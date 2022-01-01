Restaurant header imageView gallery

Taqueria Puebla Food Truck

review star

No reviews yet

3900 South East Street

Indianapolis, IN 46227

Burrito

Burrito Asada

$11.00

Rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream

Burrito Chorizo

$11.00

Rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream

Burrito Al Pastor

$11.00

Rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream

Burrito Pollo

$11.00

Rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream

Burrito Ground Beef

$11.00

Rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream.

Burrito campechano

$12.00

Taco

Taco Asada

$3.50

Cilantro and onions.

Taco Al Pastor

$3.50

Cilantro and onions.

Taco Chorizo

$3.50

Cilantro and onions.

Taco Ground Beef

$3.50

Cilantro and onions.

Taco pollo

$3.50

Taco American

$4.25

Taco campechano

$3.75

Quesadilla

Quesadilla Asada

$10.00

Cheese, beans, lettuce and tomato.

Quesadilla Al Pastor

$10.00

Cheese, beans, lettuce and tomato.

Quesdilla Pollo

$10.00

Cheese, beans, lettuce and tomato.

Quesadilla Chorizo

$10.00

Cheese, beans, lettuce and tomato.

Quesadilla Ground Beef

$10.00

Cheese, beans, lettuce and tomato.

Quesadilla campechano

$11.00

Nachos

Nachos Asada

$10.00

Cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and guac.

Nachos Pollo

$10.00

Cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and guac.

Nachos Ground Beef

$10.00

Cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and guac.

Nachos Chili

$10.00

Cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and guac.

Nachos campechano

$11.00

Fajitas

Fajitas Asada

$10.00

Pepper, onion, tomato, sour cream and guac.

Fajitas Pollo

$10.00

Pepper, onion, tomato, sour cream and guac.

Chips

Chips y salsa y queso

$7.00

Chips y Cheese

$5.00

Chili Cheese fries

$6.00

Loaded Fries

$8.00

Torta

Torta Asada

$10.00

Lettuce, tomato, mayo, cheese and guacamole.

Torta Al Pastor

$10.00

Lettuce, tomato, mayo, cheese and guacamole.

Torta Pollo

$10.00

Lettuce, tomato, mayo, cheese and guacamole.

Torta Chorizo

$10.00

Lettuce, tomato, mayo, cheese and guacamole.

Torta milanesa

$10.00

Torta campechano

$11.50

Burger/Hot Dog

Cheese Burger Mexican

$10.00

Lettuce, tomato, onion, guacamole, chipotle and cheese.

Cheese Burger

$8.00

Lettuce, tomato, onion, American cheese, mayo, mustard and ketchup.

Spicy Burger

$10.00

Lettuce, tomato, onion and chipotle.

Kids Cheese Burger

$5.00

American cheese.

Hot Dog

$4.00

Mayo and ketchup.

Chili Dog

$6.00

Mayo and Chili.

Sides

Esquite Corn

$4.00

Mayo and cheese.

Chicken Tender

$6.00

Kids Tender

$4.00

Fries

$3.00

Taco Poblano

Taco poblano

$6.00

Drinks

Jarritos

$3.50

Coca Cola

$2.00

Pepsi

$2.00

Water

$1.00

Add on or extra

Lettuce

$0.50

Tomato

$0.50

Cilantro

$0.50

Onion

$0.50

Jalapeno

$0.50

Sour cream

$0.50

Side of queso

$2.00

Side of rice or bean

$2.00

Extra meet

$2.00

Extra hot sauce

$0.75

Cheese

$0.50
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

3900 South East Street, Indianapolis, IN 46227

Directions

