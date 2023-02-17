Restaurant header imageView gallery

Taqueria Outlaw

78 Main St.

Bisbee, AZ 85603

FOOD

SHAREABLES

Chips & Salsa

$3.95

Chips & Queso

$7.95

Chips & Guacamole

$8.95

3 Amigos

$15.95

NACHOS

Nacho Baby

$8.95

Nacho Mama

$12.95

Tacos

AL Pastor

$4.50

BAJA FISH

$5.50

BAJA SHRIMP

$5.50

Beast

$5.50

TACO BEEF

$4.00

Carne Asada

$4.50

Cauliflower

$4.50

Chicken

$4.50

Firecracker

$6.50

IMP Beef

$4.50

Mushroom Adobada

$4.50

BURRITOS

Bean Burrito

$9.95

Chicken Burrito

$12.95

Taco Beef Burrito

$12.95

IMP Beef Burrtio

$12.95

Carne Burrito

$13.95

Shrimp Burrito

$14.95

S&T Burrito

$15.95

MAS

MEXICAN PIZZA

$9.95+

Taco Salad

$11.95

BEVERAGES

DRINKS

Jarritos

$3.50

Coke

$3.50

Mineralagua

$3.50

Agua Fresca

$3.50

TEQUILA

Campa Bravo

$7.00

512 Blanco

$10.00

Ghost

$9.00

Gran Centanario

$9.00

Milagro

$8.00

Casamigos

$16.00

512 Reposado

$14.00

Tequila Ooho

$17.00

Gran Centanario

$10.00

Tres Agaves

$9.00

Gran Centanario Anejo

$12.00

512 Anejo

$17.00

Dobel

$13.00

Jose Cuervo 1800

$22.00

Jose Cuervo Traditional

$13.00

Gran Centanario Cristalino

$30.00

Gran Coramino

$22.00

MEZCAL

Carreno Espadin

$17.00

Naran

$10.00

Ilegal Reposado

$9.00

Ilegal Anejo

$16.00

Bacanora

$14.00

GRAN PONCHE

Pomegranate

$8.00

Passion fruit

$8.00

Tamarind

$8.00

EXTRA ANEJO

JOE CUERVO RESERVA

$40.00

MARGARITA

House Marg

$9.00

Spicy Pineapple

$11.00

Strawberry Basil

$11.00

Guava

$10.00

Mango

$10.00

Strawberry

$10.00

Mezcal Margarita

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tacos, Beer and Tequila. What more do you need ?

