Taqueria El Gallo De Oro
820 Williams Street
Lake Geneva, WI 53147
breakfast
Huevos Rancheros
Eggs On A Crunchy Tortilla Topped With A Homemade Chunky Sauce, Served With Beans, Cheese, And Avocado
Huevos Con Chorizo
Scrambled Eggs Wtih Mexican Sausage, Served With Beens, Cheese, Pickled Jalapeños, Avocado And Tortillas
Huevos A La Mexicana
Scrambeled Eggs With Jalapenos, Onion, Tomato, & Cilantro, Served With Beans, Cheese, Avocado, Tortillas
3 Huevos Estrellados
3 Eggs Cookedd Any Style With Beans, Cheese, Aguacate, Y Tortillas
Chilaquiles Con Huevo Y Cesina
Crispy Tortillas In A Green Or Red Sauce,S Erved With Jerky Steak, Two Eggs, Beans, Cheese, And Avocado
Breakfast Burrito
burrito filled with eggs, potatoes, chorizo, onion & beans
Chilaquiles Divorciados
Starters
HOUSE SPECIALTIES
Baja Shrimp Burrito
Shrimp burrito filled with tri-colored bell peppers, onion, rice, guacamole and our homemade chipotle mayo sauce / Burrito de camaron, con chiles campana tri-colores, cebolla, arroz, guacamole y nuestra salsa casera chipotle mayonesa
Enchiladas Mineras
Orden de enchiladas rojas rellenas con queso y cebolla. En una hoja de lechuga, acompañado con papas y zanahorias guisadas / Order of red enchiladas stuffed with cheese and onion served on a lettuce leaf and topped with sautéed carrots and potatoes
Quesabirrias con Consome
Quesadilla de tortilla de masa rellena de birria de res, cilantro y cebolla / Homemade masa tortilla quesadilla with shredded beef, cilantro and onion
Quesatacos Meal
3 Birria tacos with a cup of consome
El Jefe Quesadilla
Birria Ramen and 2 quesatacos
DINNERS
Taco A la Carte
Al Pastor (Seasoned Pork)
tilapia taco
cod taco
Asada (Steak)
Cesina (Jerky Steak)
Molida (Ground Beef)
Pollo (Chicken)
Chorizo (Mexican Sausage)
Vegetariano (Vegeterian)
Campechano (Steak And Mexican Sausage)
Tripa (Tripe)
Arrachera (Skirt Steak)
Lengua (Tongue)
Birria De Res (Shredded Beef)
Camaron (Shrimp)
Carnitas (Fried Pork)
Chicharron (Pork Rinds)
BURRITOS
Asada (Steak) Burrito
rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese & sour cream
Al Pastor (Seasoned Pork) Burrito
rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese & sour cream
Frijoles(Beans)Burrito
Molida (Ground Beef) Burrito
rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese & sour cream
Pollo (Chicken) Burrito
rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese & sour cream
Chorizo (Mexican Sausage) Burrito
rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese & sour cream
Campechano (Steak And Mexican Sausage) Burrito
rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese & sour cream
Vegetariano (Vegeterian) Burrito
rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese & sour cream
Carnitas (Fried Pork) Burrito
rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese & sour cream
Cesina (Jerky Steak) Burrito
rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese & sour cream
Arracherra(Skirt Steak) Burrito
Lengua(Tounge)Burrito
Birria De Res (Shredded Beef) Burrito
Tripa(Tripe)Burrito
Camaron(Shrimp)Burrito
Chicharron(Pork Rind) Burrito
TORTAS
Al Pastor (Seasoned Pork) Torta
Bolillo bun with your choice of meat, lettuce, tomato, onion, sour cream, cheese, mayonnaise & avocado.
Asada (Steak) Torta
Bolillo bun with your choice of meat, lettuce, tomato, onion, sour cream, cheese, mayonnaise & avocado.
Molida (Ground Beef) Torta
Bolillo bun with your choice of meat, lettuce, tomato, onion, sour cream, cheese, mayonnaise & avocado.
Pollo (Chicken) Torta
Bolillo bun with your choice of meat, lettuce, tomato, onion, sour cream, cheese, mayonnaise & avocado.
Chorizo (Mexican Sausage) Torta
Bolillo bun with your choice of meat, lettuce, tomato, onion, sour cream, cheese, mayonnaise & avocado.
Campechano (Steak And Mexican sausage) Torta
Bolillo bun with your choice of meat, lettuce, tomato, onion, sour cream, cheese, mayonnaise & avocado.
Milanesa De Pollo (Breaded Chicken) Torta
Bolillo bun with your choice of meat, lettuce, tomato, onion, sour cream, cheese, mayonnaise & avocado.
