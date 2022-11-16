Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Taqueria Morales

155 Reviews

$$

1429 Jackson street

Philadelphia, PA 19145

Order Again

Popular Items

Guacamole + Chips
Elote
Birria Tacos

Appetizers

Guacamole + Chips

$10.00

Nachos

$12.00

Nachos topped off with refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, queso fresco, pico de gallo, and avocado slices.

Mini Shrimp Tostadas

$9.00
Elote

Elote

$5.00

Mayo, Cheese, Tajin.

Tamales (3 for $10)

$10.00

We have mole w/ pollo, green salsa w/pork, rajas w/ queso.

Tacos

Topped off with cilantro and onion. Accompanied with a side of either: radishes, cucumbers, and limes or cactus with fried onions. Each order comes with three tacos.

Pollo Tinga Tacos

$13.00

Shredded chicken mixed in tomato sauce. Pollo tinga tacos are topped off with lettuce, sour cream, and queso fresco instead of cilantro and onion.

Pollo Asado Tacos

$13.00

Grilled chicken. Topped off with cilantro and onion. Three tacos per order. Homemade tortilla.

Bistek Tacos

Bistek Tacos

$13.00

Steak.Topped off with cilantro and onion. Tortillas homemade. Gluten Free.

Chorizo Tacos

Chorizo Tacos

$13.00

Mexican Sausage. Topped off with cilantro and onion. Tortillas homemade. Gluten Free.

Carnitas Tacos

Carnitas Tacos

$13.00

Pork. Topped off with cilantro and onion. Tortillas homemade. Gluten Free.

Al Pastor Tacos

Al Pastor Tacos

$13.00

Seasoned Pork. Topped off with cilantro and onion. Tortillas homemade. Gluten Free.

Vegetable Tacos

$13.00

Roasted Veggies. Topped off with cilantro and onion. Tortillas homemade. Gluten Free.

Tacos de Alambre

$13.50

Biste or Chicken mixed with red and green peppers, chihuahua cheese, bacon, and fried onions.

Campechanos Tacos

$14.00

Topped off with cilantro and onion. Tortillas homemade. Gluten Free.

Fish Tacos

$15.00

FLOUNDER. Chipotle mayo, Rice, Pico De Gallo, Cheese, Avocado.

Shrimp Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

$15.00

Consists of shrimp, rice, lettuce, queso, crema, avocado, and pico de gallo,

Shrimp Birria Tacos

$15.00Out of stock
Birria Tacos

Birria Tacos

$15.00

Consome included of course!

Ribeye Tacos

Ribeye Tacos

$15.00

Ribeye, Fried Onions, and Queso Fresco.

Spicy Salmon Tacos

$15.00

Shrimp Alambre Tacos

$15.00

Shrimp, Chorizo, Bacon Bits, Chihuahua Cheese, Peppers and Onions. Guac on side.

Lengua Tacos

$15.00

Topped off with cilantro and onion. Tortillas homemade. Gluten Free.

Mixiote Tacos

$12.00Out of stock

Tacos Azteca

$12.00

Three tacos. Choice of shrimp, salmon, chicken or steak. Filled with beans, cheese and topped off with cilantro and onion.

Tacos de Papa y Chorizo

$10.00

Three tacos with corn tortilla, filled with potato and chorizo. Topped off with lettuce, sour cream and cheese.

Quesadillas

Homemade tortilla filled with melted cheese. Topped off with lettuce, queso fresco, and Mexican sour cream. Each order includes 3 quesadillas.

Queso Quesadillas

$10.00

Quesadillas topped of with lettuce, sour cream, and queso fresco. Three Piece.

Tinga de Pollo Quesadillas

Tinga de Pollo Quesadillas

$15.00

Chicken. Three Piece.

Hongos Quesadillas

$15.00

Mushroom. Three Piece.

Huitlacoche Quesadillas

$15.00

Corn-Husk. Three Piece.

Flor de Calabaza Quesadillas

$15.00

Squash Blossom. Three Piece.

Bistec Quesadillas

$15.00

Steak. Three Piece.

Al Pastor Quesadillas

$15.00

Seasoned Pork. Three Piece.

Carnitas Quesadillas

$15.00

Pork. Three Piece.

Chorizo Quesadillas

$15.00

Mexican Sausage. Three Piece.

Vegetables Quesadilla

$15.00

Roasted Veggies: Mushrooms, Cauliflower, Squash, Carrots, and Potatoes. Three Piece.

Birria Quesadillas

Birria Quesadillas

$15.00

Three Piece.

Sopes

Homemade corn flour shell topped off with refried beans, Mexican sour cream, lettuce, queso fresco, avocado and pico de gallo.

Chalupas

$7.00

Three Piece.

Plain Sopes orden

$10.00

Homemade corn flour shell topped off with refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, queso fresco, pico de gallo, and avocado.

Pollo Sopes orden

$13.50

chicken.

Bistek Sopes

$13.50

Steak.

Chorizo Sopes orden

$13.50

Mexican Sausage.

Carnitas Sopes orden

$13.50

Pork.

Al Pastor Sopes orden

$13.50

Seasoned Pork.

Huaraches / Pupusas / Gorditas

Homemade corn tortilla filled with beans, and topped off with green onions, avocado, queso fresco and crema. Accompanied with cactus on the side. Every order comes with two huaraches.
Gorditas de Frijole

Gorditas de Frijole

$10.00

Two piece.

Plain Huaraches orden

$13.00

Homemade corn tortilla stuffed with beans. Topped off with green onions, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, and avocado.

Bistek Huaraches orden

$15.00

Steak. Homemade corn tortilla filled with beans, and topped off with green onions, avocado, queso fresco and crema. Accompanied with cactus on the side. Every order comes with two huaraches.

Al Pastor Huaraches orden

$14.00

Seasoned Pork.

Carnitas Huaraches orden

$14.00

Pork.

Pollo Huaraches orden

$14.00

Chicken.

Chorizo Huaraches

$14.00

Mexican Sausage.

Vegetarian Huaraches

$14.00

Vegetarian. Roasted Veggies: Mushrooms, Squash, Carrots, Potatoes, Cauliflower.

Blue Corn Huaraches

$11.00Out of stock
Pupusas

Pupusas

$13.00

Three piece.

Tlacoyos

$14.00

Tostadas

Fried flat tortilla, topped off with refried beans, lettuce, Mexican sour cream, pico de gallo, avocado and queso fresco. Each order comes with three tostadas.

Plain Tostadas

$10.00

Fried flat tortilla. Topped off with refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, avocado and queso fresco. Three in one order. GF

Vegetarian Tostadas

$12.00

Roasted Veggies.

Tinga de Pollo Tostadas

Tinga de Pollo Tostadas

$12.00

Chicken.

Carnitas Tostadas

$12.00

Pork.

Bistek Tostadas

$12.00

Steak.

Chorizo Tostadas

$12.00

Mexican Sausage.

Al Pastor Tostadas

$12.00

Seasoned Pork.

Shrimp Tostadas

$15.00

Shrimp Ceviche Tostadas(2 Pieces)

$12.00

Scallops Ceviche Tostadas(2 Pieces

$12.00Out of stock

Tacos Dorados

Rolled fried tortilla stuffed with choice of filling. Topped off with lettuce, queso fresco, and Mexican sour cream. Accompanied with a side of rice. Every order comes with three tacos dorados.
Papa Tacos Dorados

Papa Tacos Dorados

$12.00

Potato. Rolled fried tortilla stuffed with choice of filling. Topped off with lettuce, queso fresco, Mexican sour cream, and pico de gallo. Accompanied with a side of rice. Every order comes with three tacos dorados.

Pollo Tacos Dorados

$12.00

Chicken.

Queso Tacos Dorados

$12.00

Cheese.

Tortas

Mexican roll prepared with mayo, refried beans, lettuce, onion, avocado, jalapeno/chipotle, and cheese.
Milanesa de Pollo torta

Milanesa de Pollo torta

$10.00

Breaded Chicken. Mexican roll prepared with mayo, refried beans, lettuce, onion, avocado, jalapeno/chipotle, and cheese.

Milanesa de Rez torta

Milanesa de Rez torta

$10.00

Breaded Steak.

Al Pastor torta

Al Pastor torta

$10.00

Seasoned Pork.

Carnitas Torta

$10.00

Pork.

Chorizo Torta

$10.00

Mexican Sausage.

Burritos

filled with: beans, rice, choice of spring mix or lettuce, pico de gallo, Mexican sour cream and queso fresco.

Plain Burrito

$8.00

No meat. Just beans, rice, lettuce, queso fresco, sour cream, and pico.

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$12.50

Egg and Chorizo, cheese, rice, and beans burrito.

Pollo Burrito

Pollo Burrito

$12.50

filled with: beans, rice, choice of spring mix or lettuce, pico de gallo, Mexican sour cream and queso fresco.

Carnitas Burrito

$12.50

Al Pastor Burrito

$12.50

Bistek Burrito

$13.00

Vegetables Burrito

$12.50

Chorizo Burrito

$12.50

Burrito de Alambre

$13.00

Shrimp Burrito

$14.00
Spicy Salmon Burrito

Spicy Salmon Burrito

$14.00
Spicy Filet Mignon Burrito

Spicy Filet Mignon Burrito

$14.00

filled with: Filet Mignon, Roasted Potato’s, Jalapeños, Onions, Bacon bits, Spring Mix, Cheese, Avocado and Refried Beans.

Chipotle Eggplant

$12.50

Nachos

Nachos topped off with refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, queso fresco, pico de gallo, and avocado slices.

Plain Nachos

$10.00

Nachos topped off with refried beans, lettuce, drizzled with crema, queso fresco, pico de gallo, and avocado slices.

Pollo Nachos

$12.00

Nachos topped off with refried beans, lettuce, drizzled with crema, queso fresco, pico de gallo, and avocado slices.

Pork Nachos

$12.00

Nachos topped off with refried beans, lettuce, drizzled with crema, queso fresco, pico de gallo, and avocado slices.

Steak Nachos

$13.00

Nachos topped off with refried beans, lettuce, drizzled with crema, queso fresco, pico de gallo, and avocado slices.

Chorizo Nachos

$12.00

Nachos topped off with refried beans, lettuce, drizzled with crema, queso fresco, pico de gallo, and avocado slices.

Al pastor Nachos

$12.00

Nachos topped off with refried beans, lettuce, drizzled with crema, queso fresco, pico de gallo, and avocado slices.

Vegetarian Nachos

$12.00

Topped off with roasted veggies. Nachos topped off with refried beans, lettuce, drizzled with crema, queso fresco, pico de gallo, and avocado slices.

Birria Nachos

$13.00

Jalapenos Ground Beef Nachos

$12.00

Platillos

All platters (excluding enchiladas) come with homemade tortillas.

Enchiladas Suisas

$17.00

Accompanied with rice and beans.

Enchiladas Rojas

$17.00

Accompanied with a side of rice and beans

Enchiladas Verdes

$17.00

Accompanied with a side of rice and beans.

Enchiladas de Mole

Enchiladas de Mole

$17.00

Accompanied with a side of rice and beans.

Bistec Morales

$22.00

Rib-Eye Steak accompanied with two tlacoyos, cambray (green onions), avocado and cactus on the side.

Bistec Encebollado

$20.00

Rib-eye steak with fried onions. Accompanied with a side of rice, refried beans, avocado, and queso fresco.

Fajita

$18.00

Accompanied with a side of rice, sour cream, guac, and flour tortillas.

Camarones a la diabla

$18.00

Shrimp cooked in chipotle salsa, with a side of rice and salad.

Carne a la Tampiquena

$22.00

Rib-Eye Steak accompanied with a side of two enchiladas verdes, guacamole, refried beans, poblano peppers w/ fried onions, and queso asado.

Salmon con Chipotle Cream Sauce

$25.00

Salmon w/ Tequila Cream Salsa. Accompanied with roasted potatoes and rajas poblanos.

Costillas de Borrego

Costillas de Borrego

$25.00

Lamb Ribs with two sopes, guacamole, and rice.

Pechuga Rellena

$16.00Out of stock

Chiles Rellenos

$15.00

Pollo Ala Plancha

$18.00

Salads

Salads
Shrimp Salad w/ Field Greens

Shrimp Salad w/ Field Greens

$12.00

Bedding of mixed greens, radishes, grilled shrimp, queso fresco, tortilla strips, and avocado slices. w/ white balsamic dressing.

Chicken Arugula Avocado Salad

$12.00
Arugula Strawberry salad

Arugula Strawberry salad

$7.00Out of stock

Bedding of Arugula greens, topped off with strawberries, apple slices, and w/ white Balsamic dressing.

Soups

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$5.00Out of stock

Desserts

Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$5.00

Homemade.

Chocolate Mousse

$5.00

Cookies

$1.00

Homemade cookies!

Flan

Flan

$5.00

Homemade. Flan is a custard dessert with a layer of clear caramel sauce.

Tiramisu

$5.00

Homemade. .

Tres leches

$5.00

Homemade. Traditional Mexican sponge cake soaked in three kinds of milk: evaporated milk, condensed milk, and heavy cream.

Raspberry Mousse

$5.00

Add Ons

Chips With Beans And Cheese

$6.50

Chips And Salsa

$5.00

Rice And Beans Side

$6.00

Rice Side

$3.00

Beans Side

$3.00

Cactus Side

$5.00

Pico de Gallo side

$4.50

Extra Salsas

$1.00

Side queso fresco

$1.50

Side Shrimp

$6.00

Drinks

12oz. Glass bottle.

Aguas Frescas

$3.50

Sodas Mexicanas

$3.50

12 fl oz. Glass Bottle.

Jarrito

$3.50

12 fl oz. Glass bottle.

Boing

$3.50

12 fl oz. Glass bottle.

Soda Cans

$1.00

2 liter Coca Cola

$5.00

1.5 liter Jarrito

$4.00

Lemon-Lime Gatorade

$2.00

Strawberry Coconut Milk

$4.50

Small Pellegrino

$2.00

Fever Tree Drinks

$2.00

Fever Tree - 4 Pack

$7.00Out of stock

LaCroix Seltzer

$2.00

Smart Water

$2.00

Orange Juice

$5.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

El sabor de Mexico!

Website

Location

1429 Jackson street, Philadelphia, PA 19145

Directions

