MARIA BONITA CANTINA 5541 Richmond Rd Unit C

Antojitos

Guacamole

$5.00

(GF) (V)

Queso Dip

$5.00

(GF) (V)

Bean Dip

$5.00

(GF) (V)

Queso Fundido

$6.95

(GF)

Hand Made Tamales

$3.50

You would think abuelita was making them

Maria Nachos

$8.95

(GF) Ground beef or chicken, black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, jalapeños, sour cream and queso dip.

Fajita Nachos

$10.95

(GF) Grilled steak or chicken with sautéed peppers and onions topped with queso dip.

Shrimp Nachos

$11.95

Grilled shrimp with sautéed peppers and onions topped with queso dip.

Shrimp Cocktail

$13.95

Fresh shrimp tossed in homemade sauce with onion, avocado, tomato, cilantro, jalapeño and lime juice. Served with saltine crackers.

Camarones Fuego

$9.95

(GF) Grilled shrimp, sautéed onions, jalapeños and queso.

Take Out

$0.50

Chicharrons

$6.99

Pork Chops

$15.99

Sour Cream

$1.00

Favoritos

Chimichangas

$9.95

Two flour tortillas, fried or soft, filled with chicken or ground beef, topped with queso dip. Served with rice and beans. Add shrimp chimichangas +4

Alambre

$14.95

Grilled steak, chicken, bacon, bell peppers, onions and cheese. Served with rice, bean and flour tortillas.

Plato de Carne Asada

$15.95

Grilled ribeye steak served with rice, beans, salad and flour tortillas.

Enchiladas Bandera

$10.95

(GF) Three enchiladas, one chicken, one beef and one bean covered with three different sauces (red, green and queso) topped with queso fresco and sour cream. Served with rice.

Enchiladas Poblanas

$8.95

(GF) Two chicken enchiladas covered with mole sauce, topped with sour cream, queso fresco and onions. Served with rice and refried beans.

Chile Verde

$13.95

(GF) Authentic Mexican pork chile Verde. Served with rice, beans and corn tortillas.

Camarones a La Diabla

$14.95

(GF) Shrimp covered in our special chile pepper sauce (hot). Served with rice and salad.

Piña Vallarta

$16.95

Half of a pineapple stuffed with grilled shrimp, chicken, pineapple tidbits, peppers and onions topped with shredded cheese. Served with rice and beans.

Flautas de Pollo

$9.95

Three fried chicken taquitos topped with lettuce, queso fresco (Mexican cheese) and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.

Taco Salad

$8.95

Flour tortilla bowl filled with ground beef or chicken, refried beans, lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream

Huaraches

$12.95

Hand crafted 9" corn tortilla topped with refried beans, queso fresco (Mexican cheese), lettuce, sour cream and your choice of protein: steak, chicken, carnitas, chorizo, cochinita pibil, al pastor or veggie.

Carnitas Michoacanas

$12.95

(GF) Slow braised pork with a blend of herbs, citrus and Mexican spices. Served with rice, beans and corn tortillas.

Quesadilla Sonora

$10.95

Flour tortilla, Monterey cheese, choice of grilled chicken, ground beef or mushrooms. Served with rice, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.

Chicken Fajitas

$11.95

Served with rice, beans, crema salad and flour tortillas.

Steak Fajitas

$14.95

Served with rice, beans, crema salad and flour tortillas.

Shrimp Fajitas

$14.95

Served with rice, beans, crema salad and flour tortillas.

Texas (Steak, Chicken & Shrimp) Fajitas

$15.95

Served with rice, beans, crema salad and flour tortillas.

Pollo Fried Rice

$8.99

Pozole

$11.99

Choripollo

$12.99

Tacos

Carne Asada Taco

$3.95

Grilled steak, served with cilantro and onions on corn tortillas (GF)

Pollo Asado Taco

$3.95

Grilled Chicken, served with cilantro and onions on corn tortillas (GF)

Lengua Taco

$3.95

Beef tongue, served with cilantro and onions on corn tortillas (GF)

Tripitas Taco

$3.95

Beef intestines, served with cilantro and onions on corn tortillas (GF)

Chorizo Taco

$3.95

Mexican sausage, served with cilantro and onions on corn tortillas (GF)

Carnitas Taco

$3.95

Orange braised pork, served with cilantro and onions on corn tortillas (GF)

Al Pastor Taco

$3.95

Marinated pork with pineapple and adobo, served with cilantro and onions on corn tortillas (GF)

Barbacoa Taco

$3.95

Shredded lamb, served with cilantro and onions on corn tortillas (GF)

Cochinita Pibil Taco

$3.95

Shredded pork, served with cilantro and onions on corn tortillas (GF)

Veggie Taco

$3.95

Grilled peppers, onions, mushroom and black beans, served with cilantro and onions on corn tortillas (GF)

Nopalitos Taco

$3.95

Cactus leaf, grilled onions, black beans and pico de gallo, served with cilantro and onions on corn tortillas (GF)

Camaron Taco

$5.00

Grilled shrimp, served with lettuce, cheese and pico de gallo on flour tortillas

Pescado Taco

$5.00

Grilled cod fish, served with lettuce, cheese and pico de gallo on flour tortillas

Pulpo Taco

$5.00

Grilled octopus, served with lettuce, cheese and pico de gallo on flour tortillas

Vieiras Taco

$5.00

Grilled scallop, served with lettuce, cheese and pico de gallo on flour tortillas

Tacos De Birria

$12.99

Taco Tuesday Hard Beef

$2.00

Tuesday Soft Beef

$2.00

Tuesday Soft Chicken

$2.00

Tuesday Chicken Hard

$2.00

Burritos

Burrito Express

$9.95

10" Flour tortilla stuffed with ground beef, rice, beans, topped with ranchero sauce, lettuce, shredded cheese and sour cream.

Burrito Ribeye

$15.95

10" Flour tortilla stuffed with grilled ribeye steak, rice, beans topped with our three house made sauces (green, red, queso dip) garnished with queso fresco and grilled onion.

Burrito Grande

$10.95

10" Flour tortilla stuffed with grilled steak, rice, beans, topped with queso dip, pico de gallo and sour cream.

Burrito Cochinita Pibil

$10.95

10" Flour tortilla stuffed with cochinita pibil, a traditional yucatan slow roasted pork with rice and beans. Topped with queso dip and a side of habanero salad.

Burrito El Jefe

$10.95

10" Flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, chorizo, rice, beans, topped with queso dip, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream.

