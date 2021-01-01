Taqueria Los Agaves #4
3834 Spencer Highway
Pasadena, TX 77523
Breakfast
Breakfast Tacos
Build your taco - Start with two ingredients and customize it to your taste. Each taco is made to order from starch. On homemade tortillas.
Burritos Desayuno
Build your own - Start with two ingredients and build it to your preferences!
Breakfast Gordita
Build your own - Start with two ingredients and build it to your preferences!
Huevos Rancheros
(2) Eggs cooked to your preference, topped with homemade ranchero sauce, served with bacon, beans & potatoes
Chilaquiles
Tortilla chips dressed with your choice of red or green special sauce, 2 eggs your choice, side of fajita, beans and potatoes
Chilaquiles NO CARNE
Tortilla chips dressed with your choice of red or green special sauce, 2 eggs your choice served beans and potatoes
American Breakfast
(2) Eggs (2) Pancakes and Bacon
Migas Rancheras
Crispy diced tortillas scrambled with eggs topped with our ranchero sauce and melted yellow cheese served with beans and potatoes
Agave Omelete
Filled with grilled onions bell peppers Owen sausage cheese topped with sliced avocado served with beans and potatoes
Bacon & Eggs Plate
Bacon pieces scrambled with eggs served with beans and potatoes
Barbacoa & Eggs Plate
(2) Eggs your style with side of barbacoa served with potatoes and beans
Chorizo & Eggs
Chorizo scrambled with eggs served with beans and potatoes
Ham & Eggs Plate
Ham and eggs served with beans and potatoes
Huevos a La Mexicana
Eggs scrambled ala mexicana served with beans and potatoes
Machacado Plate
Minced dried beef scrambled with eggs served with beans and potatoes
Nopalitos & Eggs
Eggs and nopalitos served with beans and potatoes
Steak & Eggs Plate
Steak served with (2) eggs your choice served with beans, rice and salad.
Super Huevos Rancheros
(2) Eggs your choice topped with ranchero sauce served with nopalitos, hashbrowns and refried beans.
Vallarta Breakfast
Pork Chop, (2) eggs your choice topped with ranchero sauce served with hashbrown and beans
Taco Machacado
eggs and dried beef tacos
Migas Taco
egg tortilla scrambled topped with melted yellow
Fred Taco
Eggs - Bacon - Hashbrown - Yellow Cheese
Omelette
your choice of breakfast meat; bacon, chorizo, owens sausage and link sausage; yellow cheese served with beans and potatoes
Breakfast Side Orders
Appetizer
Agave Nachos
Your choice; Beef fajita, ground beef, and chicken fajita. Crispy tortilla chips, beans, and melted yellow cheese. Topped with sour cream, guacamole and pickled jalapenos
Bean & Cheese Nachos
Chile con Queso
Guacamole
Papas Tejanas
Fries topped with our chile con queso sauce your choice of meat and pickled jalapenos
TACOS/QUES/GOR/BUR
TACOS
lettuce and tomato toppings
Mex TACO
cilantro and onions toppings
Burrito
lettuce, tomato and cheese toppings
Gordita
beans and cheese with side lettuce and tomato
Tostada
lettuce, tomato, aguacate, sour cream, and cheese toppings
Cheese Burger
pattie with melted yellow cheese served with fries, lettuce, and tomato
Mexican Burger
Beef Pattie White Melted Cheese Ham Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Jalapeno, Mayo, and Mustard
Torta
Telera Bread filled your choice of meat topped with lettuce, tomato, sour cream and avocado
Torta Cubana
Telera bread filled with milanesa, ham, white cheese lettuce tomato jalalpeno onion and mayo
Quesadilla JALISCO
large flour tortillas filled with queso your choice of meat served with guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream
QUESABIRRIA Jalisco
MiniTacos
(5) mini tacos your choice of meats* served with grilled onions, toreado jalapeno and charro beans topped with cilantro
Quesadilla sm
Lunch Specials
Tex-Mex Plate
(2) cheese enchiladas, carne guisada side served with rice and beans ** substitute cheese for additional charge
Half Quesadilla Plate
half large quesadilla with rice and beans
Burrito Special
your choice of meat burrito rolled topped with our chile con queso sauce served with rice and beans
Crispy Taco Plate
(3) crispy tacos your choice of ground beef beef fajita served with rice and beans
Chimichanga Plate
Your choice of meat deep fried and topped with our chile con queso sauce served with guacamole, sour cream, rice and beans
Tejano Plate
(2) Cheese enchiladas covered with gravy and melted yellow cheese (1) Crispy taco served with rice, beans, & side salad
Soft Taco Plate
(2) flour tortilla tacos your choice of chicken or beef fajita served with rice beans and side salad
Barbacoa Plate or Al Pastor
Homemade barbacoa served with nopalitos, guacamole, pico de gallo, beans and rice
Burrito Jalisco
