Taqueria Nuevo Leon -Carrolton

2717 E Belt Line Rd

Suite 111

Carrollton, TX 75006

Food

Food

Taco Asada

$2.50

Taco Pirata

$11.99

Campechana

$11.99

Taco De Chicharron

$2.50

10 Trompo X $15

$15.00

Taco Trompo

$2.25

vegan tamale

$4.99

1/2 Libra Carne

$8.50

Quesadilla de pollo

$10.99

20 Trompo X $25

$25.00

Taco Barbacoa

$2.50

Trompo Tuesday

$0.99

_________________

Gringa

$11.99

Hamburgesa Mexicana

$10.99

Taco Pollo

$2.50

Taco De Birria

$2.99

Hamburgesa Muenster

$10.99

Tortas

$11.99

Torta Cubana

$12.99

Taco Tripa

$2.75

Taco De Vapor

$2.25

Tacos al Vapor Orden

$10.99

Papa Asada

$11.99

Gordita

$3.50

Tacos Birria Plate

$12.99

Burrito Ranchero

$11.99

Volcanes

$2.50

Empalme Almuerzo

$9.99

Gordita plate

$11.99

Quesadilla solo Queso

$7.99

Empalme Carne

$3.49

Empalme Frijol

$2.25

Taco plate

$10.99

Tacos Agachados

$10.99

Menudo

$11.99

Mendo Chico

$8.99

Kid Quesadilla

$7.99

Libra Carne

$16.99

Almuerzo

$8.99

Tortilla Recien Hecha

$8.95+

Carne Asada Plate

$12.99

Papas Fritas

$3.99

Papas de Agachados

$4.99

Tacos Agachados

$10.99

Kid Burger

$7.99

Quesabirria

$12.99

Kid Nuggets

$7.99

Empanada

$2.99

100 Tamales No Queso

$110.00

100 Tamales C\queso

$125.00

4 tacos Tlaquepaque

$11.99

Chicharron Libra

$16.99

Libra Pollo O Trompo

$14.99

Sides

Arroz

$1.99+

Charro Beans

$1.50+

Refried Beans 6 Oz

$1.99

Churros

Salsa

$0.99+

Charola Arroz

$20.97+

Charola Refried Beans

$20.97+

Especial D' Trompo

$45.00

Especial D' Asada

$54.99

Cebolla Asada

$1.19

Vaso De Aguacate

$1.50

Aguacate

$0.35

Fries

$3.99

Extra Tortillas

$1.99

Vaso De Verdura

$0.89

Breakfast Plate

$8.99

Consome

$2.00

Vaso Sour Cream

$1.99

Chips & Salsa

$3.99

Guacamole 16 Oz

$4.99

Pico De Gallo 6 Oz

Pico 6 Oz

$1.50

Miercoles 10x15

$15.00

Vaso De Queso

$1.99

$1.99

$1.99

Guacamole 6 Oz

$2.00

Ranch

$0.99

Extra Limones

$0.99

12 Oz Elote En Vaso

$4.50

Breakfast

Breakfast taco

$1.99

Breakfast burrito

$2.99

Breakfast gorditas

$3.50

Breakfast Sandwich

$7.99

Huevos rancheros

$9.99

choriqueso

$8.25

Machacado con huevo

$9.99

Huevos con jamon

$9.99

Huevos con tocino

$9.99

Huevos Con Choriso

$9.99

Tamale Breakfast Plate

$8.99

Aporreado

$9.99

chilaquiles

$9.99

Papa C Huevo

$9.99

Extra Ingredient

$0.50

Platillo A La Mexicana

$9.99

Drinks

NA Beverage

Soft Drink

$2.89

Water

$1.99

Mexican Coke

$3.25

Coffee

$1.89

Agua Fresca

$3.99

Emleados Cocacola

$1.50

Topo Chico Empleado

$1.50

Refill Agua Fresca

$3.75

Cup Ice

$0.79

Jarritos

$2.89

Monster

$3.49

Agua Mineral

$2.75

Gatorade

$2.99

Barrilito

$3.50

Sangria

$2.75

Sidral

$2.75

Fanta

$3.25

Beer

Corona

$4.99

Modelo Especial

$4.99

Modelo Negra

$4.99

Coors Light

$4.99

Michelob Ultra

$4.99

Draft Beer

$5.75

Miller Lite

$4.99

Shiner Bock

$4.99

Pacifico

$4.99

Dos Equis

$4.99

Bud Light

$4.99

Tecate

$4.99

Michelob Pure Gold

$4.99

TarroMichelada

$6.99

Cubeta

$22.99

Wine

Mimosa

Liquor

Margarita

$7.99

Shots

$7.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2717 E Belt Line Rd, Suite 111, Carrollton, TX 75006

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

