Mexican & Tex-Mex
Taqueria Jalisco Kostoryz
545 Reviews
$
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Offering authentic Mexican food, since 1983. Founded by Don Miguel Leon. Enjoy fast service and the freshest ingredients!
5358 Kostoryz Rd, Corpus Christi, TX 78415
