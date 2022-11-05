  • Home
Taqueria Nuevo Leon - George Bush Hwy 5125 N George Bush Hwy Suite 700

No reviews yet

5125 N George Bush Hwy Suite 700

Garland, TX 75040

Food

Taco Asada

$2.50

Taco Pirata

$11.99

Campechana

$11.99

20 Trompo X $30

$30.00

Taco Barbacoa

$2.50

Taco De Chicharron

$2.50

vegan tamale

$4.99

1/2 Libra Barbacoa/Asada

$7.50

10 Trompo X $15

$15.00

Taco Trompo

$2.25

Trompo Tuesday

$0.99

Quesadilla de pollo

$11.99

Gringa

$11.99

Hamburgesa Mexicana

$10.99

taco de tripa

$2.50

Hamburgesa Muenster

$10.99

Tortas

$10.99

Torta Cubana

$12.99

Torta Especial

$10.99

Taco Pollo

$2.50

Quesabirria Taco

$3.00

Tacos al Vapor Orden

$9.99

Papa Asada

$10.99

Gordita

$3.25

Quesabirria Tacos Order

$11.99

Burrito Ranchero

$10.99

Volcanes

$2.25

Empalme Almuerzo

$8.99

Gordita plate

$10.99

Empalme

$2.99

Media Libra

$8.00

Empalme Frijol

$2.25

Taco plate

$9.99

Agachados

$9.99

Menudo

$11.99

Pozole

$11.99

Kid Quesadilla

$7.99

Barbacoa/ Asada Libra

$15.99

Pollo/Trompo Libra

$15.99

Almuerzo

$8.99

Tamales

$7.95+

Carne Asada Plate

$10.99

Papas Fritas

$3.50

Borracho

$7.95

Sweet Tamales

$1.50

Kid Burger

$7.99

Quesadilla de Birria

$11.99

Kid Nuggets

$7.99

Empanada

$2.50

100 Tamales No Queso

$99.00

100 Tamales C\queso

$115.00

3 Free Trompo Tacos

4 tacos Tlaquepaque

$11.99

Sides

Rice

$1.50+

Charro Beans

$1.50+

Refried Beans 6 Oz

$1.50

Churros

Salsa

$4.99+

Charola Arroz

$20.97+

Charola Refried Beans

$20.97+

Especial D' Trompo

$39.99

Especial D' Asada

$45.00

Tamale Lunch Special

$9.99

Tres Leches Cake

$4.99

Cheese Cake

$4.99

Aguacate

$0.35

Fries

$2.99

Extra Tortillas

$1.99

3 Tacos Gratis

Bfast Taco

$1.99

Breakfast Burrito

$2.25

Breakfast Plate

$8.99

Consome

$2.00

Sour Cream

$0.50

Chips & Salsa

$3.99

Guacamole 16 Oz

$4.99

Pico De Gallo 6 Oz

Pico 6 Oz

$1.50

Miercoles 10x15

$15.00

Queso

$0.50

Piña

$0.50

Guacamole 6 Oz

$2.00

Salsa Extra

$1.00

Breakfast

Breakfast taco

$1.99

Breakfast burrito

$2.25

Breakfast gorditas

$3.25

Breakfast Sandwich

$6.99

Huevos rancheros

$8.99

Huevos con chorizo

$8.99

Machacado con huevo

$8.99

Huevos con jamon

$8.99

Huevos con tocino

$8.99

Breakfast empalme

$8.99

Tamale Breakfast Plate

$8.99

Aporreado

$9.99

chilaquiles

$9.99

Papa C Huevo

$8.99

Extra Ingredient

$0.50

Happy Hour

margarita

$5.00

draft beer

$3.50

Hamburguesa Happy Hour

$7.99

Taco Plate Trompo

$6.99

Quesadilla Pollo

$9.99

domestic

$3.00

imported

$3.50

NA Beverage

Soft Drink

$2.99

Water

$1.50

Mexican Drink

$3.25

Coffee

$1.89

Agua Fresca

$3.75

Emleado

Emleados Cocacola

$1.50

Refill Agua Fresca

$1.00

Water Cup

$0.50

Jarritos

$2.75

Kids Drink

$1.75

Beer

Corona

$4.50

Modelo Especial

$4.50

Modelo Negra

$4.50

Coors Light

Heineken

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Draft Beer

$5.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Shiner Bock

$4.00

Yuengling

$4.00

Dos Equis

$4.50

Topo Seltzer

$4.00

Tarro Michelada

$3.00

Wine

Mimosa

Liquor

Margarita

$7.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

5125 N George Bush Hwy Suite 700, Garland, TX 75040

Directions