Milanesa De Res (Breaded Steak) Torta
Bolillo bun with your choice of meat, lettuce, tomato, onion, sour cream, cheese, mayonnaise & avocado.
Carnitas (Fried Pork) Torta
Bolillo bun with your choice of meat, lettuce, tomato, onion, sour cream, cheese, mayonnaise & avocado.
Vegetariana(Vegeterian) Torta
Birria de Res (Shredded Beef)
Cubana (Breaded Chicken Or Steak, With sausage ham and egg) Torta
Bolillo bun with your choice of meat, lettuce, tomato, onion, sour cream, cheese, mayonnaise & avocado.
Cesina (Jerky Steak) Torta
Bolillo bun with your choice of meat, lettuce, tomato, onion, sour cream, cheese, mayonnaise & avocado.
Arrachera(Skirt Steak) Torta
Lengua(Tongue)Torta
Tripa(Tripe) Torta
Camaron(Shrimp)
GORDITAS
Alpastor (Seasoned Pork) Gordita
Asada (Steak) Gordita
Molida (Ground Beef) Gordita
Pollo (Chicken) Gordita
Chorizo (Mexican Sausage) Gordita
Campechano (Steak And Mexican Sausage) Gordita
Chicharrón (Pork Belly) Gordita
Vegetetarianas (Vegeterian) Gordita
Rajas Con Queso (Pepper With Cheese) Gordita
Carnitas (Fried Pork) Gordita
Birria(Shredded Beef) Gordita
Cesina (Jerky Steak) Gordita
Arracherra(Skirt Steak) Gordita
Tripa(tripe)Gordita
Lengua(Tongue)Gordita
QUESADILLAS
Al Pastor (Seasoned Pork) Quesadilla
Asada (Steak) Quesadilla
Molida (Ground Beef) Quesadilla
Pollo (Chicken) Quesadilla
Chorizo (Mexican Sausage) Quesadilla
Campechano (Steak And Mexican sausage) Quesadilla
Vegetariana (Vegeterian) Quesadilla
Chicharrón (Pork Belly) Quesadilla
Rajas Con Queso (Pepper With Cheese) Quesadilla
Carnitas (Fried Pork) Quesadilla
Cesina (Jerky Steak) Quesadilla
Arracherra(Skirt Steak) Quesadilla
El Jefe Quesadilla
Camaron(Shrimp) Quesadilla
Pollo a la parilla(Grilled Chicken) Quesadilla
Tripa(Tripe)Quesadilla
Lengua(Tongue) Quesadilla
Birria De res (Shredded Beef) Quesadilla
No Carne (No Meat) Quesadilla
De la Tierra y el Mar / From the land and Sea
Birria Ramen & 2 quesatacos
Platillo De Arrachera
Platilla De Costillas De Res Con Chorizo
Lomo De Res In Salsa De Chile De Arbol
Milanesa De Pollo
Enchiladas
Milanesa De Res
Platillo De Mariscos
Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo
Camarones A La Diabla
Coctel De Camarones
Chicken Fajita
Vegetarian Fajitas
Steak Fajitas
Chickn & Steak Fajitas
Shrimp Fajitas
Taco bowl
Trio Fajitas
Chiles rellenos
Chicken Flautas
KIDS MENU
SIDES
Corn Tortillas
Flour Tortillas
Homemade Tortillas
Tamale Chicken/ Tamal de Pollo
Tamale peppers & cheese/ Tamal de Rajas
Arroz
Frijoles
Crema
Queso Fresco
Side Of Limes
Side Of Fries
Chips & Salsa
Chips
Side Of Pico De Gallo
Queso & chips
Nachos
Nopalitos
Side Of Avocado
2oz Guacamole
Guacamole & Chips
Cebollitas Y Chile Asado
Desserts/ Postres
weekend menu
Carnitas Platter
Half Bowl Menudo
(traditional Mexican soup made with beef stomach (tripe) in a broth with red chili pepper base)
Big Bowl Menudo
(traditional Mexican soup made with beef stomach (tripe) in a broth with red chili pepper base)
1/2 Gallon Menudo
(traditional Mexican soup made with beef stomach (tripe) in a broth with red chili pepper base)
Gallon Menudo
(traditional Mexican soup made with beef stomach (tripe) in a broth with red chili pepper base)
Aguas Frescas
Small Jamaica
Small Horchata
Small Lemonade
Small Te Sin Asucar
Medium Jamaica
Medium Horchata
Meduim Lemonade
Medium Te Sin Asucar
Grande Jamaica
Grande Horchata
Grande Lemonade
Grande Te Sin Azucar
XL Jamaica
XL Horchata
XL Te Sin Azucar
XL Lemonade
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Authentic freshly made Mexican food! Great refreshing cocktails!
820 Williams Street, Lake Geneva, WI 53147