Taqueria 3 Reyes 8500 ANNAPOLIS RD #D

Tacos

Taco Lengua

$5.50

Taco Azada

$4.50

Taco Carnitas

$3.50

Taco Res

$3.50

Taco Tripa

$4.50

Taco Pollo

$3.50

Taco Pollo Azado

$3.50

Taco Alpastor

$3.50

Taco Barbacoa

$3.50

Taco Chorizo

$3.50

Taco Buche

$3.50

Taco Flor de Calabaza

$3.50

Taco Surtida

$3.50

Taco Cameron

$4.50

Taco Suadero

$4.25

Taco Cecina

$4.25

Quesadillas

Quesadilla Tinga De Pollo

$8.50

Quesadilla Azada

$9.50

Quesadilla Res

$8.50

Quesadilla Alpastor

$8.50

Quesadilla Barbacoa

$8.50

Quesadilla Lengua

$10.50

Quesadilla Carnitas

$8.50

Quesadilla Tripa

$9.50

Quesadilla Buche

$8.50

Quesadilla Pollo Azado

$8.50

Quesadilla Chorizo

$8.50

Quesadilla Flor de Calabaza

$8.50

Quesadilla Surtida

$8.50

Mini quesadilla

$9.00

Quesadilla Queso

$6.00

Quesadilla Camarón

$8.50

Mini Quesadillas Queso

$6.50

Quesadilla Sudadero

$9.50

Quesadilla Cecina

$9.50

Huaraches

Huarache Pollo

$9.00

Huarache Res

$9.00

Huarache Carnitas

$9.00

Huarache Buch

$9.00

Huarache Barbacoa

$9.00

Huarache Azada

$10.00

Huarache Lengua

$11.00

Huarache Pollo Azado

$9.00

Huarache Tripa

$9.00

Huarache Chorizo

$9.00

Huarache Flor De Calabaza

$9.00

Huarache Hongos

$9.00

Huarache Surtida

$9.00

Huarache Alpastor

$9.00

Huarache Sencillo

$6.00

Huarache Suadero

$10.00

Huarache Cecina

$10.00

Tortas

Torta Cubana

$11.50

Torta Milanesa De Pollo

$9.50

Torta Milanesa De Res

$9.50

Torta Azada

$10.50

Torta Lengua

$11.50

Torta Res

$9.50

Torta Alpastor

$9.50

Torta Barbacoa

$9.50

Torta Tinga De Pollo

$9.50

Torta Pollo Azado

$9.50

Torta Chorizo

$9.50

Torta Buche

$9.50

Torta Huevo Con Chorizo

$9.50

Torta Huevo Con Jamón

$9.50

Torta Carnitas

$9.50

Torta Jamon

$8.50

Torta Sudadero

$10.50

Torta Cecina

$10.50

Cemita

Cemita Tinga De Pollo

$7.60

Cemita Lengua

$9.50

Cemita Chorizo

$7.50

Cemita Milanesa De Res

$7.50

Cemita Azada

$8.50

Cemita Alpastor

$7.50

Cemita Pollo Azado

$7.50

Cemita Milanesa de Pollo

$7.50

Cemita Chorizo con Huevo

$7.50

Cemita Pollo Azado

$7.50

Cemita Huevo con Jamón

$7.50

Cemita Surtida

$7.50

Cemita Buche

$7.50

Cemita Carnitas

$7.50

Cemita Res

$7.50

Cemita Suadero

$8.50

Cemita Cecina

$8.50

Sopes

Sope Lengua

$5.50

Sope Tripa

$4.50

Sope Alpastor

$3.50

Sope Carnitas

$3.50

Sope Barbacoa

$3.50

Sope Flor de Calabaza

$3.50

Sope Buche

$3.50

Sope Pollo Azado

$3.50

Sope Azada

$4.50

Sope Tinga De Pollo

$3.50

Sope Chorizo

$3.50

Sope Res

$3.50

Sope Sencillo

$2.50

Sope Suadero

$4.50

Sope Cecina

$4.50

Caldos

Caldo De Res

$12.99

Caldo De Pollo

$11.99

Caldo Camarón

$13.50

Caldo Combinado

$15.50

Pozole

$11.50

Pancita(Mondongo)

