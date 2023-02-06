Taqueria El Oasis

Restaurant header imageView gallery

BEVERAGES/BEBIDAS

Coke

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Dr Pepper

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

BIG RED

$1.50

Horchata

$2.99+

Limonade

$2.99+

Jamaica

$2.99+

Coffee

$2.49

Togo Coffee

$2.99

Soda Mexicanas

$3.49

Jarritos

$3.00

Chocolate Abuelita

$3.99

Milk

$2.89

OJ

$2.89

Apple Juice

$2.89

Tea

$2.39

Monster

$3.50

Red Bull

$3.50

AGUA MINERAL

$3.00

FANTA MEX

$3.49

SANGRIA

$3.00

Agua PEPINO

$3.99

Agua PINA

$3.99

SQUERT

$1.50

SUNKISS

$1.50

APPS

Reg Nachos

$6.99

Chicken Fajita Nachos

$7.99

Beef Fajita Nachos

$7.99

Super Nachos

$8.99

TORTAS & TOSTADAS

Al Pastor Torta

$8.25

French bread sandwich w/lettuce, tomatoes, avocado & mayonnaise

Barbacoa Torta

$8.25

French bread sandwich w/lettuce, tomatoes, avocado & mayonnaise

Campechana Torta

$8.25

French bread sandwich w/lettuce, tomatoes, avocado & mayonnaise

Carne Asada Torta

$8.25

French bread sandwich w/lettuce, tomatoes, avocado & mayonnaise

Carne Guisada Torta

$8.25

French bread sandwich w/lettuce, tomatoes, avocado & mayonnaise

Deshebrada Torta

$8.25

Jamon Torta

$8.25

French bread sandwich w/lettuce, tomatoes, avocado & mayonnaise

Pollo Torta

$8.25

Meat Toastada (3)

$9.99

Lonche Deshebrada

$8.25

Shredded beef, onions, cilantro & tomatoes.

TOSTADA/ CHALUPA (3)

$8.99

TOSTADA/CHALUPA (1 )

$3.99

Lettuce, tomato, sour cream

Torta Milanesa

$8.25

QUESADILLA

(2 ) Quesadilla Combo

$6.99

2 Grilled flour tortillas filled w/ melted cheese, served w/sour cream & pico de gallo,

Big Quesadilla

$9.99

Single Meat Quesadilla

$3.99

Single Cheese Quesadilla

$2.99

BURRITOS

REGULAR Asada Burrito

$7.99

Large flour tortilla served w/ lettuce tomatoes & sour cream

REGULAR Guisada Burrito

$7.99

Large flour tortilla served w/ lettuce tomatoes & sour cream

REGULAR Barbacoa Burrito

$7.99

Large flour tortilla served w/ lettuce tomatoes & sour cream

REGULAR pastor Burrito

$7.99

Large flour tortilla served w/ lettuce tomatoes & sour cream

REGULAR Pollo Burrito

$7.99

Large flour tortilla served w/ lettuce tomatoes & sour cream

Beef Oasis Burrito

$8.99

Covered with chile gravy and cheese. Lettuce, tomato w/rice & beans.

Asada Oasis Burrito

$8.99

Covered with chile gravy and cheese. Lettuce, tomato w/rice & beans.

Barbacoa Oasis Burrito

$8.99

Covered with chile gravy and cheese. Lettuce, tomato w/rice & beans.

Al Pastor Oasis Burrito

$8.99

Covered with chile gravy and cheese. Lettuce, tomato w/rice & beans.

Pollo Oasis Burrito

$8.99

Covered with chile gravy and cheese. Lettuce, tomato w/rice & beans.

REGULAR BURRITO CAMPECHAN

$7.99

REGULARPICADILLO

$7.99

OASIS CAMPECHANA BURRITO

$8.99

OASIS PICADILLO BURRITO

$8.99

OASIS CHICKEN F

$8.99

OASIS POLLO

$8.99

TACOS

**********

Picadillo Taco

$3.75

Flour or corn tortilla, served w/lettuce & tomatoes.

Carne Asada Taco

$3.75

Flour or corn tortilla, served w/lettuce & tomatoes.

Guisada Taco

$3.75

Flour or corn tortilla, served w/lettuce & tomatoes.

Chicken Fajita Taco

$3.75

Flour or corn tortilla, served w/lettuce & tomatoes.

