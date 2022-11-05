- Home
Taqueria La Luz Taqueria La Luz
No reviews yet
The Works/ 1235 Chattahoochee Ave Unit 29 30318
Atlanta, GA 30319
PARA PICAR
DRINKS
TACOS
Pastor Taco
6" Corn Tortilla Pastor Pork (marinated pork )
Asada Tco
6" Corn Tortilla Chopped Steak.
Campechano Taco
6" Corn Tortilla Steak and Pastor pork mixed on a Guajillo Salsa
Ground beef taco
Taco loco
Pollo Tco
6" Corn Tortilla Chopped Grill Chicken
Tinga Tco
6" Corn Tortilla Pulled seasoned Chicken
Fish Tco
6" FLOUR Tortilla Fried Tilapia Coleslaw (mayo & chipotle)
Pollo birria
Beef birria
Veggie Taco
6" Corn Tortilla Cooked Mushrooms, Spinach & Broccoli
Hongos Taco
6" Corn Tortilla Sautéed Mushrooms
Vegan tacos
No meat taco
BURRITOS
BOWLS
NACHOS
GORDITAS
Asada Gord
Corn Masa patty that have a pocket in the middle made for stuffing with Pastor STEAK & Cheese.
Ground beef gordita
Chick Gord
Corn Masa patty that have a pocket in the middle made for stuffing with Pastor GRILLED CHICKEN & Cheese.
Tinga Gord
Pastor Gordita
Corn Masa patty that have a pocket in the middle made for stuffing with Pastor Pork & Cheese.
Campechana gordita
Corn Masa patty that have a pocket in the middle made for stuffing with MIX OF PASTOR PORK & STEAK IN GUAJILLO SALSA , & Cheese.
Fish gordita
Corn Masa patty that have a pocket in the middle made for stuffing with FRIED TILAPIA & CHEESE.
Birria pollo gordita
Birria carne gordita
All the WEY Gord
Vegan Gor
Gordita Veggie
Corn Masa patty that have a pocket in the middle made for stuffing with MUSHROOMS , BROCCOLI , SPINACH & Cheese.
Hongos Gord
Corn Masa patty that have a pocket in the middle made for stuffing with Pastor MUSHROOMS & Cheese.
No meat gordita
HUARACHES
QUESADILLAS
Queso Qdilla
12" Flour Tortilla; Monterrey Jack Cheese; Side of Pico; Side of Sour Cream.
Ground beef Qdilla
Asada Qdilla
12" Flour Tortilla; Steak; Monterrey Jack Cheese; Side of Pico; Side of Sour Cream.
Pollo Qdilla
12" Flour Tortilla; Grilled Chicken; Monterrey Jack Cheese; Side of Pico; Side of Sour Cream.
Pastor Qdilla
12" Flour Tortilla; Pork marinated in citrus juices ; Monterrey Jack Cheese; Side of Pico; Side of Sour Cream.
Tinga Qdilla
Campechana Qdilla
14" Flour Tortilla; Mix of Pastor Pork & Steak in Guajillo Salsa; Monterrey Jack Cheese; Side of Pico; Side of Sour Cream.
Fish Qdilla
12" Flour Tortilla; Fried Tilapia; Monterrey Jack Cheese; Side of Pico; Side of Sour Cream.
Birria pollo quesadilla
Birria carne quesadilla
Shrimp Qdilla
12" Flour Tortilla; Shirmp; Monterrey Jack Cheese; Side of Pico; Side of Sour Cream.
Vegan Qdilla
Veggie Qdilla
12" Flour Tortilla; Spinach, Mushrooms and Broccoli; Monterrey Jack Cheese; Side of Pico; Side of Sour Cream.
Hongos Qdilla
Kids Qdilla
TOSTADAS
Asada Tostada
Ground beef tostada
Pollo Tostada
Hard Shell Tortilla, Spread of refried beans, Grilled Chicken, topped with a bed of lettuce , Pico de Gallo , drizzled with sour cream and Ricotta cheese.
Tinga Tostada
Hard Shell Tortilla, Spread of refried beans, Tinga Chicken (seasoned pulled chicken) topped with a bed of lettuce , Pico de Gallo , drizzled with sour cream and Ricotta cheese.
Pastor Tostada
Hard Shell Tortilla, Spread of refried beans, Pork Pastor, topped with a bed of lettuce , Pico de Gallo , drizzled with sour cream and Ricotta cheese.
Campechana Tostada
Fish Tostada
Hard Shell Tortilla, Spread of refried beans, Fried Tilapia, topped with a bed of lettuce , Pico de Gallo , drizzled with sour cream and Ricotta cheese.
Vegan tostada
Hongos Tostada
Hard Shell Tortilla, Spread of refried beans, Mushrooms, topped with a bed of lettuce , Pico de Gallo , drizzled with sour cream and Ricotta cheese.
Veggie Tostada
Hard Shell Tortilla, Spread of refried beans, Mushrooms, Spinach and Broccoli, topped with a bed of lettuce , Pico de Gallo , drizzled with sour cream and Ricotta cheese.
No meat tostada
AZTEC PIE & TAMAL
SIDES
DESSERTS
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tacos , Margaritas , Sangria and More ...
The Works/ 1235 Chattahoochee Ave Unit 29 30318, Atlanta, GA 30319