Taqueria Reinita
No reviews yet
3985 Old Parker Rd
Wylie, TX 75098
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Starters (Para Empezar)
Tortilla Chips
Homemade tortilla chips fresh and seasoned. Green&Red salsa on the side
Chips & Guacamole
Crispy tortilla chips and small cup of freshly made Guacamole. *Guacamole includes onion, cilantro, tomato, and jalapeño.
Order of French fries
Small order of our freshly seasoned french Fries.
Small Guacamole
Freshly made cup of guacamole. *includes onion, cilantro, jalapeño and tomato.
Crispy Flautas 2
2 Crispy chicken corn flautas topped with sour cream, queso fresco, lettuce and tomato.
A La Carte
Burrito
Homemade flour tortilla burrito stuffed with (your choice of meat ), wrapped in beans, lettuce and cheese. + toppings
Quesadilla 1
Our homemade Quesadilla stuffed with (your choice of meat) and cheese with a side of lettuce, tomatos and sour cream. + toppings
Tamales 6
Homemade Tamales made to perfection with pork stew. Tamale orders need to be pre-ordered 3 days in advance.
Orden De Tortillas Harina
Order of 3 homemade flour tortillas .
Orden De Tortilla Maiz
Order of 5 corn tortillas.
Breakfast Plates (Platillos de Desayunos)
Huevos Con Carne
2 Freshly scrambled eggs mixed with beef fajita meat, jalapeños, onion and tomato. Served with rice and beans. * Your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Huevos A La Mexicana
2 Freshly scrambled eggs mixed with onion, jalapeño, tomatoes ; served with rice and beans. * Your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Huevos Rancheros
2 Freshly over-easy eggs topped with our ranchero Guajillo sauce. Served with rice and beans. *Your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Chilaquiles Montados
Fresh tortilla strips simmered in our ranchero sauce, onions and jalapeños top with 2 over easy eggs ; served with rice and beans. + tortillas
Huevos Con Chorizo
2 Freshly scrambled eggs mixed with chorizo, onions and jalapeños; served with rice and beans. *Your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Huevos Con Nopales
2 Freshly scrambled eggs mixed with nopales, onions and jalapeños; served with rice and beans. *Your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Migas
Fresh tortilla strips mixed with 2 scrambled eggs, onions, tomato and jalapeños; served with rice and beans. *plate doesn't include tortillas
Chilaquiles
Fresh tortilla strips simmered in our ranchero sauce mixed in with onions and jalapeños. Served with rice and beans. *tortillas are not included
Breakfast Burrito
Build your own burrito with our home made flour tortilla includes ( 2 fresh eggs, cheese and 1 choice of meat) +Additional toppings
Taquito
Build your own Taquito with our home made flour tortilla includes ( 2 fresh eggs, cheese and 1 choice of meat) + toppings
Huevos Con Papas
Freshly 2scrambled eggs mixed with fresh potatoes, onion and jalapeños. Served with rice and beans. * Your choice of corn or flour tortillas
Huevos Con Jamon
2 freshly scrambled eggs mixed with ham, onion and jalapeño, Served with rice and beans. *Your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Sandwich
Build your own breakfast sandwich it includes (2 fresh eggs, cheese, and your choice of 1meat.) + toppings
TACO PLATE 3FLOUR TORTILLAS
Build your own 3 soft flour tacos with (your choice of 1meat), egg and cheese. Served with rice and beans. +Additional toppings
Pancake Plate
A delicious pancake plate served with 2 Pancakes, 2 scrambled eggs and 2 strips of bacon!
French Toast Plate
Our tasty French Toast plate served with 2 French Toasts, 2 scrambled eggs and 2 strips of bacon.
Lunch Menu
Platillo De 2 Sopes
2 homemade corn flour shell topped with (your choice of meat) sour cream, lettuce, queso fresco and tomato. Served with rice and beans.
Platillo de 4Flautas
4 crispy roll chicken tacos topped with sour cream, queso fresco, lettuce and tomato. Served with rice and beans.
Bistec Ranchero
Our traditional Mexican beef steak recipe, pan seared and cooked to perfection. Loaded with chiles, onions & a tomato base sauce. Served with rice and beans.
Carne Asada
Our Mexican flank steak cooked to perfection topped with ranchero sauce, jalapeño and onion. served with rice and beans. *Your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Platillo De 3 Gorditas
3 Freshly made corn pocket tortilla stuffed with (your choice of meat), cheese and lettuce. Served with rice and beans. * sour cream on the side
Guisado De Puerco
Tender chunks of pork seasoned, browned, and simmered with tomatillos, cilantro, and red chilies to make a rich, flavorful stew. Served with rice and beans. *Your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Mole Michoacano
Our traditional mole Michoacano is a thick, rich red or brown sauce made with chilis, fruit, nuts, seeds and Mexican chocolate with a leg & and thigh piece of chicken. Served with rice and beans. * Your choice of corn or flour tortillas
Platillo de 2 Tostadas
2 Authentic tostadas made with a fried corn tortilla, topped with (your choice of meat) refried beans, queso fresco, lettuce, sour cream, and tomato. Served with rice and beans.
Enchiladas De Mole 3
Our traditional Mexican celebration dish made with 3 corn tortillas stuffed with chicken and smothered in our dark, savory-sweet mole paste from Michoacan, with Mexican chocolate and sweet spices like cinnamon, clove, and cumin. Served with rice and beans.
Platillo De 3 Enchiladas
3 Enchiladas Verdes or Red made of tortillas, sauce, and covered with cheese. Enchiladas verdes feature a delicious green salsa made from tomatillos and other ingredients, topped with sour cream, lettuce, queso fresco and tomato. Served with rice and beans.
Barbacoa Plate
Mexican dish that is made from beef barbacoa meat, combined with delicious herbs and spices. It is traditionally cooked slowly until it is very tender and can be shredded easily. Served with rice and beans *your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Platillo De Lengua
Authentic ox beef tongue boiled, pickled and roasted then mixed in with onion and jalapeños. Served with rice and beans. *Your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Tortas/Hamburguesa
Torta Mexicana
Traditional Mexican Sandwich (your choice of meat) stuffed with cheese, lettuce, tomatoe, jalapeños, onions, mayo, avocado and a side of French fries.
Torta Cubana
Traditional Mexican sandwich stuffed with a combination of tender pork loin, Italian sausage, ham, egg, chorizo, cheese,lettuce, tomatoe, jalapeño, onion and avocado. French fries on the side.
Torta milanesa de res
Our Traditional Mexican sandwich with a tender steak topped with beans, pickled jalapeños, cheese, tomatoes, jalapeño peppers and onions, and lettuce. Served with French fries.
Torta Campechana
Our traditional Mexican sandwich stuffed with a combination of beef and Mexican sausage(chorizo),cheese, lettuce, tomatoe, jalapeños, onions, mayo,avocado and french fries on the side.
Hamburguesa Mexicana
Authentic Mexican hamburger 8oz angus beef topped with ham, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, pickle jalapeños, ketchup, mayo and our traditional Mexican chipotle dressing.Served with French fries.
Cheeseburger
Authentic Mexican hamburger 8oz angus beef topped with white american cheese. Served with French fries.
Pambazo
Authentic Mexican sandwich bread dipped and fried in a red guajillo pepper sauce filled with papas con chorizo, sour cream, lettuce and queso fresco. Served with French fries.
TACOS DE BIRRIA
Tacos Birria 2
Birria Tacos a classical Mexican taco bursting with flavors like no other topped with onion and cilantro. A beefy tasty Birria Consommè stew on the side.
Tacos Birria 3
Birria Tacos a classical Mexican taco bursting with flavors like no other topped with onion and cilantro. A beefy tasty Birria Consommè stew on the side.
Tacos Birria 4
Birria Tacos a classical Mexican taco bursting with flavors like no other topped with onion and cilantro. A beefy tasty Birria Consommè stew on the side.
Tacos Birria 5
Birria Tacos a classical Mexican taco bursting with flavors like no other topped with onion and cilantro. A beefy tasty Birria Consommè stew on the side.
Tacos Birria 6
Birria Tacos a classical Mexican taco bursting with flavors like no other topped with onion and cilantro. A beefy tasty Birria Consommè stew on the side.
Tacos Birria 8
Birria Tacos a classical Mexican taco bursting with flavors like no other topped with onion and cilantro. A beefy tasty Birria Consommè stew on the side.
Tacos Birria10
Birria Tacos a classical Mexican taco bursting with flavors like no other topped with onion and cilantro. A beefy tasty Birria Consommè stew on the side.
Taco Birria1
Birria Tacos a classical Mexican taco bursting with flavors like no other topped with onion and cilantro. A beefy tasty Birria Consommè stew on the side.
TACOS
FLOUR TACO 1
homemade flour tortilla taco (your choice of meat) topped with cilantro and onion. + toppings
FLOUR TACOS 2
homemade flour tortilla tacos (your choice of meat) topped with cilantro and onion. + toppings
FLOUR TACOS 3
Homemade flour tortilla tacos (your choice of meat) topped with cilantro and onion. + toppings
PLATE- 3FLOUR TACOS
3 homemade flour tacos (your choice of 3 meat) topped with onion and cilantro. Served with rice and beans.
Corn Taco 1
1 corn street taco ( your choice of meat) topped with onion and cilantro. + toppings
Corn tacos 2
2 corn street tacos (your choice of meat) topped with onion and cilantro. + toppings
Corn tacos 3
3 corn street tacos (your choice of meat) topped with onion and cilantro. + toppings
PLATE- 3CORN TACOS
3 street corn tacos (your choice of meat) topped with onion and cilantro. Served with rice and beans.
Corn tacos 4
4 corn street tacos (your choice of meat) topped with onion and cilantro. + toppings
Corn tacos 5
5 street corn tacos ( your choice of meat) topped with onion and cilantro. +toppings
Corn tacos 6
6 street corn tacos (your choice of meat) topped with onion and cilantro. +toppings
Corn tacos 8
8 street corn tacos ( your choice of meat) topped with onion and cilantro. +toppings
Corn tacos 10
10 street corn tacos (your choice of 3 different types of meat) topped with onion and cilantro. +toppings
Corn tacos 20
20 street corn tacos (your choice of 3 meats) topped with onion and cilantro. +Toppings
Caldos (Soups)
Caldo De Res
Authentic Mexican beef soup made with a reach flavorful beef broth and squash, corn, carrots, cabbage and potatoes. Served with a side of Mexican rice and a chopped raw onions,cilantro, jalapeños and limes. *Your choice of 5corn or 3flour tortillas.
Menudo
Our traditional Mexican soup, made with cow's stomach in broth with a red chili pepper base and oregano. Served with a side of chopped raw onions, cilantro and jalapeños. *Your choice of 5 Corn tortillas or 3Flour tortillas.
Caldo De Res Chico (small)
Authentic Mexican Small beef soup made with a reach flavorful beef broth and squash, corn, carrots, cabbage and potatoes. Served with a side of Mexican rice and a side of chopped onion,cilantro, jalapeños and limes. *Your choice of 3corn or 3flour tortillas.
Menudo Chico (small)
Our traditional Mexican soup, made with cow's stomach in broth with a red chili pepper base and oregano. Served with a side of chopped raw onions, cilantro and jalapeños. *Your choice of 3 Corn tortillas or 3 Flour tortillas.
Kid's Plates
Kid's Quesadilla
Our homemade flour tortilla stuffed with (your choice of meat) and cheese. Served with your choice of french fries or rice and beans.
Kid's Street Tacos 2
Traditional street tacos with (your choice of meat)topped with onions and cilantro. Served with your choice of French fries or rice and beans.
Kid Enchiladas Rojas 2 (Red Enchiladas)
Our Authentic Red made of 2 tortillas, sauce, and covered with cheese. Enchiladas rojas feature a delicious gred salsa made from tomatillos and other ingredients. Served with rice and beans.
Kids cheeseburguer
Authentic Mexican hamburger 8oz angus beef topped with white american cheese. Served with French fries.
Ensaladas de la casa ( House salads)
Sides
Side of Mexican Rice
Side of refried beans
16oz Red Salsa
ORDER OF FRENCH FRIES
1 over easy egg (Huevo)
32oz cup of Mexican Rice
32oz cup of refried beans
Our traditional frijoles cooked with seasonings, fried, then mashed and fried again.
Papas ala Mexicana
Our popular and traditional sautéed potatoes with tomatoes, onions, and jalapeños.
Extra Salsa
Our spicy red sauce It is made of jitomate (red tomato), ground with onion, garlic, chilli, salt and pepper to taste. Our mild green sauce is based on tomatillo and green chili peppers.
Aguas Frescas
Orchata (rice base water/milk)
A light non-alcoholic beverages made from fruits, cereals, milk and rice seeds blended with sugar and water.
Jamaica (hibiscus tea)
A refreshing tea infusion made with hibiscus flowers and raw sugar served chilled over ice
Mango
Freshly mango agua fresca is a sweet, refreshing water blended with water and sugar.
Piña (pineapple)
Tamarindo (tamarind)
Limonada (limonade)
Melon (cantaloupe)
Sandia (watermelon)
Atole de avena
Atole de Avena is a sweet and thick beverage made with oats, milk, cinnamon, and vanilla. It has a sweet and delicate taste with a thick and creamy texture.
Drinks
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Taqueria Reynita is family own business with a great traditional Mexican dishes representing our deep, pre-hispanic origins, making them truly unique. Come in and enjoy!
3985 Old Parker Rd, Wylie, TX 75098