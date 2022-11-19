Restaurant header imageView gallery

Taqueria El Gallo De Oro

No reviews yet

820 Williams Street

Lake Geneva, WI 53147

Asada (Steak)
Al Pastor (Seasoned Pork)
Asada (Steak) Burrito

breakfast

Huevos Rancheros

$11.00

Eggs On A Crunchy Tortilla Topped With A Homemade Chunky Sauce, Served With Beans, Cheese, And Avocado

Huevos Con Chorizo

$11.00

Scrambled Eggs Wtih Mexican Sausage, Served With Beens, Cheese, Pickled Jalapeños, Avocado And Tortillas

Huevos A La Mexicana

$11.00

Scrambeled Eggs With Jalapenos, Onion, Tomato, & Cilantro, Served With Beans, Cheese, Avocado, Tortillas

3 Huevos Estrellados

$8.99

3 Eggs Cookedd Any Style With Beans, Cheese, Aguacate, Y Tortillas

Chilaquiles Con Huevo Y Cesina

$14.99

Crispy Tortillas In A Green Or Red Sauce,S Erved With Jerky Steak, Two Eggs, Beans, Cheese, And Avocado

Breakfast Burrito

$11.00

burrito filled with eggs, potatoes, chorizo, onion & beans

Chilaquiles Divorciados

$14.99

Starters

Queso & chips

$10.00
Guacamole & Chips

$10.00
House Nachos

$15.99

Steak Cheese Fries/ Asada Queso Papas

$12.00

Side Of Chips

$2.00

Side of Pico

$4.50

HOUSE SPECIALTIES

Baja Shrimp Burrito

$13.99

Shrimp burrito filled with tri-colored bell peppers, onion, rice, guacamole and our homemade chipotle mayo sauce / Burrito de camaron, con chiles campana tri-colores, cebolla, arroz, guacamole y nuestra salsa casera chipotle mayonesa

Enchiladas Mineras

$10.99

Orden de enchiladas rojas rellenas con queso y cebolla. En una hoja de lechuga, acompañado con papas y zanahorias guisadas / Order of red enchiladas stuffed with cheese and onion served on a lettuce leaf and topped with sautéed carrots and potatoes

Quesabirrias con Consome

$15.99

Quesadilla de tortilla de masa rellena de birria de res, cilantro y cebolla / Homemade masa tortilla quesadilla with shredded beef, cilantro and onion

Quesatacos Meal

$15.99

3 Birria tacos with a cup of consome

El Jefe Quesadilla

$15.99

Birria Ramen and 2 quesatacos

$14.99

DINNERS

Corn Tortilla Taco Dinner

$13.99

3 Tacos Served With Choice Of Meat And Side Of Rice And Beans

Flour Tortilla Taco Dinner

$13.99

3 tacos served with choice of meat and side of rice and beans

Masa Tortilla Taco Dinner

$15.99

3 tacos served with choice of meat and side of rice and beans

Gordita Dinner

$13.99

Taco A la Carte

Al Pastor (Seasoned Pork)

$3.50

tilapia taco

$4.00
cod taco

$3.75

Asada (Steak)

$3.50

Cesina (Jerky Steak)

$4.50

Molida (Ground Beef)

$3.50

Pollo (Chicken)

$3.50

Chorizo (Mexican Sausage)

$3.50

Vegetariano (Vegeterian)

$3.50

Campechano (Steak And Mexican Sausage)

$3.50

Tripa (Tripe)

$5.25

Arrachera (Skirt Steak)

$4.50

Lengua (Tongue)

$5.25

Birria De Res (Shredded Beef)

$3.80

Camaron (Shrimp)

$5.00

Carnitas (Fried Pork)

$3.50

Chicharron (Pork Rinds)

