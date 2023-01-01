A map showing the location of Taqueria los Abarcas 1821 S San Jacinto AveView gallery

Taqueria los Abarcas 1821 S San Jacinto Ave

1821 S San Jacinto Ave

San Jacinto, CA 92583

Food

Taco

$2.50

Choice of meat, onion, Cilantro,Salsa

Torta

$10.00

Choice of meat,Beans,Lettuce,Tomatoe, onion,Guacamole Salsa

Burrito

$10.00

Choice of meat

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$6.00

Breakfast Burrito

$9.99

Choice of meat, tater tots,Cheese , egg

Burrito no meat

$8.25

Rice ,Beans Onion,Cilantro, Salsa

Quesadilla Corn Cheese only

$2.00

Quesadilla Corn W/Meat

$3.25

Choice of meat, Cheese ,Cilantro Onion, Salsa

Quesadilla Flour Cheese only

$6.25

Cheese

Quesadilla Flour W/Meat

$9.50

Choice of meat, Onion , Cilantro, Cheese, Salsa

Asada Fries

$12.00

Choice of meat, Fries , Cheese, Onions,Clinatro,Sour cream, Guacamole,

Nachos

$12.00

Choice of meat, Chips, Beans,Cheese,Onions,Cilantro,Guacamole, Sour cream

3 Taco plate

$10.50

Choice of meat

Combination plate

$10.50

Choice of meat, Onion,Cilantro,Rice, Beans,Tortilla

Menudo

$10.50

Hominy Optional

Salad Green

$6.89

Romaine Lettuce , Tomato, Cheese , Onion

Salad

$8.69

Choice of Meat ,Romaine Lettuce , Tomato, Cheese , Onion

Chips

$2.50

Chips & Guac

$4.50

Chips & Salsa

$3.50

Flour Tortilla

$0.85

Corn Tortillas

$0.32

Avocado

$2.00

Guacamole

$2.45

Tomato, Onion, Cilantro, Lime

Side Of Beans

$2.50

Taco Shrimp

$2.40

Side of rice

$2.50

side of beans

$2.50

Large Size Bean

$7.99

Large Side Rice

$7.99

Fountain Drink Medium

$2.25

Fountain Drink Large

$3.25

Bottled Soda

$3.00

Bottle water

$1.25

Jarrito Bottle

$2.75

Agua Fresca Medium

$3.25

Agua Fresca Refill Medium

$2.00

Agua Fresca Large

$4.42

Agua Fresca Refill Large

$3.00

Burrito & Medium drink Monday Combo

$11.00

Rice,beans, Onions , Cilantro, Salsa

3 taco w/ Rice & beans Tuesday Combo

$11.00

Onion , Cilatro, Salsa ,

2 Quesabirra Taco w/ Rice & Beans & Medium drink Wednesday combo

$10.00

Cheese , Onion, cilantro , Salsa

Quesadilla Flour w/ Rice&beans & Medium Drink Thursday Combo

$11.00

Onion , Cilantro, Cheese ,Salsa

Torta w/ Medium drink Friday Combo

$10.50

Choice of meat,Beans,Lettuce,Tomatoe, onion,Guacamole Salsa

Quesabirria Taco

$3.25

Onion, Cilantro , Salsa, Cheese

rolled taquitos Cup

$6.80

Salsa , Cheese, Guacamole , sour cream , cabbage. Onion

Frozen Lemonade

$3.00

Sopes

$3.85

Taco Tray 20 Tacos

$44.00

Side of Fries

$3.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