Deshebrada Taco

$3.75

Flour or corn tortilla, served w/lettuce & tomatoes.

Beef Fajita Taco

$3.75

Flour or corn tortilla, served w/lettuce & tomatoes.

Barbacoa Taco

$3.75

Served with onions & cilantro.

Al Pastor Taco

$3.75

Served with onions & cilantro.

Asada Taco

$3.75

Served with onions & cilantro.

Campechana Taco

$3.75

Served with onions & cilantro.

Chicken Taco Supreme

$3.99

Served with onions & cilantro.

Beef Taco Supreme

$3.99

Served with onions & cilantro.

Pollo

$3.75

Chicharron salsa

$3.75

PORK CHOP TACO

$3.99

GORDITAS

Carne Asada Gordita

$6.49

Stuffed w/ beans, tomatoes, lettuce, queso fresco

Carne Guisada Gordita

$6.49

Stuffed w/ beans, tomatoes, lettuce, queso fresco

Chicken Gordita

$6.49

Stuffed w/ beans, tomatoes, lettuce, queso fresco

Barbacoa Gordita

$6.49

Stuffed w/ beans, tomatoes, lettuce, queso fresco

Chicharron en Salsa Gordita

$6.49

Stuffed w/ beans, tomatoes, lettuce, queso fresco

Picadillo Gordita

$6.49

Stuffed w/ beans, tomatoes, lettuce, queso fresco

Pollo Deshebrado Gordita

$6.49

Stuffed w/ beans, tomatoes, lettuce, queso fresco

Deshebrada Gordita

$6.49

Stuffed w/ beans, tomatoes, lettuce, queso fresco

Campechana Gordita

$6.49

Stuffed w/ beans, tomatoes, lettuce, queso fresco

BURGERS

Cheeseburger

$7.99

With French Fries, lettuce, tomato, pickles and cheese.

Bacon Cheeseburger

$8.99

With French Fries, lettuce, tomato, pickles, bacon and cheese.

Hamburguesa Mexicana

$9.99

Ham, avocado, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese & french fries. Bacon 55c extra.

Papas Locas

$8.99

MINI TACOS PLATE

Asada Minis Plate

$9.99

Corn or Flour tortilla, served with charro beans.

Pastor Mini Plate

$9.99

Corn or Flour tortilla, served with charro beans.

Barbacoa Mini Plate

$9.99

Corn or Flour tortilla, served with charro beans.

Campechana Mini Plate

$9.99

Corn or Flour tortilla, served with charro beans.

Beef Fajita Mini Plate

$9.99

Corn or Flour tortilla, served with charro beans.

Chicken Fajita Mini Plate

$9.99

Corn or Flour tortilla, served with charro beans.

KIDS

Kids Carne Guisada Taco

$7.99

Served w/ rice & beans

Kids Enchilada (1 )

$7.99

Served w/ rice & beans

Kids Beef Enchiladas (1 )

$7.99

Served w/ rice & beans

Kids Chicken Fajita Taco

$7.99

Served w/ rice & beans

Kids Beef Fajita Taco

$7.99

Served w/ rice & beans

Kids Chicken Quesadilla

$7.99

Served w/ rice & beans

Kids Beef Quesadilla

$7.99

Served w/ rice & beans

SMOOTHIES

Choco Banana Smoothie

$4.99

Chocolate syrup with banana and milk, oats.

Strawberry Smoothie

$4.99

Strawberry syrup with strawberries, milk and oats.

Strawberry & Banana Smoothie

$5.99

Strawberry, banana, strawberry syrup, milk and oats.

Banana Smootthie

$4.99

PARRILLADAS

Parrillada

$16.99+

Served with rice, beans, guacamole, beef fajita, chicken fajita and shrimp.

Oasis Parrillada

$18.99+

Served with rice, beans, guacamole, beef fajita, chicken fajita and shrimp, country sausage and melted cheese.

Parrillada Shrimp

$17.99+

BARBACOA BY THE LB

1 LB Barbacoa

$14.99

Tortillas, cilantro, cebolla y salsa.