$4.00

BURRITOS

Asada (Steak) Burrito

$9.99

rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese & sour cream

Al Pastor (Seasoned Pork) Burrito

$9.99

rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese & sour cream

Frijoles(Beans)Burrito

$9.00

Molida (Ground Beef) Burrito

$9.99

rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese & sour cream

Pollo (Chicken) Burrito

$9.99

rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese & sour cream

Chorizo (Mexican Sausage) Burrito

$9.99

rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese & sour cream

Campechano (Steak And Mexican Sausage) Burrito

$9.99

rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese & sour cream

Vegetariano (Vegeterian) Burrito

$9.99

rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese & sour cream

Carnitas (Fried Pork) Burrito

$9.99

rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese & sour cream

Cesina (Jerky Steak) Burrito

$12.99

rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese & sour cream

Arracherra(Skirt Steak) Burrito

$12.99

Lengua(Tounge)Burrito

$14.99

Birria De Res (Shredded Beef) Burrito

$11.99

Tripa(Tripe)Burrito

$14.99

Camaron(Shrimp)Burrito

$12.99

Chicharron(Pork Rind) Burrito

$10.99

TORTAS

Al Pastor (Seasoned Pork) Torta

$10.99

Bolillo bun with your choice of meat, lettuce, tomato, onion, sour cream, cheese, mayonnaise & avocado.

Asada (Steak) Torta

$10.99

Bolillo bun with your choice of meat, lettuce, tomato, onion, sour cream, cheese, mayonnaise & avocado.

Molida (Ground Beef) Torta

$10.99

Bolillo bun with your choice of meat, lettuce, tomato, onion, sour cream, cheese, mayonnaise & avocado.

Pollo (Chicken) Torta

$10.99

Bolillo bun with your choice of meat, lettuce, tomato, onion, sour cream, cheese, mayonnaise & avocado.

Chorizo (Mexican Sausage) Torta

$10.99

Bolillo bun with your choice of meat, lettuce, tomato, onion, sour cream, cheese, mayonnaise & avocado.

Campechano (Steak And Mexican sausage) Torta

$10.99

Bolillo bun with your choice of meat, lettuce, tomato, onion, sour cream, cheese, mayonnaise & avocado.

Milanesa De Pollo (Breaded Chicken) Torta

$10.99

Bolillo bun with your choice of meat, lettuce, tomato, onion, sour cream, cheese, mayonnaise & avocado.

Milanesa De Res (Breaded Steak) Torta

$10.99

Bolillo bun with your choice of meat, lettuce, tomato, onion, sour cream, cheese, mayonnaise & avocado.

Carnitas (Fried Pork) Torta

$10.99

Bolillo bun with your choice of meat, lettuce, tomato, onion, sour cream, cheese, mayonnaise & avocado.

Vegetariana(Vegeterian) Torta

$10.99

Birria de Res (Shredded Beef)

$10.99

Cubana (Breaded Chicken Or Steak, With sausage ham and egg) Torta

$13.49

Bolillo bun with your choice of meat, lettuce, tomato, onion, sour cream, cheese, mayonnaise & avocado.

Cesina (Jerky Steak) Torta

$12.99

Bolillo bun with your choice of meat, lettuce, tomato, onion, sour cream, cheese, mayonnaise & avocado.

Arrachera(Skirt Steak) Torta

$12.99

Lengua(Tongue)Torta

$13.99

Tripa(Tripe) Torta

$13.99

Camaron(Shrimp)

