Mexican & Tex-Mex

Taqueria Maria

223 Reviews

$

640 3rd St

Napa, CA 94559

Popular Items

Super Burrito
Regular Burrito
Super Nachos

Combinations

Enchiladas Combo

$16.45

Veggie Enchiladas Combo

$15.95

Taco Dinner Combo

$15.95

Tamales Dinner Combo

$15.95

Enchiladas Suizas Combo

$16.45

Flautas Combo

$15.95

Flauta & Enchilada Combo

$17.45

1 Tamal & 1 Enchilada Combo

$16.45

Taco & Enchilada Combo

$16.50

Chile Relleno & Enchilada Combo

$17.95

Chile Relleno & Taco Combo

$17.95

Tamal & Taco Combo

$16.45

Enchilada de Camaron Combo

$17.95

2 Crispy Tacos Combo

$15.95

3 Item Combo

$19.45

Burritos

Regular Burrito

$12.45

Super Burrito

$13.95

Vegetarian Burrito

$12.45

Regular burrito camaron

$14.95

Super Burrito camaron

$16.45

Burrito Mojado

$15.45

Regular Burrito de Chile Relleno

$12.45

Super Burrito de Chile Relleno

$13.45

Regular Burrito LENGUA

$13.45

Super Burrito LENGUA

$15.45

Chimichanga

$14.45

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$8.45

Bean, Cheese & Rice Burrito

$8.95

Burrito mojado camaron

$16.45

CHIMI CAMARON

$16.95

Tacos

TACO Carne Asada

$3.15

TACO Carnitas

$3.15

TACO Pollo

$3.15

TACO Pastor

$3.15

TACO Chorizo

$3.15

TACO Pollo Asado

$3.15

TACO Shredded Beef

$3.15

TACO Ground Beef

$3.15

TACO Lengua

$4.15

TACO Cabeza

$4.15

A La Carte

Vegetarian Tostada

$10.95

Super Tostada

$11.95

Super Tostada camaron

$16.50

Super Tostada pescado

$16.50

Two Enchiladas ala carta

$11.95

Chile Relleno ala carta

$11.95

Two Tamales ala carta

$11.95

Taco Salad

$12.50

Veggie Taco Salad

$11.95

Taco Salad camaron

$16.95

Tortas/Mexican Sandwich

$13.00

Two Crispy Tacos ala carta

$10.95

Veggie Taco

$11.45

Super Taco

$11.95

Super Taco de Pescado

$15.95

Tortilla Soup

$11.95

Super taco camaron

$15.95

Flautas A La Carta

$11.45

Mojarra A La Carta

$14.00

Dinner Plates

Pollo Asado Plate

$18.95

Carne Asada Plate

$20.95

Pastor Plate

$19.95

Pollo Plate

$18.95

Lengua Plate

$23.00

Chorizo Plate

$19.50

Carnitas Plate

$19.95

Chile Verde Plate

$19.50

Chille Relleno Plate

$16.50

Pollo Al Pastor Plate

$19.95

Lengua Ranchera Plate

$23.00

Alambres Plate

$20.95

Bistek Ranchero Plate

$20.95

Pollo Ranchero Plate

$19.50

Side Orders

Guacamole

$8.45+

Rice

$5.00+

Beans

$6.00+

Mix Rice & Beans

$8.00

chips & salsa

$1.50

French Fries

$3.50

S/Tortilla Arina

$1.95

S/Tortilla Maiz

$1.95

S / Pico de Gallo

$2.50

S / Sour Cream

$1.45

12 oz Green Salsa

$9.00

20oz Green Salsa

$13.00

12oz Red Salsa

$9.00

20oz Red Salsa

$13.00

Quesadillas

Quesadilla Suiza de Harina

$13.00

Quesadilla Suiza de Maiz

$11.00

Quesadilla de Camaron

$16.00

Quesadilla de Harina

$9.00

Quesadilla de Maiz

$6.50

Nachos

Super Nachos

$14.00

Mini Nachos

$12.50

Regular Nachos

$9.50

Vegetarian Nachos

$12.00

Nachos CAMARON

$16.00

Seafood, Tacos & Fajitas

Taco Camaron

$3.95

Taco Pescado

$3.95

Tacos de Camaron Plate

$16.00

Tacos de Pescado Plate

$16.00

Tacos de Camaron & Pescado Plate

$16.00

FAJITAS ASADA

$20.00

FAJITAS CAMA

$21.50

FAJITAS MIX

$22.95

FAJITAS POLLO

$19.00

Tacos quemados pulpo

$8.00

Appetizers

Guacamole Dip

$8.95+

Aguachile

$20.45

Ceviche

$12.95+

Botana de Camaron

$20.95

Botana mix

$29.00

Camarones Originales

$20.95

Mini Nachos

$12.50

Super Nachos

$13.95

Frijol con Queso

$6.50+

Mar & Mar

$33.00

Toritos

$6.00+

Seafood

Camarones Originales

$21.95

Camarones a la Plancha

$21.95

Camarones a la Diabla

$21.95

Camarones al Mojo de Ajo

$21.95

Camarones Rancheros

$21.95

Pescado Ranchero

$21.95

Pescado a la Diabla

$21.95

Mojarra

$21.95

Coctel de Camaron

$20.95

Campechana

$23.95

7 Mares

$26.95

Caldo de Camaron

$21.95

Caldo de Pescado

$20.95

Tostada de Ceviche

$8.50

Molcajete MIX

$29.50

Molcajete Marino

$36.95

Mar Y Mar

$33.00

Dona Ostiones

$30.00

Special Weekend

Menudo

$13.00

Birria

$12.00

Tray / Charolas

1/2 - Rice Charola/Tray

