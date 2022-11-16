- Home
Taqueria Morales
155 Reviews
$$
1429 Jackson street
Philadelphia, PA 19145
Popular Items
Appetizers
Tacos
Pollo Tinga Tacos
Shredded chicken mixed in tomato sauce. Pollo tinga tacos are topped off with lettuce, sour cream, and queso fresco instead of cilantro and onion.
Pollo Asado Tacos
Grilled chicken. Topped off with cilantro and onion. Three tacos per order. Homemade tortilla.
Bistek Tacos
Steak.Topped off with cilantro and onion. Tortillas homemade. Gluten Free.
Chorizo Tacos
Mexican Sausage. Topped off with cilantro and onion. Tortillas homemade. Gluten Free.
Carnitas Tacos
Pork. Topped off with cilantro and onion. Tortillas homemade. Gluten Free.
Al Pastor Tacos
Seasoned Pork. Topped off with cilantro and onion. Tortillas homemade. Gluten Free.
Vegetable Tacos
Roasted Veggies. Topped off with cilantro and onion. Tortillas homemade. Gluten Free.
Tacos de Alambre
Biste or Chicken mixed with red and green peppers, chihuahua cheese, bacon, and fried onions.
Campechanos Tacos
Topped off with cilantro and onion. Tortillas homemade. Gluten Free.
Fish Tacos
FLOUNDER. Chipotle mayo, Rice, Pico De Gallo, Cheese, Avocado.
Shrimp Tacos
Consists of shrimp, rice, lettuce, queso, crema, avocado, and pico de gallo,
Shrimp Birria Tacos
Birria Tacos
Consome included of course!
Ribeye Tacos
Ribeye, Fried Onions, and Queso Fresco.
Spicy Salmon Tacos
Shrimp Alambre Tacos
Shrimp, Chorizo, Bacon Bits, Chihuahua Cheese, Peppers and Onions. Guac on side.
Lengua Tacos
Topped off with cilantro and onion. Tortillas homemade. Gluten Free.
Mixiote Tacos
Tacos Azteca
Three tacos. Choice of shrimp, salmon, chicken or steak. Filled with beans, cheese and topped off with cilantro and onion.
Tacos de Papa y Chorizo
Three tacos with corn tortilla, filled with potato and chorizo. Topped off with lettuce, sour cream and cheese.
Quesadillas
Queso Quesadillas
Quesadillas topped of with lettuce, sour cream, and queso fresco. Three Piece.
Tinga de Pollo Quesadillas
Chicken. Three Piece.
Hongos Quesadillas
Mushroom. Three Piece.
Huitlacoche Quesadillas
Corn-Husk. Three Piece.
Flor de Calabaza Quesadillas
Squash Blossom. Three Piece.
Bistec Quesadillas
Steak. Three Piece.
Al Pastor Quesadillas
Seasoned Pork. Three Piece.
Carnitas Quesadillas
Pork. Three Piece.
Chorizo Quesadillas
Mexican Sausage. Three Piece.
Vegetables Quesadilla
Roasted Veggies: Mushrooms, Cauliflower, Squash, Carrots, and Potatoes. Three Piece.
Birria Quesadillas
Three Piece.
Sopes
Chalupas
Three Piece.
Plain Sopes orden
Homemade corn flour shell topped off with refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, queso fresco, pico de gallo, and avocado.
Pollo Sopes orden
chicken.
Bistek Sopes
Steak.
Chorizo Sopes orden
Mexican Sausage.
Carnitas Sopes orden
Pork.
Al Pastor Sopes orden
Seasoned Pork.
Huaraches / Pupusas / Gorditas
Gorditas de Frijole
Two piece.
Plain Huaraches orden
Homemade corn tortilla stuffed with beans. Topped off with green onions, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, and avocado.
Bistek Huaraches orden
Steak. Homemade corn tortilla filled with beans, and topped off with green onions, avocado, queso fresco and crema. Accompanied with cactus on the side. Every order comes with two huaraches.
Al Pastor Huaraches orden
Seasoned Pork.
Carnitas Huaraches orden
Pork.
Pollo Huaraches orden
Chicken.
Chorizo Huaraches
Mexican Sausage.
Vegetarian Huaraches
Vegetarian. Roasted Veggies: Mushrooms, Squash, Carrots, Potatoes, Cauliflower.
Blue Corn Huaraches
Pupusas
Three piece.
Tlacoyos
Tostadas
Plain Tostadas
Fried flat tortilla. Topped off with refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, avocado and queso fresco. Three in one order. GF
Vegetarian Tostadas
Roasted Veggies.
Tinga de Pollo Tostadas
Chicken.
Carnitas Tostadas
Pork.
Bistek Tostadas
Steak.
Chorizo Tostadas
Mexican Sausage.
Al Pastor Tostadas
Seasoned Pork.
Shrimp Tostadas
Shrimp Ceviche Tostadas(2 Pieces)
Scallops Ceviche Tostadas(2 Pieces
Tacos Dorados
Papa Tacos Dorados
Potato. Rolled fried tortilla stuffed with choice of filling. Topped off with lettuce, queso fresco, Mexican sour cream, and pico de gallo. Accompanied with a side of rice. Every order comes with three tacos dorados.
Pollo Tacos Dorados
Chicken.
Queso Tacos Dorados
Cheese.
Tortas
Burritos
Plain Burrito
No meat. Just beans, rice, lettuce, queso fresco, sour cream, and pico.
Breakfast Burrito
Egg and Chorizo, cheese, rice, and beans burrito.
Pollo Burrito
filled with: beans, rice, choice of spring mix or lettuce, pico de gallo, Mexican sour cream and queso fresco.
Carnitas Burrito
Al Pastor Burrito
Bistek Burrito
Vegetables Burrito
Chorizo Burrito
Burrito de Alambre
Shrimp Burrito
Spicy Salmon Burrito
Spicy Filet Mignon Burrito
filled with: Filet Mignon, Roasted Potato’s, Jalapeños, Onions, Bacon bits, Spring Mix, Cheese, Avocado and Refried Beans.
Chipotle Eggplant
Nachos
Plain Nachos
Nachos topped off with refried beans, lettuce, drizzled with crema, queso fresco, pico de gallo, and avocado slices.
Pollo Nachos
Nachos topped off with refried beans, lettuce, drizzled with crema, queso fresco, pico de gallo, and avocado slices.
Pork Nachos
Nachos topped off with refried beans, lettuce, drizzled with crema, queso fresco, pico de gallo, and avocado slices.
Steak Nachos
Nachos topped off with refried beans, lettuce, drizzled with crema, queso fresco, pico de gallo, and avocado slices.
Chorizo Nachos
Nachos topped off with refried beans, lettuce, drizzled with crema, queso fresco, pico de gallo, and avocado slices.
Al pastor Nachos
Nachos topped off with refried beans, lettuce, drizzled with crema, queso fresco, pico de gallo, and avocado slices.
Vegetarian Nachos
Topped off with roasted veggies. Nachos topped off with refried beans, lettuce, drizzled with crema, queso fresco, pico de gallo, and avocado slices.
Birria Nachos
Jalapenos Ground Beef Nachos
Platillos
Enchiladas Suisas
Accompanied with rice and beans.
Enchiladas Rojas
Accompanied with a side of rice and beans
Enchiladas Verdes
Accompanied with a side of rice and beans.
Enchiladas de Mole
Accompanied with a side of rice and beans.
Bistec Morales
Rib-Eye Steak accompanied with two tlacoyos, cambray (green onions), avocado and cactus on the side.
Bistec Encebollado
Rib-eye steak with fried onions. Accompanied with a side of rice, refried beans, avocado, and queso fresco.
Fajita
Accompanied with a side of rice, sour cream, guac, and flour tortillas.
Camarones a la diabla
Shrimp cooked in chipotle salsa, with a side of rice and salad.
Carne a la Tampiquena
Rib-Eye Steak accompanied with a side of two enchiladas verdes, guacamole, refried beans, poblano peppers w/ fried onions, and queso asado.
Salmon con Chipotle Cream Sauce
Salmon w/ Tequila Cream Salsa. Accompanied with roasted potatoes and rajas poblanos.
Costillas de Borrego
Lamb Ribs with two sopes, guacamole, and rice.
Pechuga Rellena
Chiles Rellenos
Pollo Ala Plancha
Salads
Shrimp Salad w/ Field Greens
Bedding of mixed greens, radishes, grilled shrimp, queso fresco, tortilla strips, and avocado slices. w/ white balsamic dressing.
Chicken Arugula Avocado Salad
Arugula Strawberry salad
Bedding of Arugula greens, topped off with strawberries, apple slices, and w/ white Balsamic dressing.
Desserts
Cheesecake
Homemade.
Chocolate Mousse
Cookies
Homemade cookies!
Flan
Homemade. Flan is a custard dessert with a layer of clear caramel sauce.
Tiramisu
Homemade. .
Tres leches
Homemade. Traditional Mexican sponge cake soaked in three kinds of milk: evaporated milk, condensed milk, and heavy cream.
Raspberry Mousse
Add Ons
Drinks
Aguas Frescas
Sodas Mexicanas
12 fl oz. Glass Bottle.
Jarrito
12 fl oz. Glass bottle.
Boing
12 fl oz. Glass bottle.
Soda Cans
2 liter Coca Cola
1.5 liter Jarrito
Lemon-Lime Gatorade
Strawberry Coconut Milk
Small Pellegrino
Fever Tree Drinks
Fever Tree - 4 Pack
LaCroix Seltzer
Smart Water
Orange Juice
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
El sabor de Mexico!
1429 Jackson street, Philadelphia, PA 19145