Sabor 3715 Madison

3715 Madison

Cincinnati, OH 45209

TACOS
QUESADILLA
CHIPS & GUACAMOLE

MAINS

TACOS

TACOS

$4.00

Fresh Corn Tortillas topped with your choice of protein, diced red onion, and cilantro. Served with your choice of house salsa.

TOSTADA

TOSTADA

$11.00

Crispy Fried Corn Tortillas topped with a black bean puree, your choice of protein, red onion, crisp lettuce, cheese, and cilantro. Served with sour cream and your choice of house salsa.

NACHOS

NACHOS

$10.00

Fresh fried corn tortilla chips, topped with your choice of protein, creamy queso blanco, black beans, and chopped jalapenos. Served with sour cream, pico de gallo, and your choice of house salsa.

QUESADILLA

QUESADILLA

$9.00

Large flour tortillas filled with cheese and your choice of protein then grilled to a crispy golden-brown texture. Served with sour cream and your choice of house salsa.

TACO SALAD

$9.00

CHIPS, SIDES, & DESSERTS

BLACK BEAN SIDE

BLACK BEAN SIDE

$5.00

Perfectly cooked black beans in a savory, seasoned gravy topped with fresh cilantro. Vegan Dish

FAJITA VEGGIE SIDE

FAJITA VEGGIE SIDE

$5.00

Fresh green and red bell peppers combined with onion and fajita seasoning for a perfect grilled medley of flavor. Vegan Dish

ELOTE SALAD

ELOTE SALAD

$6.00

All the flavor of traditional Elote without the mess of eating corn off the cob. Fresh roasted corn kernels tossed with authentic cotija cheese, mayo, lime juice, spices, garlic, red onion, and cilantro then chilled for the perfect flavor in every bite.

CHIPS & SALSA

CHIPS & SALSA

$3.00+

Our house salsas are made fresh daily and served with freshly prepared corn tortilla chips. Choose between a classic chunky pico-de-gallo, a traditional robust mild salsa, a traditional spicy salsa, and a classic verde salsa.

CHIPS & MANGO SALSA

CHIPS & MANGO SALSA

$4.00+

Sweet mango chunks, red onion, cilantro, red bell pepper, seasonings, and lime juice for the ultimate tropical salsa experience. Served with our freshly prepared corn tortilla chips.

CHIPS & GUACAMOLE

CHIPS & GUACAMOLE

$5.00+

Made with fresh avocados, red onion, cilantro, salt, black pepper, garlic, and lime juice. Our guacamole has tremendous flavor and smooth texture with just the right amount of small avocado chunks. Served with freshly prepared corn tortilla chips.

CHIPS & QUESO

CHIPS & QUESO

$4.50+

Our freshly prepared corn tortilla chips paired with a decadently creamy and savory white cheese sauce.

CHURRO BITES

CHURRO BITES

$5.00

A classic churro in bite size pieces rolled in cinnamon sugar and served with a side of chocolate sauce.

DESSERT NACHOS

$3.50

EXTRAS

CHIPS

$2.00

HOUSE SALSA

$1.50+

MANGO SALSA

$2.25+

GUACAMOLE

$4.00+

QUESO BLANCO

$3.00+

EXTRA TORTILLAS

$1.00

EXTRA TOSTADA SHELLS

$1.00

SOUR CREAM

$0.75
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Flavor packed street tacos, tostadas, nachos, and more. Our chilled elote salad gives you a unique Mexican street corn experience. Choose from the freshest made chips, guacamole, and assorted salsas in the Cincinnati area.