$13.99

GORDITAS

Alpastor (Seasoned Pork) Gordita

$4.99

Asada (Steak) Gordita

$4.99

Molida (Ground Beef) Gordita

$4.99

Pollo (Chicken) Gordita

$4.99

Chorizo (Mexican Sausage) Gordita

$4.99

Campechano (Steak And Mexican Sausage) Gordita

$4.99

Chicharrón (Pork Belly) Gordita

$4.99

Vegetetarianas (Vegeterian) Gordita

$4.99

Rajas Con Queso (Pepper With Cheese) Gordita

$4.99

Carnitas (Fried Pork) Gordita

$4.99

Birria(Shredded Beef) Gordita

$4.99

Cesina (Jerky Steak) Gordita

$5.99

Arracherra(Skirt Steak) Gordita

$5.99

Tripa(tripe)Gordita

$6.99

Lengua(Tongue)Gordita

$6.99

QUESADILLAS

Al Pastor (Seasoned Pork) Quesadilla

$9.50

Asada (Steak) Quesadilla

$9.50

Molida (Ground Beef) Quesadilla

$9.50

Pollo (Chicken) Quesadilla

$9.50

Chorizo (Mexican Sausage) Quesadilla

$9.50

Campechano (Steak And Mexican sausage) Quesadilla

$9.50

Vegetariana (Vegeterian) Quesadilla

$9.50

Chicharrón (Pork Belly) Quesadilla

$9.50

Rajas Con Queso (Pepper With Cheese) Quesadilla

$9.50

Carnitas (Fried Pork) Quesadilla

$9.50

Cesina (Jerky Steak) Quesadilla

$10.50

Arracherra(Skirt Steak) Quesadilla

$10.50
El Jefe Quesadilla

$15.99

Camaron(Shrimp) Quesadilla

$13.99

Pollo a la parilla(Grilled Chicken) Quesadilla

$10.50

Tripa(Tripe)Quesadilla

$13.99

Lengua(Tongue) Quesadilla

$13.99

Birria De res (Shredded Beef) Quesadilla

$10.50

No Carne (No Meat) Quesadilla

$9.50

De la Tierra y el Mar / From the land and Sea

Birria Ramen & 2 quesatacos

$14.99

Platillo De Arrachera

$16.99

Platilla De Costillas De Res Con Chorizo

$16.99

Lomo De Res In Salsa De Chile De Arbol

$15.99

Milanesa De Pollo

$11.99

Enchiladas

$13.99

Milanesa De Res

$11.99

Platillo De Mariscos

$16.99

Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo

$14.99

Camarones A La Diabla

$14.99

Coctel De Camarones

$13.99

Chicken Fajita

$13.99

Vegetarian Fajitas

$11.99

Steak Fajitas

$15.99

Chickn & Steak Fajitas

$15.99

Shrimp Fajitas

$16.99
Taco bowl

$14.99

Trio Fajitas

$17.99

Chiles rellenos

$11.99

Chicken Flautas

$13.99

KIDS MENU

Kids Taco With Rice And Beans

$5.99

Grilled Cheese & Fries

$5.99

Chicken Nuggets & Fries

$5.99

Sincronisada & Fries

$5.99

SIDES

Corn Tortillas

$1.25

Flour Tortillas

$1.50

Homemade Tortillas

$2.50

Tamale Chicken/ Tamal de Pollo

$3.50

Tamale peppers & cheese/ Tamal de Rajas

$3.50

Arroz

$3.25

Frijoles

$3.25

Crema

$1.00
Queso Fresco

$1.00

Side Of Limes

$1.00

Side Of Fries

$2.25

Chips & Salsa

$4.50

Chips

$2.00

Side Of Pico De Gallo

$3.50

Queso & chips

$10.00

Nachos

$15.99

Nopalitos

$3.00

Side Of Avocado

$1.99

2oz Guacamole

$2.50
Guacamole & Chips

$10.00

Cebollitas Y Chile Asado

$3.50

Desserts/ Postres

Pastel De Tres Leches

$4.50
Chocoflan

$4.50

weekend menu

Carnitas Platter

$12.99

Half Bowl Menudo

$8.99

(traditional Mexican soup made with beef stomach (tripe) in a broth with red chili pepper base)

Big Bowl Menudo

$13.99

(traditional Mexican soup made with beef stomach (tripe) in a broth with red chili pepper base)

1/2 Gallon Menudo

$16.99

(traditional Mexican soup made with beef stomach (tripe) in a broth with red chili pepper base)

Gallon Menudo

$26.99

(traditional Mexican soup made with beef stomach (tripe) in a broth with red chili pepper base)

Aguas Frescas

Small Jamaica

$2.25

Small Horchata

$2.25

Small Lemonade

$2.25

Small Te Sin Asucar

$2.25

Medium Jamaica

$2.75

Medium Horchata

$2.75

Meduim Lemonade

$2.75

Medium Te Sin Asucar

$2.75

Grande Jamaica

$3.25

Grande Horchata

$3.25

Grande Lemonade

$3.25

Grande Te Sin Azucar

$3.25

XL Jamaica

$4.00

XL Horchata

$4.00

XL Te Sin Azucar

$4.00

XL Lemonade

$4.00

2 Taco Order - Select "2 Taco Order" First to Select Quantity

2 TACO ORDER (CLICK HERE FIRST TO SELECT QUANTITY)

Al Pastor (Seasoned Pork)

$3.50

Tilapia

$3.50

Cod

$3.50

Asada (Steak)

$3.50

Cesina (Jerky Steak)

$0.99

Molida (Ground Beef)

$3.50

Pollo (Chicken)

