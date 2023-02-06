- Home
Taqueria El Oasis
4438 Farm to Market Road 482
New Braunfels, TX 78132
BEVERAGES/BEBIDAS
Coke
Sprite
Dr Pepper
Diet Coke
BIG RED
Horchata
Limonade
Jamaica
Coffee
Togo Coffee
Soda Mexicanas
Jarritos
Chocolate Abuelita
Milk
OJ
Apple Juice
Tea
Monster
Red Bull
AGUA MINERAL
FANTA MEX
SANGRIA
Agua PEPINO
Agua PINA
SQUERT
SUNKISS
TORTAS & TOSTADAS
Al Pastor Torta
French bread sandwich w/lettuce, tomatoes, avocado & mayonnaise
Barbacoa Torta
French bread sandwich w/lettuce, tomatoes, avocado & mayonnaise
Campechana Torta
French bread sandwich w/lettuce, tomatoes, avocado & mayonnaise
Carne Asada Torta
French bread sandwich w/lettuce, tomatoes, avocado & mayonnaise
Carne Guisada Torta
French bread sandwich w/lettuce, tomatoes, avocado & mayonnaise
Deshebrada Torta
Jamon Torta
French bread sandwich w/lettuce, tomatoes, avocado & mayonnaise
Pollo Torta
Meat Toastada (3)
Lonche Deshebrada
Shredded beef, onions, cilantro & tomatoes.
TOSTADA/ CHALUPA (3)
TOSTADA/CHALUPA (1 )
Lettuce, tomato, sour cream
Torta Milanesa
QUESADILLA
BURRITOS
REGULAR Asada Burrito
Large flour tortilla served w/ lettuce tomatoes & sour cream
REGULAR Guisada Burrito
Large flour tortilla served w/ lettuce tomatoes & sour cream
REGULAR Barbacoa Burrito
Large flour tortilla served w/ lettuce tomatoes & sour cream
REGULAR pastor Burrito
Large flour tortilla served w/ lettuce tomatoes & sour cream
REGULAR Pollo Burrito
Large flour tortilla served w/ lettuce tomatoes & sour cream
Beef Oasis Burrito
Covered with chile gravy and cheese. Lettuce, tomato w/rice & beans.
Asada Oasis Burrito
Covered with chile gravy and cheese. Lettuce, tomato w/rice & beans.
Barbacoa Oasis Burrito
Covered with chile gravy and cheese. Lettuce, tomato w/rice & beans.
Al Pastor Oasis Burrito
Covered with chile gravy and cheese. Lettuce, tomato w/rice & beans.
Pollo Oasis Burrito
Covered with chile gravy and cheese. Lettuce, tomato w/rice & beans.
REGULAR BURRITO CAMPECHAN
REGULARPICADILLO
OASIS CAMPECHANA BURRITO
OASIS PICADILLO BURRITO
OASIS CHICKEN F
OASIS POLLO
TACOS
Picadillo Taco
Flour or corn tortilla, served w/lettuce & tomatoes.
Carne Asada Taco
Flour or corn tortilla, served w/lettuce & tomatoes.
Guisada Taco
Flour or corn tortilla, served w/lettuce & tomatoes.
Chicken Fajita Taco
Flour or corn tortilla, served w/lettuce & tomatoes.
Deshebrada Taco
Flour or corn tortilla, served w/lettuce & tomatoes.
Beef Fajita Taco
Flour or corn tortilla, served w/lettuce & tomatoes.
Barbacoa Taco
Served with onions & cilantro.
Al Pastor Taco
Served with onions & cilantro.
Asada Taco
Served with onions & cilantro.
Campechana Taco
Served with onions & cilantro.
Chicken Taco Supreme
Served with onions & cilantro.
Beef Taco Supreme
Served with onions & cilantro.
Pollo
Chicharron salsa
PORK CHOP TACO
GORDITAS
Carne Asada Gordita
Stuffed w/ beans, tomatoes, lettuce, queso fresco
Carne Guisada Gordita
Stuffed w/ beans, tomatoes, lettuce, queso fresco
Chicken Gordita
Stuffed w/ beans, tomatoes, lettuce, queso fresco
Barbacoa Gordita
Stuffed w/ beans, tomatoes, lettuce, queso fresco
Chicharron en Salsa Gordita
Stuffed w/ beans, tomatoes, lettuce, queso fresco
Picadillo Gordita
Stuffed w/ beans, tomatoes, lettuce, queso fresco
Pollo Deshebrado Gordita
Stuffed w/ beans, tomatoes, lettuce, queso fresco
Deshebrada Gordita
Stuffed w/ beans, tomatoes, lettuce, queso fresco
Campechana Gordita
Stuffed w/ beans, tomatoes, lettuce, queso fresco
BURGERS
MINI TACOS PLATE
Asada Minis Plate
Corn or Flour tortilla, served with charro beans.
Pastor Mini Plate
Corn or Flour tortilla, served with charro beans.
Barbacoa Mini Plate
Corn or Flour tortilla, served with charro beans.
Campechana Mini Plate
Corn or Flour tortilla, served with charro beans.
Beef Fajita Mini Plate
Corn or Flour tortilla, served with charro beans.
Chicken Fajita Mini Plate
Corn or Flour tortilla, served with charro beans.
KIDS
Kids Carne Guisada Taco
Served w/ rice & beans
Kids Enchilada (1 )
Served w/ rice & beans
Kids Beef Enchiladas (1 )
Served w/ rice & beans
Kids Chicken Fajita Taco
Served w/ rice & beans
Kids Beef Fajita Taco
Served w/ rice & beans
Kids Chicken Quesadilla
Served w/ rice & beans
Kids Beef Quesadilla
Served w/ rice & beans
SMOOTHIES
PARRILLADAS
BARBACOA BY THE LB
SIDE ORDERS
Crispy Tacos (3)
Crispy Taco (1)
Soft Tacos (3)
Enchiladas (3)
Enchilada (1)
Cheese
Sour Cream
Cheese Dip
Guacamole
Pico De Gallo
Charro Beans
Spanish Rice
Refried Beans
Corn Tortillas
SD Avocado
Flour Tortillas
Chiles Toreados
SIDE NOPAL A LA MX
1 TORTILLA CORN
1 TORTILLA FLOUR
SIDE FRENCH FRIES
QUESO FRESCO
SIDE LIMES
BREAKFAST BURRITOS
BREAKFAST TACOS
Bean & Cheese
W/beans & potatoes. Queso fresco & sour cream. w/meat $11.99
Bacon & Egg
Country & Egg
Chicharron & Egg
Sausage & Egg
Ham Egg
Bean & Egg
Chorizo & Egg
Potato & Egg
Breakfast Special (3)
Egg & Cheese Taco
Pot Chorizo
Bean chorizo
Egg A la Mex
Nopal A La Mex
EGG
BEAN
POT BEAN
POT BACON
POT CHEESE
BEAN BACON
BEAN & QUESO FRESCO
ADDITIONAL BREAKFAST TACOS
BREAKFAST PLATES
Bacon & Egg Plate
Country & Egg Plate
Sausage & Egg Plate
Ham & Egg Plate
Chorizo & Egg Plate
Potato & Egg Plate
Potato Ranchero Plate
Country & Egg Plate
Nopales & Egg Plate
Chicharron & Egg Plate
Chilaquiles Mexicanos Plate
W/beans & potatoes. Queso fresco & sour cream. w/meat $199
Chilaquiles Rancheros Plate
W/beans & potatoes. w/meat $11.99
Oasis Steak Plate
Two eggs, potatoes beans & chop steak a la mexicana w/tortillas
Machacado Plate
Mixed eggs, onions, tomato, chile, beans & tortillas
Migas Plate
Diced corn tortillas, mixed w/ eggs, onions, tomato & chile. Served w/ refried beans cheese & tortillas.
