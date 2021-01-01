Restaurant header imageView gallery

Taqueria Los Agaves #4

3834 Spencer Highway

Pasadena, TX 77523

Breakfast

Breakfast Tacos

Breakfast Tacos

$1.99

Build your taco - Start with two ingredients and customize it to your taste. Each taco is made to order from starch. On homemade tortillas.

Burritos Desayuno

Burritos Desayuno

$3.99

Build your own - Start with two ingredients and build it to your preferences!

Breakfast Gordita

$4.75

Build your own - Start with two ingredients and build it to your preferences!

Huevos Rancheros

Huevos Rancheros

$6.75

(2) Eggs cooked to your preference, topped with homemade ranchero sauce, served with bacon, beans & potatoes

Chilaquiles

Chilaquiles

$9.99

Tortilla chips dressed with your choice of red or green special sauce, 2 eggs your choice, side of fajita, beans and potatoes

Chilaquiles NO CARNE

$7.99

Tortilla chips dressed with your choice of red or green special sauce, 2 eggs your choice served beans and potatoes

American Breakfast

American Breakfast

$6.99

(2) Eggs (2) Pancakes and Bacon

Migas Rancheras

Migas Rancheras

$7.99

Crispy diced tortillas scrambled with eggs topped with our ranchero sauce and melted yellow cheese served with beans and potatoes

Agave Omelete

Agave Omelete

$8.99

Filled with grilled onions bell peppers Owen sausage cheese topped with sliced avocado served with beans and potatoes

Bacon & Eggs Plate

$6.50

Bacon pieces scrambled with eggs served with beans and potatoes

Barbacoa & Eggs Plate

$7.99

(2) Eggs your style with side of barbacoa served with potatoes and beans

Chorizo & Eggs

$6.50

Chorizo scrambled with eggs served with beans and potatoes

Ham & Eggs Plate

$6.50

Ham and eggs served with beans and potatoes

Huevos a La Mexicana

Huevos a La Mexicana

$6.50

Eggs scrambled ala mexicana served with beans and potatoes

Machacado Plate

Machacado Plate

$7.99

Minced dried beef scrambled with eggs served with beans and potatoes

Nopalitos & Eggs

$6.50

Eggs and nopalitos served with beans and potatoes

Steak & Eggs Plate

$8.99

Steak served with (2) eggs your choice served with beans, rice and salad.

Super Huevos Rancheros

$7.50

(2) Eggs your choice topped with ranchero sauce served with nopalitos, hashbrowns and refried beans.

Vallarta Breakfast

Vallarta Breakfast

$8.99

Pork Chop, (2) eggs your choice topped with ranchero sauce served with hashbrown and beans

Taco Machacado

$2.69

eggs and dried beef tacos

Migas Taco

$2.49

egg tortilla scrambled topped with melted yellow

Fred Taco

$3.25

Eggs - Bacon - Hashbrown - Yellow Cheese

Omelette

$7.50

your choice of breakfast meat; bacon, chorizo, owens sausage and link sausage; yellow cheese served with beans and potatoes

Breakfast Side Orders

Breakfast Potatoe

$2.59

Texas Sausage

$2.99

Bacon (3)

$2.59

Pork Chop

$2.99

Owen Sausage

$2.59

Cheese

$1.75

Yellow Cheese

$1.75

Ham (2)

$2.59

Single EGG

$1.50

Single Pancake

$1.99

Salsa Ranchera

$1.75

Appetizer

Agave Nachos

Agave Nachos

$9.99

Your choice; Beef fajita, ground beef, and chicken fajita. Crispy tortilla chips, beans, and melted yellow cheese. Topped with sour cream, guacamole and pickled jalapenos

Bean & Cheese Nachos

$6.99

Chile con Queso

$3.99+

Guacamole

$3.99
Papas Tejanas

Papas Tejanas

$7.99

Fries topped with our chile con queso sauce your choice of meat and pickled jalapenos

TACOS/QUES/GOR/BUR

TACOS

TACOS

lettuce and tomato toppings

Mex TACO

Mex TACO

cilantro and onions toppings

Burrito

Burrito

$6.50

lettuce, tomato and cheese toppings

Gordita

Gordita

$5.25

beans and cheese with side lettuce and tomato

Tostada

Tostada

$4.75

lettuce, tomato, aguacate, sour cream, and cheese toppings

Cheese Burger

$5.99

pattie with melted yellow cheese served with fries, lettuce, and tomato

Mexican Burger

Mexican Burger

$7.99

Beef Pattie White Melted Cheese Ham Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Jalapeno, Mayo, and Mustard

Torta

Torta

$7.50

Telera Bread filled your choice of meat topped with lettuce, tomato, sour cream and avocado

Torta Cubana

$8.50

Telera bread filled with milanesa, ham, white cheese lettuce tomato jalalpeno onion and mayo

Quesadilla JALISCO

Quesadilla JALISCO

$9.99

large flour tortillas filled with queso your choice of meat served with guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream

QUESABIRRIA Jalisco

$10.99
MiniTacos

MiniTacos

$9.99

(5) mini tacos your choice of meats* served with grilled onions, toreado jalapeno and charro beans topped with cilantro

Quesadilla sm

$3.25

Lunch Specials

Tex-Mex Plate

Tex-Mex Plate

$9.75

(2) cheese enchiladas, carne guisada side served with rice and beans ** substitute cheese for additional charge

Half Quesadilla Plate

$9.75

half large quesadilla with rice and beans

Burrito Special

Burrito Special

$9.75

your choice of meat burrito rolled topped with our chile con queso sauce served with rice and beans

Crispy Taco Plate

Crispy Taco Plate

$9.75

(3) crispy tacos your choice of ground beef beef fajita served with rice and beans

Chimichanga Plate

Chimichanga Plate

$9.99

Your choice of meat deep fried and topped with our chile con queso sauce served with guacamole, sour cream, rice and beans

Tejano Plate

Tejano Plate

$9.99

(2) Cheese enchiladas covered with gravy and melted yellow cheese (1) Crispy taco served with rice, beans, & side salad

Soft Taco Plate

Soft Taco Plate

$9.50

(2) flour tortilla tacos your choice of chicken or beef fajita served with rice beans and side salad

Barbacoa Plate or Al Pastor

Barbacoa Plate or Al Pastor

$10.99

Homemade barbacoa served with nopalitos, guacamole, pico de gallo, beans and rice

Burrito Jalisco

Burrito Jalisco

$9.99

burrito your choice of meat topped with gravy, yellow cheese served with rice beans and side salad

Carne Guisada

Carne Guisada

$10.50

Stewed beef, served with rice beans and side salad

Al Pastor Plate

$10.99

Al Pastor side served with nopalitos, rice, beans, pico de Gallo and guacamole

Enchiladas/Soups

(3) your choice of meat served with rice and beans
Shrimp Enchiladas

Shrimp Enchiladas

$11.99

(3) shrimp enchilasdas topped with our house ranchero sauce white melted cheese served with rice, beans, side salad and avocado

Chicken Mole Enchiladas

Chicken Mole Enchiladas

$11.50

(3) enchiladas stufed with our signature pollo guisado covered with rich mole sauce white melted cheese served with rice, beans, side salad and avocado

Enchiladas Plate

Enchiladas Plate

$9.99

(3) Enchiladas with your choice of meat served with rice and beans

Chicken Enchiladas Verdes

Chicken Enchiladas Verdes

$10.99

(3) enchiladas stuffed with shredded chicken topped with our homemade green sauce melted white cheese served with rice, beans, sour cream and side salad

Chile Relleno

Chile Relleno

$11.99

Poblano pepper stuffed with your choice of cheese, beef fajita, ground beef served with rice, beans, side salad and guacamole

Pozole

Pozole

$9.99
Caldo de Pollo

Caldo de Pollo

$9.99
Caldo de Res

Caldo de Res

$10.99
Caldo de Camaron

Caldo de Camaron

$11.99

Caldo de Pescado

$10.99

Caldo de Marsicos

$12.99
Menudo

Menudo

$7.99+
Tortilla Soup

Tortilla Soup

$7.99+

Platters

Pechuga Ranchera

Pechuga Ranchera

$11.99

chicken breast topped with shrimp, ranchero sauce and melted white cheese served with rice, beans, salad

Chicken Flautas

Chicken Flautas

$9.99

(3) Fried shredded chicken flautas served with rice, beans, salad, guacamole and sour cream

QuesaBIRRIAS Plate

QuesaBIRRIAS Plate

$10.99

Homemade birria quesadillas served with consome

Chicken Breast Plate

Chicken Breast Plate

$9.99

Grilled chicken breast served with rice, beans, salad, pico de gallo and guacamole

Chicken FAJITAS Plate

Chicken FAJITAS Plate

$10.99

Chicken Fajitas, grilled onion, bell pepper served with rice, beans, guacamole and pico de gallo

Chicken Mole Plate

Chicken Mole Plate

$11.99

chicken leg topped with rich mole sauce served with rice, beans, and avocado

Milanesa Plate

Milanesa Plate

$10.99

Breaded thin steak or chicken served with french fries, guacamole, rice and beans

Beef FAJITAS Plate

Beef FAJITAS Plate

$11.99

Beef Fajitas grilled bell pepper and onions served with rice, beans, salad, guacamole, and pico de gallo

Steak Ranchero

Steak Ranchero

$12.99

beef fajitas with grilled bell pepper onions, topped with ranchero sauce served with rice, beans, salad, guacamole and pico de gallo

Carne Asada Plate

Carne Asada Plate

$11.99

Beef Fajita steak, served with rice, beans, salad, pico de gallo, and guacamole

Steak Ala Mexicana

$12.99

Beef Fajita Steak with grilled jalapenos, tomatoes, onion served with rice, beans, salad, guacamole and pico de gallo

Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$8.50

Parilladas/Seafood

parrilladas all come with charro beans, rice, guacamole, and pico de gallo your choice tortillas
Parrillada Texas

Parrillada Texas

$13.99+

Beef Fajita - Chicken Fajita - Texas Link Sausage served with charro beans, rice, guacamole, pico de gallo and your choice of tortillas

Agaves Mix Parrillada

Agaves Mix Parrillada

$13.99+

Beef Fajita - Chicken Fajita - SHRIMP grilled bell pepper and onions served with charro beans, rice, guacamole, pico de gallo and your choice of tortillas

Carne Asada & Nopalitos

Carne Asada & Nopalitos

$13.99

Beef Fajita Steak topped with nopalitos grilled bell pepper and onions served with charro beans, rice, guacamole, pico de gallo and your choice of tortillas

Molcajete Parrillada

Molcajete Parrillada

$16.99+

Beef Fajita- Chicken Fajita - Shrimp - Nopalitos special molcajete sauce topped with cheese grilled bell pepper and onions served with charro beans, rice, guacamole, pico de gallo and your choice of tortillas

PARRILLADA FAMILIAR

$51.99

feeds 4-6 Beef Fajita - Chicken fajita - Shrimp - Texas Link Sausage grilled bell pepper and onions served with charro beans, rice, guacamole, pico de gallo and your choice of tortillas

Pollo Palapa

Pollo Palapa

$13.99

Chicken Fajita Breast on hot skillet with poblano peppers mushrooms with our signature ranchero sauce grilled bell pepper and onions served with charro beans, rice, guacamole, pico de gallo and your choice of tortillas

Camarones Diabla

Camarones Diabla

$12.99

Shrimp with specialty chipotle hot sauce served with rice, fries, salad and slice avocado

Camarones Al Mojo de Ajo

Camarones Al Mojo de Ajo

$12.99

shrimp simmered in special house garlic served with rice, fries, salad and slice avocado

Camarones Empanizados

$12.99

served with rice, fries, salad and slice avocado

Camarones Rancheros

$12.99

shrimp simmered in our house ranchero sauce served with rice, fries, salad and slice avocado

Shrimp Cocktail

Shrimp Cocktail

$7.99+

special cocktail sauce, shrimp and pico de gallo, cilantro, topped with avocado

Filete Empanizado

$10.99

served with rice, fries, salad and slice avocado

Filete & Camaron Empanizado

$12.99

served with rice, fries, salad and slice avocado

Mojarra Frita

Mojarra Frita

$12.99

served with rice, fries, salad and slice avocado

Kids Menu

Kids Cheeseburger

$5.99

beef pattie, melted yellow cheese plain served with fries

Chicken Nuggets

Chicken Nuggets

$4.99

Served with fries

Kids Taquito

$4.99

(1) taco your choice meat served with rice and beans

Kids Quesadilla

$4.99

your choice meat quesadilla (1) rice and beans

Kids Enchilada

Kids Enchilada

$4.99

your choice meats enchilada (1) rice and beans

Kiddie Breakfast

Kiddie Breakfast

$4.99

your choice egg (1) sausage and pancake

Kids Breakfast

Kids Breakfast

$4.99

your choice eggs potatoes and beans

Side Orders

French Fries

$3.50

Rice

$2.99+

Nopalitos (Cactus)

$4.99

(1) Enchilada

$2.49

(1) Flauta

$2.49

Beans

$2.99

Rice & Beans

$3.99

Toreados

$0.50+

Cheese

$1.99

Chips & Salsa ToGO

$3.99+

Charro Beans

$2.99+

Tortilla (1)

$0.99

Tortillas (2)

$1.99

(1) QuesaBirria

$3.49

NA Beverages

Aguas Fresca LG

$2.99

Horchata

$3.25

Limonada

$3.50

Coffee

$2.39

Iced Tea

$2.59

Fountain Drink LG

$2.89

Mexican COKE

$3.25

Can Sodas

$1.69

Fresh Orange Juice TOGO

$9.99

Beer

Margarita

Margarita

$6.99

BUD LIGHT

$3.25

MILLER LITE

$3.25

MICHELOB ULTA

$3.25

CORONA

$3.75

DOS XX LAGER

$3.75

MODELO

$3.75

PACIFICO

$3.75

Pastel

Tres Leches

$4.50

Choco Flan

$4.50

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

3834 Spencer Highway, Pasadena, TX 77523

Directions

Consumer pic