Taqueria La Ventana Athens

1012 E Tyler St. Bldg B

Athens, TX 75751

Taco
Queso & Chips
Quesadilla

Taco

Taco

Taco

$3.00

Tortillas are made fresh daily

Bowl

Bowl

Bowl

$8.00

Burrito

Burrito

Burrito

$8.00

Tortillas are made fresh daily

Quesadilla

Tortillas are made fresh daily
Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$8.00

Tortillas are made fresh daily

Ensalada

Served with mixed field greens, iceberg lettuce, sweet tomatoes, candied peanuts, avocado, fresco cheese and charred cilantro vinaigrette
Ensalada Fresca

Ensalada Fresca

$9.00

Served with mixed field greens, iceberg lettuce, sweet tomatoes, candied peanuts, avocado, fresco cheese and charred cilantro vinaigrette

Sides & Dips

Guacamole & Chips

Guacamole & Chips

$5.00
Queso & Chips

Queso & Chips

$5.00
Salsa & Chips

Salsa & Chips

$4.25

Flechazos

$1.50

Side Rice

$1.50

Side Black Beans

$1.50

Side Tortillas

$1.00

Breakfast

Breakfast Taco

Breakfast Taco

$4.00

Served all day!

Breakfast Quesadilla

Breakfast Quesadilla

$8.00
Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$8.00

Elotes

Elotes Single

Elotes Single

$5.00

Street Corn

Elotes Large

Elotes Large

$8.00

Street Corn

Postre

Churro con Cajeta

Churro con Cajeta

$4.00

Bottle Drinks

Mexican Cola

$4.00

Topo Chico

$3.25

Jarritos

$3.25

Sangria Senorial

$3.25

Bottled Water

$2.00

Bebidas

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Dr. Pepper

$4.00

Barg's Rootbeer

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Lemonade Minute Maid

$4.00

Fanta Orange

$4.00

Fanta Strawberry

$4.00

Mango Iced Tea

$4.00

Coffee

$4.00

Cocktails - (Alcohol)

Food purchase required for purchase of alcohol. Texas law requires that you must be at least 21 years of age with a valid ID to purchase alcohol and that food must be ordered with any to-go alcohol purchase. If food is not ordered with your to-go alcohol purchase, we will have to cancel your order. Please indicate your understanding of this requirement by [clicking below].

Margarita - Frozen

$7.00

Margarita - Rocks

$7.00

Margarita - Spicy Habanero Pineapple

$13.00

Mango Chamoy

$13.00

Mezcalita

$13.00

Sangria

$10.00

Remolino Swirl

$13.00

Ranch Water

$13.00

Margarita (half gallon)

$32.50

Margarita (gallon)

$64.00

Beer - (Alcohol)

Food purchase required for purchase of alcohol. Texas law requires that you must be at least 21 years of age with a valid ID to purchase alcohol and that food must be ordered with any to-go alcohol purchase. If food is not ordered with your to-go alcohol purchase, we will have to cancel your order. Please indicate your understanding of this requirement by [clicking below].

Corona

$6.00

Dos XX Lager

$6.00

Modelo Especial

$6.00

Tecate

$6.00

Tecate Light

$6.00

Bud Light

$6.00

Miller Lite

$6.00

Shiner Bock

$6.00

Carta Blanca (32oz)

$12.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1012 E Tyler St. Bldg B, Athens, TX 75751

Consumer pic
Main pic

