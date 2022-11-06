Restaurant header imageView gallery

Taqueria Las Gemelas

1280 4th Street NE

Washington, DC 20002

Order Again

Cocktails

Margarita

$9.50

tequila, triple, lime, nogave, salt

Mezcal Margarita

$10.00

mezcal, triple, lime, nogave, chile salt

Frozen

$9.00

tequila, vino rosado, strawberry, lime

Mojito

$7.00

Rum, Mint, Lime

Margarita - 750ml Bottle

$39.00

tequila, triple, lime, nogave

Mayahuel - 750ml Bottle

$42.00

mezcal, triple, lime, nogave

Tequila Shot

$7.00

Beer

Victoria

$6.00

vienna style lager

Bohemia Clara

$6.00Out of stock

clara style lager

Modelo Negra Draft

$6.00

dark lager

Topo Chico Hard Seltzer

$7.00

hard seltzer - flavors vary

Monopolio

$7.00

Wine

Vino Blanco - Prisma Sauvignon Blanc 250ml Can

$9.00Out of stock

white wine

Vino Rosado - Prisma Pinot Noir Rose 250ml Can

$9.00Out of stock

rose wine

Vino Tinto - 'Ah So' Garnacha 250ml Can

$9.00

red wine

Non-Alcoholic

Mexican Coke

$3.50

glass bottle coke

Squirt

$4.00Out of stock

Diet Coke

$3.00

canned diet coke

Jarritos

$3.50

varying flavors.

Topo Chico

$3.50

Mexican mineral water

Coffee

$2.50

drip coffee roasted by counter culture

Bottled Water

$3.00Out of stock

Agua de Jamaica

$3.50

homemade

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Modern CDMX style taqueria located in La Cosecha in the Union Market District.

1280 4th Street NE, Washington, DC 20002

