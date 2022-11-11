Restaurant header imageView gallery

Taqueria Maya

review star

No reviews yet

2700 Broadway

Sacramento, CA 95818

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Ala Carta

Quesabirria Taco

$4.99

Soft Taco

$3.49

Street Style Taco (Cilantro,Onions, Salsa)

Super Burrito

$12.99

Rice,Beans,Pico de Gallo, Sour cream,Guacamole,Lettuce,Cheese,Salsa

Regular Burrito

$11.99

Rice, Beans, Cilantro, Onions, Cheese, Salsa

Crispy Tacos

$5.99

Lettuce, Sour Cream, Pico, Avocado, Cheese, Salsa

Quesadilla

$11.99

Cilantro, Onions, Salsa

Torta

$11.99

Lettuce, Onions, Cilantro, Salsa, Mayo

Tostada

$7.99

Beans, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheese, Sour Cream, Salsa, Aguacate

Nachos

$13.99

Beans, Cheese, Sour Cream, Pico, Guacamole

Asada Fries

$13.99

Cheese, Pico, Guacamole, Sour Cream

Chimichanga

$13.99

Beans, Cheese, Sour Cream, Pico, Avocado

Torta Milaneza

$11.99

Beans, Lechuga, Tomatoes, Avocado, Salsa, Onions, Cilantro

Taco Tortilla Amano

$6.99

Handmade Corn Tortilla Taco

Sope

$5.99

Huarache

$6.99

Gorditas

$4.99

Chile Relleno

$7.50

Chavindeca

$4.50

Enchilada

$3.99

Tamale

$3.99

Taco de Papa

$3.99

Veggie Taco

$4.99

Chavindeca

$4.50

Flauta

$3.99

Chicken Flauta

Veggie Burrito

$11.99

Quesadilla Tortilla Amano

$6.99

Corn tortilla quesadilla

Taco Arina Tortila

$4.99

Chile Relleno Burrito

$13.99

Guacamole

$7.99

Chile Verde Taco Tortilla Amano

$5.99

Chile Colorado Tortilla Amano

$5.99

Super California Burrito

$13.99

Quesadilla De Maiz

$5.99

Mariscos/Seafood

Shrimp Crispy Taco

$6.99

Crispy Shell

Soft Shrimp Taco

$5.99

Soft Shell

Fish Crispy Taco

$6.99

Crispy Shell

Fish Soft Taco

$6.99

Soft Shell

#40 Plato De Filete De Pescado

$18.99

Grilled Fish Plate

#42 Plato de Camarones Ala Diabla

$18.99

Shrimp With Diablo Sauce

#43 Plato de Camarones Rancheros

$18.99

Shrimp with ranchero sauce

#44 Plato de Camarones Empanizados

$18.99

Breaded Shrimp

#45 Camarones Al Mojo de Ajo

$18.99

Butter & garlic shrimp

#46 Caldo De Camrones

$18.99

Shrimp And Vegetable Soup

3 Mares

$20.99

Shrimp ,Octopus, Fish Soup

#48 Tostada Ceviche Y Camaron

$8.99

Shrimp And Fish Ceviche

Tostada Mixta(pescado,pulpo,camaron)

$9.99

Shrimp, Fish, Octopus

#49 Mojarra ala Mexicana

$18.99

Mexican Style Fried Tilapia

#50 Mojara Ranchera

$18.99

Ranchero Sauce Fried Tilapia

#51 Tostada De Ceviche

$7.99

Fish Ceviche

#52 Tostada de Camaron

$7.99

Shrimp Ceviche

#53 Super Fish Burrito ala Carte

$13.99

lettuce, pico, sour cream, salsa, guacamole, rice, beans, cheese

#54 Camarones ala Roca Maya

$18.99

spicy garlic shrimp

#55 Coctel De Camaron

$16.99

shrimp coctel

#56 Coctel Campechano

$18.99

Shrimp and Octopus Coctel

Super Burrito De Camaron

$13.99

Mojarra Frita Combo

$18.99

Aguachiles

$21.99

Tostada De Pulpo

$7.99

Breakfast

#1 Huevos Con Chorizo

$15.99

Served With Rice, Beans, Tortillas. Garnished With Lettuce, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Tomatoes

