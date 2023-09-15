Beverages

Jarritos

$3.25

Mexican flavor soda

Mexican Coke

$3.75
Red Bull

$4.00
Mexican Fanta

$3.75Out of stock
Mexican Sprite

$3.75Out of stock
Sangria

$3.75
Manzanita

$3.75
Can Sprite

$1.75
Can Coke

$1.75
Can Coke Zero

$1.75
Can Ginger Ale

$1.75
Can Mountain Dew

$1.75
Can Dr Pepper

$1.75
Diet Coke

$1.75
Bottle Water

$1.75
Sweet Tea

$2.50
Horchata

$4.50Out of stock
Jamaica

$4.50Out of stock

Piña / Pineapple

$4.50

Mango

$4.50

Starters

8oz Chips and Guacamole

$6.95

8oz Guacamole With Chips

8oz Chips and Queso

$5.00

8oz Cheese Dip WIth Chips

8oz Chips and Salsa

$3.50

8oz Salsa With Chips

Serranos (5 Pieces)

$7.95

5 bacon-wrapped peppers, stuffed with queso fresco with a jalapeño aioli dipping sauce

8oz Chorizo Dip

$5.95

8oz Mexican Chorzio With Cheese Dip And Chips

Trio Starters

$10.00

5oz Cheese Dip, 5oz Gucacamole, 5oz Salsa With Chips

Esquites

$5.00

Esquites served with mayonnaise, cotija cheese, chile powder and lime

Street Corn

$5.00

Street corn served with mayonnaise, cotija cheese, chili powder and lime

Combos

2 Tacos and 2 Sides

$12.95

TWO SOFT FLOUR / SOFT CORN TORTILLAS TACOS. WITH CHOICE OF TWO DIFFERENT PROTEINS OF YOUR CHOICE. WITH YOUR CHOICE OF TWO SIDES.

1 Burrito and 2 Sides

$12.95

12IN FLOUR TORTILLA FILLED WITH REFRIED BEANS, RICE,LETTUCE, JALAPENO AIOLI, AVOCADO, SHREDDED CHEESE. WITH CHOICE OF TWO SIDES.

1 Quesadilla and 2 Sides

$12.95

12IN FLOUR TORTILLA GRILLED WITH MELTED MOZZARELLA CHEESE. WITH PICO DE GALLO ANF SOUR CREAM ON THE SIDE. WITH THE CHOICE OF TWO SIDES. EXTRA TOPPINGS WITH BE ADDED INSIDE!

1 Torta and 2 Sides

$12.95

MEXICAN SANDWICH BOLILLO BUN, REFRIED BEANS , LETTUCE,TOMATO, AVOCADO, QUESO FRECO AND JALAPEÑO AILOLI. WITH CHOICE OF TWO SIDES.

1 Lancha and 2 Sides

$12.95

BOLILLO BREAD BOWL STUFFED WITH BASE OF REFRIED BEANS TOPPED WITH PICO DE GALLDO , MOZZARELLA CHEESE, JALAPEÑO ALOLI. WITH CHOICE OF TWO SIDES.

Burritos

Broad Street Burrito

$10.50

Flour tortilla filled with refried beans, rice, lettuce, jalapeño aioli, avocado, tomato and sour cream, and shredded cheese, add your choice of protein

Burrito Queso Supreme

$12.50

Your choice of meat. Rolled in a flour tortilla filled with refried beans, rice, lettuce, jalapeño aioli, avocado, tomate, sour cream, shreeded cheese and covered with our delicious cheese dip

ATL Burrito

$15.95

14in Tortilla Filed with beans, rice, lettuce, jalapeño aioli, avocado, tomate and sour cream and shreeded cheese, with choice of protein

Entrees

Enchiladas Verdes

$12.50

Three Enchiladas Topped With Our Salsa Verde (Green Tomatillo, ), Sour Cream And shedded Cheese. Served With A Salad Lettuce, Sour cream, And Tomatoes. Side Of Mexican Rice.

Enchiladas Rojas

$12.50

Three Enchiladas Topped With Our Salsa Rojas (Chile De Arbor), Sour Cream And shedded Cheese. Served With A Salad Lettuce, Sour cream, And Tomatoes. Side Of Mexican Rice.

Chimichanga

$14.00

Fired Chimichanga. Topped With Queso Dip. Filled With Your choice Of meat. Side Salad Lettuce, Tomatoes, And Sour Cream. A Side of Mexican Rice.

GSU bowl

$12.00

bowl rice and beans, choice protein / toppings

A.C.P

$14.00

Grilled chicken on a bed of rice covered with cheese dip and tortillas

Birria

$16.00

Three birria-style meat tacos topped with onions and cilantro. Served

Carne Asada

$16.00

Grilled steak a side of rice and refried beans, a side salad, tomatillo salsa, and tortillaswith a rice and a cup of consommè

Pollo Asado

$15.50

Chicken, a side of rice and refried beans, a side salad, tomatillo salsa, and tortillas

Platter Milanesa De Pollo

$15.50

Beraded chicken, side rice and refried beans, side salad

Tacos Dorados

$14.50

Deep-fried rolled corn tortilla chicken tacos, a side of rice and refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, cheese, salsa, and cilantro

Quesadillas

$11.50

12" grilled quesadilla with melted Chihuahua cheese. Side of pico de gallo and sour cream. Stuffed with your choice of protein

Torta

$10.00

Mexican sandwich bolillo bun, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, avocado, jalapeño aioli, a slice of queso fresco, and your choice of filling

La Lancha

$11.75

Bolillo bread bowl stuffed with a base of chorizo potato topped with pico de gallo, Chihuahua cheese, your choice of filling, and a side of jalapeño aioli

Nachos

$12.00

Chips and queso topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and your choice of protein

Soups and Salads

Small Chicken Soup

$5.75

House specialty chicken soup

Large Chicken Soup

$8.95

House specialty chicken soup

Spinach Salad

$8.00

Fresh spinach, tomato, mango, avocado, cucumber, and house dressing

Taco Salad

$11.00

Choice of protein, refried beans, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo

Tostada

$4.50

A crispy fried tortilla spread with refried beans and chicken tinga, topped with fresh tomatoes, lettuce, and avocado, finished with a sprinkle of Mexican cheese

Empanadas

Empanada Single

$3.25
Empanadas Order (3)

$9.00

Side Orders

8oz Refried Beans

$3.25

8oz Black Beans

$3.25
8oz Mexican Rice

$3.25
8oz Coleslaw

$3.25
8oz Pico De Gallo

$3.00
8oz Green Salad

$2.75

Lettuce, Tomate And Lime. Orange Dressing

Sour Cream

$0.95+
Guacamole

$6.95+
Side of Chips

$1.00
Side Avoacdo

$2.50

1oz Fresco Jalapeno

$1.00

1oz Pickel Jalapeno

$1.00
French Fries

$3.50

Tacos

Asada Tacos

$4.00

Asada / Steak Topped With Pico De Gallo.

Ground beef

$4.00

PICADILLO / GROUND BEEF - LETTUCE ,TOMATO AND SOUR CREAM.

Brisket Tacos

$4.50

BRISKET - SHREDDED BEEF BISKET, PICO DE GALLO , HABANERO SALSA AND AVOCADO.

Chicken Milanesa Tacos

$4.00

CHICKEN MILANESA- BREADED CHICKEN, LETTUCE, TAMATO, AND JALAPEÑO AIOLI.

Grilled Chicken Tacos

$4.00

GRILLED CHICKEN TOPPED WITH PICO DE GALLO.

Tinga Shredded Chicken

$4.00

SHEDDED CHICKEN TINGA, LETTUCE, TAMATO, AND SOUR CREAM.

Carnitas Tacos

$4.00

PORK / CARNITAS TOPPED WITH PICO DE GALLO.

Chorizo Tacos

$4.00

Mexican Chorizo Topped With Cilantro And Onions.

BBQ Pork Tacos

$4.00

SLOW BAKED CARNITAS, HOUSE MADE BBQ AND COLESLAW.

Al Pastor Tacos

$4.00

COOKED MARINATED PORK, CILANTRO, ONIONS AND PINEAPPLE.

Shrimp Grilled / Tempura Tacos

$4.50

GRILLED SHRIMP / TEMPURA. TOPPED WITN PICO DE GALLO AND HABANERO SALSA.

Snapper Tacos

$4.50

GRILLED SNAPPER TOPPED WITH PICO DE GALLO RED ONIONS AND JALAPEÑO AIOLI.

Fish Tacos

$4.00

FISH- BREADED FRESH TILAPIA. TOPPED WITH COLESLAW, CHIPOTLE.

Avocado Tacos

$4.00

AVOCADO TEMPURA,SWEET CRON, RED ONIONS AND HABANERO SALSA.

Veggie Tacos

$4.00

VIGGLE - SPINACH, MUSHROOMS, RED ONIONS. TOPPED WITH SWEET CORN, CONTJILA CHEESE, AND HABANERO SALSA.

Desserts

Flan

$5.00

A Custard Dessert With A Layer Of Clear Caramel Sauce.

Churro Bites

$4.00
Tres Leches

$5.00

Three Milk bread.

Ice Cream Bar

Mango

$3.50
Rice

$3.50
Pecan

$3.50
Vanilla Esquimal

$3.50
Banana

$3.50
Vanilla

$3.50
Strawberry

$3.50
Bubble Gum

$3.25
Pineapple

$3.25
Coconut

$3.50
Lemon

$3.25
Strawberry Cream

$3.50
Guava

$3.50

Cantaloupe

$3.50
Tamarind

$3.25
Pina Colada

$3.50

Watermelon

$3.25
Strawberry Esquimal

$3.50
Cookie

$3.50

Breakfast

Breakfast Burrito

$10.00

Scrambled Eggs With Mexican Chorizo, Cheese And Grilled Onions.

Burrtio Al Mexican

$11.00

Scramble Eggs With Tomate, Onions, Fresh Jalapeños And Cheese.