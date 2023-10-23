Taqueria Maya 2621 College Ave
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:15 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:15 pm - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:15 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:15 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:15 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:15 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:15 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info
Small family bussines serving the Best street tacos &. mexican food in the area.
Location
2621 College Ave, Alton, IL 62002
Gallery
Photos coming soon!