$40.00

Rice Full Tray

$70.00

Beans Full Tray

$80.00

1/2 Beans Tray

$45.00

1/2 Ceviche Tray

$70.00

Full Ceviche Tray

$130.00

1/2 Botana Mix Tray

$140.00

Full Botana Mix Tray

$260.00

1/2 Aguachile Tray

$95.00

Full Aguachile Tray

$190.00

1/2 Fajitas Pollo Tray

$85.00

Full Fajitas Pollo Tray

$160.00

1/2 Fajitas Asada Tray

$95.00

Full Fajita Asada Tray

$180.00

1/2 Fajitas Camaron/ Shimp Tray

$95.00

Full Fajita Camaron Tray

$180.00

1/2 Fajita Mix Tray

$95.00

Full Fajita Mix Tray

$190.00

Full Enchiladas Tray

$70.00

Full Flauta Tray

$80.00

FOOD

Chilaquiles verdes

$13.00

Chilaquiles Verdes with Eggs

$15.00

Chilaquiles Rojos

$13.00

Chilaquiles Rojos with Eggs

$15.00

Omelette with Meat

$13.00

Veggie Omelette

$11.00

Eggs & Steak Burrito

$10.50

Eggs & Carnitas Burrito

$10.50

Eggs & Chorizo Burrito

$10.50

Eggs & Tocino Burrito

$10.50

Burrito Vegetariano with Eggs

$10.50

Eggs & Fries Burrito

$10.50

Huevos con Chorizo

$13.00

Huevos Rancheros

$13.00

Sandwich Eggs & Ham

$11.50

Hot cakes plain

$8.00

Hot cakes & eggs scramble

$13.00

Hot cakes & eggs Sunny side up

$13.00

Waffles plain

$8.00

Waffles & eggs

$13.00

Crepas shredded chicken

$13.00

veggeterian Crepes

$8.00

Crepas Egg & Ham

$13.00

Fresh Fruit Bowl

$9.00

Granola Bowl

$14.00

Granola Sm

$9.00

Drinks

Coffee

$2.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Mimosas

$7.00

Beverages

Coke Bottle

$3.95

Soda Can

$1.95

Ice Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.95

Milk

$3.50

Fresa Agua Fresca

$3.95

Hibiscus Agua Fresca

$3.95

Horchata Agua Fresca

$3.95

Jarritos

$3.50

Large horchata

$5.00

Large fresa

$5.00

Large hibiscus

$5.00

1/2 Bottle Coke

$4.50

Shots

1942 Don Julio - Shot

$35.00

Don Julio 70 - Shot

$25.00

Reposado Don Julio - Shot

$15.00

Centenario Plata - Shot

$15.00

Centenario Añejo - Shot

$15.00

Centenario Reposado - Shot

$15.00

1800 Cristalino - Shot

$18.00

Patron - Shot

$12.50

Hornitos

$12.50

Dhalia - Shot

$12.50

Clase Azul

$35.00

Clase Azul Gold Limited edition - Shot

$250.00

Corralejo - Shot

$15.00

Casa Dragones Añejo - Shot

$75.00

Casa Dragones Cristalino - Shot

$18.00

Herradura - Shot

$20.00

Casa Amigos - Shot

$12.50

Espolon - Shot

$12.50

Absolute - Shot

$10.00

Mezcal - Shot

$12.50

Tequila Bottles

1942 Don Julio - Bottle

$295.00

Don Julio 70 - Bottle

$180.00

Don Julio Reposado - Bottle

$120.00

1800 Cristalino - Bottle

$180.00

Patron - Bottle

$95.00

Centenario Reposado - Bottle

$120.00

Centenario Plata - Bottle

$125.00

Centenario Añejo - Bottle

$125.00

House Tequila - Bottle

$58.00

Casa Azul - Bottle

$295.00

Dhalia - Bottle

$95.00

Cocktails

Tequila Sunrise

$10.00

Cantarito

$15.00

Sombrero

$10.00

Passion fruit paloma

$13.00

Bloody Mary

$13.00

Blue Lagoon

$10.00

Long Island Ice Tea

$13.00

Mai Tai

$11.00

Piña Colada

$13.00

Miami Vice

$13.00

Mango Tango

$13.00

Mezcal Negorni

$14.00

Limonada Electrica

$13.00

Blue Hawaiian

$13.00

Moscow Mule

$13.00

Mojitos

$13.00

Gin and Tonic

$15.00

Martinis

$17.00

Manhatan

$17.00

Mexican Mule

$13.00

Pomarita

$13.00

Millionare Margarita

$26.00

Perla Negra

$19.00

La Pinta

$18.00

Digestivos

Kalua

$10.00

Sanbuca

$13.00

Campari

$10.00

Aperitivos

Vermont Dulce

$8.00

Campari

$10.00

Angelico

$10.00

Dissarono

$10.00

CHOCOFLAN

CHOCOFLAN

$4.99

Churro

$2.50

MENU

Super Burrito

$16.00

Super Quesadilla

$16.00

Super Nachos

$16.00

#2 Tacos

$10.00

#4 Tacos

$16.00

#1 Ceviche

$10.00

#2 Ceviche

$16.00

DRINKS

DRAFT BEER

$10.00

CANNED DRINKS

$12.00

TEQUILA SHOT

$15.00

MARGARITAS

$15.00

WINE

$15.00

MICHELADAS

$15.00

CLASE AZUL TEQUILA SHOT

$35.00

VODKA SHOT

$18.00

HOUSE VODKA

$12.00

WISKEY

$18.00

JAMES SHOT

$18.00

#1 MOJITO

$15.00

#2 MOJITOS

$20.00

#2 SHOT OF TEQUILAS

$25.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

640 3rd St, Napa, CA 94559

Directions