$3.50

Chorizo (Mexican Sausage)

$3.50

Vegetariano (Vegeterian)

$3.50

Campechano (Beef And Mexican Sausage)

$3.50

Tripa (Tripe)

$1.75

Arrachera (Skirt Steak)

$0.99

Lengua (Tongue)

$1.75

Birria De Res (Shredded Beef)

$0.30

Camaron (Shrimp)

$1.50

Carnitas (Fried Pork)

$3.50

Chicharron(Pork Rinds)

$0.30

3 Taco Order - Select "3 Taco Order" First to Select Quantity

3 TACO ORDER (CLICK HERE FIRST TO SELECT QUANTITY)

Al Pastor (Seasoned Pork)

$3.50

Tilapia

$3.50

Cod

$3.50

Asada (Steak)

$3.50

Molida (Ground Beef)

$3.50

Cesina (Jerky Steak)

$0.99

Pollo (Chicken)

$3.50

Chorizo (Mexican Sausage)

$3.50

Vegetariano (Vegeterian)

$3.50

Campechano (Beef And Mexican Sausage)

$3.50

Tripa (Tripe)

$1.75

Arrachera (Skirt Steak)

$0.99

Lengua (Tongue)

$1.75

Birria De Res (Shredded Beef)

$0.30

Camaron (Shrimp)

$1.50

Carnitas (Fried Pork)

$3.50

Chicharron(Pork Rinds)

$0.30

4 Taco Order - Select "4 Taco Order" First to Select Quantity

4 TACO ORDER (CLICK HERE FIRST TO SELECT QUANTITY)

Al Pastor (Seasoned Pork)

$3.50

Tilapia

$3.50

Cod

$3.50

Asada (Steak)

$3.50

Molida (Ground Beef)

$3.50

Cesina (Jerky Steak)

$0.99

Pollo (Chicken)

$3.50

Chorizo (Mexican Sausage)

$3.50

Vegetariano (Vegeterian)

$3.50

Campechano (Beef And Mexican Sausage)

$3.50

Tripa (Tripe)

$1.75

Arrachera (Skirt Steak)

$0.99

Lengua (Tongue)

$1.75

Birria De Res (Shredded Beef)

$0.30

Camaron (Shrimp)

$1.50

Carnitas (Fried Pork)

$3.50

Chicharron(Pork Rinds)

$0.30

5 Taco Order - Select "5 Taco Order" First to Select Quantity

5 TACO ORDER (CLICK HERE FIRST TO SELECT QUANTITY)

Al Pastor (Seasoned Pork)

$3.50

Tilapia

$3.50

Cod

$3.50

Asada (Steak)

$3.50

Cesina (Jerky Steak)

$0.99

Molida (Ground Beef)

$3.50

Pollo (Chicken)

$3.50

Chorizo (Mexican Sausage)

$3.50

Vegetariano (Vegeterian)

$3.50

Campechano (Beef And Mexican Sausage)

$3.50

Tripa (Tripe)

$1.75

Arrachera (Skirt Steak)

$0.99

Lengua (Tongue)

$1.75

Birria De Res (Shredded Beef)

$0.30

Camaron (Shrimp)

$1.50

Carnitas (Fried Pork)

$3.50

Chicharron(Pork Rinds)

$0.30

6 Taco Order - Select "6 Taco Order" First to Select Quantity

6 TACO ORDER (CLICK HERE FIRST TO SELECT QUANTITY)

Al Pastor (Seasoned Pork)

$3.50

Tilapia

$3.50

Cod

$3.50

Asada (Steak)

$3.50

Cesina (Jerky Steak)

$0.99

Molida (Ground Beef)

$3.50

Pollo (Chicken)

$3.50

Chorizo (Mexican Sausage)

$3.50

Vegetariano (Vegeterian)

$3.50

Campechano (Beef And Mexican Sausage)

$3.50

Tripa (Tripe)

$1.75

Arrachera (Skirt Steak)

$0.99

Lengua (Tongue)

$1.75

Birria De Res (Shredded Beef)

$0.30

Camaron (Shrimp)

$1.50

Carnitas (Fried Pork)

$3.50

$3.50

Chicharron(Pork Rinds)

$0.30
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Authentic freshly made Mexican food! Great refreshing cocktails!

820 Williams Street, Lake Geneva, WI 53147