burrito your choice of meat topped with gravy, yellow cheese served with rice beans and side salad
Carne Guisada
Stewed beef, served with rice beans and side salad
Al Pastor Plate
Al Pastor side served with nopalitos, rice, beans, pico de Gallo and guacamole
Enchiladas/Soups
Shrimp Enchiladas
(3) shrimp enchilasdas topped with our house ranchero sauce white melted cheese served with rice, beans, side salad and avocado
Chicken Mole Enchiladas
(3) enchiladas stufed with our signature pollo guisado covered with rich mole sauce white melted cheese served with rice, beans, side salad and avocado
Enchiladas Plate
(3) Enchiladas with your choice of meat served with rice and beans
Chicken Enchiladas Verdes
(3) enchiladas stuffed with shredded chicken topped with our homemade green sauce melted white cheese served with rice, beans, sour cream and side salad
Chile Relleno
Poblano pepper stuffed with your choice of cheese, beef fajita, ground beef served with rice, beans, side salad and guacamole
Pozole
Caldo de Pollo
Caldo de Res
Caldo de Camaron
Caldo de Pescado
Caldo de Marsicos
Menudo
Tortilla Soup
Platters
Pechuga Ranchera
chicken breast topped with shrimp, ranchero sauce and melted white cheese served with rice, beans, salad
Chicken Flautas
(3) Fried shredded chicken flautas served with rice, beans, salad, guacamole and sour cream
QuesaBIRRIAS Plate
Homemade birria quesadillas served with consome
Chicken Breast Plate
Grilled chicken breast served with rice, beans, salad, pico de gallo and guacamole
Chicken FAJITAS Plate
Chicken Fajitas, grilled onion, bell pepper served with rice, beans, guacamole and pico de gallo
Chicken Mole Plate
chicken leg topped with rich mole sauce served with rice, beans, and avocado
Milanesa Plate
Breaded thin steak or chicken served with french fries, guacamole, rice and beans
Beef FAJITAS Plate
Beef Fajitas grilled bell pepper and onions served with rice, beans, salad, guacamole, and pico de gallo
Steak Ranchero
beef fajitas with grilled bell pepper onions, topped with ranchero sauce served with rice, beans, salad, guacamole and pico de gallo
Carne Asada Plate
Beef Fajita steak, served with rice, beans, salad, pico de gallo, and guacamole
Steak Ala Mexicana
Beef Fajita Steak with grilled jalapenos, tomatoes, onion served with rice, beans, salad, guacamole and pico de gallo
Grilled Chicken Salad
Parilladas/Seafood
Parrillada Texas
Beef Fajita - Chicken Fajita - Texas Link Sausage served with charro beans, rice, guacamole, pico de gallo and your choice of tortillas
Agaves Mix Parrillada
Beef Fajita - Chicken Fajita - SHRIMP grilled bell pepper and onions served with charro beans, rice, guacamole, pico de gallo and your choice of tortillas
Carne Asada & Nopalitos
Beef Fajita Steak topped with nopalitos grilled bell pepper and onions served with charro beans, rice, guacamole, pico de gallo and your choice of tortillas
Molcajete Parrillada
Beef Fajita- Chicken Fajita - Shrimp - Nopalitos special molcajete sauce topped with cheese grilled bell pepper and onions served with charro beans, rice, guacamole, pico de gallo and your choice of tortillas
PARRILLADA FAMILIAR
feeds 4-6 Beef Fajita - Chicken fajita - Shrimp - Texas Link Sausage grilled bell pepper and onions served with charro beans, rice, guacamole, pico de gallo and your choice of tortillas
Pollo Palapa
Chicken Fajita Breast on hot skillet with poblano peppers mushrooms with our signature ranchero sauce grilled bell pepper and onions served with charro beans, rice, guacamole, pico de gallo and your choice of tortillas
Camarones Diabla
Shrimp with specialty chipotle hot sauce served with rice, fries, salad and slice avocado
Camarones Al Mojo de Ajo
shrimp simmered in special house garlic served with rice, fries, salad and slice avocado
Camarones Empanizados
served with rice, fries, salad and slice avocado
Camarones Rancheros
shrimp simmered in our house ranchero sauce served with rice, fries, salad and slice avocado
Shrimp Cocktail
special cocktail sauce, shrimp and pico de gallo, cilantro, topped with avocado
Filete Empanizado
served with rice, fries, salad and slice avocado
Filete & Camaron Empanizado
served with rice, fries, salad and slice avocado
Mojarra Frita
served with rice, fries, salad and slice avocado
Kids Menu
Kids Cheeseburger
beef pattie, melted yellow cheese plain served with fries
Chicken Nuggets
Served with fries
Kids Taquito
(1) taco your choice meat served with rice and beans
Kids Quesadilla
your choice meat quesadilla (1) rice and beans
Kids Enchilada
your choice meats enchilada (1) rice and beans
Kiddie Breakfast
your choice egg (1) sausage and pancake
Kids Breakfast
your choice eggs potatoes and beans
Side Orders
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
3834 Spencer Highway, Pasadena, TX 77523