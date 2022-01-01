Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Taqueria Guerrero Belvedere

91 Reviews

$

628 Belvedere Rd

West Palm Beach, FL 33405

Antojitos

3 Tacos con Arroz y Frijoles

$11.99

Alambre

$14.99

Alitas Picantes 20

$25.99

Alitas Picantes 6

$8.99

Alitas Picantes12

$14.99

Botana de Carnes Mix (Para 3 APX)

$45.00

Botana de Mariscos Mix (Para 3 APX)

$50.00

Flautas (3)

$11.99

Gorditas

$8.99+

Gringa Pastor con Arroz y Frijoles

$12.99
Guacamole 4oz con Chips

Guacamole 4oz con Chips

$5.99

Huaraches Orden

$10.49+

MEGA Huarache con Carne

$14.99

MEGA Huarache con Nopales

$12.99

MEGA Huarache Mixto

$15.99

MEGA Huarache Sencillo

$9.99

Nachos

$12.99

Nachos Especiales Mix

$14.99

Quesadilla de Harina

$13.99

Queso Fundido

$7.99

Queso fundido con Chorizo

$9.99
Sopes

Sopes

$8.99+

Tacos Dorados Orden

$4.50+

Taquitos con Guacamole (3)

$8.99

Tostadas Orden

$3.99+

Burritos

Burrito Asada

Burrito Asada

$10.99

Burrito Barbacoa de Res

$11.99

Burrito Buche

$10.99

Burrito Cabeza de Res

$11.99

Burrito Camaron

$13.99

Burrito Carnitas

$10.99

Burrito Cesina

$11.99

Burrito Chile Relleno

$9.99

Burrito Chorizo

$10.99

Burrito de Pollo

$10.99

Burrito Lengua

$12.99

Burrito Pastor

$10.99

Burrito Pollo

$7.99

Burrito Tripa

$12.99

Burrito Vegetariano

$9.99

Burrito combo

$12.99

Arroz y frijoles alado

Caldos (Soups)

7 Mares 32oz

7 Mares 32oz

$21.99

Caldo de Camaron 32oz

$17.99

Caldo de Camaron y Pescado 32oz

$18.99

Caldo de Mojarra Entera 32oz

$18.99

Caldo de Pescado 32oz

$17.99

Caldo de Pollo 32oz

$13.99

Caldo de Res 32oz

$13.99

Caldo estilo Guerrero 32oz

$17.99

Consome de Barbacoa 32oz

$12.99

Consome de Birria De Chivo 32oz

$12.99

Menudo 32oz

$13.99

Pozole 32oz

$14.99

Cocteles

Aguachile de Camaron 16oz

Aguachile de Camaron 16oz

$19.99

Camarones Borrachos 16oz

$19.99

Campechana 16oz

$22.99

Ceviche de Camaron 16oz

$15.99

Ceviche de Camaron y Pescado 16oz

$16.99

Ceviche de Mariscos 16oz

$16.99

Coctele de Pulpo

$14.99+

Ceviche de Pulpo y Camaron 16oz

$19.99

Ceviche Estilo Guerrero 16oz

$16.99

Coctel de Camaron

$10.99+

Coctel de Camaron y Pulpo 16oz

$15.99

Coctel de Ostiones 16oz

$16.99

Ceviche de Pulpo

$17.99

Ostiones

$18.00+

Ostiones Malverde

$15.99+

Ostiones Rellenos

$21.99+

Tostada de Ceviche de Camaron (1)

$6.99

Vuelve A La Vida 20oz

$22.99

Ceviche de Pescado

$14.99

Coctele Camaron Con Ostiones

$19.99

POLLOS ROSTIZADOS

POLLO ROSTIZADO CON ARROZ Y FRIJOLES

$15.99+

POLLO ROSTIZADO ENTERO (SOLO POLLO)

$8.99

Desayunos (Breakfast)

Chilaquiles

$11.49

Huevos a la Mexicana

$8.99

Huevos Ahogados (2)

$8.99

Huevos con Chorizo (2)

$10.99

Huevos con Jamon (2)

$9.99

Huevos con Tocino (2)

$9.99

Huevos Estrellados (3)

$5.99

Huevos Rancheros (2)

$8.99

Machaca con Huevo (2)

$9.99

Nopales con Huevo

$8.99

Omelet

$8.99

Sincronizada de Jamon y Piña

$11.49

Tamales Rojos o Verdes

$3.50

Burrrito de Desayuno (Huevo)

$8.99

Ensaladas (Salad)

Ensalada con Bistec

$10.99

Ensalada con Camarones

$13.50

Ensalada con Pechuga de Pollo

$10.50

Ensalada Vegetariana (No Carne)

$7.99
Tostada Linda de Asada o Pollo

Tostada Linda de Asada o Pollo

$11.99
Tostada Linda Vegetariana

Tostada Linda Vegetariana

$8.99

Especiales

01 Chile Relleno con 2 Enchiladas

$16.99

Agujitas de Res (4)

$14.99

Bistec Encebollado 8oz

$15.99

Bistec Ranchero con Nopales 8oz

$15.99

Burrito Mojado

$14.99

Came a la Tampiquena 6oz

$18.99

Came de Puerco 8oz

$15.99

Carne de Res en Salsa

$15.99

Carne Asada

$15.99

Cesina Platillo

$10.99

Chiles Rellenos de Queso (2)

$14.99

Chimichanga

$14.99

Chuletas de Puerco

$15.99

Churrasco con (6) Camarones 8oz

$22.99

Churrasco con Nopales 8oz

$17.99

Costillas de Res

$11.99

Costillitas de Puerco

$15.99

Enchiladas con una Huilota

$18.99

Enchiladas Suizas

$15.99

Enchiladas Verdes, Rojas o Mole

$15.99

Fajitas de Camaron

$18.99

Fajitas de Pollo

$16.99

Fajitas de Res

$16.99

Fajitas Mixtas

$18.99

Fajitas Supremas Gratinadas

$20.99

Fajitas Vegetarianas

$12.99

Huilotas (2)

$16.99

Lengua en Salsa 8oz

$17.99

Milanesa 8oz

$15.99

Molcajete Mix

$21.99

Orden Cesina

$10.99

Orden de Barbacoa

$14.99

Orden de Birria

$16.99

Orden de Cabeza

$14.99

Orden de Carnitas

$15.99

Orden de Lengua

$17.99

Orden de Pastor

$15.99

Orden de Tripa

$17.99

Palomilla de Res al Gusto

$15.99

Pechuga de Pollo a la Plancha 8oz

$13.99

Pollo en Mole

$14.99

Polio Rostizado 1/4

$9.99

Pollo Rostizado 1/2

$13.99
EL GUERRERENSE *

EL GUERRERENSE *

$20.99

Extras

Bolsa de Tostadas 15

$4.50

Chicharron con Carne

$11.00+

Extra Camarones (4)

$3.99

Guacamole 2oz

$2.50

Orden de Aguacate (3 slices)

$2.50

Orden de Arroz 4oz

$2.99

Orden de Ceboilas Asadas y Chiles Toreados (3)

$2.99

Orden de Chile Picado (1)

$1.50

Orden de Chips y Salsa Mesa

$4.49

Orden de Crema 2oz

$1.50

Orden de Ensalada

$2.99

Orden de Frijoles 4oz

$2.99

Orden de Nopales 8oz

$5.99

Orden de Papas Fritas

$4.99

Orden de Platanos Maduros

$4.99

Orden de Queso Cotija 2oz

$1.99

Orden de Queso Fresco 4oz

$2.99

Orden de Tortillas de Harina (4)

$1.99

Orden de Tortillas de Maiz (6)

$1.50

Consomé 8oz

$2.99

CHIPS EXTRA

$1.00

Menu de Niños (Kids Menu)

Alitas de Pollo (5)

$7.99

Chicken Nuggets (5)

$7.99

Chicken Tenders (3)

$7.99

Hamburgesa con Papas Fritas

$7.99

Kids Enchiladas (2)

$7.99

Kids Quesadillas (2)

$7.99

Macarrones con Queso

$5.99

Pescados y Mariscos

Camarones a la Diabla

$17.99

Camarones a la Plancha

$16.99

Camarones al Aji

$17.99

Camarones al Mojo de Ajo

$17.99

Camarones Empanizados

$16.99

Camarones en Salsa Verde

$17.99

Camarones Rancheros

$17.99

Desmadre de Mariscos

$29.99

Emp. de Pescado con Mariscos

$25.99

Fajipina Hawaiana

$20.99

Filete a la Plancha 8oz

$15.99

Filete al Mojo de Ajo 8oz

$16.99

Filete con Mejillones 8oz

$16.99

Filete Empanizado 8oz

$15.99

Mojarra a la Talla

$17.99

Mojarra a la Veracruzana

$16.99

Mojarra Emp. con Chorizo

$16.99

Mojarra Emp. con Mariscos y Chorizo

$23.99
Mojarra Frita

Mojarra Frita

$16.99

Mojarra Zarandeada

$16.99

Molcajete Sol y Mar

$27.99

Pescado en Salsa Ranchera

$13.99

Tacos

Taco Asada

$2.50

Taco Barbacoa

$3.50

Taco Birria de Chivo

$3.50

Taco Buche

$2.50

Taco Cabeza

$3.00

Taco Campechano Lengua o Tripa

$4.00

Taco Campechano Normal

$3.50

Taco Carnitas

$2.50

Taco Cesina

$3.00

Taco Chorizo

$2.50

Taco Lengua

$3.50

Taco Pastor

$2.50

Taco Pollo

$2.50

Taco Tripa

$3.50

Taco Vegetariano

$2.50

Tacos Camaron (3)

$9.99

Tacos Pescado (3)

$9.99

Tacos Rojos de Birria (3) con Consome 8oz

$11.50

Taco Rojos de Birria (1)

$4.00

Tacos Harina (Flour)

Taco Asada Harina

$3.75

Taco Barbacoa Harina

$4.50

Taco Buche Harina

$3.50

Taco Cabeza Harina

$4.50

Taco Campechano Normal Harina

$4.50

Taco Carnitas Harina

$3.75

Taco Cesina Harina

$4.00

Taco Chorizo Harina

$3.75

Taco Lengua Harina

$3.75

Taco Pastor Harina

$3.75

Taco Pollo Harina

$3.75

Taco Tripa Harina

$4.00

Taco Vegetariano Harina

$3.00

Tacos de Camaron (3) Harina

$10.99

Tacos de Pescado (3) Harina

$10.99

Taco Asada Harina

$3.00

Taco Barbacoa Harina

$3.00

Taco Birria de Chivo Harina

$3.00

Taco Buche Harina

$3.00

Taco Cabeza Harina

$4.00

Taco Carnitas Harina

$3.00

Taco Chorizo Harina

$3.00

Taco Lengua Harina

$4.00

Taco Pastor Harina

$3.00

Taco Pollo Harina

$3.00

Taco Tripa Harina

$4.00

Taco Vegetarianos

$3.00

Taco Camp. Harina

$3.50

Taco Camp. Lengua o Tripa Harina

$5.00

Tacos Camaron (3) Harina

$10.99

Tacos Pescado (3) Harina

$10.99

Tortas

Torta al Pastor

Torta al Pastor

$10.99
Torta Asada

Torta Asada

$10.99
Torta Barbacoa de Res

Torta Barbacoa de Res

$11.99
Torta Buche

Torta Buche

$10.99
Torta Cabeza de Res

Torta Cabeza de Res

$11.99
Torta Camaron

Torta Camaron

$13.99
Torta Carnitas

Torta Carnitas

$10.99
Torta Chile Relleno

Torta Chile Relleno

$9.99
Torta Chorizo

Torta Chorizo

$10.99
Torta Jamon y Queso

Torta Jamon y Queso

$10.99
Torta Lengua

Torta Lengua

$11.99
Torta Milanesa de Res

Torta Milanesa de Res

$10.99
Torta Milanesa Pollo

Torta Milanesa Pollo

$10.99
Torta Pollo

Torta Pollo

$10.99
Torta Tripa

Torta Tripa

$12.99
Torta Vegetariana

Torta Vegetariana

$9.99
Tortas MIX

Tortas MIX

$13.99

Aguas Frescas

Agua Botella

$2.00

HORCHATA

$3.50+

JAMAICA

$3.50+

LIMON

$3.50+

MELON

$3.50+

PIÑA

$3.50+

TAMARINDO

$3.50+

JUGO DE MANZANA

$2.50

JUGO CAPRI SUN

$1.50

Bebidas Energizantes

Gatorade

$3.50

Jugo de Naranja. 16oz.

$4.99Out of stock

Monster

$4.50Out of stock

Red Bull

$4.50Out of stock

Café

AMERICANO 16oz

$3.00

CAFÉ CON LECHE 16oz

$2.50+

CHOCOLATE CALIENTE 16oz

$3.00

COLADA

$2.60

VASO CON LECHE 16oz

$3.00

Sodas BOTELLA

AGUA MINERAL TOPO CHICO

$3.00

COCA COLA Botella

$3.00

JARRITO FRUIT PUNCH

$3.00

JARRITO LIMON

$3.00

JARRITO MANDARINA

$3.00

JARRITO PIÑA

$3.00

JARRITO TAMARINDO

$3.00

JARRITO TORONJA

$3.00

PEPSI Botella

$3.00

SANGRIA

$3.00

SIDRAL

$3.00

Sodas de LATA

Agua Botella

$2.00

COCA COLA Lata

$2.00

COCA ZERO

$2.00

CRUSH ORANGE

$2.00

DIET COKE

$2.00

ICE TEA

$2.00

PEPSI

$2.00

SPRITE

$2.00

Tortillas

Tortillas por Libra

$1.75

Tortilla de Taco

$2.00

HIELERA PARA FIESTA UNICEL

$10.00

Tortillas Clientes Regulares

$1.00+
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Mexican Food

Location

628 Belvedere Rd, West Palm Beach, FL 33405

Directions

Gallery
Taqueria Guerrero image
Taqueria Guerrero image

