- Home
- /
- Lincoln Park
- /
- Taqueria Los Charro
Taqueria Los Charro
No reviews yet
4090 Dix Hwy.
Lincoln Park, MI 48146
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Full Menu
Appetizers
- Full Guacamole$8.00
- Chicharrones$7.50
Fried pork rinds served with hot sauce
- Full Pico De Gallo$5.00
Freshly chopped onions, cilantro, tomatoes, and serrano peppers seasoned with salt and lime juice
- Half Guacamole$4.00
Fresh avocados, cilantro, onions, and tomatoes mixed together for perfection
- Super Nacho$11.50
Corn tortilla chips covered with seasoned ground beef and melted cheese and topped with jalapeño peppers
- Charro Fries$8.50
Delicious crispy fries cheese and seasoned chopped steak topped with sour cream and guacamole
- Queso Fundido$8.50
Melted cheese mixed with chorizo, ranchero sauce, and jalapeño on top, served with corn or flour tortillas
- Botana$11.00
Corn tortilla chips topped with refried beans and melted cheese, avocado slices, tomato, green peppers, and jalapeño peppers
- Half Pico de gallo$2.75
Soups
- Menudo$15.00
Tripe soup served with fresh chopped onions, lime, oregano, and crushed dried hot peppers on the side
- Pozole$14.00
Pork soup with hominy and fresh cabbage, onions, and lime on the side
- Caldo De Res$14.50
Mexican beef soup made with chunks of beef and mixed vegetables. Comes with a side of rice and corn or flour tortillas
- Caldo Birria$14.00
- Caldo De Camarón$15.00
A spicy soup made with potatoes, carrots, zucchini, cabbage and celery. Served with your choice of bread, corn, or flour tortillas
Mexican Traditional
- Quesabirria$13.00
12" flour tortillas with cheese and birria (marinated shredded beef) served with onions and cilantro with a side cup of birria broth for dipping
- Mexican Sandwich$9.00
3 layers of flour tortillas filled with refried beans, rice, and your choice of meat. Topped with ranchero sauce and melted cheese
- Tortas$8.50
Mexican bun filled with your choice of meat, lettuce, tomato, avocado, jalapeños, mayo, and beans
- Birria Ramen Noodle$12.50
Flavorful marinated beef and broth served with ramen noodles, onion, cilantro, and lime. Includes one cheese quesabirria
- Quesatacos$12.00
- Charro Burro$11.00
12" flour tortilla with your choice of meat, delicious charro beans, rice, guacamole, and cheese inside. Served with grilled onions on the side
Tacos
- Tacos$2.25
Corn or flour tortilla served with your choice of meat topped with onions and cilantro
- Taco Dinner$10.00
Three corn or flour tortillas with your choice of meat. Topped with onions and cilantro. Served with rice and beans
- Taco 6 Pack$12.00
- Charros Signature Tacos$12.00
Three skirt steak tacos with chopped avocado, pico de gallo, lime, and crispy onions
- Shrimp Taco$3.00
With pico de gallo and lime
- Shrimp Taco Dinner$12.25
3 Shrimp Tacos Served with rice and beans.
- Quesatacos$12.00
Three crispy corn tortilla tacos, filled with melted cheese and marinated beef. Topped with onions and cilantro. Served with grilled onions, hot pepper, and a side of beef broth (consome) for taco dipping
- Quesatacos$12.00
- Taquitos$8.00Out of stock
Seafood
- Shrimp Cocktail$12.00
Cooked shrimp served with tomato, onions, cilantro, avocado, and cocktail juice
- Camarones a La Diabla$16.00
Sauteed shrimp cooked with onions, and green pepper in a spicy house red sauce, served with rice and beans
- Ceviche Tostada$3.50
Lime-marinated fish with onions, cilantro, and avocado
- Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo$15.50
Garlic and butter shrimp sauteed with onions and green pepper served with rice and beans
- Cocktail Campechano$21.00
Huge 30 oz shrimp,octopus, ceviche cocktail served with cucumber, avocado, onion, tomato, cilantro, lime juice, Clamato, house mix, served with crackers or tostadas on the side.
- Order De Ceviche$6.00
Fajitas
- Chicken Fajitas$14.00
Marinated chicken, shrimp, or seasoned beef strips cooked with onions, mushrooms, and green pepper. Served with rice, beans, and your choice of corn or flour tortilla. Add melted cheese for $1.50 extra
- Beef Fajitas$16.00
- Shrimp Fajitas$16.00
- Mix Fajitas$18.00
- Charro Fajitas$20.00
- Veggie Fajitas$14.00
- Sweeties Day Fajitas$45.00
Dinners
- Charro Dinner$13.00
One or two of your choices of meat served with guacamole, sauteed onions, rice, refried beans, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas
- Chicken Milanesa Dinner$12.00
Breaded chicken breast served with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, rice, beans, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas
- Enchiladas Red Dinner$10.00
Three corn tortillas filled with your choice of meat. Topped with red sauce and melted cheese. Served with rice and beans. Lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream upon request
- Enchiladas Green Dinner$10.00
Three corn tortillas filled with your choice of meat. Topped with green sauce and melted cheese. Served with rice and beans. Lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream upon request
- Carnitas Dinner$13.50
Slow-cooked fried pork served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, jalapenos, and corn or flour tortillas
- Mojarra$15.00
Deep-fried, seasoned, whole tilapia fish served with rice, house salad, and avocado slices
Side Orders
- Side Rice$3.50
- Side Beans$3.50
- Side Rice and Beans$3.50
- Side Charro Beans$4.75
- Side Charro Beans & Rice$4.75
- Side of Lettuce$1.50
- Side Tomate$1.50
- Side of Lettuce and Tomatoes$2.00
- Side Tortilla$1.50
- Side of Crispy Onions$4.00
- Side Shredded Cheese$2.00
- Side Cilantro$1.00
- Side Onions$1.00
- Side Cilantro & Onions$2.00
- Limes$1.00
- Jalapeño Hot Peppers$1.00
- Sour Cream$1.00
- Avocado Slices$3.50+
- Grilled Serrano Peppers$2.50
- Grilled Onions$2.50
- French Fries$3.50
- Side Consomé$3.50
- Taco Salsa$3.00+
- Avocado Salsa$3.00+
- Mild Sauce$2.50+
- Corn Chips$2.50+
- Large Arroz$8.00
- Large Beans$8.00
- Large Arroz & Beans$8.00
- Side Red Enchilada Sauce$1.50
- Side Green Enchiladas Sauce$1.50
- Side Ranchero Sauce$2.00
Desserts/Candy
- Pan de Puebla$2.25Out of stock
- Mexican Candy$1.75
- Mexican Bunuelos$3.00Out of stock
- Charro Birthday Special$13.00
Fried ice cream and churro combo with sparkling candle
- Fried Ice Cream$5.50
- Charro Churros$5.50
- Pastel De 3 Leches$5.50
- Flan$5.50
Custard pudding in a caramel glaze
- Carrot Cake$5.50
- Chocolate Cake$5.50
- Fruit & Jello Cocktail$5.50
- Churro Cheesecake$5.50
Quesadillas
Tostadas
On The Grill
- Arrachera$16.99
Skirt steak served with guacamole, sauteed onions, green pepper, mushrooms, rice, and beans. Served with your choice of corn or flour tortilla
- Los Charros Parrillada Mixed Grill$55.00
A feast for 2-3 people. Grilled skirt steak, marinated chicken, marinated shrimp skewers, Mexican sausage, cheese quesadillas, grilled onions, green, red, and jalapeño peppers, mushrooms, and grilled panela cheese. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, g
- Parrillada De Pollo$13.00
Grilled marinated chicken served with guacamole, pico de gallo, jalapeño pepper, grilled onions, rice, and beans
Kids Menu
Food
- Kids Taco$5.25
One taco served with rice and beans or French fries
- Kids Charro Fries$6.50
Delicious crispy fries with melted cheese, seasoned chopped steak, and topped with sour cream
- Kids Quesadilla$5.25
One cheese quesadilla served with rice and beans or French fries
- Charritos$6.75
Fresh 100% real chicken breaded strips served with your choice of rice & beans or fries
Drinks
NA Beverages
Beverages
Virgin Drinks
- Rusa$7.50
Mexican drink with squirt, Topo chico, splash of orange juice & lime juice. Rim with chamoy & tajin
- Topochico Preparado$7.50
Mexican drink made with Topo chico, splash of lime juice & rim with your choice of chamoy & tajin or salt
- Virgin Michelada$8.50
Mexican drink made with Topo chico, lime & clamato juice, assorted sauces, spices, and chili peppers. It is served in a chilled glass. Rim with chamoy & tajin
- Virgin Mangonada$10.00
Frozen mango smoothie swirled with chamoy (a pickled, spiced fruit paste) & sprinkled with tajín (or salted chili powder). Topped with a big straw coated in a thick, sticky tamarind paste, coated with chile powder
- Virgin Watermelon Paloma$15.00
- Virgin Frozen Drink$9.00
- Virgin Margarita$7.50
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
4090 Dix Hwy., Lincoln Park, MI 48146