SIDE ORDERS

Crispy Tacos (3)

$6.99

Crispy Taco (1)

$2.49

Soft Tacos (3)

$6.99

Enchiladas (3)

$6.25

Enchilada (1)

$2.49

Cheese

$1.99

Sour Cream

$1.99

Cheese Dip

$4.99+

Guacamole

$4.99+

Pico De Gallo

$2.99

Charro Beans

$3.49

Spanish Rice

$2.49

Refried Beans

$2.49

Corn Tortillas

$1.85

SD Avocado

$3.99+

Flour Tortillas

$1.85

Chiles Toreados

$0.99

SIDE NOPAL A LA MX

$1.99

1 TORTILLA CORN

$0.90

1 TORTILLA FLOUR

$0.90

SIDE FRENCH FRIES

$3.99

QUESO FRESCO

$1.99

SIDE LIMES

$0.99

BREAKFAST BURRITOS

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$6.99

Bacon & Egg Burrito

$6.99

Country & Egg Burrito

$6.99

Chicharron & Egg Burrito

$6.99

Sausage & Egg Burrito

$6.99

Ham Egg Burrito

$6.99

Bean & Egg Burrito

$6.99

Chorizo & Egg Burrito

$6.99

Potato & Egg Burrito

$6.99

BREAKFAST TACOS

**********

Bean & Cheese

$2.50

W/beans & potatoes. Queso fresco & sour cream. w/meat $11.99

Bacon & Egg

$2.50

Country & Egg

$2.50

Chicharron & Egg

$3.75

Sausage & Egg

$2.50

Ham Egg

$2.50

Bean & Egg

$2.50

Chorizo & Egg

$2.50

Potato & Egg

$2.50

Breakfast Special (3)

$5.25

Egg & Cheese Taco

$2.50

Pot Chorizo

$2.50

Bean chorizo

$2.50

Egg A la Mex

$2.75

Nopal A La Mex

$2.75

EGG

$2.50

BEAN

$2.50

POT BEAN

$2.50

POT BACON

$2.50

POT CHEESE

$2.50

BEAN BACON

$2.50

BEAN & QUESO FRESCO

$2.50

ADDITIONAL BREAKFAST TACOS

**********

Potato Ranchero

$2.75

Country Ranchero

$2.75

Migas Tacos

$2.75

Machacado Taco

$2.75

Chicharron En Salsa

$3.75

Chilaquiles

$2.50

Nopales & Egg

$2.50

(1 ) Pancake

$1.99

(2 ) Pancakes

$3.99

Country A la Mex

$2.75

POT A LA MEX

$2.75

MIGAS W SAUSAGE

$3.25

COUNTRY BEAN

$2.75

BREAKFAST PLATES

Bacon & Egg Plate

$7.99

Country & Egg Plate

$7.99

Sausage & Egg Plate

$7.99

Ham & Egg Plate

$7.99

Chorizo & Egg Plate

$7.99

Potato & Egg Plate

$7.99

Potato Ranchero Plate

$7.99

Country & Egg Plate

$7.99

Nopales & Egg Plate

$7.99

Chicharron & Egg Plate

$11.99

Chilaquiles Mexicanos Plate

$9.99

W/beans & potatoes. Queso fresco & sour cream. w/meat $199

Chilaquiles Rancheros Plate

$9.99

W/beans & potatoes. w/meat $11.99

Oasis Steak Plate

$10.99

Two eggs, potatoes beans & chop steak a la mexicana w/tortillas

Machacado Plate

$9.99

Mixed eggs, onions, tomato, chile, beans & tortillas

Migas Plate

$9.99

Diced corn tortillas, mixed w/ eggs, onions, tomato & chile. Served w/ refried beans cheese & tortillas.

Huevos a la Mexican Plate

$7.99

Mixed egg, onions, tomato, chile served w/beans tortillas.

Pork Chop Plate

$10.99

Pork chops, two eggs, potatoes, beans, tortillas.

T-Bone Ranchero Plate

$10.99

Two eggs, potatoes, beans, tortillas.

Huevos Divorciados Plate

$7.99

Two eggs topped with green and red salsa, potatoes, beans, tortillas.

Huevos Rancheros

$7.99

Nopales & Egg Plate

$7.99

Pancakes Plate

$7.99

Chilaquiles verdes

$9.99

LUNCH

#1 T-Bone Ranchero Plate

$13.99

Covered w/ranchero sauce, rice, beans, guacamole & salad and tortillas.

