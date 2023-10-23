Appetizers

Extra 2 oz Chipotle
$0.50
Pico de gallo Large
$2.00
Cocktail de Camaron Grande
$14.50
Tostada de ceviche
$4.75
TAQUERIA DIP
$6.75
CHEESE SAUCE
$5.00
CHEESE SAUCE LARGE
$8.75
CHORIQUESO
$7.25
GUCAMOLE
$5.25
COCKTAIL DE CAMARON GRANDE
$14.50
GUACAMOLE LARGE
$9.00
COCKTAIL DE CAMARON
$11.50
PICO DE GALLO
$2.00
CHICKEN STIRPS
$9.99
Extra 2 oz Salsa verde
$0.50
Chips
$1.75
Salsa
$1.75

Salads

Baja Salad

BAJA SALAD PORTOBELLO
$10.75
BAJA SALAD shredded chicken (POLLO DE LINEA)
$10.75
BAJA SALAD Black Bean (Frijoles Negros)
$10.25
BAJA SALAD ( GRILLED CHICKEN)
$11.25
BAJA SALAD (GRILLED STEAK)
$11.75
BAJA SALAD ( CAMARON)
$12.50
BAJA SALAD MIX
$14.25

Mexican Salad

MEXICAN SALAD
$6.75

Taco bowls

Taco Bowl Black Bean (frijolies negra)
$9.99
Taco Bowl portobella (hongo)
$10.25
Taco bowl carne molida (Ground beef)
$10.25
Taco bowl Pollo de linea (Shredded chicken)
$10.75
Taco bowl P asado (Grilled Chicken)
$10.99
Taco bowl C asada (Grilled Steak)
$11.25
Taco bowl Shrimp ( Camaron)
$11.50
Taco bowl Mix
$13.50

Tacos

Regular Tacos

REG Taco de Carne Asada (Grilled Steak
$3.75
REG Taco de Carnitas (Slow Cooked Pork
$3.75
REG Taco de Chorizo
$3.75
REG Taco de Hongo ( Portobello)
$3.50
REG Taco de Pescado (Fish)
$3.75
REG Taco de Pollo Asado ( Grilled Chicken
$3.75
REG Taco de Pollo linea (shredded chicke)n
$3.25
REG Taco Birria
$3.75
REG Taco de Camaron (Shrimp
$3.99
REG Taco de Carne molida (ground beef
$3.25
REG Taco de Lengua
$3.99
REG Taco de Pastor (Marinated pork loin
$3.75
REG Taco de Pollo y aguacate (Chicken & Avocado)
$3.75
REG Taco de Pollo y chorizo ( Chicken & Chorizo)
$3.75
REG Taco Campechanos
$3.75

Seafood

T Pescado (fish)
$3.75
T Camaron (shrimp)
$3.75
T Hongo (portobella mushroom)
$3.50

STREET TACOS

Street Taco Pollo y Aguacate
$3.75
Street Taco Pollo y Chorizo
$3.75
Street Taco Hongo
$3.50
Street Taco Carne Asada
$3.75
Street Taco Pollo Asado
$3.75
Street Taco Pastor
$3.75
Street Taco Birria
$3.75
Street Taco Lengua
$3.99
Street Taco Carnitas
$3.75
Street Taco Campechanos
$3.99
Street Taco Chorizo
$3.75
Street Taco Pescado
$3.75
Street Taco Camaron
$3.75

T Alton

T Alton C molida
$3.50
T Alton Regular
$3.50
T Alton Steak
$3.99
T Alton Pollo Asado
$3.99
T Alton Camaron
$3.99
T Alton Chorizo
$3.99
T Alton P linea
$3.50

Nachos

NACHOS DE CARNE MOLIDA
$9.25
NACHOS DE POLLO DE LINEA
$8.99
NACHOS ESPECIALES
$10.99
NACHOS FAJA DE POLLO
$10.99
NACHOS FAJA STEAK
$11.50
NACHOS FAJA CAMARON
$12.25
NACHOS FAJA MIX
$13.99
NACHOS DE BIRRIA
$11.50
NACHOS VEGETABLES
$10.25

Burritos

B PORTOBELLO ( MUSHROOM)
$10.25
B POLLO DE LINEA ( SHREDED CHICKEN)
$10.50
B Carne molida(ground beef
$10.75
B POLLO ASADO (GRILLED CHICKEN)
$11.50
B CARNITAS
$11.50
B PASTOR
$11.75
B STEAK ( CARNE ASADA)
$12.25
B CAMARON
$12.75
B BIRRIA
$11.75
B FRIJOLES
$9.99
B MIx
$13.99
B Jake
$11.50

Quesadillas

Q Queso
$8.99
Q Hongo ( Mushroom)
$10.00
Q Pollo de linea ( Shredded Chicken)
$10.25
Q Carne Molida (ground beef)
$10.50
Q Pollo Asado (Grilled Chicken)
$10.99
Q Carne Asada (Grilled Steak)
$11.25
Q Chorizo( Mexican Sausage
$10.99
Q Camaron
$11.75
Q Birria
$11.50
Q Mix
$12.99

Papas California

Papas Cali Shredded Chicken (pollo linea)
$10.25
Papas Cali Pollo Asado ( Grilled Chicken)
$10.99
Papas Cali Carne asada ( Grilled Steak)
$11.99
Papas Cali Chorizo ( Mexican Sausage)
$11.50
Papas Cali Camaron ( Shrimp)
$11.75
Papas Cali Birria (sMexican Beef Stew)
$11.50
Papas Cali Mix
$13.99
Papas Cali Hongo
$10.25

KIDS MEAL

Cheese Burger
$5.50
Quesadilla de Queso
$5.50
Quesadilla Pollo Asado
$6.50
Quesadilla carne asada
$6.50
Chicken Strips
$5.50
Taco suave
$5.50
Nachos Carne Molida
$5.50
Nachos Pollo de linea
$5.50

SPECIAL ENTREES

SPECIAL ENTREES

Chicken and Spinach
$13.50
3 Quesabirrias con Arroz Frijol y Consome
$13.75
Enchiladas Verdes
$11.25
Pollo Chorizo
$13.75
Pollo Y Camaron
$14.25
Carnitas
$11.75
Carne Asada
$15.50
Birria Ramen
$14.75
Mix & Match Tacos
$13.50
Gringas
$13.50

Zarape Plate

Pollo Zarape
$11.00
Steak Zarape
$11.50
Camaron Zarape
$11.99
Mix Zarape
$13.50
Vegetables Zarape
$10.50
Chorizo Zarape
$10.99
Zarape Con pollo de linea
$10.50

Chimichangas

Chimichanga MIX
$13.50
Chimichanga Carne Molida
$10.99
Chimichanga Carne Asada
$12.99
Chimichanga Pollo de linea
$10.99
Chimichanga Pollo Asado
$11.99
Chimichanga Carnitas
$11.75
Chimichanga Hongo
$10.25
Chimichanga Pastor
$11.99
Chimichanga Birria
$11.75
Chimichanga Vegetables
$10.99
Chimichanga Camaron
$13.50

Alambres

Alambre Pollo Asado
$13.75
Alambre Grilled Steak
$14.25
Alambre Camaron
$14.50
Alambre Mix
$15.75
Alambre Mushroom
$11.50

Fajitas

Faja Pollo Asado
$15.25
Faja Steak
$16.25
Faja Camaron
$16.25
Faja MIxed
$16.50
Faja Maya
$16.99
Faja Hawaiian
$16.99
Faja Vegetables
$12.99

Tortas

Torta de birria
$13.99
Torta de Pastor
$13.99
Torta de Steak
$13.99
Torta de Pollo Asado
$13.99
Torta de Carnitas
$13.99
H americana
$8.99

LUNCH SPECIALS

LUNCH SPECIAL

2 Quesabirrias Con Arroz, frijol y consome
$10.99
2 Tacos con Arroz y frijoles
$9.75
La Favorita
$7.50
Veggie Zarape
$9.99
Pollo Zarape
$10.25
Steak Zarape
$10.99
Camaron Zarape
$11.75
Hongo Zarape
$9.99
Mix Zarape
$13.25
Sp Faj Pollo Asado
$10.25
Sp Faj Carne Asada
$10.25
Sp Faj Camaron
$11.25
SP Faj veg
$10.25
SP Faj Mix
$13.25
Sp Q Pasado
$10.25
SP Q Birria
$10.50
Sp Q Cmolida
$9.99
Sp Q C asada
$10.25
Sp Q Camaron
$10.99
Sp Q Chorizo
$9.99
Sp Q P linea
$9.99
Sp Q portobello
$9.99
Sp Q carnitas
$9.99
Sp Changa Camaron
$12.99
SP Changa C asada
$11.25
Sp Changa Chorizo
$10.25
Sp Changa P Linea
$9.99
SP Changa P asada
$10.25
SP Changa C Molida
$9.99
Sp Changa Portobello
$10.25
Sp Changa Carnitas
$10.50
Huevos con Chorizo
$9.50
Huevos a la Mexicana
$9.50
Chilaquiles
$12.50
Choripapas Con Huevo
$11.99

Desserts

Churros
$5.00
Chimi cheese cake
$6.00
Ice cream
$1.99
Not your FIC
$6.00

DRINKS

SOFT DRINKS AND BEER

Agua fresca Horchata
$2.75
Agua fresca jamaica
$2.75
Bud Ligth
$3.99
Bud select
$3.99
Budweiser
$3.99
Bush Light
$3.99
Coors ligth
$3.99
Corona
$4.25
Corona Premier
$4.25
Coronita
$2.50
Diet Pepsi
$2.75
Doctor Pepper
$2.75
Dos XX Amber
$4.25
Dos XX Lager
$4.25
Fountain Drink
$2.75
Ginger Beer
$2.75
High Noon
$4.00
Jarrito Fresa
$2.75
Jarrito Guava
$2.75
Jarrito Mandarina
$2.75
Jarrito Mango
$2.75
Jarrito Pina
$2.75
Jarrito Toronja
$2.75
Lemonade
$2.75
Mex Coca cola
$2.75
Mexican Soda
$3.25
Miller lite
$3.99
Modelo Especial
$4.25
Modelo Oro
$4.25
Mountain Dew
$2.75
Negra Modelo
$4.25
Pacifico
$4.25
Pepsi
$2.75
Root Beer
$2.75
Sangria
$2.75
Sol
$4.25
Starry
$2.75
Sweet tea
$2.75
Unsweet tea
$2.75
Victoria
$4.25
Water
Draft beer small
$5.50
Draft beer Large
$8.00

Cocktails & Margaritas

Coronarita
$10.99
Flavored Big. A.
$10.99
Flavored Jumbo
$8.50
Mangonada
$10.00
Mexican Mule
$5.99
Mezcal Mule
$10.00
Mezcalina
$10.00
Michelada
$9.25
Mimosa
$9.99
Mimosa Margarita
$12.99
Moscow Mule
$5.99
Paloma
$8.00
Pitcher Flavored
$19.99
Pitcher Paloma
$25.00
Pitcher Reg
$18.99
Pitcher Top Shelf
$23.00
Ranch water
$7.00
Sangria
$7.25
Sangria Margarita Big. A
$13.25
Sangria Margarita Jumbo
$9.99
Tequila Sunrise
$7.00
Top Shelf Big. A.
$13.25
Top Shelf Jumbo
$10.00
Trad Margarita Big. A
$10.50
Trad Margarita Jumbo
$7.99
Margarita Flight
$10.25

TEQUILA ANEJO

El Mayor
$6.00
Revolucion
$6.00
Sauza
$6.00
Jose Cuervo
$7.00
Casa Amigos
$8.00
3 Generaciones
$7.00
Hornitos Black
$7.00
Codigo 1530
$7.00
Patron
$7.00

TEQUILA BLANCOS

Mayor Cristalino
$5.00
Mayor Blanco
$5.00
100 anos
$6.00
Milagro Plata
$6.00
El tesoro
$6.00
Casa Dragones
$8.00
Chamucos
$7.00
Casa Amigos
$8.00
Hornitos
$5.00
Riazul plata
$6.00
Chavo Malo
$6.00
Volcan
$6.00
Casa Noble
$6.00
Codigo 1530
$6.00

TEQUILA REPOSADO

Jose Cuervo
$6.00
Casa Noble
$6.00
Olmecas Altos
$5.00
1800
$5.00
Maestro Dobel
$6.00
Centenario
$6.00
Patron
$7.00
Casa Amigos
$8.00
Chamucos
$7.00
Riazul
$7.00
Agave loco
$5.00

Mezcal

Casa amigos
$6.00
Codigo 1530
$6.00
ILEGAL
$6.00
400 Conejos
$6.00

EXTRA ANEJO

EL Mayor
$10.00

Side Orders

Chorizo
$3.99
Cheese fries
$4.75
Fiesta Mix
$2.00
Sliced Avocado
$1.75
French Fries
$3.25
Grilled Portobello
$3.50
Shrimp
$6.00
Grilled Chicken
$5.75
Grilled Steak
$5.75
Tortilla
$0.99
Jalapenos
$1.99
Toreados
$2.99
Quesadilla "10"
$5.00
Chimi changa Side
$8.00
Shredded Cheese
$1.75
Rice
$2.99
Beans
$2.99
Black Beans
$2.50
Baja Sauce
$1.50
Sour Cream
$1.75
Quesadilla Grilles steak
$8.00
Quesadilla Grilled Chicken
$8.00
Quesabiriia
$4.25
ARROZ & FRIJOL
$3.25

Family Meals

Family#1
$37.99
Family#2
$38.99
Family#3
$36.99

Catering menu

CATERING

BASIC
$10.99
Deluxe
$13.50
Premium
$15.99
Delivery 5 miles
$30.00
Delivery 5 to 10 miles
$50.00
Delivery 10 to 15 miles
$75.00
Delivery 15 to 20 miles
$100.00
Delivery 20 to 25 miles
$125.00
Delivery 25 to 30 miles
$150.00
Delivery 30 to 35 miles
$175.00

Specials of the Week

week

Margarita's Pitcher
$15.99
Pollo Margarita
$12.99
Mexican Beer
$3.50
St Corn (ELOTE)
$5.00
Mojarra
$18.99
Caguama
$9.99