Taqueria La Luz Taqueria La Luz

Mexican & Tex-Mex

Taqueria La Luz

The Works/ 1235 Chattahoochee Ave Unit 29 30318

Atlanta, GA 30319

PARA PICAR

Totopos con salsa

$3.75

Totopos y guacamole

$6.75

Corn Tortilla Chips (GF) Guacamole Pico de Gallo Serves 1-2p

Queso salsa y totopos

$6.95

6oz Melted Cheese Corn Tortilla Chips Salsa 1-2p

Elote

$4.95

Corn mayo/cream Cotija Cheese Chili powder

DRINKS

Agua

$2.25

Can sodas

$2.50

Coca cola

$3.25

Jarritos

$2.85

Topo Chico

$2.85

TEPACHICO

$3.25

Beers

$5.75

Seltzer

$5.95

Margarita Sangria Swirl

$9.75

Margaritas Frozen

$8.75

Margaritas Rocks

$8.75

Red Sangria

$8.50

Margarita Mix Half Gallon

$12.00

$5 MARGARITA

$5.00

$2 TECATE

$5.00

TACOS

Pastor Taco

$3.25

6" Corn Tortilla Pastor Pork (marinated pork )

Asada Tco

$3.25

6" Corn Tortilla Chopped Steak.

Campechano Taco

$3.25

6" Corn Tortilla Steak and Pastor pork mixed on a Guajillo Salsa

Ground beef taco

$3.25

Taco loco

$3.65

Pollo Tco

$3.25

6" Corn Tortilla Chopped Grill Chicken

Tinga Tco

$3.25

6" Corn Tortilla Pulled seasoned Chicken

Fish Tco

$3.75

6" FLOUR Tortilla Fried Tilapia Coleslaw (mayo & chipotle)

Pollo birria

$4.50

Beef birria

$4.50

Veggie Taco

$3.25

6" Corn Tortilla Cooked Mushrooms, Spinach & Broccoli

Hongos Taco

$3.25

6" Corn Tortilla Sautéed Mushrooms

Vegan tacos

$4.00

No meat taco

$0.75

BURRITOS

Asada burrito

$10.95

Ground beef burrito

$10.95

Pollo burrito

$10.95

Fish burrito

$10.95

Pastor burrito

$10.95

Campechano burrito

$10.95

Tinga burrito

$10.95

Birria pollo burrito

$12.95

Birria carne burrito

$12.95

Vegan burrito

$13.90

Hongos burrito

$10.95

Veggie burrito

$10.95

No meat burrito

$10.95

BOWLS

Asada bowl

$12.95

Ground beef bowl

$12.95

Pollo bowl

$12.95

Tinga bowl

$12.95

Pastor bowl

$12.95

Campechano bowl

$12.95

Fish bowl

$12.95

Vegan bowl

$15.90

Veggie bowl

$12.95

Hongos bowl

$12.95

No meat bowl

$12.95

NACHOS

Asada nachos

$12.50

Ground beef nachos

$12.50

Pollo nachos

$12.50

Tinga nachos

$12.50

Fish nachos

$12.50

Pastor nachos

$12.95

Campechano nachos

$12.50

Vegan nachos

$15.45

Veggie nachos

$12.50

No meat nachos

$12.50

Ground beef and cheese nachos

$12.50

Pollo and cheese nachos

$12.50

Asada and cheese nachos

$12.50

GORDITAS

Asada Gord

$7.95

Corn Masa patty that have a pocket in the middle made for stuffing with Pastor STEAK & Cheese.

Ground beef gordita

Chick Gord

$7.95

Corn Masa patty that have a pocket in the middle made for stuffing with Pastor GRILLED CHICKEN & Cheese.

Tinga Gord

$7.95

Pastor Gordita

$7.95

Corn Masa patty that have a pocket in the middle made for stuffing with Pastor Pork & Cheese.

Campechana gordita

$7.95

Corn Masa patty that have a pocket in the middle made for stuffing with MIX OF PASTOR PORK & STEAK IN GUAJILLO SALSA , & Cheese.

Fish gordita

$7.95

Corn Masa patty that have a pocket in the middle made for stuffing with FRIED TILAPIA & CHEESE.

Birria pollo gordita

$8.95

Birria carne gordita

$8.95

All the WEY Gord

$7.95

Vegan Gor

$10.90

Gordita Veggie

$7.95

Corn Masa patty that have a pocket in the middle made for stuffing with MUSHROOMS , BROCCOLI , SPINACH & Cheese.

