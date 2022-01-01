Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Taqueria Los Juanes

674 Reviews

$

914 Bode Rd

Schaumburg, IL 60194

Order Again

Bisteces/Steaks

Carne Asada/Skirt Steak

$14.99

Tampiquena

$16.99

Carne con Vegetales

$16.99

Campesina

$16.99

Carne en Chipotle

$16.99

Bistec Ranchero

$16.99

Botanas/Appetizer

Nachos

$8.99

Guacamole Appt.

$8.99

Quesadillas(3)

$7.99

Ceviche

$12.99

Choriqueso

$8.99

Quesadillas(3) con carne

$9.99

Burritos

Asada/Steak Burrito

$8.59

Pastor/Marinated Pork Burrito

$8.59

Picadillo/Ground Beef Burrito

$8.59

Jumbo Burrito

$11.99

Pollo/Chicken Burrito

$8.59

Veggie Burrito

$8.59

Lengua Burrito

$9.99

Huevo Con Jamon Burrito

$8.75

Comidas/Dinner

Taco Salad

$9.99

Chiles Rellenos/Stuffed Peppers DINNER

$13.99

Burrito Fajita

$13.99

Burrito Suizo

$13.99

Chimichanga

$13.99

Lomo Enchilado

$13.99

Bistec a la Mexicana

$13.99

Enchiladas

$10.99+

Flautas

$10.99+

Taco Meal

$9.99+

Fajita de Camaron/Shrimp Fajita

$17.99

Fajita Combo

$20.99

Burrito Dinner

$11.99

Fajita de Steak

$15.99

Fajita de Chicken

$15.99

Sope Dinner

$11.99

Desayunos/Breakfast

Huevos Rancheros

$9.59

Huevos a la Mexicana

$9.59

Huevos con Jamon

$9.59

Huevos con Salchicha

$9.59

Huevos con Chorizo

$9.59

Chilaquiles

$10.99

Desserts

Choco Flan

$5.59

Flan

$5.59

Canelitas

$5.59

Churros con nieve

$5.99

Single Churro

$2.99

Michoacana paleta

$2.29

Mangoneada

$3.99

Elote

Elote

$2.99

Gorditas

Asada/Steak Gorditas

$4.59

Chorizo/Mexican Sausage Gorditas

$4.59

Carnitas/Pork Gorditas

$4.59

Pastor/Marinated Pork Gorditas

$4.59

Chicharron Gorditas

$4.59

Papa Con Chorizo Gorditas

$4.59

Rajas Gordita

$4.59

No Meat Gordita

$4.59

Nopales Gordita

$4.59

Gordita de Pollo

$4.59

Gordita Lengua

$4.99

Huaraches

Plain Huaraches

$8.59

Asada/Steak Huaraches

$10.59

Raja/Poblano Pepper with Onions Huaraches

$10.59

Pastor/Marinated Pork Huraraches

$10.59

Huarache Lengua

$11.99

Huarache de Chorizo

$10.59

Huarache Lomo

$11.99

KIDS MENU

Hamburger Kids

$6.50

Quesadilla Kids

$6.50

Chicken Fingers Kids

$6.50

Taco Kids

$6.50

Enchilada Kids

$6.50

Masa Quesadilla

Asada (Masa)

$6.99

Pastor(Masa)

$6.99

Pollo(masa)

$6.99

Flor de Calabaza(Masa)

$6.99

Camaron (Masa)

$9.99

Carnitas (Masa)

$6.99

Chorizo (Masa)

$6.99

Chicharron (Masa)

$6.99

Papa con Chorizo (Masa)

$6.99

Rajas (Masa)

$6.99

Hongos y espinaca quesa. (Masa)

$7.99

Hongos Quesa (Masa)

$6.99

Molcajete

Asada y Pollo Molcajete

$23.99

Asada Pollo y Camarón Molcajete

$29.99

Piña Rellena

Piña Rellena de Pollo

$15.99

Piña Rellena de Steak

$16.99

Piña Rellena de Shrimp

$18.99

Pollo/Chicken Entrees

Pollo En Mole

$13.99

Pollo Empanizado

$13.99

Pollo Ranchero

$13.99

Pollo Con Vegetales

$13.99

Pollo Chipotle

$13.99

Quesadillas

Asada/Steak Quesadilla

$10.59

Pollo/Chicken Quesadilla

$10.59

Jamon/Ham Quesadilla

$10.59

Chorizo/Mexican Sausage Quesadilla

$10.59

Camaron/Shrimp Quesadilla

$12.99

Spinach & Mushroom Quesadilla

$10.59

Queso/Cheese Quesadilla

$8.59

Seafood

Mojarra (Arroz y Frijoles)

$15.99

Tilapia Fillet

$15.99

Coctel De Camaron

$15.99

Camaron a la Mexicana

$16.99

Camaron a la Diabla

$16.90

Camaron al Mojo de Ajo

$16.99

Camaron a la Veracruzana

$16.99

Mojarra con camarones

$20.99

Side Menu

Crema (Sour Cream)

$1.99

Jalapeno Peppers

$1.99

Jalapeno con Cebolla

$3.59

Extra Chips

$1.99

Arroz (Rice)

$3.59

Frijoles (Beans)

$3.59

Guacamole Side

$3.99

Aguacate (Avocado)

$3.59

Papas Fritas (Fries)

$3.59

Side Enchiladas

$4.59

Side Flauta

$4.59

Side queso

$1.29

Extra Salsa

$0.25

Side Tortillas

$1.25

Side quesadilla pequena

$2.99

1\2 Frijol\Arroz

$3.75

Side Limones

$1.25

Sopes

Asada/Steak Sopes

$4.59

Chorizo/Mexican Sausage Sopes

$4.59

Carnitas/Pork with Onion Sopes

$4.59

Pastor/ Marinated Pork Sopes

$4.59

Raja/Poblano Pepper Sopes

$4.59

No Meat sope

$4.59

Chicken Sope

$4.59

Chicharron Sope

$4.59

Soups

Caldo Tlalpeno

$10.59

Menudo

$10.59

Pozole

$10.59

Caldo de Pollo

$10.59

Caldo de Camaron

$15.99

Caldo 7 Mares

$16.99

Medio Galon De Caldos

$16.99

Tamales

Tamales Pollo (Verde)

$2.59

Tamales Puerco (Rojo)

$2.59

Tortas/Mexican Sandwich

Hawaina Torta

$8.59

Asada/Steak Torta

$7.59

Pastor/Marinated Pork Torta

$7.59

Chorizo/Mexican Sausage Torta

$7.59

Carnitas/ Pork Torta

$7.59

Milanesa Torta

$7.59

Cubana/Cuban Torta

$9.99

Jamon / Ham Torta

$7.59

Pierna en Chipotle Torta

$8.59

Pambazo

$8.59

Lengua Torta

$8.99

Tostadas

Ceviche Tostada Camaron

$5.25

Asada/Beef Tostadas

$3.75

Pollo/Chicken Tostadas

$3.75

Picadillo/Ground Beef Tostadas

$3.75

Pastor Tostada

$3.75

Aguacate Tostada

$3.75

Ceviche Tostada Pescado

$5.25

Orden de Quesabirrias

Orden de Quesabirrias

$13.99

Cocktails

Blue Curacao

$8.99

Tequila Sunrise

$8.99

Bloody Mary

$8.99

Cuba Libre

$8.99

Screwdriver

$8.99

Mojito

$8.99

Sangria

$8.99

Cantaritos

$8.99

Paloma

$8.99

Pina Colada

$8.99

Margaritas

$8.99

Fruit Margarita

$9.99

Bebidas N/A Beverages

Agua Mineral

$4.59

Aguas Naturales

$2.99+

Coca Botella

$3.50

Coffee

$2.99

Iced Tea

$2.99

Jugo de Naranja 16oz

$5.99

Jugo de Zanahoria 16oz

$5.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Milkshake 16oz

$4.99

Monster Preparado

$4.59

Soda Bottle

$2.99

Soda Can

$1.59

Vinos/Wines

Red Wine Glass

$4.99

White Wine Glass

$4.99

Cerveza/Beer

Cerveza Mexicana

$5.99

Cornonita

$3.99

Corona Familiar

$10.99

Cerveza Domestica

$4.99

Cerveza Importada

$6.50

Micheladas

$7.99

Cubeta Domestica (6 cervezas)

$26.00

Cubeta importada (6 cervezas)

$30.99
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

914 Bode Rd, Schaumburg, IL 60194

Directions