#2 Huevos Con Machaca

$15.99

Scrambled Eggs With Shredded Beef

#3 Huevos Ala Mexicana

$15.99

Mexican Style Eggs

#4 Huevos Con Nopales

$15.99

Eggs With Cactus

#5 Huevos Con Jamon

$15.99

#6 Huevos Con Tocino

$15.99

eggs With Bacon

#7 Pancakes Con Huevos

$15.99

Served with Side of Bacon, Rice, Beans, Breakfast Potatoes

#8 Huevos Rancheros

$15.99

Ranchero Style Eggs

#9 Chilaquiles

$15.99

Tortilla Chips With Red Or Green Salsa

#10 Breakfast Burrito

$12.99

Beans, Cheese, Chorizo, Ham, Potatoes, Egg, Salsa, Sour Cream

#58 Mayas Omelette

$15.99

Chorizo, Cheese, Onions, Tomatoes, Jalapeño

#57 White Omelette

$15.99

Spinach, Bell Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Mushrooms

Soups & Salads

#11 Fiesta Salad

$15.99

Lettuce, Guacamole, Spring Mix, Sour Cream, Pico, Cheese Beans On Flour Shell

#12 Cocido de Res

$16.99

Beef and Vegetables soup

#13 Menudo

$15.99

Beef Tripe Soup

#63 Pozole

$15.99

Pork And Hominy Soup

#64 Ensalada

$15.99

Spring Mix, lettuce, cucumber, tomatoes, avocado, onions

#65 Bowl

$13.99

Rice, bean, Sour cream, Guacamole, Cheese, Bell Pepper, onions, Lettuce

#68 Spinach Burrito

$13.99

Grilled Chicken, Spring Mix, lettuce, cucumber, tomatoes, avocado, onions

Pozole Chico

$11.99

Menudo Chico

$11.99

Caldo de Res Chico

$11.99

Birria Chica en Caldo

$11.99

Birria en Caldo

$14.99

Mexican Favorite Dinners

#14 Plato De Carnitas

$17.99

Fried Pork Platter Served With Rice and Beans

#15 Plato De Bistek De Pollo

$17.99

Adobo Grilled Chicken Plate

#16 Plato de Bistek ala Mexicana

$17.99

Mexican Style Steak With Jalapeños, Onions and Tomatoes

#17 Plato De Mix Asada Y Pollo

$20.99

Steak And Adobo Chicken

#18 Plato De Alpastor

$17.99

Marinated Pork Plate

#19 Plato de Chile Verde

$17.99

Pork With Green Sauce

#20 Plato de BIstek Ranchero

$17.99

Steak With Ranchero Sauce

#21 Plato de Milaneza

$17.99

Breaded Steak Plate

#22 Mixed Fajitas

$24.99

Shrimp, Steak, Chicken served with rice and beans

#23 Plato de Chile Colorado

$17.99

Pork in Red Sauce

#24 Plato de Carne Asada

$17.99

Grilled Steak Plate

#25 Plato de Birria

$17.99

Marinated Beef Plate

#26 Plato de Mole

$17.99

chicken with mole sauce

Alambres

$17.99

bacon, alpastor, asada, chorizo, bell peppers, cheese, cilantro, onions, tomatoes

#41 Plato De Arrachera

$18.99

Grilled Skirt Steak

#70 Molcajete

$39.99

serves 2 (arrachera steak, shrimp, chorizo, chicken breast, cactus, queso fresco, green onions, chicharron)

Plato de Chicharron

$17.99

Combination Plates

#71 (2) quesabirria taco combo

$16.99

2 Crispy Birria tacos Served with rice, beans & consome

#27 Plato de Tacos Dorados

$16.99

Fried Potato Tacos

#28 Plato De 3 Gorditas

$17.99

3 Stuff Corn Dough

#29 PLato de 4 Flautas

$16.99

4 Chicken Flautas Served With Rice and beans

#30 Plato de 2 sopes

$16.99

#31 Plato de 4 enchiladas

$17.99

#32 Plato De 2 Huaraches

$16.99

#33 Plato de 2 Enchiladas

$16.99

2 Enchiladas served with rice and beans

#34 Plato de Chile Relleno

$16.99

#35 Plato De 2 Tamales

$16.99

#36 Plato de 2 Soft Tacos

$15.99

#37 Plato de 2 Crispy Tacos

$16.99

#38 Plato de 3 Chavindecas

$16.99

#39 Plato De Chimichanga

$16.99

Kids Meals

Cheeseburger

$8.99

Cheese and Meat

Chicken Nuggets

$8.99

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$8.99

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.99

1 Soft Taco

$8.99

1 Crispy taco

$8.99

Mix Combo Plates

1 Enchilada 1 Soft Taco Combo

$16.99

1 Enchilada 1 Crispy Taco Combo

$16.99

1 Enchilada 1 Tamale Combo

$16.99

1 Enchilada 1 Huarache Combo

$16.99

1 Enchilada 1 Gordita Combo

$16.99

1 Crispy Taco 1 Tamale Combo

$16.99

1 Sope 1 Huarache Combo

$16.99

1 Huarache 1 Gordita Combo

$16.99

1 Chile Relleno 1 Enchilada Combo

$17.99

1 Chile Relleno 1 Crispy Taco Combo

$17.99

1 Chile Relleno 1 Soft Taco

$17.99

1 Chile Relleno 1 Tamale

$17.99

1 Sope 1 Gordita Combo

$16.99

1 Tostada Combo

$15.99

1 Crispy 1 Soft Taco Combo

$16.99

1 Burrito Combo

$17.99

1 Sope 1 Enchilada Combo

$16.99

1 Tamale 1 Soft Taco Combo

$16.99

1 Gordita 1 Crispy Taco Combo

$16.99

1 Huarache 1 Gordita Combo

$16.99

1 Sope 1 Flauta Combo

$16.99

1 Sope 1 Crispy Taco Combo

$16.99

1 Sope 1 Soft Taco Combo

$16.99

Desserts

Churro Crema

$2.49

Mangoneada Virgen

$7.99

Banana Pudding

$4.25

Sides

Plato De Arroz

$3.99

Plato De Frijoles

$3.99

Plato de Arroz Y Frijoles

$4.99

Orden De French Fries

$3.99

Orden De Nopales Asados

$4.99

Orden De Pancakes

$5.99

Orden De Tortillas

$1.99

Salsas

Salsa Chica

$4.99

Salsa Mediana

$8.99

Salsa Grande

$12.99

Catering

Caja De Arroz Blanca para 12 Personas

$26.99

Caja De Frijoles Blanca Para 12 Personas

$26.99

Charola De Arroz Para 25 Personas

$34.99

Charola De Frijoles Para 25 Peronas

$34.99

Charola De Arroz Para 50 Personas

$65.99

Charola De Frijoles Para 50 Personas

$65.99

Jugos/Juices

Jugo De Naranja

$7.99

Fresh Squeeze OJ

Jugo De Zanahoria

$7.99

Carrot Juice

Jugo Mixto

$7.99

Mix juice

Tropical

$7.99

Banana, Pineapple, Apples, Orange

Hawaiiano

$7.99

Papaya, Pineapple, Orange, Strawberry

Jugo de nopal

$7.99

Cactus, Orange Juice And Lime

Correcaminos

$7.99

Beets, Orange, Carrots, Celery

El Gato Volador

$7.99

Granola, Carrots, Apples, Celery

Milkshakes

$5.99

Soft Drinks

16oz Soft Drink

$3.49

32oz Soft Drink

$3.99

16oz Horchata

$3.99

32oz Horchata

$4.99

16oz Agua Fresca

$3.99

32oz Agua Fresca

$4.99

Coffee

$3.99

Mexican Sodas

$3.99

Agua Mineral Michelada

$5.99

Virgen Mangoneada

$7.99

Liquor

Well Vodka

$8.00

Titos

$9.00

Skyy

$8.00

Well Gin

$10.00

Bombay Saphire

$10.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Well Rum

$8.00

Bacardi

$8.00

Well Tequila(Hornitos)

$8.00

Corralejo Reposado

$11.99

Corralejo Blanco

$10.00

Casamigos Reposado

$12.99

Casamigos Blanco

$12.99

Don Julio Anejo

$15.99

Don Julio Reposado

$15.99

Don Julio 70

$20.00

Don Julio Blanco

$12.99

Don Julio 1942

$27.99

Patron Silver

$14.99

Patron Reposado

$14.99

Patron Anejo

$15.99

Siete Leguas Reposado

$12.99

San Matias Gran Reserva

$15.99

Maestro Dobel Cristalino

$17.99

Maestro Dobel

$14.99

Milagro Silver

$8.99

Cazadores Cristalino

$10.99

Centenario Anejo

$11.99

Centenario Reposado

$10.99

Casamigos Anejo

$15.99

Well Whiskey

$7.99

Jack Daniels

$7.99

Jim Beam

$7.99

Makers 46

Makers Mark

$7.99

Well Scotch

Johnnie Walker Black

Grand Marnier

$12.99

Henessy

$11.99

Remy VSOP

$11.99

Cocktails

Margarita

$10.99

Bloody Maria

$9.99

Paloma

$10.99

Vampiro

$11.99

Daiquiri

$12.99

La Mulita

$11.99

Mojito

$10.99

Adios MF

$9.99

Horchata Hooch

$12.99

Mangoneada

$12.99

Long Island Iced Tea

$8.99

Beer

DRAFT Modelo Especial

$5.99

DRAFT Negra Modelo

$5.99

DRAFT Pacifico

$5.99

DRAFT Deschute Fresh Squeese IPA

$5.99

DRAFT Mango Cart

$5.99

DRAFT Bluemoon

$5.99

Cubeta

$31.99

BTL Corona

$5.25

BTL Modelo Especial

$5.25

BTL Negra Modelo

$5.25

BTL Pacifico

$5.25

BTL Victoria

$5.25

BTL Bohemia

$5.25

BTL Corona Premier

$5.25

BTL Dos Equis Amber

$5.25

BTL Dos Equis Lager

$5.25

BTL Carta Blanca

$5.25

BTL Budweiser

$4.99

BTL Bud Light

$4.99

Coors Light

$4.99

BTL Corona Familia 12oz

$5.25

BTL Corona Familiar 32oz (Caguama)

$11.99

BTL Pacifico Ballena 32oz

$11.99

BTL Modelo Especial 32oz

$11.99

Michelada

$11.99

DRAFT Bluemoon

$5.99

DRAFT Mango Cart

$5.99

DRAFT Deschute Fresh Squeese IPA

$5.99

DRAFT Pacifico

$5.99

DRAFT Negra Modelo

$5.99

DRAFT Modelo Especial

$5.99
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Taqueria Maya is owned and operated by the Maya Family and located near downtown Sacramento, California. Taqueria Maya serves authentic taqueria-style food combined with a full menu of Mexican restaurant favorites. Please come and enjoy our food. Benvendidos!

Website

Location

2700 Broadway, Sacramento, CA 95818

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Golden Dragon Restaurant - 2800 Broadway #1
orange starNo Reviews
2800 Broadway Sacramento, CA 95817
View restaurantnext
Los Jarritos - 2509 Broadway
orange star4.5 • 1,201
2509 Broadway Sacramento, CA 95818
View restaurantnext
El Rincon Mexican Food
orange starNo Reviews
3030 T Street Sacramento, CA 95828
View restaurantnext
SacYard Community Tap House
orange star4.7 • 329
1725 33rd St Sacramento, CA 95816
View restaurantnext
Gunther's Ice Cream
orange starNo Reviews
2801 Franklin Blvd Sacramento, CA 95818
View restaurantnext
Pangaea Bier Cafe
orange star4.6 • 1,209
2743 Franklin Blvd Sacramento, CA 95818
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Sacramento

Jack's Urban Eats - Midtown
orange star4.5 • 12,706
1230 20th St Sacramento, CA 95811
View restaurantnext
Broderick Roadhouse Midtown
orange star4.5 • 8,423
1820 L St Sacramento, CA 95811
View restaurantnext
Fire Wings Delta Shores - Delta Shores
orange star4.4 • 6,391
8144 Delta Shores Sacramento, CA 95832
View restaurantnext
Fire Wings Natomas - Natomas
orange star4.4 • 5,461
2721 Del Paso Road Sacramento, CA 95835
View restaurantnext
Fixins Soul Kitchen - Sacramento
orange star4.3 • 4,762
3428 3rd Ave Sacramento, CA 95817
View restaurantnext
Zócalo - Midtown Restaurant
orange star4.2 • 4,369
1801 Capitol Ave Sacramento, CA 95811
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Sacramento
Carmichael
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
West Sacramento
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Antelope
review star
Avg 3.6 (6 restaurants)
Citrus Heights
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Fair Oaks
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Rancho Cordova
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Davis
review star
Avg 4 (21 restaurants)
Elk Grove
review star
Avg 4.2 (37 restaurants)
Orangevale
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston