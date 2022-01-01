Taqueria Jalisco imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Taqueria Jalisco Kostoryz

545 Reviews

$

5358 Kostoryz Rd

Corpus Christi, TX 78415

Order Again

Popular Items

Asada
Potato & Egg
Guisada

Breakfast Tacos

Bacon & Egg

$2.49

Potato & Egg

$2.49

Chorizo & Egg

$2.49

Spam & Egg

$2.49

Bean & Egg

$2.49

Ham & Egg

$2.49

Migas & Egg

$2.49

Machacado & Egg

$2.49

Nopales & Egg

$2.49

Egg Taco

$2.49

Chicharron & Egg

$2.49

Lunch Tacos

Asada

$2.75

Guisada

$2.75

Barbacoa

$2.75

Beef Fajita

$3.75

Chicken Fajita

$3.75

Shredded Chicken

$2.75

Sirloin Steak

$3.75

Pastor

$2.75

Ground Beef

$2.75

Mini Tacos (Street Tacos)

5 mini tacos with your choice of meat, topped with cilantro and grilled onions. Served with a side of charro beans.

Mini Tacos Asada

$9.99

Mini Tacos Pastor

$9.99

Mini Tacos Barbacoa

$9.99

Mini Tacos Lengua

$10.99

Mini Tacos Beef Fajita

$10.99

Mini Tacos Chicken Fajita

$10.99

Mini Tacos Shredded Chicken

$9.99

Mini Tacos Sirloin

$10.99

Fajitas

Served with rice, charro beans, & pico de gallo.

Tarasca Fajitas

$14.99

Chicken, steak, & shrimp mixed with tomato, onion, & bell pepper topped with "tarasca" sauce.

Hawaiian Fajitas

$14.99

Chicken, Steak, shrimp, bacon, pineapple mixed with tomato, onion, & bell pepper topped with monterrey cheese.

Patron Fajitas

$14.99

The original parillada. Chicken, steak, shrimp, & smoked sausage mixed with tomato, onion, & bell pepper.

Canelo's Fajitas

$14.99

Chicken, steak, & bacon mixed with tomato, onion, & bell pepper topped with monterrey cheese.

Beef Plates

Carne Asada Plate

$11.99

Served with rice, charro beans, and pico de gallo.

Carne Guisada Plate

$9.99

Served with rice, salad, and beans.

Bistec Ranchero Plate

$8.99

Sirloin strips mixed with onions, tomatoes, nopales, and fresh jalapeños, served with rice, beans, and salad.

Carne Al Pastor Plate

$9.99

Served with rice, charro beans, and pico de gallo.

Chicken Fried Steak

$10.99

Served with fries, rice, and salad.

Cazadores Plate

$10.99

Sirloin Strips mixed with smoked sausage & onions, served with rice, pico de gallo, and charro beans.

Chicken Plates

Jalisco Chicken Breast

$9.99

Grilled chicken breast toped with bell pepper, onions, tomatoes, and melted monterrey jack cheese served with rice, beans, and salad.

Pollo Tapatio

$10.99

Grilled chicken breast topped with onions, mushrooms, & our signature jalapeño cheese sauce served with rice, beans, and salad.

Saucillo Chicken

$10.99

Grilled chicken breast topped with bacon, mushrooms, & our signature jalapeño cheese sauce served with rice, beans, and salad.

Hula Hula Chicken

$10.99

Grilled chicken breast topped with pineapple, onions, & our signature jalapeño cheese sauce served with rice and salad.

Flautas de Pollo

$8.99

Four (4) deep fried chicken flautas served with rice, beans, sour cream, and guacamole.

Pollo Caliente

$11.99

Grilled chicken breast topped with grilled vegetables, jalapeño cheese sauce, and grilled shrimp served with rice, beans, and salad.

Seafood Plates

Tostadas de Ceviche (3)

$8.99

Shrimp Cocktail (16oz)

$11.99

Seafood Enchiladas

$9.99

Three (shrimp & crab) enchiladas topped with jalapeño cheese sauce served with rice and salad.

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$10.99

Grilled Shrimp Plate

$12.99

Grilled shrimp mixed with tomato, onion, & bell pepper served with rice, fries, & salad.

Enchiladas

Enchiladas Blancas Plate

$8.99

Three enchiladas your choice of chicken or beef topped with jalapeño cheese sauce served with rice and beans.

Classic Enchiladas Plate

$7.99

Enchiladas Verdes Plate

$8.99

Two chicken enchiladas covered with green tomatillo sauce served with rice, beans, & salad.

Soups

Beef Caldo (32oz)

$7.99

Chicken Caldo (32oz)

$7.99

Menudo (32oz)

$10.99

Chicken Tortilla Soup (16oz)

$6.99

Torta

Torta Asada

$7.49

Torta Barbacoa

$7.49

Torta Guisada

$7.49

Torta Chicken Fajita

$8.49

Torta Beef Fajita

$8.49

Torta Lengua

$8.49

Torta Sirloin Steak

$8.49

Torta Shredded Chicken

$7.49

Torta Pastor

$7.49

Torta Ground Beef

$7.49

Tostada

Tostada Asada

$2.99

Tostada Shredded Chicken

$2.99

Tostada Ground Beef

$2.99

Tostada Chicken Fajita

$2.99

Tostada Beef Fajita

$2.99

Tostada Pastor

$2.99

Tostada Bean & Cheese

$1.99

Tostada Asada Plate

$7.99

Tostada Shredded Chicken Plate

$7.99

Tostada Ground Beef Plate

$7.99

Tostada Bean & Cheese Plate

$7.99

Gordita

Gordita Asada

$4.99

Gordita Barbacoa

$4.99

Gordita Guisada

$4.99

Gordita Lengua

$5.99

Gordita Pastor

$4.99

Gordita Beef Fajita

$5.99

Gordita Chicken Fajita

$5.99

Gordita Ground Beef

$4.99

Gordita Sirloin Steak

$5.99

Gordita Shredded Chicken

$4.99

Burrito

Burrito Asada

$5.99

Burrito Barbacoa

$5.99

Burrito Guisada

$5.99

Burrito Lengua

$6.99

Burrito Pastor

$5.99

Burrito Chicken Fajita

$6.99

Burrito Beef Fajita

$6.99

Burrito Ground Beef

$5.99

Burrito Sirloin Steak

$6.99

Burrito Shredded Chicken

$5.99

Quesadillas

Quesadilla

$3.09

Quesadilla Plate

$10.99

Three quesadillas served with rice and beans.

Nachos Bean & Cheese

Nachos Bean & Cheese

$4.99

Nachos with Meat

Nachos

$5.99

Sides

Rice (Small)

$1.99

Rice (Medium)

$3.99

Rice (Large)

$5.99

Refried Beans (Small)

$1.99

Refried Beans (Medium)

$3.99

Refried Beans (Large)

$5.99

Charro Beans (Small)

$1.99

Charro Beans (Medium)

$3.99

Charro Beans (Large)

$5.99

Tortillas Order (2)

$1.99

Appetizers

Wings

$6.99+

Chips & Queso Dip

$6.99+

Chips & Salsa

$1.99+

Guacamole

$4.99+

Chips

$1.99+

Fried Pickles

$5.99Out of stock

Cheese Sticks

$6.99Out of stock

Fried Onion Rings

$5.99Out of stock

DRINKS

Coffee

$2.69+

Limonada

Horchata

Sweet Tea

UNsweet Tea

Orange Juice

$2.99+

Coke

Dr. Pepper

Diet Coke

Big Red

Sprite

Root Beer

Diet Dr. Pepper

Fanta

Water

Licuado

$3.99+

Coca MX

$3.29

Topo Chico

$1.99

Bottled Water

$1.00

Tea/Lim

UT/ST

Apple Juice

Milk

Hot Tea

$2.19+

Party Sizes

lb BBQ

$15.99

(1/2) lb BBQ

$7.99

Salsa Verde

$0.99+

Salsa Taquera

$0.99+

Salsa Habanera

$0.99+

Guisada 16 oz (2 Servings)

$9.99

Guisada 32 oz (4 Servings)

$19.99

Shredded Chicken 16oz (2 Servings)

$9.99

Ground Beef 16oz (2 Servings)

$9.99

DOZENA Tortillas

$7.49

Rice (20 Servings)

$29.99

Beans (20 Servings)

$29.99

Rice (50 Servings)

$74.99

Beans (50 Servings)

$74.99

Shredded Cheese (10oz)

$3.99

Enchiladas (Order of 25)

$49.99

Enchiladas (Order of 40)

$79.99

Enchiladas (Order of 75)

$149.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markSolo Dining
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Offering authentic Mexican food, since 1983. Founded by Don Miguel Leon. Enjoy fast service and the freshest ingredients!

Location

5358 Kostoryz Rd, Corpus Christi, TX 78415

Directions

Gallery
Taqueria Jalisco image

