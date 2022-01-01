Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Taqueria Nacional

291 Reviews

$

3213 Mt Pleasant Street NW

Washington, DC 20010

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Signature Taco
Taco
Quesadilla with Meat

Food

Taco

Taco

Our tacos come with chopped onion, fresh cilantro, and pico de gallo unless otherwise requested. We include shredded lettuce, shredded cheese, and salsa with all taco orders

Signature Taco

Signature Taco

Our tacos come with chopped onion, fresh cilantro, and pico de gallo unless otherwise requested. Fish tacos come with shredded cabbage and creamy red salsa.

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$7.25

With cheese, onion, and jalapeno. Comes with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, and Mexican crema on the side.

Quesadilla with Meat

Quesadilla with Meat

$10.50

With cheese, onion and jalapeno. Plus choice of meat. Comes with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, and Mexican crema.

Tostadas

Tostadas

$7.25

Two crisp tortillas with beans, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, and crema. Like crispy tacos, but better!

Tostada with Meat

Tostada with Meat

$10.50

Two crisp tortillas with beans, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, and crema. Plus choice of meat.

Mexican Torta

Mexican Torta

$11.00

Classic Mexican sandwich on a grilled bun, layered with pinto beans, pickled vegetables, avocado and lettuce. Plus choice of meat or scrambled eggs.

Salad Bowl

Salad Bowl

$6.50

With carrot, radish, red onion, and tomatoes and your choice of creamy garlic avocado dressing or balsamic and red wine vinaigrette.

Salad Bowl with Meat

Salad Bowl with Meat

$9.75

With carrot, radish, red onion, and tomatoes and your choice of creamy garlic avocado dressing or balsamic and red wine vinaigrette. Plus choice of meat.

Side Salad

Side Salad

$4.50

With carrot, radish, red onion, and tomatoes and your choice of creamy garlic avocado dressing or balsamic and red wine vinaigrette.

Yucca Fries

Yucca Fries

$3.50

with our creamy tomatillo dipping sauce

Fried Plantains

Fried Plantains

$4.00

served hot with Mexican crema

Tortilla Chips

Tortilla Chips

$1.75

100% corn, fried in vegetable oil and lightly salted

Chile con Queso

Chile con Queso

$6.75

The classic Tex-Mex hot cheese dip. With tortilla chips.

Guacamole

Guacamole

$8.95

The classic Mexican avocado salad/dip with crispy tortilla chips

Guacamole, garnish size

Guacamole, garnish size

$1.00

when you just want a little bit...

Side of Pinto Beans

Side of Pinto Beans

$3.25

Tender whole beans (vegetarian) or creamy refried

Side of Pico De Gallo

Side of Pico De Gallo

$4.00

Finely diced tomatoes, onions. and green chiles with fresh lime and cilantro. Comes with tortilla chips.

Flan

Flan

$4.50

This classic confection is the perfect end to any Mexican meal.

Tres Leches Cake

Tres Leches Cake

$6.00

Made in house. This dessert has a cult following...

Spanish Rice

Spanish Rice

$3.25

Long grain rice steamed with tomatoes, onions, and fresh cilantro

Chips and Salsa

Chips and Salsa

$3.50

Our salsa is hand chopped from fresh vegetables, a little spicy, and delicious!

Roasted Cauliflower Quesadilla

Roasted Cauliflower Quesadilla

$9.25

Celebrate the arrival of autumn with our roasted cauliflower quesadilla

Chocolate Habanero Pecan Pie

Chocolate Habanero Pecan Pie

$6.00

Rich and delicious with a hint of fresh chile heat!

Alcohol Drinks

Lime Margarita on the Rocks

Lime Margarita on the Rocks

$7.50

Made with fresh lime juice. Comes to you in a leak proof bottle...with a glass and some ice (and maybe salt!) you're in business

Strawberry Margarita on the Rocks

Strawberry Margarita on the Rocks

$8.00

A delicious seasonal alternative to the classic lime margarita. Packed in a spill proof bottle.

BEER

BEER

$5.00

Don't forget the cerveza!

Red Wine

Red Wine

$6.00

Cabernet Sauvignon rich and fruit forward packed in a leak proof container. 5 oz.

White Wine

White Wine

$6.00

Our crisp and refreshing sauvignon blanc arrives in a leak proof container

Wine by the bottle

Wine by the bottle

$15.00

Wines from Moldova are well made and well priced. Choose between Chateau Vartely's Cabernet Sauvignon or Sauvignon Blanc.

Drinks

Mexican Soda

Mexican Soda

$3.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.50
Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$5.00
Agua Frescas

Agua Frescas

$4.95

We make these from fresh fruit, filtered water, and a dash of pure cane sugar.

Coffee

$2.75

Mexican Plates

Chicken Enchilada Plate

Chicken Enchilada Plate

$11.00

Two chicken enchiladas in rich red ancho chile sauce with Spanish rice and pinto beans. These arrive hot and ready to enjoy!

Tamale Plate

Tamale Plate

$9.00

Two pork tamales, a little spicy, with Spanish rice and pinto beans. These arrive hot and ready to enjoy!

Dos Tacos Plate

$12.00

Your choice of any two tacos, with Spanish rice and pinto beans.

Vegetable Enchilada plate

$11.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Authentic Mexican tacos made with carefully sourced ingredients and seasoned with love. Order online here for pick up at 3213 Mount Pleasant St NW!

Location

3213 Mt Pleasant Street NW, Washington, DC 20010

Directions

Gallery
Taqueria Nacional image
Taqueria Nacional image
Taqueria Nacional image
Taqueria Nacional image

Similar restaurants in your area

El Chucho - 3313 11th St NW
orange star4.0 • 1,180
3313 11th St NW Washington, DC 20010
View restaurantnext
Bandit Taco New Hampshire Ave
orange star4.5 • 1,346
1946 New Hampshire Ave Nw Washington, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
Alero Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
1301 U street NW Washington DC 20009 Washington, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
Johnny Pistolas
orange star3.9 • 868
2333 18th st NW Washington, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
Taqueria Habanero - DC
orange star4.5 • 941
3710 14th St NW Washington, DC 20010
View restaurantnext
Taqueria Xochi
orange star4.5 • 85
924 U st nw Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Washington

Purple Patch
orange star4.6 • 7,910
3155 Mt Pleasant St NW Washington, DC 20010
View restaurantnext
Martha Dear
orange star4.0 • 19
3110 Mt Pleasant Street NW Basement Washington, DC 20010
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Washington
Adams Morgan
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Petworth
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Tenleytown
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Bloomingdale
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Capitol Hill
review star
Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)
Georgetown
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)
Woodley Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Van Ness/Forest Hills
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston