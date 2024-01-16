Taqueria Los Hermanos SUWANEE
3245 Peachtree Pkwy Ste 15
Suwanee, GA 30024
Beverages (Online)
- Coke$3.50
- Coke Zero$3.50
- Diet Coke$3.50
- Dr. Pepper$3.50
- Sweet Tea$3.50
- Unsweet Tea$3.50
- Half & Half Tea$3.50
- Arnold Palmer$3.50
- Water
- Sprite$3.50
- Powerade Mountain Berry Blast$3.50
- Lemonade$3.50
- Coffee$3.50
- Jarritos$2.95
- Coca-Cola Mexicana
Half liter bottle of cane sugar-sweetened Mexican Coca-Cola$3.95
- Agua De Jamaica$4.95
- Agua De Horchata
A Mexican drink made with ground rice, evaporated milk, vanilla, cinnamon, sugar and water$4.95
- Club Soda$2.00
- Root Beer$3.50
Appetizers
- Cheese Dip$3.95
- Guacamole Dip$6.75
- Bean Dip
Cheese dip mixed with refried black beans.$7.75
- Choriqueso
Cheese dip mixed with grilled chorizo and pico de gallo.$9.75
- Botana Palapa
Bowl of cheese dip mixed with grilled shrimp, chicken, steak and sautéed spinach$13.50
- Beef Dip
Bowl of cheese dip and with ground beef$9.75
- Chiles Toreados$5.50
Ensaladas (Salads)
- Cesina Salad
Arugula salad, avocado slices, roasted bell pepper strips, queso fresco and your choice of balsamic vinaigrette or extra virgin olive oil-lemon dressing. Consuming raw or undercooked food such as meat, poultry, fish, shellfish, and eggs may increase your r$13.25
- Ensalada De Pollo
Grilled lime-marinated chicken breast over chopped romaine lettuce, diced tomatoes and your choice of ranch or balsamic vinaigrette dressing.$9.75
- Taco Salad
A large deep-fried tortilla shell filled with refried beans, lettuce, shredded cheese, sour cream and diced tomatoes$12.25
Nachos
- Beef Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with cheese sauce, refried black beans and ground beef picadillo seasoned with diced bell peppers, potatoes, tomatoes, onions, and chef's spices$10.25
- Chicken Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with cheese sauce, grilled chicken and refried black beans$10.25
- Steak Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with cheese sauce, grilled Angus steak and refried black beans$11.25
- Shrimp Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with cheese sauce, grilled shrimp and refried black beans$12.25
- No Meat Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with cheese sauce and refried black beans$9.50
- Veggie Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with cheese sauce, Mixed Veggies and refried black beans$10.25
- Cheese Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with cheese sauce$7.95
- Supreme Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with cheese sauce and refried black beans served with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole on the side$12.75
Quesadillas
- California Quesadilla
Grilled spinach, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes and cheese in a flour tortilla$12.25
- California Quesadilla No Meat
Grilled spinach, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes and cheese in a flour tortilla$10.95
- Cheese Quesadilla$4.50
- Chicken Quesadilla$8.25
- Steak Quesadilla$9.95
- Beef Quesadilla$8.25
- Fajitas Quesadillas
Grilled with onions, bell peppers and melted cheese in two flour tortillas served with guacamole, lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo$15.95
- Fajita Veggie Quesadilla
Grilled celery, mushrooms, spinach, carrots, zucchini, and shredded cheese in two flour tortilla served with guacamole, lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo on the side$13.95
Tacos
- Asada Taco
Grilled seasoned Angus steak served with green tomatillo salsa, chopped onions and cilantro$3.95
- Barbacoa Taco
Tender barbacoa with grilled onions, cilantro, mild red chile salsa and spicy Robertina salsa$3.95
- Beef* Taco
Ground beef picadillo, diced tomatoes, lettuce and shredded cheese$3.75
- Carnitas Taco
Tender pork with onions, cilantro and green tomatillo salsa$3.75
- Cesina Taco
Grilled shredded Angus steak marinated with citrus juices and chef's spices served with a green tomatillo-avocado salsa, chopped onions and cilantro$3.95
- Chorizo Taco
Grilled pork sausage, red chili-tomatillo salsa, chopped onions and cilantro$3.75
- Fish Taco
Breaded, deep-fried tilapia fingers with tartar sauce and a spicy roasted banana pepper-onions escabeche$3.95
- Mexican Chicken Taco
Grilled chicken with green tomatillo salsa, chopped onions and cilantro$3.75
- Pastor Taco
Grilled marinated pork, pineapple, onions and cilantro with a red chili-tomatillo salsa$3.75
- Philly Taco
With mushrooms, onions and cheese sauce$3.95
- Pollo Taco
Breaded, deep-fried chicken strips with honey mustard, lettuce and tomatoes$3.75
- Shrimp Taco
Grilled marinated shrimp, bell pepper and onions$3.95
- Veggie Taco
Grilled celery, mushrooms, carrots, zucchini, refried black beans and shredded cheese in a soft flour tortilla$3.75
Tortas (Mexican Sandwiches)
- Pastor Torta*
Grilled marinated pork, layered sliced avocado, tomato, onions, refried black beans, lettuce, and melted cheese served on Mexican bread with french fries on the side$11.25
- Asada Torta*
Grilled seasoned Angus steak, layered sliced avocado, tomato, onions, refried black beans, lettuce, and melted cheese served on Mexican bread with french fries on the side$12.25
- Pollo Torta*
Grilled marinated chicken breast, layered sliced avocado, tomato, onions, refried black beans, lettuce, and melted cheese served on Mexican bread with french fries on the side$11.25
Taquitos (Flautas)
- Pollo Taquitos**
Three deep-fried and rolled flour tortillas filled with seasoned chicken over refried black beans topped with lettuce, sliced avocado, tomatoes, onions, sour cream and queso fresco$13.95
- Brisket Taquitos
Three deep-fried and rolled corn tortillas filled with tender and smoked beef brisket served with spring mix salad, avocado slices, sour cream, refried black beans and lite spicy chipotle sauce on the side$14.95
Burritos
- Burrito Pastor**
Grilled marinated pork, onions, pineapple and cilantro topped with melted cheese and light spicy red chile sauce served with rice and refried black beans on the side$12.25
- Burrito Asada**
Grilled seasoned shredded Angus steak, chopped cilantro and onions topped with melted cheese and green tomatillo sauce served with rice and refried black beans on the side.$13.25
- Burrito De Pollo en Rajas
Grilled lime marinated chicken breast topped with delicious creamy sauce seasoned with poblano pepper strips, tomatoes, onions and chef's spices served with rice and refried black beans on the side$12.95
- Burrito Marisco
Grilled marinated shrimp and crawfish with onions and bell peppers topped with roasted poblano pepper creamy sauce served with rice$14.95
- Burrito De Lujo
Stuffed with ground beef picadillo topped with melted cheese, light spicy red chile sauce, lettuce, tomato and sour cream served with rice and refried black beans on the side$12.25
- Burrito Frito De Pollo
One large deep-fried and rolled flour tortilla filled with simmered shredded chicken breast and cheese in a light spicy chipotle sauce topped with tomato sauce, sour cream, queso fresco and lettuce. Served with Mexican rice and refried black beans on the side$13.95
- Burrito Chipotle
Grilled lime marinated chicken breast in a burrito topped with light spicy creamy chipotle pepper sauce, queso fresco and grilled onions served with rice and refried black beans$13.25
- Burrito Mole
Grilled lime marinated chicken breast in a burrito topped with homemade light spicy mole sauce, queso fresco and sour cream served with pico de gallo, refried black beans and Mexican rice on the side.$13.25
- Burrito Brisket
Roasted and smoked tender beef brisket burrito topped with light spicy red wine-chipotle pepper sauce, grilled onions and queso fresco served with refried black beans, Mexican rice and pico de gallo on the side$14.25
- Burrito Asada W/ Cheese Sauce
Grilled seasoned shredded Angus steak, chopped cilantro and onions topped with Cheese sauce served with rice and refried black beans on the side.$14.25
- Burrito Frito W/ Cheese Sauce
One large deep fried and rolled flour tortilla filled with simmered shredded chicken breast and cheese in a light spicy chipotle sauce topped with cheese sauce, sour cream, queso fresco and lettuce. Served with Mexican rice and refried black beans on the side.$14.95
- Burrito Lujo W/ Cheese Sauce
Stuffed with ground beef picadillo topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, tomato and sour cream served with rice and refried black beans on the side.$13.25
- Burrito Pastor W/ Cheese Sauce
Grilled marinated pork, onions, pineapple and cilantro topped with cheese sauce served with rice and refried black beans on the side.$13.25
- Burrito Pollo W/ Cheese Sauce
Grilled lime marinated chicken breast topped with cheese sauce served with rice and refried black beans on the side.$13.95
Tlayuda
- Tlayuda Chicken
A 14" thin crunchy fried corn tortilla topped with a spread of refried black beans, shredded cabbage, avocado and tomato slices, red onions, radishes, roasted poblano pepper strips, queso fresco and shredded Oaxaca cheese$18.95
- Tlayuda Pastor
A 14" thin crunchy fried corn tortilla topped with a spread of refried black beans, shredded cabbage, avocado and tomato slices, red onions, radishes, roasted poblano pepper strips, queso fresco and shredded Oaxaca cheese$18.95
- Tlayuda Steak
A 14" thin crunchy fried corn tortilla topped with a spread of refried black beans, shredded cabbage, avocado and tomato slices, red onions, radishes, roasted poblano pepper strips, queso fresco and shredded Oaxaca cheese$21.95
- Tlayuda Veggies
A 14 inches thin crunchy fried corn tortilla topped with a spread of refried black beans, shredded cabbage, avocado slices, tomato slices, red onions, radishes, roasted poblano pepper strips, queso fresco and shredded Oaxaca cheese.$18.95
- Tlayuda No Meat
A 14 inches thin crunchy fried corn tortilla topped with a spread of refried black beans, shredded cabbage, avocado slices, tomato slices, red onions, radishes, roasted poblano pepper strips, queso fresco and shredded Oaxaca cheese.$17.95
Vegetarian Options
- Fajita Veggie Quesadilla
Grilled celery, mushrooms, spinach, carrots, zucchini, and shredded cheese in two flour tortilla served with guacamole, lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo on the side$13.95
- Enchiladas Con Vegetales
Two corn tortillas filled with grilled celery, mushrooms, spinach, carrots, zucchini, topped with melted cheese and tomato sauce served with Mexican rice and refried black beans on the side$13.95
- Veggie Fajitas
Grilled bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, spinach, carrots, zucchini, served with Mexican Rice, refried black beans, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole and tortillas$13.95
Fajitas
- Fajitas
Grilled with onions and bell peppers, served with rice, refried black beans, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole and tortillas$15.95
- Fajitas Quesadillas
Grilled with onions, bell peppers and melted cheese in two flour tortillas served with guacamole, lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo$15.95
Chef's Specials
- Salmon Con Alcachofas
Grilled salmon filet sautéed with artichokes and capers in a lemon- butter sauce served with sautéed spinach, roasted rosemary potatoes and pico de gallo on the side$18.95
- Burrito Supremo
One large flour tortilla filled with mexican rice, refried black beans, guacamole, lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo cut in half and served with fries on the side$13.50
- Barbacoa De Res
Shredded seasoned beef seasoned with light spicy red chili sauce served with Mexican rice, charro beans soup, pico de gallo and choice of flour tortillas or corn tortillas$16.25
- Quesabirria
Two birria filled quesadillas seasoned and splashed with red chili sauce served with traditional consommé and Mexican rice$15.25
- Carnitas Michoacanas
Seasoned tender pork served with shredded lettuce, jalapeño pickles, pico de gallo mexican rice, refried black beans, and flour tortillas$14.95
- Brisket Tamales
Two roasted and smoked tender beef brisket tamales served with a cup of lentil soup and sautéed spinach on the side$17.25
- Chicken Chile Relleno
One egg-dipped fried light spicy poblano pepper stuffed with seasoned grilled chicken breast and cheese in a delicious creamy sauce seasoned with onions, tomatoes and chef's spices served with refried black beans, mexican rice and flour tortillas$17.25
- Homemade Style Tamales
Mama's original recipe. One spicy red chicken tamale and one spicy green pork tamale served with Mexican rice and a cup of black charro beans soup on the side$17.25
- Burrito Acapulqueño
Grilled seasoned tilapia filet, shrimp, scallops, calamari, grilled onions and bell peppers stuffed in a large flour tortilla topped with roasted poblano pepper creamy sauce served with grilled asparagus and mexican rice on the side$19.95
- Molcajete
Grilled chicken breast, shrimp, chorizo, seasoned Angus steak, panela cheese, nopal leaf, poblano pepper and grilled onions in a molcajete with roasted tomato salsa served with mexican rice, charro beans, soft flour or corn tortillas, guacamole, pico de ga$29.95
- Pollo Cuatro Estaciones
Grilled marinated chicken breast sautéed with artichoke hearts, black Kalamata olives, mushrooms and asparagus served with sautéed spinach, roasted potatoes and pico de gallo on the side$16.95
- Res Ahumado
Roasted beef brisket sautéed in a light spicy chipotle-guajillo pepper sauce served with sautéed spinach, roasted potatoes and pico de gallo$17.25
- Pechuga De Mole
Marinated chicken breast in a homemade style light spicy mole sauce served with soft corn or flour tortillas, refried black beans, Mexican rice and pico de gallo on the side.$16.25
- Chuleta De Puerco A La Diabla
A 10 oz French cut pork chop sautéed in light spicy chipotle pepper sauce topped with melted cheese served with herbal white rice, grilled asparagus and pico de gallo.$17.25
- Carne Enchilada
Grilled thin flank steak seasoned with mixed red chiles sauce and chef’s spices served with Mexican rice, sautéed green beans and one cheese enchilada topped with light spicy red chile sauce.$18.25
- Brisket Chile Relleno
One egg-dipped fried poblano pepper filled with roasted and smoked beef brisket in a lite spicy chipotle-guajillo peppers sauce served with refried black beans, Mexican rice, pico de gallo and flour tortillas.$17.25
- Taquitos Suizos
Three deep fried and rolled crunchy corn tortillas filled with tinga shredded chicken breast over refried black beans topped with creamy tomatillo sauce, lettuce, avocado slices, tomatoes, sour cream and queso fresco.$14.95
- Parrilada De Mariscos (Mixed Grilled Seafood)
Grilled tiger shrimp, salmon filet and scallops seasoned with herbs, drizzled with extra virgin olive oil-lemon dressing and served with grilled asparagus, roasted rosemary potatoes and pico de gallo$19.95
- Pechuga Asada
Grilled Chicken Breast topped with onions served with flour tortillas, rice, refried black beans, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and green tomatillo salsa on the side.$16.95
- Sopa De Mariscos
Tiger shrimp, tilapia filet, calamari, scallops, clams and mussels sautéed with garlic and white wine in light spicy tomato broth served with garlic toast on the side$19.95
Combinations
- Tacos De Salmon
Two grilled salmon filet tacos in a flour tortilla with grilled bell peppers, onions, tartar sauce and shredded cabbage served with Mexican rice on the side$15.25
- Platillo Dorado
Two tacos made with deep-fried shrimp, lettuce, pico de gallo and honey-chili sauce in a soft flour tortilla served with Mexican rice and one cup of shrimp corn chowder on the side$15.25
- Enchiladas De Mole
Two grilled lime marinated chicken breast enchiladas topped with homemade light spicy mole sauce, queso fresco and sour cream served with sautéed green beans, Mexican rice and pico de gallo on the side$16.25
- Brisket Enchiladas
Two roasted and smoked tender beef brisket enchiladas in light spicy red wine chipotle pepper sauce topped with grilled onions and queso fresco served with sautéed green beans, Mexican rice and pico de gallo on the side$17.25
- Enchiladas Chipotle
Two corn tortillas filled with grilled marinated chicken breast topped with light spicy creamy chipotle pepper sauce, grilled onions and queso fresco served with sautéed green beans and Mexican rice on the side$16.25
- Enchiladas Rancheras
Two corn tortillas filled with grilled marinated chicken breast topped with melted cheese, green tomatillo sauce, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream served with rice and refried black beans$16.25
- Marisco Enchiladas
Two corn tortillas filled with grilled marinated shrimp, crawfish and onions topped with roasted poblano pepper creamy sauce served with rice and a side salad$17.25
Specialties
- Pechuga De Pollo
Grilled marinated chicken breast sautéed with zucchini, onions and tomatoes served with rice on the side$16.25
- Pechuga Cilantro
Grilled marinated chicken breast topped with cilantro-butter sauce served with pico de gallo, vegetable white rice, steamed broccoli, carrots and zucchini on the side$16.25
- Carne Asada*
8 oz Angus seasoned flank steak topped with onions served with flour tortillas, rice, refried black beans, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and green tomatillo salsa on the side.$18.25
- Cesina*
8 oz Angus flank steak seasoned with citrus juices and chef spices topped with grilled onions served with rice, refried black beans, and one spinach and cheese enchilada topped with melted cheese and a light spicy tomato sauce.$18.25
Mariscos/Seafood
- Pescado (Fish Filet)
Grilled tilapia fillet sautéed with black Kalamata olives, capers, tomatoes and oregano in a white wine sauce served with roasted potatoes and a side salad$16.25
- Parrilada De Mariscos (Mixed Grilled Seafood)
Grilled tiger shrimp, salmon filet and scallops seasoned with herbs, drizzled with extra virgin olive oil-lemon dressing and served with grilled asparagus, roasted rosemary potatoes and pico de gallo$19.95
- Sopa De Mariscos
Tiger shrimp, tilapia filet, calamari, scallops, clams and mussels sautéed with garlic and white wine in light spicy tomato broth served with garlic toast on the side$19.95
Huevos
Children's Menu (Under 10, Por Favor)
- K- Taquitos De Pollo
Two chicken flautas topped with cheese sauce and queso fresco served with rice$8.25
- K- Cheese Quesadilla
Served with rice$5.95
- K- Beef Taco
Ground beef taco with shredded cheese and served with rice$5.95
- K- Chicken Taco
Soft flour tortilla with fried chicken served with rice$5.95
- K- Cheese Enchilada
Served with rice$5.95
- K- Chicken and Cheese Quesadilla
Served with rice$8.95
- K- Beef Quesadilla$8.95
- K- Beef Enchilada$6.50
- K- Chicken Enchilada$6.50
- K- Tinga Quesadilla$8.95
Sides
- S/O Asparagus$4.95
- S/O Avocado$3.50
- S/O Bell Peppers$2.95
- S/O Bell Peppers & Onions$2.95
- S/O Chicken (Tinga)$3.75
- S/O Chicken Fajita$9.95
- S/O Cilantro$0.75
- S/O Cilantro / Cebolla$0.75
- S/O Dressing$0.95
- S/O Escabeche$1.50
- S/O French Fries$2.95
- S/O Fried Chicken$4.95
- S/O Green Beans$4.95
- S/O Green Tomatillo Salsa$1.50
- S/O Grilled Chicken (Pechuga)$5.95
- S/O Grilled Nopales$3.25
- S/O Grilled Onions$1.95
- S/O Ground Beef$3.75
- S/O Guacamole$4.50
- S/O Jalapenos$1.25
- S/O Lettuce$0.95
- S/O Mexican Rice$2.50
- S/O Mole Salsa$2.25
- S/O Mushrooms$1.95
- S/O Queso Panela$3.95
- S/O Pico De Gallo$1.25
- S/O Rajas Sauce$1.95
- S/O Raw Onions$0.75
- S/O Beans$2.50
- S/O Roasted Potatoes$4.50
- S/O Set Up
Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, Lettuce, & Sour Cream$3.95
- S/O Shredded Cheese$1.50
- S/O Shrimp$7.50
- S/O Sour Cream$0.95
- S/O Spinach$4.95
- S/O Steak Fajitas$11.95
- S/O Flank Steak$11.95
- S/O Tomatoes$0.95
- S/O Tortillas$1.25
- S/O Veggies
Grilled spinach, celery, mushrooms, carrots, & zucchini$3.95
- Brisket Chile Relleno Carta$14.25
- Chicken Chile Relleno Carta$13.25
- S/O Fresh Jalapenos$1.25
- S/O White Rice$2.50
- S/O Chipotle Sauce$1.95
- S/O Poblano Sauce$1.95
- S/O Queso Fresco$1.50
- S/O PAN$1.50
- S/O Red Sauce$1.50
- S/O Tartar Sauce$1.75
- QT of Rice$7.95
- QT of Beans$7.95
Salsa/ Chips Charge
Postres (Homemade Style Desserts)
- Pastel De Tres Leches
Our signature cake. A three milk sponge cake iced with whipped cream topped with mix seasonal fruits. Whole dessert available. (24-48 hours notice required)$5.95
- Flan
Please ask us about our special flan of the day$5.95
- Sopapilla
A deep-fried flour tortilla topped with honey$4.95
- Churros$5.95
- Ice Cream$3.95
- Vanilla Fried Ice Cream$5.95
- Coconut Flan$6.95
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
3245 Peachtree Pkwy Ste 15, Suwanee, GA 30024