Huevos a la Mexican Plate
Mixed egg, onions, tomato, chile served w/beans tortillas.
Pork Chop Plate
Pork chops, two eggs, potatoes, beans, tortillas.
T-Bone Ranchero Plate
Two eggs, potatoes, beans, tortillas.
Huevos Divorciados Plate
Two eggs topped with green and red salsa, potatoes, beans, tortillas.
Huevos Rancheros
Nopales & Egg Plate
Pancakes Plate
Chilaquiles verdes
LUNCH
#1 T-Bone Ranchero Plate
Covered w/ranchero sauce, rice, beans, guacamole & salad and tortillas.
#2 Carne al Pastor Plate
Pork (sliced) beans, rice & pico de gallo and tortillas.
#3 Mexican Plate
: Enchiladas, 1 Crispy taco, rice & beans and tortillas.
#4 Cheese Enchiladas Plate
3 Enchiladas, rice & beans, with tortillas.
#5 Beef Enchiladas Plate
6 Enchiladas, rice & beans, with tortillas.
#6 Texas Plate
Beef tips & gravy, 2 enchiladas, rice, beans & guacamole, with tortillas.
#7 Mexican Steak Plate
Beef chunks w/jalapeño, onions, rice & refried beans and tortillas.
#8 Menudo Plate
Beef Tripe
#9 Pork Chop Plate
Rice, beans, salad and tortillas.
#10 Quesadilla Plate
Rice, beans, salad and tortillas.
#11 Flautas Deshebrada Plate
3 flautas, rice, beans, salad & sour cream.
#12 Gringa Plate
Quesadilla with al pastor and asada. Melted cheese, cilantro cebolla y limon.
#13 Taquitos Deshebrada Plate
Shredded beef, lettuce, tomatoes & avocado.
#14 Salad Plate
Served w/lettuce, tomatoes, cheese & avocado.
#15 Gordita Plate
2 Gorditas, lettuce, tomato, queso fresco, w/rice & beans.
#16 Chicken Fajita Plate
Rice, Beans & salad.
#17 Enchiladas Verdes Plate
3 Enchiladas, chicken, rice, beans & sour cream.
#18 Cocktel de Camarones Plate
#19 Fajitas Flameadas Plate
Rice, beans & melted cheese, onions, jalapeños & tomatoes.
#20 Beef Fajita Plate
Bell pepper, onions, rice, beans & salad.
#21 Oasis Steak Enchiladas Plate
. Enchiladas (beef or cheese), T-Bone, salad, rice & beans...
#22 Enchiladas Oasis Plate
(House Special) 3 enchiladas suizas, with rice, beans & salad.
#23 Mexican Enchiladas Plate
Enchiladas with rice, beans, salad, queso fresco, onions,
#24 Camarones a la Diabla
Rice, salad & french fries.
#25 Carne Asada a la Mexicana
Beef skirt steak, chopped with onions, tomatoes & jalapeños. Served with salad, rice & charro beans.
#26 Caldo de Res
#27 Caldo de Pollo
#28 Grilled Shrimp Oasis
Grilled shrimp with onions, bell pepper, jalapeño, tomatoes, rice, beans & salad.
#29 Taco Salad
Chicken or Beef served w/lettuce, tomato, cheese & guacamole. Beef or Chicken Fajita $1 extra
#30 Chicharron en salsa
Rice, beans, salad and tortillas.
#31 Shrimp Quesadilla
Rice, beans, salad and tortillas.
#32 Crispy Taco Plate
Rice, beans and tortillas.
#33 Carne Guisada Plate
Rice, beans and tortillas.
#34 Barbacoa Plate
Rice, beans and tortillas.
Special of the Day
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
4438 Farm to Market Road 482, New Braunfels, TX 78132