$7.99 Menu

$7.99

$7.99Menu

$7.99

3 Sopes

$12.99

Enchilada Verdes $7.99

$7.99

Burrito Express $7.99

$7.99

Maria Combo $7.99

$7.99

Burrito Californi@

$7.99

Maria Nachos

$7.99

Huevos Con Chorizo

$10.99

Huevos Rancheros

$10.99

Kid's Menu & Dessert

Kid's Beef Taco, Rice and Beans

$5.25

Kid's Cheese Quesadilla, Rice and Beans

$5.25

Kid's Chicken Burrito, Rice and Beans

$5.25

Kid's Chicken Nuggets with Fries

$5.25

Kid's Beef and Cheese Nachos

$5.25

Flan

$4.95

Fried Chessecake

$4.95

Churros

$4.95

Cheescake

$5.00

A La Carte

Rice

$2.95

Refried Beans

$2.95

Black Beans

$2.95

Hard Beef Taco

$2.50

Soft Beef Taco

$2.75

Chicken Hard Taco

$2.50

Chicken Soft Taco

$2.75

Chicken Quesadilla

$3.75

Beef Quesadilla

$3.75

Mushroom Quesadilla

$3.75

Bean Burrito

$2.50

Beef Burrito

$3.75

Chicken Burrito

$3.75

Chile Relleno

$4.50

Guacamole Salad

$4.75

Fries

$3.00

Sour Cream

$1.00

Chips

$2.00

Small Salsa

$0.50

Big Salsa

$5.95

Shredded Cheese

$2.00

Flour Tortillas

$1.00

Pico De Gallo

$2.00

Lunch Chimi

$6.99

Rice And Beans

$3.95

Cheese Quesadilla

$2.50

Sliced Avocado

$3.50

Lettuce

$1.00

Tequila

Jose Cuervo Silver

$7.00

Jose Cuervo Reposado

$7.00

1800 Reposado

$9.00

1800 Silver

$9.00

Luna Azul

$8.00

Cazadores

$9.00

Hornitos

$9.00

Corralejo

$10.00

Casamigos

$12.00

Siete Leguas Blanco

$9.00

Siete Leguas Reposado

$12.00

Herradura Silver

$12.00

Herradura Reposado

$14.00

Don Julio Blanco

$11.00

Don Julio Reposado

$12.00

Don Julio 70

$14.00

Don Julio 1942

$35.00

Patron Silver

$11.00

Patron Reposado

$12.00

Milagro Silver

$10.00

Clase Azul

$35.00

Clase Azul Mezcal

$45.00

Gin

Bombay

$9.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

Hendrick's

$12.00

Rum

Bacardi

$9.00

Malibu

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$9.00

Rumchata

$10.00

Myer's

$9.00

Vodka

Absolut

$7.00

Tito's

$7.00

Ciroc

$10.00

Ciroc Mango

$10.00

Ciroc Peach

$10.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Belvedere

$12.00

Whiskey & Scotch

Jack Daniel's

$8.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Jameson

$8.00

Canadian Club

$7.00

Fireball

$7.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Red Label

$12.00

Hennessy

$11.00

Black Label

$14.00

The Glenlivet

$10.00

Macallan 15yr

$25.00

After Dinner Liquors

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Frangelico

$9.00

Disaronno

$9.00

Chambord

$10.00

Romana Sambuca

$9.00

Bailey's

$9.00

Pallini Limoncello

$9.00

Cocktails

Maria Margarita

$7.00+

Frozen Flavored Margaritas

$12.00

Texas Margarita

$12.00

Jalapeño Margarita

$12.00

Margarona

$14.00

Watermelon Margarita

$12.00

La Paloma

$14.00

Naranja Crush

$10.00

Piña Loca

$14.00

Mojito

$7.00

Bahama Mama

$9.00

Sex on the Beach

$10.00

La Doña

$12.00

La Flaca

$14.00

Spicy Mentirosa

$14.00

El Diablo

$15.00

Cantarito Jalisco

$12.00

Happy Margarita

$2.50

$5 Margarita

$5.00

Vodka And Red Bull

$10.00

Malibu Special

$7.00

Herradura Shot

$10.00

Chicken Fried Rice

$10.00

Choripollo

$12.99

Cervezas

Corona

$5.00

Corona Light

$5.00

Corona Premier

$5.00

XX Equis Amber

$5.00

XX Lager

$5.00

Modelo Especial

$5.00

Modelo Negra

$5.00

Pacifico

$5.00

Victoria

$5.00

Estrella de Jalisco

$2.50

Bud Light

$5.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Lagunitas IPA

$5.00

Free Verse

$5.00

Corona Familiar 32oz

$7.00

Michelada

$10.00

Coronita

$2.00

Wine & Sangria

Chardonnay

$6.00

Merlot

$6.00

Cabernet

$6.00

Pinot Noir

$6.00

Pinot Grigio

$6.00

Sangria

$7.00

Beverages

Fountain Sodas

$2.95

Kdi's Drinks

$1.95

Horchata & Jamaica

$3.50

Bottled Water

$2.00

Mexican Sodas

$2.50

Kid's Juice

$1.50

Coffee

$2.25

San Pellegrino

$3.50

Red Bull

$3.00

Big Coke

$3.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5541 Richmond Rd UNIT C, Williamsburg, VA 23188

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

