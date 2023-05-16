  • Home
Taquería Paraiso 8254 Huffine Ln, Bozeman, MT 59718

No reviews yet

8254 Huffine Lane

Four Corners, MT 59718

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Burrito - Steak with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, avocado and cheese

$10.99

Tostadas - Shredded Chicken

$10.99

Breakfast

Burrito

**Served on flour tortilla

Burrito - Egg and Mexican Sausage with rice, beans and cheese

$8.99

Burrito - Egg and Ham with rice, beans and cheese

$8.99

Burrito - Chicken with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, avocado and cheese

$10.99

Burrito - Steak with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, avocado and cheese

$10.99

Burrito - Egg and Bacon with rice, beans and cheese

$8.99

Eggs

Served with rice and beans on the side. Rancheros served on fried tortilla with a tomato sauce on top.

Eggs - Rancheros

$7.99

Eggs - With Ham

$7.99

Eggs - With Sausage

$7.99

Eggs - No topping/mix in

$6.99

Empanadas (4)

Served with tomato sauce on the side or chopped cabbage with lime

Empanadas - Ground Beef

$10.99

Empanadas - Shredded Chicken

$10.99

Empanadas - Tuna

$10.99

Empanadas - Single Beef

$2.75

Empanadas - Single Chicken

$2.75

Empanadas - Single Tuna

$2.75

Flautas

Five shredded chicken flautas with corn tortillas topped with lettuce, sour cream and Queso Fresco

Flautas - Shredded Chicken

$10.99

Flautas - Single

$2.00

Quesadilla

Served with lettuce, tomato and sour cream on the side **Flour tortilla

Quesadilla - Chicken

$8.99

Quesadilla - Steak

$8.99

Quesadilla - Cheese

$5.99

Sandwich

Sandwich - Chicken

$7.99

Sandwich - Ham and Cheese

$7.99

Sides

Papas Fritas - Hand cut french fries

$1.50

Fresh cut french fries.

Arroz y Frijoles - Mexican rice and black beans

$3.00

Salad - Lettuce, tomato, avocado and cucumbers drizzled with lime juice

$2.00

Pico de Gallo

$0.50

Sincronizada

Similar to a Mexican quesadilla filled with Ham and Cheese

Sincronizada - Ham and Cheese

$7.99

Tamales (4)

Four tamales served with red and green salsa.

Tamales - Pork

$10.00
Tamales - Chicken w/ Red Sauce

$10.00

Tamales - Cheese

$10.00

Tamales - Chicken w/ Green Sauce

$10.00

Tamales - Single Pork

$2.50

Tamales - Single Chicken w/ Red Sauce

$2.50

Tamales - Single Cheese

$2.50

Tamales - Single Chicken w/ Green Sauce

$2.50

Torta

Steak and Chicken tortas are served with cheese, mayo, beans, tomato, avocado, lettuce and Chile Vinagre (pickled chile)

Torta - Ham and Egg

$7.99

Torta - Steak

$9.99

Torta - Chicken

$9.99

Torta - Egg

$7.99

Tostadas (3)

Topped with beans, lettuce, tomato, purple onion, sour cream, Queso Fresco and avocado and protein of choice on fried corn tortilla

Tostadas - Shredded Chicken

$10.99

Tostadas - Ground Beef

$10.99

Tostadas - No Meat

$8.99

Tostadas - Single

$2.75

Taco

Single Steak Taco

$2.50

Single Chicken Taco

$2.50

Drinks

Beverages

Soft Drink

$1.00

Water Bottle

$1.00

Small Horchata

$2.00

Small Agua Fresca

$2.00

Coffee

Large Horchata

$3.00

Large Agua Fresca

$3.00

Jarritos

$2.50

Lunch

Lunch Special

Two different selections offered daily. Served with fresh tortillas prepared daily.

Lunch 1

$10.00

Lunch 2

$10.00

Lunch 1 No Meat

$8.00

Lunch 2 No Meat

$8.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Taquería Paraiso is a family owned and operated food truck bringing authentic Mexican breakfast to Beautiful Bozeman, Montana.

Location

8254 Huffine Lane, Four Corners, MT 59718

Directions

Main pic