#2 Carne al Pastor Plate

$11.99

Pork (sliced) beans, rice & pico de gallo and tortillas.

#3 Mexican Plate

$10.99

: Enchiladas, 1 Crispy taco, rice & beans and tortillas.

#4 Cheese Enchiladas Plate

$10.99

3 Enchiladas, rice & beans, with tortillas.

#5 Beef Enchiladas Plate

$11.49

6 Enchiladas, rice & beans, with tortillas.

#6 Texas Plate

$13.99

Beef tips & gravy, 2 enchiladas, rice, beans & guacamole, with tortillas.

#7 Mexican Steak Plate

$13.99

Beef chunks w/jalapeño, onions, rice & refried beans and tortillas.

#8 Menudo Plate

$8.99+

Beef Tripe

#9 Pork Chop Plate

$12.99

Rice, beans, salad and tortillas.

#10 Quesadilla Plate

$13.99

Rice, beans, salad and tortillas.

#11 Flautas Deshebrada Plate

$10.99

3 flautas, rice, beans, salad & sour cream.

#12 Gringa Plate

$10.99

Quesadilla with al pastor and asada. Melted cheese, cilantro cebolla y limon.

#13 Taquitos Deshebrada Plate

$9.99

Shredded beef, lettuce, tomatoes & avocado.

#14 Salad Plate

$10.99

Served w/lettuce, tomatoes, cheese & avocado.

#15 Gordita Plate

$13.49

2 Gorditas, lettuce, tomato, queso fresco, w/rice & beans.

#16 Chicken Fajita Plate

$12.99

Rice, Beans & salad.

#17 Enchiladas Verdes Plate

$12.99

3 Enchiladas, chicken, rice, beans & sour cream.

#18 Cocktel de Camarones Plate

$12.99

#19 Fajitas Flameadas Plate

$13.99

Rice, beans & melted cheese, onions, jalapeños & tomatoes.

#20 Beef Fajita Plate

$13.99

Bell pepper, onions, rice, beans & salad.

#21 Oasis Steak Enchiladas Plate

$14.99

. Enchiladas (beef or cheese), T-Bone, salad, rice & beans...

#22 Enchiladas Oasis Plate

$12.99

(House Special) 3 enchiladas suizas, with rice, beans & salad.

#23 Mexican Enchiladas Plate

$12.99

Enchiladas with rice, beans, salad, queso fresco, onions,

#24 Camarones a la Diabla

$14.99

Rice, salad & french fries.

#25 Carne Asada a la Mexicana

$14.99

Beef skirt steak, chopped with onions, tomatoes & jalapeños. Served with salad, rice & charro beans.

#26 Caldo de Res

$9.99

#27 Caldo de Pollo

$8.99

#28 Grilled Shrimp Oasis

$13.99

Grilled shrimp with onions, bell pepper, jalapeño, tomatoes, rice, beans & salad.

#29 Taco Salad

$10.99

Chicken or Beef served w/lettuce, tomato, cheese & guacamole. Beef or Chicken Fajita $1 extra

#30 Chicharron en salsa

$10.99

Rice, beans, salad and tortillas.

#31 Shrimp Quesadilla

$14.99

Rice, beans, salad and tortillas.

#32 Crispy Taco Plate

$10.99

Rice, beans and tortillas.

#33 Carne Guisada Plate

$12.99

Rice, beans and tortillas.

#34 Barbacoa Plate

$12.99

Rice, beans and tortillas.

Special of the Day

$8.99

IMPORTED

Sol

$4.99

MODELO

$4.99

CORONA

$4.99

2XX

$4.99

PACIFICO

$4.99

VICTORIA

$4.99

NEGRA MODELO

$4.99

DOMESTIC

BUD LIGHT

$4.50

COORS LIGHT

$4.50

BUDWEISER

$4.50

MILLER LIGHT

$4.50

MICHELOB ULTRA

$4.50

MICHELADA

Michelada

$8.99

DULCES

BUBULUBU

$0.99

PALETA

$0.75

PULPARINDO

$0.75

MASAPAN

$0.50

CHICLES

CHICLE (1)

$0.25

CHICLE (5)

$1.00

GALLETAS

EMPANADA BAG

$3.00

GALLETAS BOX

$5.00

GANSITO

$1.39

CONCHA

$1.39