$15.99

Platos

Mojarra Frita

$15.99

Chilaquiles

$10.75

Tacos Dorados

$10.59

Fajita Mixta

$15.50

Fajita

$12.99

Enchiladas De Mole

$10.99

Alambre

$15.50

Plato De Mole

$11.99

Alambre Fries

$15.99

Cecina Con Nopal

$12.50

Carne Azada

$13.99

Milanesa De Pollo

$11.50

Plato De Lengua

$14.99

Plato De Alpastor

$11.99

Plato de Barbacoa

$12.99

Huevo con Jamón

$11.00

Huevo Con Chorizo

$11.00

Chile Rellenos

$11.99

Ensalada

$4.99

Ensalada Con Carne

$6.50

Cocktail De Camaron

$12.50

Tostada

Tostada Res

$4.50

Tostada Lengua

$6.50

Tostada Tripa

$4.50

Tostada Alpastor

$4.50

Tostada Carnitas

$4.50

Tostada Barbacoa

$4.50

Tostada Flor de Calabaza

$4.50

Tostada Buche

$4.50

Tostada Pollo Azado

$4.50

Tostada Azada

$5.50

Tostada Pollo

$4.50

Tostada Chorizo

$4.50

Tostada Surtida

$4.50

Tostada Suadero

$5.50

Tostada Cecina

$5.50

Burrito

Burrito Azada

$9.99

Burrito Alpastor

$8.99

Burrito Carnitas

$8.99

Burrito Tripa

$8.99

Burrito Pollo

$8.99

Burrito Res

$8.99

Burrito Barbacoa

$8.99

Burrito Lengua

$10.99

Burrito Pollo Azado

$8.99

Burrito Buche

$8.99

Burrito Flor de Calabaza

$8.99

Burrito Chorizo

$8.99

Burrito Surtida

$8.99

Burrito Suadero

$9.99

Burrito Cecina

$9.99

Flauta

Flauta Pollo Azado

$6.50

Flauta Azada

$7.50

Flauta Lengua

$8.50

Flauta Tripa

$6.50

Flauta Carnitas

$6.50

Flauta Res

$6.50

Flauta Pollo

$6.50

Flauta Alpastor

$6.50

Flauta Barbacoa

$6.50

Flauta Chorizo

$6.50

Flauta Buche

$6.50

Flauta Suadero

$7.50

Flauta Cecina

$7.50

Gordita

Gordita Res

$4.50

Gordita Lengua

$6.50

Gordita Tripa

$5.50

Gordita Alpastor

$4.50

Gordita Carnitas

$4.50

Gordita Barbacoa

$4.50

Gordita Flor de Calabaza

$4.50

Gordita Buche

$4.50

Gordita Pollo Azado

$4.50

Gordita Azada

$5.50

Gordita Pollo

$4.50

Gordita Chorizo

$4.50

Gordita Surtida

$4.50

Gordita Suadero

$5.50

Tacos Dorados

Dorados De Pollo

$10.59

Dorados Res

$10.59

Dorados Lengua

$12.59

Dorados Azada

$11.59

Dorados Carnitas

$10.59

Dorados Alpastor

$10.59

Dorados Pollo Azado

$10.59

Dorados Chorizo

$10.59

Dorado Barbacoa

$10.59

Dorados Buche

$10.59

Dorados Suadero

$11.59

Ordenes

Papitas

$3.25

Arroz

$3.25

Frijoles

$3.25

Aguacate

$4.50

Tortilla

$2.85

Guacamole

$5.00

Yuca

$4.00

Platanos Fritos

$4.00

Cebollines

$4.00

Pico De Gallo

$4.50

Chips & Salsa

$3.60

Nopales Con Cebollines

$4.50

Chips & Guacamole

$4.99

Chile Tornado's

$3.00

Chips

$2.60

Salsa 8oz

$7.50

Elote Preparado

$4.00

Bebidas

Soda

$2.99

Agua

$1.75

Monster

$4.50

Redbull

$4.50

Agua Pequena/SM

$2.50

Agua MED

$3.86

Agua Grande/LG

$4.99

Cafe/Coffee

$2.00

Postres

Licuados

$5.10

Flan Napolitano/Mexican Custard

$5.50

Coctel De Fruta/Fruit Cocktail

$5.50

Gelatina/Jello

$3.50

Chicharron Preparado

$5.50

Chicharrines

$3.50

Libras

Libra Lengua

$30.00

Libra Tripa

$30.00

Libra

$20.00

1/2 Libra Lengua

$15.00

1/2 Libra Tripa

$15.00

Libra Azada

$22.00

1/2 Libra Azada

$11.00

1/2 Libra

$10.00

Libra Suadero

$22.00

1/2 Suadero

$11.00

Libra Cecina

$22.00

1/2 Libra Cecina

$11.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Mexican Authentic food

