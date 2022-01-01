A map showing the location of Taqueria Hoja Downtown HojaView gallery

Taqueria Hoja Downtown Hoja

24 Reviews

$$

19 SE 2nd Ave # 4

Miami, FL 33131

Popular Items

Carne Asada Taco
Carne Asada Burrito
Al Pastor Taco

Appetizers

Guacamole and Chips

Guacamole and Chips

$12.00Out of stock
Chips and Salsa

Chips and Salsa

$8.00

Burnt Habanero, Chiltepin, Morita

Shrimp and Potato Flautas

Shrimp and Potato Flautas

$8.50Out of stock

Shrimp, Potato, Salsa Campechana

Tortilla

$0.50

Wok

Al Pastor Taco

Al Pastor Taco

$4.50

Heritage Pork, Pineapple, Avocado Salsa

Carne Asada Taco

Carne Asada Taco

$4.50

Steak, Pinto Beans, Chihuahua Cheese, Chiltepin Salsa, Avocado Salsa

Chicken Taco

Chicken Taco

$4.50

Organic Chicken, Chiltepin Salsa

Avocado Taco

Avocado Taco

$4.50

Avocado, Black Bean, Hoja Santa, Oaxaca Cheese

Sweet Potato Taco

Sweet Potato Taco

$4.50Out of stock

Koji Sweet Potato, Almond Cream, Peanut and Almond Morita Salsa

Orange

Mongolian

Burritos

Al Pastor Burrito

Al Pastor Burrito

$12.50

Heritage Pork, Pinto Beans, Cheese, Chiltepin Salsa and Avocado Salsa

Carne Asada Burrito

Carne Asada Burrito

$12.50

Steak, Pinto Beans, Cheese, Chiltepin Salsa and Avocado Salsa

Chicken Burrito

Chicken Burrito

$12.50

Organic Chicken, Pinto Beans, Cheese, Chiltepin Salsa and Avocado Salsa

Avocado Burrito

Avocado Burrito

$12.50

Avocado, Pinto Beans, Cheese, Chiltepin Salsa and Avocado Salsa

Sweet Potato Burrito

Sweet Potato Burrito

$12.50Out of stock

Koji Sweet Potato, Pinto Beans, Cheese, Chiltepin Salsa and Avocado Salsa

Plain Burrito

Plain Burrito

$6.00

Pinto Beans, Cheese, Chiltepin Salsa and Avocado Salsa

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$6.00Out of stock
Al Pastor Quesadilla

Al Pastor Quesadilla

$11.50Out of stock

Heritage Pork, Oaxaca Cheese

Carne Asada Quesadilla

Carne Asada Quesadilla

$11.50Out of stock

Steak, Oaxaca Cheese

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.50Out of stock

Organic Chicken, Oaxaca Cheese

Avocado Quesadilla

Avocado Quesadilla

$11.50Out of stock

Avocado, Oaxaca Cheese

Sweet Potato Quesadilla

Sweet Potato Quesadilla

$11.50Out of stock

Koji Sweet Potato, Oaxaca Cheese

Salsa

Avocado Salsa

Avocado Salsa

$2.00
Chiltepin Salsa

Chiltepin Salsa

$2.00
Morita Salsa

Morita Salsa

$2.00
Burnt Habenareo Salsa

Burnt Habenareo Salsa

$2.00

Sides

Rancho Gordo Refried Beans

$5.00Out of stock

Rancho Gordo Midnight Black Beans

$5.00Out of stock

Tortilla Chips

$3.00

Pickles

$3.00

Add Avocado

$2.00

Beverage

Coca Cola

$3.50

Coca Cola Zero Sugar

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Mexican Sprite

$3.50

Jarritos Tamarind

$3.50Out of stock

Jarritos Madarin

$3.50

Jarritos Pineapple

$3.50

Sangría

$3.50

Perrier

$3.50

Horchata

$5.00Out of stock

Agua Fresca

$5.00

Acqua Panna 1L

$8.00Out of stock

Mexican Coke

$3.50Out of stock

Acqua Panna

$3.50Out of stock

Beer

Tecate

$5.00Out of stock

Modelo Especial

$5.00Out of stock

Monopolio Clara

$5.00

Monopolio Negra

$5.00

Cocktails

Smokey Pineapple Margarita

$12.00

Fresh Lime Juice, Cold Pressed Watermelon, Mexican Pepper Reduction, Cilantro

Watermelon Margarita

$12.00

Michelada

$10.00Out of stock

Wine

Lil Fizzy White

$12.00Out of stock

Una Lou Rose

$12.00Out of stock

Hoja Merch

Hoja Tote Bag

$10.00Out of stock

Hoja T-Shirt

$15.00Out of stock

Hoja Hat

$25.00Out of stock
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

19 SE 2nd Ave # 4, Miami, FL 33131

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

