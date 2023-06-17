Taqueria Los Juanes 2 1241 East Higgins Road

Main picView gallery

FOOD

Bisteces/Steaks

Carne Asada/Skirt Steak

$16.00

Tampiquena

$19.00

Carne con Vegetales

$19.00

Campesina

$19.00

Carne en Chipotle

$19.00

Bistec Ranchero

$19.00

Botanas/Appetizer

Nachos

$10.00

Guacamole Appt.

$9.00

Quesadillas(3)

$9.00

Ceviche

$14.00

Choriqueso

$9.00

Quesadillas(3) con carne

$11.00

Burritos

Asada/Steak Burrito

$10.00

Pastor/Marinated Pork Burrito

$10.00

Picadillo/Ground Beef Burrito

$10.00

Jumbo Burrito

$13.00

Pollo/Chicken Burrito

$10.00

Veggie Burrito

$10.00

Lengua Burrito

$12.99

Huevo Con Jamon Burrito

$10.59

Comidas/Dinner

Taco Salad

$11.00

Chiles Rellenos/Stuffed Peppers DINNER

$16.00

Burrito Fajita

$16.00

Burrito Suizo

$16.00

Chimichanga

$16.00

Lomo Enchilado

$17.00

Bistec a la Mexicana

$16.00

Enchiladas

$12.00+

Flautas

$12.00+

Taco Meal

$11.00

Fajita de Camaron/Shrimp Fajita

$21.00

Fajita Combo

$24.00

Burrito Dinner

$11.99

Fajita de Steak

$18.00

Fajita de Chicken

$18.00

Sope Dinner

$11.99

Desayunos/Breakfast

Huevos Rancheros

$10.59

Huevos a la Mexicana

$10.59

Huevos con Jamon

$10.59

Huevos con Salchicha

$10.59

Huevos con Chorizo

$10.59

Chilaquiles

$12.00

Desserts

Choco Flan

$6.00

Flan

$6.00

Canelitas

$6.00

Churros con nieve

$6.00

Single Churro

$2.99

Michoacana paleta

$2.59

Mangoneada

$3.99

Elote

Elote

$2.99

Gorditas

Asada/Steak Gorditas

$5.00

Chorizo/Mexican Sausage Gorditas

$5.00

Carnitas/Pork Gorditas

$5.00

Pastor/Marinated Pork Gorditas

$5.00

Chicharron Gorditas

$5.00

Papa Con Chorizo Gorditas

$5.00

Rajas Gordita

$5.00

No Meat Gordita

$5.00

Nopales Gordita

$5.00

Gordita de Pollo

$5.00

Gordita Lengua

$6.59

Huaraches

Plain Huaraches

$10.00

Asada/Steak Huaraches

$12.99

Raja/Poblano Pepper with Onions Huaraches

$12.99

Pastor/Marinated Pork Huraraches

$12.99

Huarache Lengua

$15.99

Huarache de Chorizo

$12.99

Huarache Lomo

$13.99

KIDS MENU

Hamburger Kids

$7.00

Quesadilla Kids

$7.00

Chicken Fingers Kids

$7.00

Taco Kids

$7.00

Enchilada Kids

$7.00

Masa Quesadilla

Asada (Masa)

$9.00

Pastor(Masa)

$9.00

Pollo(masa quesa.)

$9.00

Flor de Calabaza(Masa)

$9.00

Camaron (Masa)

$9.99

Carnitas (Masa)

$12.00

Chorizo (Masa)

$9.00

Chicharron (Masa)

$9.00

Papa con Chorizo (Masa)

$9.00

Rajas (Masa)

$9.00

Hongos y espinaca quesa. (Masa)

$9.00

Hongos Quesa (Masa)

$9.00

Masa (Queso)

$8.00

Molcajete

Asada y Pollo Molcajete

$25.00

Asada Pollo y Camarón Molcajete

$31.09

Piña Rellena

Piña Rellena de Pollo

$15.99

Piña Rellena de Steak

$16.99

Piña Rellena de Shrimp

$18.99

Pollo/Chicken Entrees

Pollo En Mole

$16.00

Pollo Empanizado

$16.00

Pollo Ranchero

$16.00

Pollo Con Vegetales

$16.00

Pollo Chipotle

$16.00

Quesadillas

Asada/Steak Quesadilla

$12.00

Pollo/Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

Jamon/Ham Quesadilla

$12.00

Chorizo/Mexican Sausage Quesadilla

$12.00

Camaron/Shrimp Quesadilla

$13.99

Spinach & Mushroom Quesadilla

$12.00

Queso/Cheese Quesadilla

$10.00

Seafood

Mojarra frita

$19.00

Tilapia Fillet

$18.99

Coctel De Camaron

$16.99

Camaron a la Mexicana

$19.00

Camaron a la Diabla

$19.00

Camaron al Mojo de Ajo

$19.00

Camaron a la Veracruzana

$19.00

Mojarra con camarones

$23.99

Side Menu

Crema (Sour Cream)

$1.99

Jalapeno Peppers

$1.99

Jalapeno con Cebolla

$3.59

Extra Chips

$1.99

Arroz (Rice)

$3.59

Frijoles (Beans)

$3.59

Guacamole Side

$3.99

Aguacate (Avocado)

$3.59

Papas Fritas (Fries)

$3.59

Side Enchiladas

$4.59

Side Flauta

$4.59

Side queso

$1.29

Extra Salsa

$0.25

Side Tortillas

$1.59

Side quesadilla pequena

$2.99

1\2 Frijol\Arroz

$3.75

Side Limones

$1.25

Sopes

Asada/Steak Sopes

$5.00

Chorizo/Mexican Sausage Sopes

$5.00

Carnitas/Pork with Onion Sopes

$5.00

Pastor/ Marinated Pork Sopes

$5.00

Raja/Poblano Pepper Sopes

$5.00

No Meat sope

$5.00

Chicken Sope

$5.00

Chicharron Sope

$5.00

Soups

Caldo Tlalpeno

$11.99

Menudo

$11.99

Pozole

$11.99

Caldo de Pollo

$11.99

Caldo de Camaron

$16.00

Caldo 7 Mares

$16.99

Medio Galon De Caldos

$17.99

Tamales

Tamales Pollo (Verde)

$3.00

Tamales Puerco (Rojo)

$3.00

Tortas/Mexican Sandwich

Hawaina Torta

$11.00

Asada/Steak Torta

$9.00

Pastor/Marinated Pork Torta

$9.00

Chorizo/Mexican Sausage Torta

$9.00

Carnitas/ Pork Torta

$9.00

Milanesa Torta

$9.00

Cubana/Cuban Torta

$12.00

Jamon / Ham Torta

$9.00

Pierna en Chipotle Torta

$11.00

Pambazo

$11.00

Tostadas

Ceviche Tostada Camaron

$6.00

Asada/Beef Tostadas

$4.00

Pollo/Chicken Tostadas

$4.00

Picadillo/Ground Beef Tostadas

$4.00

Pastor Tostada

$4.00

Aguacate Tostada

$4.00

Ceviche Tostada Pescado

$6.00

Orden de Quesabirrias

Orden de Quesabirrias

$16.00

DRINKS

Bebidas N/A Beverages

Agua Mineral

$4.59

Aguas Naturales

$3.50+

Coca Botella

$3.50

Coffee

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Jugo de Naranja 16oz

$5.99

Jugo de Zanahoria 16oz

$5.99

Lemonade

$3.00

Monster Preparado

$4.59

Soda Bottle

$2.99

Soda Can

$1.59
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1241 East Higgins Road, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