Hongos Gord

$7.95

Corn Masa patty that have a pocket in the middle made for stuffing with Pastor MUSHROOMS & Cheese.

No meat gordita

$7.95

HUARACHES

Asada huarache

$8.95

Ground beef huarache

$8.95

Pollo huarache

$8.95

Tinga huarache

$8.95

Pastor huarache

$8.95

Campechano huarache

$8.95

Fish huarache

$8.95

Birria pollo huarache

$9.95

Birria carne huarache

$9.95

Vegan huarache

$11.90

Veggie huarache

$8.95

Hongo huarache

$8.95

No meat huarache

$8.95

QUESADILLAS

Queso Qdilla

$11.95

12" Flour Tortilla; Monterrey Jack Cheese; Side of Pico; Side of Sour Cream.

Ground beef Qdilla

$11.95

Asada Qdilla

$11.95

12" Flour Tortilla; Steak; Monterrey Jack Cheese; Side of Pico; Side of Sour Cream.

Pollo Qdilla

$11.95

12" Flour Tortilla; Grilled Chicken; Monterrey Jack Cheese; Side of Pico; Side of Sour Cream.

Pastor Qdilla

$11.95

12" Flour Tortilla; Pork marinated in citrus juices ; Monterrey Jack Cheese; Side of Pico; Side of Sour Cream.

Tinga Qdilla

$11.95

Campechana Qdilla

$11.95

14" Flour Tortilla; Mix of Pastor Pork & Steak in Guajillo Salsa; Monterrey Jack Cheese; Side of Pico; Side of Sour Cream.

Fish Qdilla

$11.95

12" Flour Tortilla; Fried Tilapia; Monterrey Jack Cheese; Side of Pico; Side of Sour Cream.

Birria pollo quesadilla

$13.95

Birria carne quesadilla

$13.95

Shrimp Qdilla

$13.25

12" Flour Tortilla; Shirmp; Monterrey Jack Cheese; Side of Pico; Side of Sour Cream.

Vegan Qdilla

$14.90

Veggie Qdilla

$11.95

12" Flour Tortilla; Spinach, Mushrooms and Broccoli; Monterrey Jack Cheese; Side of Pico; Side of Sour Cream.

Hongos Qdilla

$11.95

Kids Qdilla

$4.75

TOSTADAS

Asada Tostada

$5.75

Ground beef tostada

$5.75

Pollo Tostada

$5.75

Hard Shell Tortilla, Spread of refried beans, Grilled Chicken, topped with a bed of lettuce , Pico de Gallo , drizzled with sour cream and Ricotta cheese.

Tinga Tostada

$5.75

Hard Shell Tortilla, Spread of refried beans, Tinga Chicken (seasoned pulled chicken) topped with a bed of lettuce , Pico de Gallo , drizzled with sour cream and Ricotta cheese.

Pastor Tostada

$5.75

Hard Shell Tortilla, Spread of refried beans, Pork Pastor, topped with a bed of lettuce , Pico de Gallo , drizzled with sour cream and Ricotta cheese.

Campechana Tostada

$5.75

Fish Tostada

$5.75

Hard Shell Tortilla, Spread of refried beans, Fried Tilapia, topped with a bed of lettuce , Pico de Gallo , drizzled with sour cream and Ricotta cheese.

Vegan tostada

$8.70

Hongos Tostada

$5.75

Hard Shell Tortilla, Spread of refried beans, Mushrooms, topped with a bed of lettuce , Pico de Gallo , drizzled with sour cream and Ricotta cheese.

Veggie Tostada

$5.75

Hard Shell Tortilla, Spread of refried beans, Mushrooms, Spinach and Broccoli, topped with a bed of lettuce , Pico de Gallo , drizzled with sour cream and Ricotta cheese.

No meat tostada

$5.75

AZTEC PIE & TAMAL

Aztec Pie

$12.50

Pollo Tamal

$3.50

Pork Tamal

$3.50

SIDES

Sour Cream

$0.25

Guacamole SIDE 2oz

$0.90

Cheese dip. 2oz

$1.50

Side Rice

$2.75

Side Beans

$2.75

Side jalapenos

$0.25

Side cheese dip

$1.50

DESSERTS

Flan

$3.75

Churros

$4.95

Coated in a cinnamon sugar mixture filled with chocolate cream.

Mexican Cookies

$6.00

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Tacos , Margaritas , Sangria and More ...

Location

The Works/ 1235 Chattahoochee Ave Unit 29 30318, Atlanta, GA 30319

Directions

Gallery
Taqueria La Luz image

