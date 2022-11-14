Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Taqueria Reynoso - Oak

1,105 Reviews

$

3329 Foothill Blvd

Oakland, CA 94601

Popular Items

Quesa-Birria Taco
Regular Burrito
Super Burrito

Tacos

Taco Regular

Taco Regular

$2.70

Soft Taco with Choice of Meat, Onion, Cilantro, Hot Sauce, radishes & Lime Wedge on the side.

Tacos Dorado

Tacos Dorado

$4.15

Crispy Corn Tortillas with Choice of Meat, Grilled Onion, Cilantro, Hot Sauce, Radishes & Lime wedge on the Side

Super Taco

$4.90

Large Corn Tortilla with Choice of Meat, Rice,Whole Beans, Cheese, Sour Cream Cilantro, Tomato,& Onion.

Quesa-Birria Taco

Quesa-Birria Taco

$4.25

Burritos

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$9.00

Large Flour Tortilla with Eggs, Chorizo , French Fries, Cheese & Sour Cream

Regular Burrito

$10.00

Large Flour Tortilla with Choice of Meat, Rice, Beans, and Pico De Gallo

Super Burrito

Super Burrito

$11.00

Large Flour Tortilla with Choice of Meat, Rice, Beans, Cheese, Sour cream, Guacamole and Pico De Gallo or Make it a 3 Color!

Vegetariano (Vegeterian) Burrito

$8.60

Large Flour Tortilla with Bell Peppers, Lettuce, Rice, Beans, Cheese, Sour-cream, Guacamole, and Pico de Gallo

California Burrito

$10.00

Simple Burrito

$7.00

Large Flour Tortilla With Rice, Beans and Cheese.

Nachos

Super Nachos

$12.00

Tortilla Chips with Beans, Cheese, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo and topped Choice of Meat

Nacho Fries

Nacho Fries

$12.00

French Fries topped with Cheese, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo and Choice of Meat

Torta Super

Choice of Meat, Beans Lettuce, onion, tomato, cheese, sour cream, avocado and jalepeño peppers
Super Torta

Super Torta

$13.25

Choice of Meat inside large French Bun, with refried Beans, Cheese, avacado slices, Jalapeno,Tomato and Lettuce

Quesadillas

Simple Quesadilla

$9.00

Large Flour Tortilla With Cheese Cut in 3 Pieces.

Super Quesadilla

Super Quesadilla

$12.00

Large Flour Tortilla with Choice of Meat, Cheese, Guacamole, & Sour Cream on the Side.

Vegetariana / Vegetarian Quesadilla

$9.00

Large Flour Tortilla with Cheese, Grilled Bell Pepper with Guacamole and Sour Cream on the Side

Barbacoa (birria)-Quesadilla w/ Consome

$14.00

Large Flower Tortilla with barbacoa (Birria) & Cilantro, Onion, W/ side of Consome

Burgers

Double Cheeseburger (Sandwhich Only)

$5.75

Cheeseburger (Sandwhich Only)

$5.00
Cheese Burger Fries & Drink Combo

Cheese Burger Fries & Drink Combo

$8.50
Double-Cheese Burger Fries & Drink Combo

Double-Cheese Burger Fries & Drink Combo

$9.20

Combos

Food Orders with Drink Included at a Discounted Price

#1 Quesa-birria Taco Combo w/Consome & Can Drink

$19.00

#2 Taco Dorado Combo (4) w/Cosome & Can Drink

$18.00

4 Crispy tacos with Choice of meat, Onion Cilantro and Salsa served with Grilled Onion , Pepper and wedge of lime. Canned Drink Included

#3 Cheeseburger Combo W/ Drink

#3 Cheeseburger Combo W/ Drink

$8.50

CheeseBurger with Fries and Canned Drink Lettuce,Onion,Tomato,Mayo Meat and Cheese

#4 Double Cheeseburger Combo w/Drink

#4 Double Cheeseburger Combo w/Drink

$9.20

#5 3 Taco Plate Combo w/ Drink

$12.50
#6 Nacho Fries Combo

#6 Nacho Fries Combo

$13.50

French Fries W/ Choice of Meat, cilantro, Onion, tomato, Monterrey jack Cheese, Sour Cream and Guacamole

#7 Super Torta Combo w/Fries & Drink

#7 Super Torta Combo w/Fries & Drink

$14.50

Platillos

Authentic Traditional Platters all Served with rice, Beans and Green Salad
Carne Asada

Carne Asada

$16.20

Grilled Steak Mixed with Onions and Served with Rice, Beans with a side of Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, and a Grilled Pepper (3 Hand-Made Tortillas Included with Dine In Only)

(3) Enchilada plate

$14.00

Soft Corn Tortilla Filled with Choice of Meat and Bathed by Red or Green Salsa. Served with Rice,Beans and a Salad

Fajitas

$14.50

Grilled Chicken Mixed with Grilled Bell Peppers, and Onions. Served with Rice, Beans a Side of Pico de Gallo and Guacamole

Pollo Marino

$13.00

Grilled Chicken Mixed with Peppers and Bathed in Sour Cream and Cooked to Perfection. Served with Rice,Beans, and Avocado Wedges

Mojarra Frita

Mojarra Frita

$17.00

Fried Tilapia Fish served with Rice, Beans and hand made tortillas

Mojarra Asada

Mojarra Asada

$17.00

Chilaquiles

$12.00
Carne Asada w/Shrimp (5)

Carne Asada w/Shrimp (5)

$18.60

Arrachera Asada with (5) shrimp served with Guacamole, Grilled Onion, Pepper and a side of Rice & Beans

Pupusas

Hand Made Favorites

Pupusas

$3.75

Hand Made Dough Gordita with Choice of Filling.

Caldos

Caldo de Pollo (Chicken Soup)

Caldo de Pollo (Chicken Soup)

$11.50

Chicken Soup with Potatoes, Squash, Carrots and a Side of Rice and Pico de Gallo with Lime Wedges

Caldo de Res (Beef Soup)

$11.50

Beef Pieces in Soup with Potatoes, Carrots, and Squash

Menudo (Sat & Sun)

$12.00

Sides Cold

Guacamole

$1.00+

Sour Cream

$0.50+

Avocado Slices

$1.75

Sides Hot

French Fries

$4.10

Enchilada

$3.10

Rice

$4.00+

Beans Refried

$4.00+

Beans Whole

$4.00+

Rice & Beans Plate

$6.00

Add Tortillas (3)

$2.50

Add Tortillas a Mano (3)

$5.00

Consume

$3.25

Cheeseburger Sandwhich Only

$5.30

Double Cheeseburger Sandwhich Only

$6.00

3 eggs

$5.00

Salsa

Chiles in Vinagre 12oz

$5.00

Marinade 12oz

$5.00

Salsa 12oz

$5.00

Aguas Frescas

Horchata

Pina

Jamaica

Canned/Glass

Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Coke 500ml

$4.00

Fanta 500Ml

$4.00

Jarritos

$3.75

Coffee

$1.40

Water bottle

$2.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Authenticity at affordable prices, Lets taco about it.

