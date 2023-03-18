Restaurant header imageView gallery

Taqueria Reinita

review star

No reviews yet

3985 Old Parker Rd

Wylie, TX 75098

Popular Items

Tortilla Chips


Starters (Para Empezar)

Tortilla Chips

Tortilla Chips

$3.50

Homemade tortilla chips fresh and seasoned. Green&Red salsa on the side

Chips & Guacamole

Chips & Guacamole

$6.69

Crispy tortilla chips and small cup of freshly made Guacamole. *Guacamole includes onion, cilantro, tomato, and jalapeño.

Order of French fries

Order of French fries

$2.80

Small order of our freshly seasoned french Fries.

Small Guacamole

Small Guacamole

$4.89

Freshly made cup of guacamole. *includes onion, cilantro, jalapeño and tomato.

Crispy Flautas 2

Crispy Flautas 2

$4.20

2 Crispy chicken corn flautas topped with sour cream, queso fresco, lettuce and tomato.

A La Carte

Burrito

Burrito

$8.69

Homemade flour tortilla burrito stuffed with (your choice of meat ), wrapped in beans, lettuce and cheese. + toppings

Quesadilla 1

Quesadilla 1

Our homemade Quesadilla stuffed with (your choice of meat) and cheese with a side of lettuce, tomatos and sour cream. + toppings

Tamales 6

Tamales 6

$8.10Out of stock

Homemade Tamales made to perfection with pork stew. Tamale orders need to be pre-ordered 3 days in advance.

Orden De Tortillas Harina

Orden De Tortillas Harina

$1.89

Order of 3 homemade flour tortillas .

Orden De Tortilla Maiz

Orden De Tortilla Maiz

$1.89

Order of 5 corn tortillas.

Breakfast Plates (Platillos de Desayunos)

Huevos Con Carne

Huevos Con Carne

$10.69

2 Freshly scrambled eggs mixed with beef fajita meat, jalapeños, onion and tomato. Served with rice and beans. * Your choice of corn or flour tortillas.

Huevos A La Mexicana

Huevos A La Mexicana

$10.49

2 Freshly scrambled eggs mixed with onion, jalapeño, tomatoes ; served with rice and beans. * Your choice of corn or flour tortillas.

Huevos Rancheros

Huevos Rancheros

$10.49

2 Freshly over-easy eggs topped with our ranchero Guajillo sauce. Served with rice and beans. *Your choice of corn or flour tortillas.

Chilaquiles Montados

Chilaquiles Montados

$12.49

Fresh tortilla strips simmered in our ranchero sauce, onions and jalapeños top with 2 over easy eggs ; served with rice and beans. + tortillas

Huevos Con Chorizo

Huevos Con Chorizo

$10.49

2 Freshly scrambled eggs mixed with chorizo, onions and jalapeños; served with rice and beans. *Your choice of corn or flour tortillas.

Huevos Con Nopales

Huevos Con Nopales

$10.49

2 Freshly scrambled eggs mixed with nopales, onions and jalapeños; served with rice and beans. *Your choice of corn or flour tortillas.

Migas

Migas

$10.69

Fresh tortilla strips mixed with 2 scrambled eggs, onions, tomato and jalapeños; served with rice and beans. *plate doesn't include tortillas

Chilaquiles

$10.49

Fresh tortilla strips simmered in our ranchero sauce mixed in with onions and jalapeños. Served with rice and beans. *tortillas are not included

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$5.19

Build your own burrito with our home made flour tortilla includes ( 2 fresh eggs, cheese and 1 choice of meat) +Additional toppings

Taquito

Taquito

$2.49

Build your own Taquito with our home made flour tortilla includes ( 2 fresh eggs, cheese and 1 choice of meat) + toppings

Huevos Con Papas

$9.49

Freshly 2scrambled eggs mixed with fresh potatoes, onion and jalapeños. Served with rice and beans. * Your choice of corn or flour tortillas

Huevos Con Jamon

Huevos Con Jamon

$9.49

2 freshly scrambled eggs mixed with ham, onion and jalapeño, Served with rice and beans. *Your choice of corn or flour tortillas.

Sandwich

Sandwich

$4.98

Build your own breakfast sandwich it includes (2 fresh eggs, cheese, and your choice of 1meat.) + toppings

TACO PLATE 3FLOUR TORTILLAS

$10.89

Build your own 3 soft flour tacos with (your choice of 1meat), egg and cheese. Served with rice and beans. +Additional toppings

Pancake Plate

Pancake Plate

$10.29

A delicious pancake plate served with 2 Pancakes, 2 scrambled eggs and 2 strips of bacon!

French Toast Plate

French Toast Plate

$10.29

Our tasty French Toast plate served with 2 French Toasts, 2 scrambled eggs and 2 strips of bacon.

Lunch Menu

Platillo De 2 Sopes

Platillo De 2 Sopes

$11.49

2 homemade corn flour shell topped with (your choice of meat) sour cream, lettuce, queso fresco and tomato. Served with rice and beans.

Platillo de 4Flautas

Platillo de 4Flautas

$11.19

4 crispy roll chicken tacos topped with sour cream, queso fresco, lettuce and tomato. Served with rice and beans.

Bistec Ranchero

Bistec Ranchero

$13.49

Our traditional Mexican beef steak recipe, pan seared and cooked to perfection. Loaded with chiles, onions & a tomato base sauce. Served with rice and beans.

Carne Asada

Carne Asada

$13.69

Our Mexican flank steak cooked to perfection topped with ranchero sauce, jalapeño and onion. served with rice and beans. *Your choice of corn or flour tortillas.

Platillo De 3 Gorditas

Platillo De 3 Gorditas

$11.89

3 Freshly made corn pocket tortilla stuffed with (your choice of meat), cheese and lettuce. Served with rice and beans. * sour cream on the side

Guisado De Puerco

Guisado De Puerco

$13.69

Tender chunks of pork seasoned, browned, and simmered with tomatillos, cilantro, and red chilies to make a rich, flavorful stew. Served with rice and beans. *Your choice of corn or flour tortillas.

Mole Michoacano

Mole Michoacano

$13.69

Our traditional mole Michoacano is a thick, rich red or brown sauce made with chilis, fruit, nuts, seeds and Mexican chocolate with a leg & and thigh piece of chicken. Served with rice and beans. * Your choice of corn or flour tortillas

Platillo de 2 Tostadas

Platillo de 2 Tostadas

$11.40

2 Authentic tostadas made with a fried corn tortilla, topped with (your choice of meat) refried beans, queso fresco, lettuce, sour cream, and tomato. Served with rice and beans.

Enchiladas De Mole 3

Enchiladas De Mole 3

$11.69

Our traditional Mexican celebration dish made with 3 corn tortillas stuffed with chicken and smothered in our dark, savory-sweet mole paste from Michoacan, with Mexican chocolate and sweet spices like cinnamon, clove, and cumin. Served with rice and beans.

Platillo De 3 Enchiladas

Platillo De 3 Enchiladas

$11.40

3 Enchiladas Verdes or Red made of tortillas, sauce, and covered with cheese. Enchiladas verdes feature a delicious green salsa made from tomatillos and other ingredients, topped with sour cream, lettuce, queso fresco and tomato. Served with rice and beans.

Barbacoa Plate

Barbacoa Plate

$13.29

Mexican dish that is made from beef barbacoa meat, combined with delicious herbs and spices. It is traditionally cooked slowly until it is very tender and can be shredded easily. Served with rice and beans *your choice of corn or flour tortillas.

Platillo De Lengua

$13.89

Authentic ox beef tongue boiled, pickled and roasted then mixed in with onion and jalapeños. Served with rice and beans. *Your choice of corn or flour tortillas.

Tortas/Hamburguesa

Torta Mexicana

Torta Mexicana

$12.49

Traditional Mexican Sandwich (your choice of meat) stuffed with cheese, lettuce, tomatoe, jalapeños, onions, mayo, avocado and a side of French fries.

Torta Cubana

Torta Cubana

$13.29

Traditional Mexican sandwich stuffed with a combination of tender pork loin, Italian sausage, ham, egg, chorizo, cheese,lettuce, tomatoe, jalapeño, onion and avocado. French fries on the side.

Torta milanesa de res

Torta milanesa de res

$12.49

Our Traditional Mexican sandwich with a tender steak topped with beans, pickled jalapeños, cheese, tomatoes, jalapeño peppers and onions, and lettuce. Served with French fries.

Torta Campechana

Torta Campechana

$12.49

Our traditional Mexican sandwich stuffed with a combination of beef and Mexican sausage(chorizo),cheese, lettuce, tomatoe, jalapeños, onions, mayo,avocado and french fries on the side.

Hamburguesa Mexicana

Hamburguesa Mexicana

$12.69

Authentic Mexican hamburger 8oz angus beef topped with ham, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, pickle jalapeños, ketchup, mayo and our traditional Mexican chipotle dressing.Served with French fries.

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$10.78

Authentic Mexican hamburger 8oz angus beef topped with white american cheese. Served with French fries.

Pambazo

Pambazo

$12.49

Authentic Mexican sandwich bread dipped and fried in a red guajillo pepper sauce filled with papas con chorizo, sour cream, lettuce and queso fresco. Served with French fries.

TACOS DE BIRRIA

Tacos Birria 2

Tacos Birria 2

$6.49

Birria Tacos a classical Mexican taco bursting with flavors like no other topped with onion and cilantro. A beefy tasty Birria Consommè stew on the side.

Tacos Birria 3

Tacos Birria 3

$9.59

Birria Tacos a classical Mexican taco bursting with flavors like no other topped with onion and cilantro. A beefy tasty Birria Consommè stew on the side.

Tacos Birria 4

Tacos Birria 4

$12.59

Birria Tacos a classical Mexican taco bursting with flavors like no other topped with onion and cilantro. A beefy tasty Birria Consommè stew on the side.

Tacos Birria 5

Tacos Birria 5

$15.89

Birria Tacos a classical Mexican taco bursting with flavors like no other topped with onion and cilantro. A beefy tasty Birria Consommè stew on the side.

Tacos Birria 6

Tacos Birria 6

$18.89

Birria Tacos a classical Mexican taco bursting with flavors like no other topped with onion and cilantro. A beefy tasty Birria Consommè stew on the side.

Tacos Birria 8

Tacos Birria 8

$25.19

Birria Tacos a classical Mexican taco bursting with flavors like no other topped with onion and cilantro. A beefy tasty Birria Consommè stew on the side.

Tacos Birria10

Tacos Birria10

$31.39

Birria Tacos a classical Mexican taco bursting with flavors like no other topped with onion and cilantro. A beefy tasty Birria Consommè stew on the side.

Taco Birria1

Taco Birria1

$3.29

Birria Tacos a classical Mexican taco bursting with flavors like no other topped with onion and cilantro. A beefy tasty Birria Consommè stew on the side.

TACOS

FLOUR TACO 1

FLOUR TACO 1

homemade flour tortilla taco (your choice of meat) topped with cilantro and onion. + toppings

FLOUR TACOS 2

FLOUR TACOS 2

homemade flour tortilla tacos (your choice of meat) topped with cilantro and onion. + toppings

FLOUR TACOS 3

FLOUR TACOS 3

Homemade flour tortilla tacos (your choice of meat) topped with cilantro and onion. + toppings

PLATE- 3FLOUR TACOS

PLATE- 3FLOUR TACOS

$10.69

3 homemade flour tacos (your choice of 3 meat) topped with onion and cilantro. Served with rice and beans.

Corn Taco 1

Corn Taco 1

1 corn street taco ( your choice of meat) topped with onion and cilantro. + toppings

Corn tacos 2

Corn tacos 2

2 corn street tacos (your choice of meat) topped with onion and cilantro. + toppings

Corn tacos 3

Corn tacos 3

3 corn street tacos (your choice of meat) topped with onion and cilantro. + toppings

PLATE- 3CORN TACOS

PLATE- 3CORN TACOS

$10.69

3 street corn tacos (your choice of meat) topped with onion and cilantro. Served with rice and beans.

Corn tacos 4

Corn tacos 4

4 corn street tacos (your choice of meat) topped with onion and cilantro. + toppings

Corn tacos 5

Corn tacos 5

5 street corn tacos ( your choice of meat) topped with onion and cilantro. +toppings

Corn tacos 6

Corn tacos 6

6 street corn tacos (your choice of meat) topped with onion and cilantro. +toppings

Corn tacos 8

Corn tacos 8

8 street corn tacos ( your choice of meat) topped with onion and cilantro. +toppings

Corn tacos 10

Corn tacos 10

10 street corn tacos (your choice of 3 different types of meat) topped with onion and cilantro. +toppings

Corn tacos 20

Corn tacos 20

20 street corn tacos (your choice of 3 meats) topped with onion and cilantro. +Toppings

Caldos (Soups)

Caldo De Res

Caldo De Res

$12.89

Authentic Mexican beef soup made with a reach flavorful beef broth and squash, corn, carrots, cabbage and potatoes. Served with a side of Mexican rice and a chopped raw onions,cilantro, jalapeños and limes. *Your choice of 5corn or 3flour tortillas.

Menudo

Menudo

$12.89

Our traditional Mexican soup, made with cow's stomach in broth with a red chili pepper base and oregano. Served with a side of chopped raw onions, cilantro and jalapeños. *Your choice of 5 Corn tortillas or 3Flour tortillas.

Caldo De Res Chico (small)

Caldo De Res Chico (small)

$8.69

Authentic Mexican Small beef soup made with a reach flavorful beef broth and squash, corn, carrots, cabbage and potatoes. Served with a side of Mexican rice and a side of chopped onion,cilantro, jalapeños and limes. *Your choice of 3corn or 3flour tortillas.

Menudo Chico (small)

Menudo Chico (small)

$8.69

Our traditional Mexican soup, made with cow's stomach in broth with a red chili pepper base and oregano. Served with a side of chopped raw onions, cilantro and jalapeños. *Your choice of 3 Corn tortillas or 3 Flour tortillas.

Kid's Plates

Kid's Quesadilla

Kid's Quesadilla

$6.59

Our homemade flour tortilla stuffed with (your choice of meat) and cheese. Served with your choice of french fries or rice and beans.

Kid's Street Tacos 2

Kid's Street Tacos 2

$6.59

Traditional street tacos with (your choice of meat)topped with onions and cilantro. Served with your choice of French fries or rice and beans.

Kid Enchiladas Rojas 2 (Red Enchiladas)

Kid Enchiladas Rojas 2 (Red Enchiladas)

$6.59

Our Authentic Red made of 2 tortillas, sauce, and covered with cheese. Enchiladas rojas feature a delicious gred salsa made from tomatillos and other ingredients. Served with rice and beans.

Kids cheeseburguer

Kids cheeseburguer

$6.50

Authentic Mexican hamburger 8oz angus beef topped with white american cheese. Served with French fries.

Ensaladas de la casa ( House salads)

Ensalada de pollo (chicken)

Ensalada de pollo (chicken)

$9.29

A grilled chicken salad with cheese, lettuce, and tomato's.

Ensalada de fajita (beef)

$9.29

Sides

Side of Mexican Rice

Side of Mexican Rice

$3.20
Side of refried beans

Side of refried beans

$3.20
16oz Red Salsa

16oz Red Salsa

$4.50
ORDER OF FRENCH FRIES

ORDER OF FRENCH FRIES

$3.10
1 over easy egg (Huevo)

1 over easy egg (Huevo)

$1.80
32oz cup of Mexican Rice

32oz cup of Mexican Rice

$6.80
32oz cup of refried beans

32oz cup of refried beans

$6.80

Our traditional frijoles cooked with seasonings, fried, then mashed and fried again.

Papas ala Mexicana

$3.29

Our popular and traditional sautéed potatoes with tomatoes, onions, and jalapeños.

Extra Salsa

Extra Salsa

Our spicy red sauce It is made of jitomate (red tomato), ground with onion, garlic, chilli, salt and pepper to taste. Our mild green sauce is based on tomatillo and green chili peppers.

Aguas Frescas

Aguas frescas our traditional light non-alcoholic beverages made from one or more fruits, cereals, milk, flowers, or seeds blended with sugar and water.
Orchata (rice base water/milk)

Orchata (rice base water/milk)

$3.19

A light non-alcoholic beverages made from fruits, cereals, milk and rice seeds blended with sugar and water.

Jamaica (hibiscus tea)

Jamaica (hibiscus tea)

$3.19Out of stock

A refreshing tea infusion made with hibiscus flowers and raw sugar served chilled over ice

Mango

$3.19Out of stock

Freshly mango agua fresca is a sweet, refreshing water blended with water and sugar.

Piña (pineapple)

Piña (pineapple)

$3.19Out of stock
Tamarindo (tamarind)

Tamarindo (tamarind)

$3.19Out of stock
Limonada (limonade)

Limonada (limonade)

$3.19Out of stock
Melon (cantaloupe)

Melon (cantaloupe)

$3.19
Sandia (watermelon)

Sandia (watermelon)

$3.19Out of stock
Atole de avena

Atole de avena

$3.19

Atole de Avena is a sweet and thick beverage made with oats, milk, cinnamon, and vanilla. It has a sweet and delicate taste with a thick and creamy texture.

Drinks

Bottled Drinks

Bottled Drinks

$3.19

Mexican coca-cola products...

Canned Coca Cola

Canned Coca Cola

$2.00
Monster Energy

Monster Energy

$3.75
Dasani Bottled Water

Dasani Bottled Water

$2.50
Coffee

Coffee

$2.25

Desserts

Tres Leches

Tres Leches

$3.50

Dulce/ Mexican Candies

$3.19
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Taqueria Reynita is family own business with a great traditional Mexican dishes representing our deep, pre-hispanic origins, making them truly unique. Come in and enjoy!

Location

3985 Old Parker Rd, Wylie, TX 75098

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

