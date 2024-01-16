Taqueria Mexicano Grill 103 Harris Avee
Red Oak, TX 75154
Full Menu
Appetizers
- Guacamole Live!$9.99
- Queso Compuesto
Chile con queso with ground beef, pico de gallo & guacamole$9.99
- Queso Flameado
Mexican chorizo (sausage), poblano pepper, melted white cheese & tortillas$7.99
- Chile Con Queso$5.99
- Queso Grill
Mushrooms, bell peppers, onions & Monterrey Jack cheese. Choice of beef or chicken$10.99
- 5 Pieces Wings Alitas
Choice of BBQ or hot buffalo sauce. Side of ranch$9.99
- 10 Pieces Wings Alitas
Choice of BBQ or hot buffalo sauce. Side of ranch$13.99
- Fajita Nachos
Fajita nachos are served with beans, sour cream, guacamole & jalapeños$10.99
- Mixed Fajita Nachos$14.99
- Ground beef Chile Con Queso Nachos
Served with sour cream, guacamole & jalapeños$11.99
- Beef Chili Con Queso Nachos$13.99
- Chicken Chile Con Queso Nachos$10.99
- Bean & Cheese Nachos$8.99
- El Mexicano Nachos
Chicken fajita or your choice of meat, charro beans, covered in cheese and fresh onion. Served with guacamole, sour cream & jalapeños$12.99
- Ord. Guacamole$4.99
Soups
- Small Caldo De Rez/Beef Soup$10.99
- Large Caldo De Rez/Beef Soup$13.99
- Small Tortilla Soup$9.99
- Large Tortilla Soup$11.99
- Small Menudo$10.99
- Large Menudo$13.99
- Caldo De Camaron/Shrimp Soup
Large$13.99
- Caldo De Pescado/Fish Soup
Large$13.99
- Caldo De Pescado Y Camaron/ Fish and Shrimp Soup
Large$15.99
- Caldo De Mariscos/Seafood Soup
Large$16.99
Quesadillas
Birria
Meat Lovers
- 8. Carne Guisada Plate
Stewed meat cooked in mexican style gravy$12.99
- 21. Bistec Ranchero
Chunks of steak cooked with tomatoes, onions & jalapeño. Comes with ranchera sauce$16.99
- 4. Tacos Al Carbon
3 flour tortilla steak fajita tacos. Served with pico de gallo$15.99
- 2 Tacos a La Diabla
Fajita tacos with melted Monterrey jack cheese, guacamole, served with rice, beans and pico de gallo$12.99
- For One La Botana
A combination of beef and chicken fajitas, grilled shrimp, sliced smoked sausage, grilled onions, jalapeño peppers, chorizo, cheese, one quesadilla. Served with rice, beans and guacamole$17.99
- For Two La Botana
A combination of beef and chicken fajitas, grilled shrimp, sliced smoked sausage, grilled onions, jalapeño peppers, chorizo, cheese, one quesadilla. Served with rice, beans and guacamole$36.99
- 22. Al Pastor Plate
Al pastor (diced marinated pork). Served with a side of pico de gallo & jalapeño toreado$13.99
- 7. Tampiqueño Plate
1 cheese enchilada & steak fajitas with a side of guacamole$16.99
- Carnitas Plate
Served with rice, charro beans, pico de gallo & jalapeños$14.99
- Ranchero Plate
Steak fajita topped with ranchero sauce and jack cheese, cactus, small corn tortilla quesadilla with ham, served with charro beans, rice and pico de gallo$15.99
Parrilladas
- Carne Asada Con Nopales
Marinated beef fajita topped with grilled onions and grilled strips of cactus$16.99
- 32. Mr Chuy Diablo Fajitas
A combination of beef & chicken fajitas grilled with onions & bell peppers covered in diabla sauce$18.99
- 25. Chicken$14.99
- 25. Beef$17.99
- 25. Mixed$18.99
- 26. Shrimp
12 pieces$18.99
- 27 for 1 Mixed Parrillada
Chicken, beef and shrimp$19.99
- 27 for 2 parrillada mixed
Chicken, beef and shrimp$40.99
- 28. Parrillada Azteca
A combination of beef & chicken fajita & grilled mushrooms, onions & bell peppers topped with Monterrey jack cheese$18.99
- 29. Parrillada Texana
A combination of sausage, beef & chicken fajitas grilled with onions & bell peppers$17.99
- Molcajete Azteca
A combination of shrimp, longaniza, beef & chicken fajitas, whole cactus, cambray onions, mushrooms. Topped with Monterrey jack cheese. Served with red sauce$24.99
- 30. Super Molcajete
A combination of shrimp, beef & chicken fajitas, grilled cactus, onions, mushrooms, & bell peppers topped with Monterrey jack cheese. Served with green and red sauce$22.99
- 56. Codorniz Platter
2 grilled quail & 2 grilled shrimp with bell peppers & onions$16.99
- Pollo Palapa
Chicken breast topped with a poblano pepper, mushrooms, sliced onions, tomatoes & Monterrey jack cheese$16.99
- Parrillada Con Vegetales
Chicken, beef, yellow squash, Mexican squash & Monterrey jack cheese on top$16.99
Tex-Mex
- 6. Monterrey Chicken and Bacon
Grilled chicken breast topped with chipotle sauce, Monterrey jack cheese & sour cream. Served with rice & beans$13.99
- 12. El Coronel
Stewed meat & two cheese enchiladas topped with Mexican gravy, jack and Cheddar cheese. Served with rice, beans and guacamole$12.99
- 18. Burrito Jalisco
Covered with Mexican gravy & cheese. Served with rice & beans$10.99
- Crazy Donkey
Burrito with pico de gallo, guacamole, rice and beans inside the tortilla. Topped with tomato sauce and Chile con queso$11.99
- 19. Tres Amigos Plate
1 taco, 1 quesadilla, 1 tostada with sour cream, lettuce, tomato & guacamole. Served with rice & beans$11.99
- 16. Three Quesadilla Plate
Served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, rice & beans$11.99
- Chicken Poblano Plate
Chicken poblano, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, Chile con queso on top with lettuce, tomatoes & guacamole. Served with rice & beans$13.99
- Tamale Plate
3 pork tamales topped with Mexican gravy & jack, Cheddar cheese, served with rice & beans$12.99
- Red Oak Burrito
Grilled onions, filled with Chile con queso. Served with rice & beans$12.99
- 13. Flautas De Pollo
3 crispy corn tortilla rolled and stuffed with chicken. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole and topped with Monterrey jack cheese, served with rice & beans$12.99
- Chicken Chipotle
Chicken breast smothered in chipotle sauce topped with melted Monterrey jack cheese & sliced avocado$13.99
- 39. El Gringo Burrito
Big burrito with your choice of meat, chicken fajita, ground beef or asada covered in Chile con queso. Served with rice, lettuce and tomatoes$12.99
- 44. Enchiladas Al Carbon
2 flour tortillas filled with beef or chicken fajita, topped with Chile con queso & served with rice & beans$12.99
- 49. Chimichanga Plate
Topped with gravy & Chile con queso, served with rice & beans$11.99
Seafood
- Camarones a La Diabla
Served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes & sour cream$15.99
- Camarones a La Mexicana
Served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes & sour cream$15.99
- Mojarra Frita
Fried whole fish tilapia. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, rice & french fries$14.99
- Shrimp Cocktail$13.99
- Veracruzana Plate
Fish smothered in veracruzana sauce, served with rice, salad & mixed veggies$12.99
- Tostada De Ceviche$6.99
- Texas Shrimp
6 diablo shrimp, chicken, rice, creamy chipotle sauce$17.99
- Tilapia Fillet
Rice, lettuce, tomatoes topped with creamy chipotle sauce$12.99
Mini Tacos Plate
Enchiladas
- 10. Ground Beef
3 enchiladas topped with Mexican gravy & melted cheese$12.49
- 10. Shredded Chicken
3 enchiladas topped with Mexican gravy & melted cheese$12.49
- 10. Cheese
3 enchiladas topped with Mexican gravy & melted cheese$12.49
- 11. Enchiladas Verdes
3 chicken enchiladas topped with green salsa & melted Monterrey jack cheese$12.49
- Enchiladas De Camaron
2 enchiladas filled with shrimp covered with ranchero sauce and topped with Monterrey jack cheese$13.49
- Spinach Enchiladas
2 enchiladas topped with alfredo sauce, grilled onions & tomatoes$12.49
- Trio Chicken Enchilada Plate
One salsa roja enchilada, one mole enchilada and one green enchilada, with sour cream & Monterrey jack cheese$12.49
- Mole Enchiladas
3 shredded chicken enchiladas topped with mole sauce and sour cream$12.49
- Sour Cream Enchiladas
3 chicken sour cream sauce enchiladas$12.49
- Entomatadas
3 chicken enchiladas covered in tomato sauce and melted Monterrey jack cheese$11.99
Lunch special
- 41. Tex-Mex Plate
1 ground beef enchilada & 1 crispy taco. Served with rice & beans$11.99
- 42. Light Plate
1 ground beef tostada with beans, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream, cheese & 1 crispy taco. Served with lettuce, tomato & guacamole$11.99
- 43. A La Mexicana
1 crispy taco with ground beef, lettuce & tomato. 1 ground beef tostada with lettuce, tomato, guacamole, sour cream & cheese & 1 beef enchilada$11.99
- 47. Guadalajara Plate
1 chicken fajita quesadilla, 1 ground beef tostada with beans, lettuce, tomato, guacamole, sour cream & cheese. Served with rice & beans$11.99
- Lunch Quesadilla
Choice of meat: chicken or ground beef, served with sour cream, rice and beans$11.99
- 20. Crispy Tacos
Three crispy tacos filled with ground beef topped with lettuce, tomatoes & cheese, served with rice and beans$11.99
- Light Grilled Chicken Breast
Light tender grilled chicken breast served with salad & rice$11.99
Lunch Specials After 3:00 Pm
- 41. Tex-mex Plate
1 ground beef enchilada & 1 crispy taco. Served with rice & beans$11.99
- 42. Light Plate*
1 ground beef tostada with beans, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream, cheese & 1 crispy taco. Served with lettuce, tomato & guacamole$11.99
- 43. A La Mexicana*
1 crispy taco with ground beef, lettuce & tomato. 1 ground beef tostada with lettuce, tomato, guacamole, sour cream & cheese & 1 beef enchilada$11.99
- 47. Guadalajara Plate*
1 chicken fajita quesadilla, 1 ground beef tostada with beans, lettuce, tomato, guacamole, sour cream & cheese. Served with rice & beans$11.99
- Lunch Quesadilla*
Choice of meat: chicken or ground beef, served with sour cream, rice and beans$11.99
- 20. Crispy Tacos*
Three crispy tacos filled with ground beef topped with lettuce, tomatoes & cheese, served with rice and beans$11.99
- Light Grilled Chicken Breast*
Light tender grilled chicken breast served with salad & rice$11.99
Salads
- 23. Taco Salad
Served with beans, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream, cheese & jalapeños$10.99
- 24. Chicken Fajita Salad
Bacon, tomatoes, onions & cheese$10.99
- Mexicano Salad
Chicken fajitas on a bed of lettuce & tomatoes, topped with crunchy tortilla strips, onions, cilantro, charro beans, cheese and sliced avocado$12.99
Dinner Specials
- Tamal and Enchilada Plate
One pork tamale, one ground beef enchilada. Served with rice & beans$13.99
- 46. Chile Relleno Plate
1 Chile relleno. Served with rice, beans, lettuce & tomatoes$11.99
- Abuelitas Plate
1 gordita, 1 taco. Served with rice & beans$10.99
- Gorditos Dinner
1 Chile relleno, 1 crispy taco and 1 cheese enchilada topped with Mexican gravy$16.99
A La Carte
- Dozen Tortillas$3.99
- 1 Enchilada$2.25
- 1 Tamal$2.25
- 1 minitaco$2.25
- French Fries$3.99
- Side of Chiles Toreados$1.99
- Shredded Cheese$1.99
- Side of Avocado$2.99
- Orden tortillas$0.85
- 8 Oz Chips & Sauce to Go$2.99
- 16 Oz Chips & Sauce to Go$6.99
- 32 Oz Chips & Sauce to Go$9.99
- 8 Oz Queso & Chips to Go$4.99
- 16 Oz Queso & Chips to Go$8.99
- 32 Oz Queso & Chips to Go$13.99
- 8 Oz Refried Beans$1.99
- 16 Oz Refried Beans$5.99
- 32 Oz Refried Beans$9.99
- 8 Oz Charro Beans$1.99
- 16 Oz Charro Beans$5.99
- 32 Oz Charro Beans$9.99
- 8 Oz Rice$1.99
- 16 Oz Rice$5.99
- 32 Oz Rice$9.99
- 8 Oz Pico De Gallo$1.99
- 16 Oz Pico De Gallo$4.99
- 32 Oz Pico De Gallo$7.99
- 8 Oz Sour Cream$2.50
- 16 Oz Sour Cream$5.99
- 8 Oz Guacamole$5.50
- 16 Oz Guacamole$9.99
- 32 Oz Guacamole$15.99
- 1 solo chile relleno$6.99
- Order rice$2.25
- Order of beans$2.25
- 1 shrimp$0.99
- 1 flauta$2.25
- 1 Texas shrimp$2.99
- 1 chile toreado$0.99
- 1 chimichanga$5.99
- Godorniz$5.99
- Orden de queso fresco$2.99
- Orden de crema$2.50
- Orden de guacamole$4.50
- Orden de jalapeño fresco$0.99
- Orden de jalapeño vinagre$0.99
- Orden de nopales$3.99
- Scoop guacamole$1.50
- Scoop de pico de gallo$0.99
- Scoop de sourcream$0.99
- Small Cheese quesadilla$1.99
- Small Chicken quesadilla$2.50
- Small Beef quesadilla$2.99
- Side de cilantro$0.99
- Side de cebolla$0.99
- Side de grilled onions$1.99
- Side de lettuce$0.99
- Side de tomates$0.99
- Mojarra sola$7.99
- Diabla sauce$2.99
- Ensalada de parrillada$4.99
- Pan bolillo$1.50
- Nopal entero$2.99
- 1 enchilada al carbon$2.99
- 1 spinach enchilada$2.99
By the Pound
Drinks
Desserts
Omelettes & American Plates
- Create Your Own Omelette$8.99
- Breakfast Plate
2 eggs with your choice of 2 of the following items: hash browns, biscuits, or toast. Choice of 1 of the following meats: bacon, sausage or ham$9.99
- Steak & Eggs
Tenderized steak served with two eggs any style, beans, potatoes & tortillas$13.99
- Grilled Eggs
2 eggs with grilled onions, jalapeños, tomatoes, and hash browns covered in American cheese and ranchero sauce$10.99
Burritos & Tacos
Pancakes & Biscuits
Side Order
Specialty Plates
- Mexican Omelette
Filled with cheese, chorizo and pico de gallo, served with bacon, beans & potatoes$10.99
- White Omelette
Egg whites stuffed with tomato, onions, bell peppers cheese, spinach and cactus. Served with refried beans, potatoes and bacon$9.99
- Migas
Diced corn tortillas mixed with eggs, topped with ranchero sauce and queso fresco, served with beans, potatoes & bacon$9.99
- Chilaquiles
Diced corn tortillas mixed with sauce, topped with queso fresco, served with beans & potatoes$8.99
- Machacado Con Huevo
Shredded dry beef mixed with eggs, served with beans, potatoes & tortilla$9.99
- Machacado Con Huevo with Huevos a La Mexicana
Shredded dry beef mixed with eggs, served with beans, potatoes & tortilla$10.99
- Pork Chop Plate
2 center cut pork chops with two eggs, served with bacon, beans & potatoes$11.99
- Huevos Divorciados
2 fried corn tortillas topped with two eggs, covered with green salsa & ranchero sauce, served with bacon, beans & potatoes$9.99
Mexicano Plates
- Plato Huevos Rancheros
2 eggs any style, topped with ranchero sauce$9.99
- Plato Huevos Con Bacon
Scrambled eggs$9.99
- Plato Huevos Con Ham
Scrambled eggs$9.99
- Plato Huevos Con Chorizo
Scrambled eggs$9.99
- Plato Huevos Con Sausage
Scrambled eggs$9.99
- Plato Nopalitos Con Huevo
Scrambled eggs with tender cactus$9.99
- Plato Papas Rancheras
Potatoes cooked with onions, tomatoes and jalapeños, topped with queso fresco$9.99
- Plato Huevos a La Mexicana
Scrambled eggs cooked with tomatoes, onions & jalapeños$9.99
Breakfast Specialty Plates From 6 Am to 11 Am
- Mexican Omelette*
Filled with cheese, chorizo and pico de gallo, served with bacon, beans & potatoes$9.99
- Migas*
Diced corn tortillas mixed with eggs, topped with ranchero sauce, American cheese, served with beans potatoes & bacon$9.99
- Chilaquiles*
Diced corn tortillas mixed with sauce, covered with white cheese, served with beans & potatoes$9.99
- Machacado Con Huevo*
Shredded dry beef mixed with eggs, served with beans, potatoes & tortilla$9.99
- Huevos a La Mexicana*$9.99
- Pork Chop Plate*
2 center cut pork chops with two eggs, served with bacon, beans & potatoes$11.99
- Huevos Divorciados*
2 fried corn tortillas topped with two eggs, covered with green salsa & ranchero sauce, served with bacon, beans & potatoes$9.99
Drinks Menu
Margaritas
Mixed Drinks
Beer
- Bud Light Bottle$3.99
- Miller Light Bottle$3.99
- Coors Light Bottle$3.99
- Budweiser Bottle$3.99
- Michelob Ultra Bottle$3.99
- Shiner Brock Bottle$4.99
- Blue Moon Bottle$3.99
- XX Lager Bottle$4.99
- Victoria Bottle$4.99
- Modelo Bottle$4.99
- Corona Bottle$4.99
- Sol Bottle$4.99
- Estrella Jalisco Bttle$4.99
- Modelo Negra Bottle$4.99
- Tecate$4.99
- Pacifico Bottle$4.99
- Michelada$9.99
- Michelada De Mar Bottle$14.99
- Cerveza Cubeta$24.99
- Modelo Draft$6.99
- XX Draft$6.99
- Bud Light Draft$6.99
- Miller Light Draft$6.99
- Coors Light Draft$6.99
- Michelob Ultra Draft$6.99
- Negra Modelo Draft$6.99
- Voodoo Ranger Draft$6.99
Liquor
- Malibu$6.99
- Calypso Coconut$5.99
- Captain Morgan$6.99
- Ron Rio$5.99
- Jack Daniels$6.99
- Evan Williams (Black Label)$6.99
- Jameson$6.99
- Makers Mark$6.96
- Woodford Reserve$7.99
- Screwball$7.99
- Southern Comfort, TX$6.99
- Buchanan's$8.99
- Crown Royal$6.99
- Crown Apple$6.99
- Eagle Rare$9.99
- Jim Beam$6.99
- Jim Beam Honey$6.99
- Absolut$6.99
- Grey Goose$7.99
- Tito's$6.99
- Stoli Cucumber$5.99
- Three Olives$6.99
- Pinnacle Cake$4.99
- House Vodka$4.99
- Smirnoff$6.99
- Smirnoff Tamarindo$7.99
- Deep Eddy$7.99
Shooters
Tequilas
- Don Julio Blanco$7.99
- 1800 Silver$6.99
- Cazadores Blanco$6.99
- Corralejo Blanco$6.69
- Cuervo Blanco$7.99
- Herradura Silver$8.99
- Honritos Silver$7.99
- Patron Silver$7.99
- Jimador Silver$7.99
- Casa Amigos Silver$8.99
- 1800 Cristalino$17.99
- Komos Cristalino$18.99
- House tequila$4.99
- Don julio 70$14.99
- Don Julio Anejo$10.99
- 1800 Anejo$8.99
- Cazadores Anejo$13.99
- Herradura Anejo$13.99
- Hornitos Anejo$9.99
- Patron Anejo$14.99
- Sauza Conmemorativo$8.99
- Jimador Anejo$13.99
- Tres Generaciones Anejo$8.99
- Cuervo Gold$7.99
- Don Julio Reposado$8.99
- Don Julio 1942$20.90
- 1800 Reposado$8.99
- Cazadores Reposado$7.99
- Corralejo Reposado$9.99
- Herradura Reposado$9.99
- Hornitos Reposado$9.99
- Hacienda Vieja Reposado$8.99
- Jimador Reposado$9.99
- 1800 Coconcut$8.99
- Casa Amigos Reposados$8.99
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Come in and enjoy!
