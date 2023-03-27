Restaurant header imageView gallery

Taqueria Habanero

review star

No reviews yet

670 Rhode Island Avenue Northeast Stall #4

Washington, DC 20002

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Food

Tacos

15 tacos, 5 tacos of each selected protein will be served. Choice of 3 proteins (Chicken Tinga, Al Pastor, Shrimp, Steak, or Veggie) $55
Taco Platter

Taco Platter

$14.00

Pick 3 tacos made with fresh hand-made corn tortilla and fresh toppings that bring a burst of flavor and color

Taco Tray

Taco Tray

$55.00

15 tacos, 5 tacos of each selected protein will be served. Choice of 3 proteins (Chicken Tinga, Al Pastor, Shrimp, Steak, or Veggie) $55

Quesabirra Tacos (3)

Quesabirra Tacos (3)

$15.00

Birria-style cooked beef folded into a corn tortilla with melted cheese and served with a side of broth for dipping

Single Taco

Single Taco

$5.00

One traditional taco made with fresh corn tortilla and the protein of your choice.

Burritos

Flour Tortilla, yellow rice, black beans, choice of protein, crema fresca, queso fresco, pico de gallo, guacamole.
Burrito

Burrito

$14.50

Flour Tortilla, yellow rice, black beans, choice of protein, crema fresca, queso fresco, pico de gallo, guacamole.

Quesadillas

Homemade corn tortilla filled with chihuahua cheese and your choice of protein. Topped with crema fresca, shredded queso fresco, and pico de Gallo
Quesadillas

Quesadillas

$14.00

Homemade corn tortilla filled with chihuahua cheese and your choice of protein. Topped with crema fresca, shredded queso fresco, and pico de Gallo

Nachos

corn tortilla chips, black beans, chihuahua cheese, queso fresco, crema fresca, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeños, choice of protein.
Nachos

Nachos

$15.00

corn tortilla chips, black beans, chihuahua cheese, queso fresco, crema fresca, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeños, choice of protein.

Mas Sabor

Enchiladas

Enchiladas

$15.00

Shredded chicken, onions, crema fresca, and queso fresco. Choice of Salsa Verde (Green) or Mole Poblano.

Flautas

Flautas

$9.00

(3 per order) Crispy corn tortillas rolls stuffed with shredded chicken tinga, topped w/ green and red sauce, sour cream, and queso fresco.

Fajita Mixta

Fajita Mixta

$22.00

Beef, shrimp, and chicken fajita medley served alongside Mexican black beans and rice

Birria Torta

Birria Torta

$13.00Out of stock

Have you tried the famous Birria? Wait till you try this Mexican Sandwich

Sides

Guacamole & Chips

Guacamole & Chips

$7.00

Individual serving in a 4 Oz. Container of Fresh Guacamole with Corn Tortilla Chips

Rice & Beans

Rice & Beans

$6.00

Individual Size of Yellow Rice & Black Beans

Side Black Beans

Side Black Beans

$4.00

Individual Size Black Beans

Side Rice

Side Rice

$4.00

Individual Size of Yellow Rice

Guacamole

Guacamole

$6.00

Individual side of freshly-made guacamole

Extra Salsa

Extra Salsa

$0.50

Home-made fresh Salsa. Perfect for tacos, burritos and more!

Side Crema Fresca

Side Crema Fresca

$2.50

Individual Size of Sour Cream

Side Queso Fresco

Side Queso Fresco

$2.50

Mild, fresh, soft, and slightly tangy crumbled cheese

Chips & Salsa (Green)

Chips & Salsa (Green)

$3.00

Deep fried corn tortilla chips with a side of freshly-made mild green salsa

Dessert

Churros con Caramel

Churros con Caramel

$8.00

Cinnamon and sugar-topped fried pastry dough sticks * Decoration may vary from the picture*

Drinks

Sodas

Mexican Cola

Mexican Cola

$4.00

Imported from Mexico and sweetened with white sugar instead of the high-fructose corn syrup

Topo Chico

Topo Chico

$4.00

Sparkling mineral water sourced and bottled Mexico since 1895

Jarritos Mandarin

Jarritos Mandarin

$4.00

Naturally flavored Mexican soda without caffeine and no high fructose corn syrup

Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.50

Refreshing without sugar and no calories

Agua Frescas

Refreshing drink made from fruit and sweetener. Many flavors to enjoy!

Flavor of the Day

$4.00

Refreshing drink made from fruit and sweetener. Many flavors to enjoy!

Café de Olla

Café de Olla

Café de Olla

$4.00

Made with Mexican ground coffee, cinnamon, and raw dark sugar

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

99% Mexican

Website

Location

670 Rhode Island Avenue Northeast Stall #4, Washington, DC 20002

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Alegria Bar - Alegria
orange starNo Reviews
670 Rhode Island Avenue Northeast Stall #5 Washington, DC 20002
View restaurantnext
Blowfish Poke & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
670 Rhode Island Ave NE Washington, DC 20002
View restaurantnext
Stoneys subs - 703 Edgewood Street DC
orange starNo Reviews
703 Edgewood Street Northeast Washington, DC 20017
View restaurantnext
Sweet heart dc - 703 Edgewood Street NE, DC
orange starNo Reviews
703 Edgewood Street Northeast Washington, DC 20017
View restaurantnext
Ama Ami
orange starNo Reviews
703 Edgewood St. NE Washington, DC 20017
View restaurantnext
MGM Roast Beef
orange starNo Reviews
905 Brentwood Rd NE Washington, DC 20018
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Washington

The Dabney
orange star5.0 • 17,431
122 Blagden Alley NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Chicken + Whiskey - 14th Catering
orange star4.6 • 15,257
1738 14th St NW Washington, DC, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
Sushi Taro
orange star4.4 • 10,139
1503 17th St NW Washington, DC 20036
View restaurantnext
Georgia Brown’s
orange star4.1 • 9,938
950 15th ST NW Washington, DC 20005
View restaurantnext
Sprig and Sprout - Glover Park
orange star4.7 • 8,736
2317 Wisconsin Ave NW Washington, DC 20007
View restaurantnext
Purple Patch
orange star4.6 • 7,910
3155 Mt Pleasant St NW Washington, DC 20010
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Washington
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.3 (445 restaurants)
Alexandria
review star
Avg 4.3 (144 restaurants)
Hyattsville
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Takoma Park
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Oxon Hill
review star
Avg 4 (21 restaurants)
Chevy Chase
review star
Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
Capitol Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Suitland
review star
No reviews yet
Falls Church
review star
Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston