.50

Lengua Burrito

$9.75

Machaca Burrito

$8.00

Tripa Burrito

$8.25

Camaron Burrito

$9.75

Burrito Huevo Revuelto

$6.50

Burrito Huevo Con Tocino

$7.75

Burrito De Birria

$9.25

Burrito Mixto

$10.75

Breakfast 6pck (Egg, Bacon, Cheese)

$24.99

Quesadilla

Pastor Quesadilla (Arina)

$9.99

* Birria Quesadilla (3 Maiz)

$14.00

* 6 Pack Quesadilla Birria (1consome)

$19.99

12 Pk Birria (2 Consome)

$39.99

* El Hefe 6pk (3 Shrimp, 3birria 1 Pina Preparada)

$25.50

El Hefe 12 Pk (2consome 2 Pna)

$49.99

Carnitas Quesadilla (Arina)

$9.99

6 Pack Shrimp Quesadilla

$24.99

Pollo Quesadilla (Arina)

$9.99

Cabeza Quesadilla (Arina)

$9.99

Asada Quesadilla (Arina)

$10.25

Lengua Quesadilla (Arina)

$10.25

Queso Quesadilla (Arina)

$8.00

Tripa Quesadilla (Arina)

$9.99

Quesadilla Camaron (Maiz) 1 pina preparada

$14.00

Quesadillas Camaron Ala Diabla (Maiz) 1 piña preparada

$13.00

Harina Quesadilla Birria

$13.00

2 Pack Birria Quesadilla Harina

$24.99

Queso Quesadilla Plain

$4.50Out of stock

6 pack endiablada

$25.99

Harina Quesadilla Camaron

$13.25

Camaron 6 Pack

$24.99

Tacos

Pastor Taco

$2.50

Carnitas Taco

$2.50

Pollo Taco

$2.50

Asada Taco

$2.75

Cabeza Taco

$2.50

Lengua Taco

$2.75

Tripa Taco

$2.50

Birria Taco (street taco)

$2.95

Camarones

* Camarones Ala Plancha )

$14.00

ESPECIAL. 4 Caldos Camaron(tortilllas Lg Arroz, Lg Frijol)

$50.00

Caldo De Camarones

$12.50

Caldo Mixto

$15.00

Camarones Empanizados

$14.00

Camarones Rancheros

$14.00

Coctele De Camaron

$10.25Out of stock

Fajitas De Camaron

$15.00

Birria

$12.00

Parrilla Mar Y Tierra

$18.50

Platillo

Pastor Platillo

$10.25

Asada Platillo

$11.99

Cabeza Platillo

$10.25

Carnitas Platillo

$10.25

Platillo Chile Verde

$12.25

Chorizo/Huevo Platillo

$9.50

Huevos Rancheros Platillo

$9.50

Huevos Revueltos Platillo

$9.50

Jamon/Huevo Platillo

$9.50

Lengua Platillo

$11.99

Machaca Platillo

$9.50

Pollo Platillo

$10.25

Tripa Platillo

$10.25

Fajitas Pollo

$13.50

Fajitas Asada

$13.50

Fajitas Mixtas

$16.25

(3) Taco De Camaron

$11.25

El Mañanero( Platillo Birria Con 2 Huevos Encimado)

$11.99Out of stock

Enchiladas

Queso Enchiladas

$9.50

Pastor Enchiladas

$10.00

Pollo Enchiladas

$10.00

Asada Enchiladas

$10.50

Cabeza Enchiladas

$10.00

Carnitas Enchiladas

$10.00

Lengua Enchiladas

$10.50

Tripa Enchiladas

$10.00Out of stock

Verdes Enchiladas

$8.99Out of stock

Tortas

Asada Torta

$7.00

Cabeza Torta

$6.25

Carnitas Torta

$6.25

Jamon Torta

$6.25

Lengua Torta

$7.00

Pastor Torta

$6.25

Pollo Torta

$6.25

Tripa Torta

$6.25

Torta D Birria

$5.50

Libras

One lb Asada

$16.00

One lb Pastor

$16.00

One lb. Carnitas

$15.50

Half lb. Asada

$8.75

Half lb. Pastor

$8.75

Half lb. Carnitas

$8.50

Survival Pack - 2lb (lrg Rice & Beans) 4lrg Drinks

$39.99Out of stock

Sides

Small Arroz

$2.00

Large Arroz

$5.75

Rice And Bean Combo

$4.00

Small Frijole

$2.00

Large Frijole

$5.75

Small Verdura

$1.50

Large Verdura

$2.50

Side Jalapeños

$0.25

Side Crema

$1.25

Side Queso

$1.25

Side Guacamole

$1.25

Side Salsa 8 oz

$2.50

Maiz Tortilla Extra

$1.50

Arina Tortilla Extra

$1.50

Flan

$2.50Out of stock

Ensalada

$2.75

Salsa Bottle

$2.00

Extra Pan

$1.00

Bacon

$2.00

Papa

$1.00

Extra Camaron

$4.00

1\2 Arroz Y Frijol Small

$2.00

Con Huevo

$2.00

Extra Carne

$3.00

Extra Enchilada

$1.75Out of stock

Consome Birria

$2.00

Rice And Beans

$3.00Out of stock

Con Huevo

$2.00

6 Extra Camaron

$8.00

Consome De Camaron

$3.25

Specials

Family Special ( 2 Pastor Burritos, 2 Carnitas Burritos, 10 Chicken Tacos, 2 Lrg Drinks)

$49.99

Menudo

$8.50Out of stock

Bebidas

Bottled Soda

$2.50

Gatorades

$2.50

Agua

$2.50

Jumex

$1.50Out of stock

Tea

$2.50

Small Agua

$3.50

Large Agua

$4.75

Small Soda

$1.50

Large Soda

$2.50

Refill

$1.50

Jamaicona

$4.75

Coffee

$1.50

Horchata Iced Coffee

$4.75

Diet Coke

$1.50

Nos/ Monster

$3.50

Milk

$3.50Out of stock

Refill Aguas

$2.50

Piña Prep (20oz)

$4.50

NO ICE

POCO HIELO

Attributes and Amenities
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

ARIZONAS ORIGINAL TAQUERIA serving The Valley since 1985! Come try our award winning recipes.

Website

Location

3245 W Van Buren St, Phoenix, AZ 85009

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Taqueria El Fundador image
Taqueria El Fundador image
Taqueria El Fundador image

Similar restaurants in your area

SnapBack Pizzeria
orange starNo Reviews
1031 Grand Ave Ave Phoenix, AZ 85007
View restaurantnext
MFG Coffee - 522 N 7th Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
522 N 7th Avenue Phoenix, AZ 85007
View restaurantnext
Ziggy's Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
401 W Van Buren St Suite B Phoenix, AZ 85003
View restaurantnext
Crescent Ballroom
orange star4.0 • 1,278
308 N. 2nd Avenue Phoenix, AZ 85003
View restaurantnext
Breakfast Club CityScape
orange star4.0 • 798
2 E Jefferson St Phoenix, AZ 85004
View restaurantnext
State 48 DTPHX Brewery - Downtown
orange starNo Reviews
345 West Van Buren St phoenix, AZ 85003
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Phoenix
North Mountain
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Deer Valley
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Ahwatukee Foothills
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Midtown
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
South Mountain
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Central City
review star
Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)
Camelback East
review star
Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)
Uptown
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Paradise Valley
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston