  • La Estrella Tacos & Seafood - 1226 W Lathrop Rd
La Estrella Tacos & Seafood 1226 W Lathrop Rd

No reviews yet

1226 W Lathrop Rd

Manteca, CA 95336

Breakfast

Chorizo & Eggs

$9.99

Ranch Style Eggs

$9.99

Mexican Style Eggs

$9.99

Ham and Eggs

$9.99

Machaca (pork)

$9.99

Bacon and Eggs

$9.99

Pancakes Combo

$11.99

Breakfast Burrito

$11.99

Chilaquiles Red

$9.99

Chilaquiles Green

$9.99

(3) PANCAKES

$5.99

Eggs

$2.99

Eggs & Nopales

$9.99

Sausage & Eggs

$9.99

Tacos

Regular Taco

$3.99

Crispy Taco

$3.99

Super Taco

$6.99

Fish Taco

$5.50

Shrimp Taco

$5.50

Quesabirria

$3.95

Burritos

Regular Burrito

$10.25

Super Burrito

$11.99

Wet Burrito

$12.99

Bean Rice & Cheese Burrito

$7.00

Veggie Burrito

$8.50

Burr Reg Cam

$11.25

Burr Sup Cam

$13.25

Burrito Chile Relleno

$11.25

Bowl Regular

$10.50

Bowl Super

$12.25

Appetizers

Fries W/ Meat

$11.99

Super Nachos

$11.99

Quesadilla Super

$12.99

Quesadilla Reg

$10.99

Regular Nachos

$10.99

Torta

$9.99

Chimichanga

$11.50

Torta Ahogada

$12.99

Quesadilla Suiza

$6.99

Chicken Salad

$11.99

Guacamole

$11.50

Side of French Fries

$6.99

Dinner Plates

Pork Carnitas Plate

$17.99

Al Pastor Plate

$17.99

Asada Plate

$18.50

Steak Ranchero

$19.25

Fajitas Chicken

$18.50

Fajitas Steak

$19.50

Fajitas Mixed

$20.00

Shrimp Fajitas

$20.50

Flautas Plate

$15.50

Molcajete

$27.99

Chile Relleno Plate

$14.99

Menudo

$13.99

Pozole

$13.99

Kids Menus

Kids Tacos

$10.99

Kids Enchiladas

$10.99

Kids Beans & Cheese BUrrito

$10.99

Kids Quesadilla

$10.99

JR Shrimp Tostada

$11.99

Kids Chicken Tenders

$9.99

Burrito Solo Kids

$4.99

Combo Plates

1 Item Combo

$11.99

2 Item Combo

$13.99

3 Item Combo

$15.99

Dessert

Flan

$5.99

Churro Donut

$5.99

A La Carte

Sope

$4.50

Enchilada (1)

$3.99

Chile Relleno

$5.99

Corn Quesadilla

$3.00

Corn Quesadilla w/ Meat

$4.25

Sm Flour Quesadilla

$5.50

Sm Quesadilla/ Meat

$7.50

Flautas (3)

$10.99

SIDE OF RICE

$3.75

SIDE OF BEANS

$3.75

SIDE RICE & BEANS

$3.75

SIDE DE CREMA

$1.50

EXTRA AGUACATE

$3.50

SIDE DE GUACAMOLE

$1.50

SIDE DE CHIPOTLE

$1.50

SIDE DE DIABLA

$3.50

SIDE DE MOJO DE AJO

$3.50

Side De Cebolla Asada

$1.50

Rice 16oz

$8.55

Beans 16oz

$8.55

Beans 32oz

$11.55

Rice 32oz

$11.55

Salsa 16oz

$8.55

Salsa 32oz

$10.55

EXTRA TORTILLA

$1.25

Carne 16oz

$15.99

Carne 32oz

$24.50

Marisco Caliente

Camarones A La Diabla

$19.50

Camarones Rancheros

$19.50

Camarones Cachanilla

$19.50

Camarones Al Mojode ajo

$19.50

Camarones Empanizados

$20.25

Mojarra Especial

$19.99

Filete Empanizado

$20.25

Viagra

$26.50

Mojarra

$19.99

Extras or Sides

SIDE OF RICE

$3.75

SIDE OF BEANS

$3.75

SIDE RICE & BEANS

$3.75

SIDE DE CREMA

$1.50

SIDE DE GUACAMOLE

$1.50

SIDE DE CHIPOTLE

$1.50

SIDE DE CREMA

$1.50

SIDE DE DIABLA

$3.50

SIDE DE MOJO DE AJO

$3.50

Side De Queso

$1.00

Side De Cebolla Asada

$1.50

Salsa 16oz

$8.55

Salsa 32oz

$10.55

Rice 16oz

$8.55

Rice 32oz

$11.55

Beans 16oz

$8.55

Beans 32oz

$11.55

Carne 16oz

$15.99

Carne 32oz

$24.50

Catering

Rice

$35.00+

Beans

$35.00+

Meat 15 People

Meat 30 People

Ceviches

Botanas

Micheladas

Mega Chelada

$14.99

Michelada

$11.99

Michelada Mix (no beer)

$4.99

BEER

$5.99

Licuados

Platano

$5.99+

Papaya

$5.99+

Fresa

$5.99+

Mango

$5.99+

Chocomilk

$5.99+

Jugos

Vampiro

$8.99+

Dietetico

$8.99+

Jugo Verde

$8.99+

Superman

$8.99+

Tropical

$8.99+

Hawaiiano

$8.99+

NARANJA

$8.99+

Zanahoria

$8.99+

Zanahoria

$8.99+

Soft Drinks

32 OZ

$2.75

16 OZ

$2.25

Water

$1.50

Refill 32 Oz

$1.50

Refill 16 Oz

$1.00

Coffee

$1.50

Tostadas Y Cocteles

Toastada El Chapo

$12.99

Tostada La Guera

$12.99

Toastada Reyna

$14.99

Tostada De Pescado

$10.99

Tostada de Jaiva

$10.99

Tostada Guamuchil

$14.99

Tostada De Camaron Cocida

$12.99

Tostada La Torre

$23.99

Tostada Camaron Curtido

$12.99

Tostada Sinaloense

$12.99

Mariscos (Copy)

Molcajete Tres Amigos

$20.25

Botana Aguachile

$24.99

Botana De Camaron Cocido

$24.99

Botana De Camaron Pulpo

$25.99

Botana Estrella

$35.99

Campechana

$20.99

Cocteles Shrimp

$18.99

Cocteles Shrimp & Octopus

$19.99

Ostiones (12)

$16.99

Ostiones (6)

$9.99

Ostiones Culichi

$14.99

Extras

Extra Side De Guacamole

$1.00

Extra Side De Crema

$1.00

Extra Chipotle Side

$1.00

Side De Queso

$1.00

Exta Salsa

$1.00

Side De Papas De Dsayuno

$1.00

Side De Chile De Aceite

Extra Side De Crema

Side De Salsa A La Diabla

$2.00

Side De Mayonesa

All hours
Tacos & Seafood

1226 W Lathrop Rd, Manteca, CA 95336

